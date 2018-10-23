Applied Materials Stock Got Crushed And That's Good News

We have defined 3 major scenarios for this stock. That should provide us with a better understanding of the company's risk-return relation.

Looking at the performance for Applied Materials (AMAT) stock price, we can see that, if we take the beginning of 2015 as the start for our comparison, it has almost converged to the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY).

Graph 1 – Applied Materials vs S&P 500 relative performance (2015 to present)

Now, looking at how the company has performed, during the same period, we see a different picture.

Table 1 – Applied Materials' sales, margins and profit evolution (2017 – 2014)

Note: The net income for 2017 was adjusted with a higher tax rate. The original figure is USD 3,434 million.

As we can see in table 1, the company has improved its performance considerably. Are those figures compatible with the stock market action for the company? Yes and no. The present convergence towards the average performance of the index is only justifiable by sentiment. Applied Materials operates in a sector where cyclicality originates periods of overcapacity and under-performance Analysts seem to be trying to second-guess the economic cycle. They have released an avalanche of downgrades in the semiconductor sector, and that seems to be what is dictating the price action.

The escalation of the trade war is another responsible for bringing the stock down. In 2017, Applied Materials derived 84% of its revenues from the Asia-Pacific region. Rightfully, investors are worried about the impact on the company's revenues. In my opinion, that is troublesome but not the end of the world. The company's revenues originated in China represent only 19% of its total revenues. Additionally, China policymakers have been directing significant resources toward technology development. Therefore, the risk of Chinese tariffs on chip production equipment imports will be partially offset by the prevailing will to keep the technology sector thriving. Gary Dickerson, in the Q3 earnings call, seemed in line with my view:

Our current forecast for China is in line with our prior assumptions. 2018 is going to be a great year for Applied. We'll grow faster than the market. And based on our mitigation plans, we don't see any meaningful impact from tariffs that have imposed that I know people are wondering about. So overall, strong position in China. Regarding the geopolitical situation, certainly, we believe in fair trade and that successful resolution -- the current situation is important to the overall ecosystem. And we believe that’s the likely ultimate outcome. Relative to Applied, we will continue to monitor the impact of any future developments to Applied supply chain customers and take any actions that are needed to mitigate impact to Applied and our customers.

What is the case for Applied Material's business?

The outlook for production equipment demand is very positive. The use of electronics in cars, houses, phones and other devices is poised to rise in the following years. Additionally, advances in artificial intelligence and virtual reality will add demand for processing and storage capacity. That is likely to constitute robust demand, which, in turn, will smooth the traditional cyclicality of the whole industry.

Therefore, I am expecting Applied Material to keep growing its sales and profits, for the coming years, as transitions to new complex chip architectures and new materials dictate the need for new production approaches.

On the other hand, the selloff in the semiconductor sector has been widespread and significant.

Graph 2 – Semiconductors vs S&P 500 (6 months)

In the case of Applied Materials, the selloff has been even worse. From top to bottom, the company has lost nearly 40% of its market value.

Graph 3 – Applied Materials vs S&P 500 (top to bottom)

Summing up, there seems to be a huge divergence between the industry growth trend and the price action for this stock. Whenever I see something like that, usually, I find it worth exploring.

Scenario analysis for Applied Materials

A simple exercise might help in understanding the current valuation of the company. Looking two years ahead, into 2019, we can define three possible scenarios for this stock. Starting from last fiscal year profits, we need to normalize them because the tax rate was too low. I've used a normalized tax rate around 25%, which results in a profit of USD 2,798 million, and a correspondent profit margin around 19%.

Now we will define three scenarios for business performance and valuation:

Table 2 – Scenario analysis for Applied Materials

In the previous table, there's a pessimistic scenario representing the impact of lower profit margins caused by higher tariffs and hindered revenues from weaker market conditions. The normal scenario reflects robust market conditions and good operational performance.

Most likely, reality will settle somewhere between the pessimistic and the normal scenarios. That suggests that the present risk-return relation is already asymmetric, favoring the upside. Therefore, Applied Materials seems to be an interesting value stock, and I don't think we are in front of a value trap. It is worth mentioning this has been a pattern in semiconductors stocks. For instance, Micron's stock price (NASDAQ:MU) has been subject to lots of volatility. The prevailing argument is that the stock is a value trap due to the semiconductor market cyclicality. However, the truth is the cycle thesis has failed to materialize. For instance, Applied Materials has been growing revenues and profits consistently.

I am not suggesting that cycles are over for the company, after all, the company produces a commodity. I am arguing that the evidence points to a favorable risk-return relation, in the present.

Please, bear in mind this table is just supposed to be a simple, and rough, guide to understand Applied's valuation. If you think that some of the assumptions don’t make sense, please share it in the comment section and tell us what you think.

