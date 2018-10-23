Tesla: A Bear Refuting The Competition Argument

Tesla's competition in low price electric vehicles (Model 3) extends to the Chevy Bolt and Hyundai Ioniq right now, with future competition being far away from Tesla's market leadership position.

The purpose of this article is to debunk the bearish competitive argument. If Tesla is going to die, Porsche and GM aren't the ones to kill it.

Let me start out by saying that I am bearish on Tesla's stock, and I believe the stock has significant downside ahead of it in the next many quarters.

Long-Term View

In the long run, I am pessimistic on Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) current business model which is capital-intense and extremely exposed if the market turns downwards. I believe Tesla's stock will fall significantly over the next several quarters if they cannot turn profitable and cash generative. This may happen, but briefly as Tesla pulls out all the tricks whether they be capitalizing on their ZEV credit pile or adjusting working capital to bring out profitable and cash-generative results.

Competition With Model S/X

Tesla's bread and butter since inception has been luxury electric vehicles. Starting with the original Roadster many years ago, Tesla has been a seller of high-end vehicles. Right now, while most of the focus is on the more affordable Model 3, the Model S/X business is where stable revenue is coming from as production for the Model 3 is ramping. In fiscal Q3, Tesla reported unit sales of 14,470 Model S and 13,190 Model X, for a combined 27,660 vehicles. This figure was up 2.8% Y/Y for the Model S, and up 11% Y/Y for the Model X. Whereas in Q2, Y/Y Model S/X deliveries slumped 13% each.

The key question however, is if the competition will ever be able to hit the scale that Tesla is currently operating at and potentially eat into Tesla's unit sales and market share. In my previous article, I laid out the belief that the competition was too great for Tesla, and would inevitably eat into not only Tesla's market share, but its overall unit sales.

Let's just first look at the Jaguar (NYSE:TTM) iPace, Mercedes Benz (OTCPK:DMLRY) EQC, Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) E-Tron Quattro, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) iX3, and how they relate to the Model X 75D.

These SUVs look competitive in terms of range, until you see the size of the battery packs. Out of all these battery packs, the BMW iX3 appears to be the most efficient, offering the most range for the smallest pack. And in terms of the i-Pace, the car has 3 miles more range on a 90kWh battery at $10K less. The real question is how efficiently Jaguar will be able to produce these vehicles at scale.

In the last few months however, Jaguar has attempted to push through its backlog in England, meaning their delivery dates in the US, Tesla's biggest market, are currently non-existent. It is safe to say, that until Jaguar pushes through its massive overseas backlog, they won't make a dent in Tesla's unit sales trajectory.

If we are just looking at the Jaguar, the battery and supercharging technology continues to lag Tesla's, with it taking 85 minutes to get to an 80% charge on the i-Pace's battery. Whereas with the Model X, in 30 minutes you charge 170 miles of range back into your battery. Battery and charging technology is where Tesla is the real leader. The only Tesla on the chart above was the 75D. The 100D features 295 miles of range while starting at $96,000. Now, onto the Model S.

The base Model S 75D starts at $74,500. The real competition I see on the horizon will come from the Porsche Mission E. The Mission E is going to feature an ability to charge 80% of its battery in just 15 minutes. The range is expected to be 310 miles, whereas the 75D's range has just 259 miles of range. Now you may be asking why I'm comparing the Mission E to the 75D instead of the 100D or P100D.

I compared these two intentionally, because of the similarity in pricing. The Porsche Mission E starts at $75,000, just $500 above the base Model S while having more range and quicker charge times. As I mentioned with the Model X though, Tesla has higher level variants that have more range. But it comes at a higher price. The highest range Model S, the 100D, offers 335 miles of range for a starting price of $96,500.

The last time Tesla updated their Model S lineup was in 2016, with a design refresh scheduled for Q3 of 2019. After these refreshes, demand usually spikes. I would expect unit sales growth that accelerates after the refresh, which happened when Tesla refreshed the Model S in 2016.

The key question when addressing the competitive argument against Tesla is this:

Does Tesla Have A Moat?

I believe that Tesla has some competitive advantages against both legacy automakers like GM (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F), and younger startup automakers trying to gain market share in electric vehicles. The advantages that Tesla has against the competition include their charging network, sales model, and software.

Supercharger Network: The key moat I see around Tesla's business comes from their Supercharger network, which allows Tesla owners to have the road trip experience while still driving an EV. One of the key reasons that many doubted battery electric vehicles (BEVs) was the lack of charging ability that meant electric vehicles were worthless for road trips. Tesla has changed all that.

