Antero Simplification Has Positive Implications For MLPs

The Antero family and its complicated structure have long been a barrier to entry for many shareholders. I don’t blame them - I’ve never been a fan of the “separately traded general partner” model and have often found the resulting three-piece structure (corporation sponsor, IDR holding company, limited partnership) a little too fragmented for my taste. The pendulum often swings both ways, and in many areas of the market there has been a bit too much focus on “pure play” options without necessarily taking into account some of the weaknesses that come from that disjointed model. That all changed with the announcement that Antero Midstream GP will acquire all outstanding common units of Antero Midstream in a cash and stock transaction. Rather than focus on the assets or outlook, that transaction is what I wanted to focus on today. Cutting to the chase, I’m a big fan of the deal, of Antero, and believe it's going to be one of the more compelling opportunities in the large-cap, C-Corp midstream space against peers like Enbridge (ENB) or Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Terms Of The Deal

With renewed focus on corporate governance within the midstream sector, simplifying the structure goes a long way to removing conflict of interest concerns and improving cost of capital for the MLPs. Given that, I’m happy to see the tangled web (Antero Resources (AR), Antero Midstream (AM), Antero Midstream GP (AMGP)) get uncoupled somewhat. While this might be “following the trend” so to speak, there are a litany of reasons why the subsector continues to move this way. All of those reasons translate toward better share price performance and stronger viability of these businesses in a dropdown model. As far as the terms go, the below is just a reminder on the details for public unitholders:

1.635 : 1 exchange rate on AMGP shares (~$29.50/share)

$3.415/unit of cash

In total, the payout comes to a mild premium to the unit price before the deal announcement and, perhaps importantly, the cash payout will help unitholders deal with the tax implications of consolidation which will be a taxable transaction. Many were pleased at just how unitholder friendly this deal was. A pillar of that strong sentiment was that Antero Resources has elected to receive less per unit on its holdings on Antero Midstream. This small concession (~5%) goes a long way to cultivating a stronger relationship between the public float and privately owned shares. In a year that has been characterized by often aggressive general partner (“GP”) treatment of daughter firms (Arclight and American Midstream (AMID) and TransMontaigne Partners (TLP), Loews Corp (L) and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP)), it's refreshing to see actions like this one from Antero Resources and from other “good” GPs like Westlake Chemical (WLK). Make no mistake, this is being done because these GPs feel that it's in their long-term best interest – they wouldn’t do so otherwise - but it's better to see these firms acting with a long-term view in mind rather than electing to go for a short-term money grab.

End Structure, Distribution Growth Outlook

We saw a similar simplification with Nustar Energy (NS) earlier in 2018, but it's going the opposite way here: Antero is ditching the master limited partnership (“MLP”) structure altogether. Antero Midstream GP will acquire all of Antero Midstream. This results in a C-Corp structure from a taxation/governance perspective (meaning no K-1) and increases the public float, something that management hopes will lead to broader institutional ownership and more liquidity in the shares. Coming alongside that, the incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”) are no more, so cost of capital improves. With cleaner cost of capital, pricing on dropdowns improves and, by extension, that means dividends have a more clean path to growth:

*Source: Antero Midstream, Simplification Presentation, Slide 8

For income investors, this is very appealing. Given the current share price, there's an opportunity to have nearly 13% yield on cost given the 2022 target. That massive 2022 dividend comes with both solid distributable cash flow (“DCF”) coverage and low leverage. What's not to love?

This guidance should not alienate current owners of Antero Resources. The old distribution growth targets remain in place, even with a stronger 2019 starting base. That means massive implied dividend growth within the new entity: 29% growth through 2020 and 20% in 2021 and 2022. Distributable cash flow (“DCF”) coverage of that payout remains healthy at 1.2-1.3x, but I would add a caveat that it's needed. While the pro forma entity will benefit from the tax shield from the basis step up, shielding investors from $375mm in taxes through 2022, that will start to shift by the middle of the next decade. Once considering a more normalized tax payout (call it 20%), DCF coverage needs to be in that 1.2 – 1.3x range in order to bear the shift to being a net tax payer. When tax benefits expire, growth will likely slow substantially, although there's perhaps an argument that if MLPs are valued more fairly vs. C-Corps again five years down the line, management could elect to restructure again into the more tax-advantaged structure.

Valuation Gap

Relative valuation has been a major theme pushed in recent investor presentations. Management trotted out comparisons to C-Corp peers like Kinder Morgan, Williams (WPZ), Plains All American (PAA), and others, pointing out that Antero Midstream has the highest dividend growth outlook with the lowest current leverage profile. Given that valuations across the midstream space are primarily based upon yield and future growth outlook (balanced by perceived asset risk), the below slide is very compelling in my view:

*Source: Antero Midstream, Simplification Presentation, Slide 11

I don’t believe there's much more risk within Antero assets than any other. While the company lacks the refined product and/or demand pull pipelines investors tend to gravitate toward (e.g. Enbrige and its Lakehead system), Antero Midstream does hold top tier gathering and compression asses within the core of the Marcellus and Utica shale. The joint venture with MPLX (MPLX) ties together liquids rich Antero Resources acreage with what will be the largest processing and fractionation facility in the nation (Sherwood). That facility is going to be 100% fixed fee with underlying minimum volume commitments (“MVCs”). It's an underappreciated trophy asset in my view.

While I’m not yet a currently a buyer, there's a lot to like here and I see why many shareholders are enthusiastic. Even for those investors who are not involved on the long side, the fair terms on the simplification could have ripple effects throughout the MLP subsector. After a lot of shameful dealmaking that has harmed how investors view investing in MLPs, any positives are great to see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.