Tesla Full Self-Driving Called Out As Vaporware: Prepare For Harsh Consequences

Tesla may face serious financial, legal, and reputational consequences from its reversal on FSD; it may find itself facing the accusation of FSD as vaporware.

Two years later, FSD is no longer available; the ostensible reason is that it caused confusion to buyers.

Tesla (TSLA) began selling full self-driving, or FSD, as an option in 2016. In a blog post published October 19th of that year, Tesla made a fateful statement:

We are excited to announce that, as of today, all Tesla vehicles produced in our factory – including Model 3 – will have the hardware needed for full self-driving capability at a safety level substantially greater than that of a human driver. Eight surround cameras provide 360 degree visibility around the car at up to 250 meters of range. Twelve updated ultrasonic sensors complement this vision, allowing for detection of both hard and soft objects at nearly twice the distance of the prior system. A forward-facing radar with enhanced processing provides additional data about the world on a redundant wavelength, capable of seeing through heavy rain, fog, dust and even the car ahead.

To make sense of all of this data, a new onboard computer with more than 40 times the computing power of the previous generation runs the new Tesla-developed neural net for vision, sonar and radar processing software. Together, this system provides a view of the world that a driver alone cannot access, seeing in every direction simultaneously and on wavelengths that go far beyond the human senses.

From the moment Tesla began selling full self-driving as an option on vehicles, initially for $3,000 and then raised to $5,000 in July 2018, it claimed that all the necessary hardware was already installed in order to enable FSD functionality. All that was supposed to be required after that was regulatory approval, and perhaps some software improvements.

Yet, On October 19th 2018, two years to the day after its big announcement on fully-functioning FSD hardware in all vehicles, Tesla removed FSD as an option from its website. CEO Elon Musk then announced via tweet that this removal had been done deliberately. His explanation: It was “causing too much confusion.”

Yet, if anything, the move has only increased confusion and unease among Tesla owners and investors. It also opens Tesla up to some serious legal and financial liabilities that could end up costing the company dearly.

Let’s discuss this latest turn of events and how it may affect Tesla moving forward.

Vanished Like A Thief In The Night

The sudden decision to remove the FSD package certainly came as a shock to many Tesla fans, owners, shareholders, and commentators. But the shock was not exclusively to outsiders. Even Tesla’s frontline sales staff appears to have been taken aback.

A deluge of anecdotal evidence and reporting on the Tesla Motor Club, or TMC, forum suggests that many sales managers do not know how to respond to the changed circumstances. Some TMC posters are fretting about their recent orders including FSD, since many paid full price for it, despite the option no longer showing up on their orders. Meanwhile, some sales workers are apparently still trying to sell FSD, which Elon claimed would remain “off menu” for a short time.

With off-menu orders still being fulfilled even as formal ones are erased, something is clearly not right at Tesla HQ.

A Sudden Reversal

The shock is understandable given the sudden reversal of policy. It was only three months ago that FSD was increased in price. Since then, Tesla has been pushing FSD aggressively, even making it a central focus of its second quarter earnings call in August. Yet, signs of trouble were brewing in early October when Tesla failed to release the latest version of its Autopilot software along with the rest of its long-awaited software update.

But delays have not stopped Elon from promoting Autopilot and Tesla’s FSD capabilities with happy abandon on Twitter. On October 15th, after Electrek published an article lauding Tesla’s neural network capabilities, Elon took the opportunity humble-brag in a series of tweets about the company’s promised Tesla-designed microchips that are claimed to enable FSD:

Talking up FSD did not seem to bother Elon until last Friday. Indeed, the computer updates including the “full self-driving AI chip” were supposed to be free for all current owners, and would be complete within months.

Something Doesn’t Smell Right

So it is not unreasonable to look at Tesla’s strange and sudden reversal on FSD with a healthy degree of suspicion. Claiming that to come out and claim that using the term “full self-driving” was confusing, especially since it never seemed to bother Elon before.

This has led to some speculation that the move may not have been the company’s choice, but instead at the behest of government agencies displeased with might well be considered false or misleading advertising. This has yet to be proven out, but the suddenness of the shift is certainly eyebrow-raising. And it is not as if governments and consumer affairs groups have not signaled distaste about the claims regarding FSD and Autopilot in the past. If the change was forced by the government, that could have very serious implications for Tesla.