They have created a network of charging stations across the world that allows common drivers to recharge their cars. As I mentioned above, the competition is developing their own charger network. But right now, the competition is developing this network mostly throughout Europe, with slower development in the United States. Meanwhile, Tesla already has 1,359 Supercharging stations and 11,234 individual Superchargers.

In addition, charging an EV is much more affordable than filling up an ICE car with gasoline. Take the Model 3 for example:

And to top it all off, Model S & X owners get annual road trip credits that grant the owners 400 kWh of charging credit for free. The graphic shown above excludes any free credits from being an S/X owner that would include these savings. All in all, the Supercharger Network is a key feature that differentiates themselves from the competition.

The next example of Tesla's moat is its vertically integrated sales model. In my opinion, this model is much more efficient than the competition's dealership model. A vertically integrated model allows Tesla, the company that builds the car, to be the seller. Whereas with GM, they would produce the car and sell it to their dealership partners who would then sell it to consumers. It allows the automaker to transfer the inventory in the factory directly to the dealership, transferring this inventory off GM's books.

With GM though, there is no reservation model, meaning GM doesn't know exactly how many orders there are for a particular vehicle, whereas Tesla is producing directly to orders (although they haven't done this recently with the Model 3 production ramp). As such, Tesla knows exactly how much demand they have for each car, allowing them to produce directly to orders and minimize inventory-related risks.

In addition, dealerships are not incentivized to sell BEVs because of their low repair rates, which is where dealerships make a lot of their money. Eventually, the competition will have to move their sales model to vertical integration, or convince their dealer partners to sell EVs, which would be a hit to business. But establishing a powerful retail presence is no easy task, with Tesla still trying to expand the number of stores internationally.

Many Tesla optimists like to talk about how not only Tesla is changing the automotive landscape by going electric, but by turning cars onto software-on-wheels. You might be thinking I'm talking about Tesla's autonomous driving platform called Autopilot. But I'm actually talking about Tesla updating the car itself using over the air (OTA) updates to change battery configurations and change other pieces of hardware within the car itself.

This is something that truly differentiates Tesla from other automakers, as Tesla doesn't have to bundle a bunch of fixes to old problems into a new refresh of the car. Any minor problems that customers find with the cars can be fixed with software, allowing much more flexibility for both Tesla and the customer.

Model 3, A Monopoly Of A Product

In my opinion, there is no legitimate competition to the Model 3 right now, and when competition comes out, Tesla will continue to blow it away. The only real fully battery electric vehicle (BEV) that is like the Model 3 based solely on price point is the Chevy Bolt. Right now, the market is only really the Model 3 and the Chevy Bolt.

I suppose you could also call some of Hyundai's offerings competitive to the Model 3. But even then, the Model 3 blows out the competition in terms of range alone, with the "mid-range battery" version having 260 miles of EPA range whereas the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq features just 124 miles of range for about $10K less.

The top three selling EVs for the previous month were the Model 3, Model S, and Model X. The range and performance of competing values just doesn't compete with Tesla, making the Model 3 a market dominator. As such, any expectation of competition to eat into the Model 3's sales is simply a wish. The $54,000 dual motor all-wheel drive version of the Model 3 has 310 miles of range, completely blowing away not just the EV competition, but also competition from ICE vehicles.

The Chevy Bolt features a range of just 238 miles of range, while the Chevy Bolt has none of the autonomous driving hardware that the Model 3 has. In addition, the Chevy Bolt doesn't have the charging network that Tesla currently has.

Another Problem With The Competition Argument

Another key problem with the Tesla-competition bear argument is that a lot of this competition that is competitive in both pricing and range is not available for a few years, with the bears assuming Tesla's products won't improve over the next few years. Right now, battery costs are continuing to decline, with battery efficiency overall increasing. This argument assumes that Tesla will stand still over the next few years as the competition tries to keep up.

The problem is, in 2020, Porsche will be competitive with the 2018 Tesla, with Tesla continuing to expand, and continuing to be a market leader. The idea that Tesla, a technological innovator in the EV arena is going to stand still over the next many years is wishful thinking, and will prove to be one of, if not the biggest flaw with the competition argument.

Conclusion

I see significant risks with Tesla's business and stock price, but I just don't see Tesla dying at the hands of the competition. If Tesla dies, I expect the blame to lie on the shoulders of the direct corporate policy and the broken capital structure Tesla is built upon. Overall though, Tesla is arguably a market leader in the BEV space, and investors should recognize the competition argument as one with many holes in it.

Overall, I remain bearish on Tesla's stock, and anticipate severe financial struggles over the next few quarters which will hurt the stock. But to say that Tesla is going to be killed by GM , Porsche, Audi or any of its competition is just plain false.

