Sell LCI Industries Into Earnings

LCI Industries (LCII) reports quarterly earnings November 1. Investors expect revenue of $608.8 million and EPS of $1.33. The revenue estimate implies 10% growth Y/Y, yet a double-digit decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Slowing Top Line Growth

LCII supplies a broad array of engineered components for leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreational and industrial product markets. Those markets consist of recreational vehicles ("RVS") and adjacent industries, including buses, trailers used for hauling, trucks, boats, trains and manufactured homes. The company also supplies components to the aftermarkets of these industries, selling through retailers, wholesalers and service centers.

In Q2 2018 the company's total revenue of $684 million grew 25% Y/Y. Sales of components for travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs outperformed industry-wide wholesale shipments for the segment due to market share gains from new products and customer penetration. Sales growth of components for Motorhomes outstripped industry shipments primarily due to acquisitions completed in 2018 and 2017. LCII's average content per RV for travel trailers and fifth-wheel RVs and Motorhomes was up 10% and 18%, respectively. This is another measure of the company's increase in market share.

Sales to Adjacent Industries increased primarily on the strength of acquisitions completed over the past two years and from market share gains. Total revenue from RV OEMs and Adjacent industries grew 23% Y/Y. They now represent 90% of LCII's total revenue. The question remains, "What happens to top line growth once acquisitions subside?"

Aftermarket sales increased 51% Y/Y due to acquisitions and a focus on building strong customer service. With an estimated nine million households in North America owning RVs the company believes aftermarket sales could provide a significant opportunity. Aftermarket sales could potentially be more stable than LCII's other product lines given the installed base of RVs. However, they may not be able to offset the potential diminution in sales to RV OEMs.

Industry RV shipments had been growing by double digits. Through year-to-date August 2018 they were 348,000, up only 4% Y/Y. Winnebago (WGO) recently intimated industry shipments could be flat over the next 12 to 14 months. That could be optimistic. Discretionary purchases could fall hard if the economy turns down next year, which is a real possibility.

Falling Margins

LCII's revenue grew 25% Y/Y, yet its gross profit was only up 15%. The company's gross margin was 22% in Q2 2018, down from 24% Y/Y. This 200 basis point swing may have been triggered by President Trump's tariffs and rising prices for raw materials:

All of this positive news, unfortunately, does not mitigate the effect that the recent tariffs have had on LCI and the RV industry as a whole. The Trump administration tariffs and even the anticipation of the Trump tariffs, have had an adverse impact on domestic steel and aluminum prices in the last few quarters. However good the intentions were, it does not change the fact that aluminum prices have risen over 25% since last September of last year and steel prices have risen over 30%. LCI currently purchases approximately 300,000 tons of steel annually and 40,000 tons of aluminum, almost all domestic. Due to foreign competition over the years, the steel industry has made it clear that they have raised prices recently to get back to more normalized margin in their businesses.

While Winnebago has raised prices for certain RVs in response to the tariffs, it's unclear whether LCII can pass through cost increases to its customers. Rising raw costs for raw materials could impact results for the second half of the year as well. Rising costs and a potential slow down in revenue could create a double negative for the company.

Its Q2 2018 EBITDA of $76 million was only up 6%. SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue was 13% vs. 12% in the year-earlier period. The company's EBITDA margin also fell by 200 basis points. I expect the company to cut SG&A to offset rising costs elsewhere in the business. However, its shrinking profit margins could be a point of contention going forward.

Conclusion

After Q3 results LCII may not see double-digit revenue growth anytime soon. LCII is down about 40% Y/Y due to slowing RV shipments. I expect that slowdown to continue due to a decline in new shipments and slow-moving inventory on dealer lots. LCII trades at 6x run-rate EBITDA (Q2 EBITDA annualized), but its earnings and multiple could go lower by the first half of 2019. Sell LCII into earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LCII, WGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.