Furthermore, this new development furthers the analysis of one of our recent research notes, in which we discussed the inherent problems of Tesla’s FSD program, including its inferiority to other companies’ programs:

The fact is, by virtually any serious measure (and according to virtually every serious subject matter expert), Tesla is way behind Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Waymo division and General Motors' (GM) Cruise program. But that has not stopped Tesla from relentlessly pumping the promise that its increasingly sophisticated driver assist system, misleadingly dubbed Autopilot, is just a few steps away from genuine full self-driving ("FSD") capabilities. Unfortunately for Tesla and Elon Musk, the company's loquacious and mendacious CEO, more and more commentators, analysts, and consumers are getting wise to what is really going on. As Tesla's autonomous vehicle leadership narrative knocks against an increasingly hard wall of incredulity, its tech stock valuation will be an inevitable casualty.

The Problem Of Selling Vaporware

Beyond a technological disadvantage, Tesla is now facing a series of new and more serious problems. For one thing, if it is removing FSD as an option, that could put it on the hook for refunds to the thousands of Tesla owners who have bought the FSD upgrade. It might also make them liable to a lesser degree to the owners who did not purchase the option but bought Tesla vehicles in the belief that would have the ability to upgrade to FSD at a future date. After all, all the hardware for FSD was supposed to be in the cars they bought, whether they upgraded to the FSD package or not. A class-action lawsuit could prove extremely costly.

Worse still is the accusation that Tesla’s FSD upgrade is nothing but vaporware. This accusation has been leveled occasionally on Seeking Alpha and in the Tesla short seller community of Twitter, but it has rarely, if ever, been uttered by mainstream media. That changed on October 21st, when The Los Angeles Times published a bombshell article exposing Tesla’s questionable accounting practices:

SELLING VAPORWARE Since October 2016, anyone who bought a Tesla was offered a $3,000 option on a product that doesn’t yet exist. It’s called Full Self-Driving — driverless technology that would eventually allow a car to travel on its own from Point A to Point B with no human action required other than entering the destination. That’s a great leap beyond the company’s Autopilot feature, which requires strict driver attention. When ready, the upgrade would be delivered via over-the-air software. But two years later it still doesn't exist. Last Thursday, Tesla dropped the Full-Self Driving option from its website. “Was causing too much confusion,” Musk said in a tweet. Driverless car development will continue, the company said. Tesla hasn’t said how many buyers chose the $3,000 option, and it hasn’t announced a policy for refunding the money. Any refunds would reduce cash in the future. A Tesla spokeswoman noted that while the option no longer appears on the company website, customers can place a special order. The price for future Full Self-Driving remains $3,000.

In other words, Tesla may be forced to admit that FSD is nothing more than vaporware. And it is important to recognize that selling vaporware is not legal. Indeed, it is an issue the SEC has been trying to crack down upon lately. Commenting on the SEC’s actions against Elizabeth Holmes and her fraudulent blood-testing company Theranos, SEC Regional Director Jina Choi was uncompromising:

The Theranos story is an important lesson for Silicon Valley. Innovators who seek to revolutionize and disrupt an industry must tell investors the truth about what their technology can do today, not just what they hope it might do someday.

Those comments are starting to ring truer when it comes to Tesla’s FSD sales.

Investor’s Eye View

Tesla’s claims to leadership of the autonomous vehicle race were always hard to swallow. But the notion that it could sell vehicles with all the hardware needed to enable an as-yet-unproven technology strained credulity to the extreme. Now the option is gone. Ostensibly it is to allay confusion, but that does not sound like the whole truth.

With the FSD option dead, Tesla could face significant customer backlash and reputational damage. Worse still, given its stretched finances and mounting legal woes, a class-action lawsuit alleging FSD as vaporware could prove ruinous.

Tesla is riddled with issues that make its future uncertain. Yet it still claims an eye-watering valuation and share price. Investors would be wise to book profits and get out before these problems really start to grind into Tesla.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.