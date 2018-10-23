Philip Morris: What We Are Seeing

The price action suggests the stock is looking to break above $90. Failure to do so means it will likely be range bound around the $85 mark.

With the recent volatility we have seen in markets over the last month, a move to high-yielding names is a defensive strategy that many have employed.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stock has been under pressure all year, however we have been buyers on the way down. In recent sessions it looks like the stock has begun to find its legs again. Keep in mind the name is a real dividend champion, which has raised its payout once again this year. With the recent volatility we have seen in markets over the last month, a move to high-yielding names is a defensive strategy that many have employed. That said, over the long-term, we stand behind Philip Morris stock. But should you be buying here, or is this bounce short-lived?

To address this question, we turn to the just announced company earnings, which we would like to discuss. The price action suggests the stock is looking to break above $90, however, failure to do so means the stock will likely be range bound around the $85 mark, barring any extenuating market action or news items. That is a positive for a dividend paying name, though our bias is for the stock to move higher, based on the recent chart and fundamentals. From a fundamental standpoint, we will examine performance of traditional tobacco versus heated tobacco products. We are looking for continued higher sales of heated tobacco units while seeing reduced sales of traditional tobacco. Further, we will discuss our expectations moving forward in light of this performance.

Price action

The stock has rallied a bit following its earnings report, which was rather strong overall, especially in comparison to the last few quarters. That said, we remain cautiously bullish, as there are still concerns over the trends in shipment data as well as global public health intervention to limit tobacco and tobacco related product use. That said, the one-year chart is looking a bit more positive in recent weeks:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

The market is testing the $89-$90 level for this stock. We believe a close or two above $90 would signal a breakout. That said, failure to eclipse this level suggests we may continue to trade around the $85 level. Make no mistake, the market is pricing in some expected positive performance. We will note also that the stock has rallied from under $77 to $87. This ten point rally is a 13% move off the lows. We continue to see strong support at the $77 level, while resistance is at $90. Let us talk a bit about valuation and performance.

Considering our projections for 2018 earnings were $5.10, based on management's caution and year-to-date performance, performance looks like it is going to result in a bit lower estimate. Let's say the company delivers $5.00 in 2018 earnings. At $87, the stock is still relatively cheap. A lot of the the risk was priced in sub-$80. With the move in shares, the stock is a bit risky until we get a confirmed breakout or demonstrated performance improvement.

The issue here is that the company is transitioning. It is moving from a cigarette company to a tobacco products type company. This has been an expensive transition. Right now, the stock is at 17.5 times forward earnings. This is less attractive than we saw a few months ago, but is still below historic trading ranges. We think the name is a hold based on the valuation, as we want to see how it performs in the next few quarters. That said, we are definitely not selling here. We think a hold is appropriate rather than adding or selling because revenues are growing, though expenses are high. The dividend is generous, but we need earnings to move higher to keep the payout rising. We see no immediate risk to the dividend, but keep in mind that dividend hikes need to be covered with better cash flows and earnings. Let us talk about sales growth.

Revenue growth

While revenues were facing pressure over the last few years, the company's Q3 revenues are moving noticeably higher since dropping off a few years ago:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

So what is driving this revenue growth? Although traditional smoking is still prevalent worldwide, we know that it is on the decline overall. So-called emerging markets represent an opportunity to stem some of this decline, but the shipment data for traditional cigarettes is quite evident:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

What about the heated tobacco shipments? Well, revenue has been driven higher by the increase in shipments of these products. The trend is encouraging, though in recent quarters, some concern is brewing:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

It is evident that if PM was still only selling traditional cigarettes, the stock would be 40 or 50 points lower as revenues and earnings would be significantly lower. We would not touch it. That said, PM is working to innovate in this market to keep sales going and keep buyers picking up their nicotine products. It is clear that the heated tobacco products have offset the traditional cigarette shipment declines. In turn, these products have helped boost revenues, fully offsetting the declines from cigarettes.

The increase in heated tobacco shipments has driven revenues higher. Now we want to be clear that the decrease in heated units was expected. The company was "right-sizing" its units ahead of the new IQOS 3 and IQOS 3 Multi-Devices. With the new products coming, expect the trend to ramp up again. We believe this is why the stock didn't selloff following another quarter of pressure on heated tobacco shipments. That is, we expected the decline, and it is setting up for new products coming to market.

Coming into the quarter we expected revenues to be up about 2% on a currency neutral basis. We expected of course continued declining rates of cigarette use, but growth in heated tobacco. In the present quarter, the company took in revenues (excluding excise taxes) that were up 3.3% year-over-year to $7.5 billion. We are very pleased to see top line growth. With this rise in sales, consensus estimates were surpassed by $330 million, and we are ahead of what we thought would be $7.4 billion in sales, based on declines in traditional cigarettes and moderate growth in heated tobacco shipments. With the better than expected top line, earnings were strong.

Solid bottom line

Expenses have grown as the company pumps out more heated tobacco products and continues to research new products to bring to market. This weighs on margins, and subsequently earnings. Thanks to higher revenues, earnings saw a boost:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Factoring in expenses, the company saw earnings of $1.44, up $0.17 from last year. These results actually beat estimates by $0.16, and blew past our expectations by $0.12. We had expected lower revenue increases and declining margins thanks to higher expenses. If we had left results here, shares would be up 6-7% in our opinion. But management hit us with a surprise guidance revision.

Dividend growth is promising

Even at $87 per share, investors are getting a deep value price on shares and are being paid to wait for a turn around. Bottom line? Philip Morris is a dividend growth machine. The company this year raised its payout by $0.07 per share. The new $1.14 quarterly payout means investors are now getting over a 5% dividend yield annualized. The dividend growth is a reason to own this name, provided earnings resume a growth path.

The dividend continues to be increased. Here in 2018 investors were getting the best dividend yield ever on shares. Now, the uncertainty over the future had led to shares getting crushed, but what we know is that projected 2018 free cash flows are still more than $7.5 billion. The company will pay dividends of a bit over $6 billion. This means there is a significant cash flow cushion here to pay the dividend. We see no risk to the payout.

Take home

While Philip Morris continues to shift its product mix, costs have gone up, so the result is that rising expenses have pressured margins a bit. While cigarette shipment volume is declining, heated products and other related products are offsetting these declines. Technically it looks like shares are going to test $90, and if that fails we believe shares will be range bound around $85, which is just fine for a high-yielding stock. You will be paid to wait for a turnaround. While we would not deploy new capital at these levels, revenues are up, and the dividend has been hiked. Stay the course here.

