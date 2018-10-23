Gold Miners ETF GDX Oct 11 Break-Out: Significance And Long Term Perspective

GDX (gold mining stocks) is resuming the upward move, but must overcome long term resistance and the 200 day moving average.

As a selling climax “bottom,” it signifies the end of the 17 months of downward drifting price action. The 10/11/18 breakout shows the upward trend is continuing.

This indicates a "continuation" of the uptrend that began after the GDX 1/19/16 gold bear market low.

This article will primarily cover the recent price action of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) which is the largest Gold mining stock ETF traded with net assets under management of $8.24B. I personally own shares of its little brother (GDXJ) which is the next largest gold mining ETF with net assets off $4.29B. I follow GDX because it is the largest ETF of its class and holds the largest gold mining companies. I prefer to invest in (GDXJ) though. Both are of interest to me.

As I stated in the overview points above, (GDX) broke out of a “Head and Shoulders” chart formation on 10/11/18. I have seen articles referring to this as a break-out from a “Head and Shoulders” bottom. That is technically correct but if one looks back to January 19, 2016, it is obvious that this is when the low or bottom of $12.40 for GDX occurred. The next day after, 1/20/2016 is when the current “bull” trend began in GDX or most gold stocks.

I will use "H&S" as an abbreviation for Head and Shoulders.

As GDX and GDXJ bottomed back in January 2016, this H&S - head and shoulder pattern completed in October 2018 may be considered this a "continuation pattern" in a trend that started in January of 2016. As such, it is a validation of the trend that began in January 2016 and implies the uptrend is resuming after a long period (17 months) of drifting lower.

My thesis: The Head and Shoulders (H&S) formation that was just completed Oct 11 signals the end of the 17 month sideways, slightly downward trading trend. Prices should now resume the uptrend, continuing to move higher.

I will consider the implications of this Head and Shoulders (H&S) pattern which just completed following about 17 months of sideways-downward price movement from week-ending 2/6/17 until 7/9/2018 and what it may imply for the gold mining stocks as represented by GDX and GDXJ.

Of course, the question “What will gold and gold mining stocks do next?” will be considered.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Chart of Head and Shoulders pattern completed 10/11/18

Note: today 10/23 on this final edit of this article the 200 day MA is $21.39.

For those of you who hold (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) the H&S chart for it looks like a mirror image of the GDX chart. Lows occurred of the same dates. The break out is on the same date.

Mining stocks (GDX and GDXJ) and gold are now climbing to the long term resistance levels and also to the 200 day moving average "MA"

A brief review of the long term picture for gold and mining stocks - (and this will be brief)

(GDX) - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, peaked on 9/8/2011 at a high of $66.94 also when gold peaked. Gold and Gold stocks fell sharply for 4 years and 4 months. GDX gave up $54.54 or 81% of its value as of its 1/19/2016 low.

GDX made its low of 12.40 on 1/19/2016. See chart below. A new bull trend in gold began in the same time-frame of December 2015 at a low of $1046.27 although it was not recognized at the time. Cash gold actually bottomed in the last week of November 2015 and once again on December 17, 2015 at $1,049.4 (World Gold Council data - London) - about one month before GDX made its low of $12.40 on 1/19/16.

For discussion, it should be reasonable to consider these prices made at the end of 2015 and January 2016 as the gold bear market lows, as prices have climbed since those lows - (end of brief review).

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Three year chart showing the 1/19/16 low and 17 month sideways/downward pattern ending with the Head and Shoulders continuation reversal on 10/11/18.

The 17 month Sideways/downward trend - between the two channel lines in the chart, culminated and ended with the Head and Shoulders (H&S) reversal, shown in the first chart above.

The chart above shows the beginning of the present move with the low on 1/19/16. After the initial advance that took GDX to $31.79 in about 8 months, GDX sold down to $19 range and then began trading in a range between $25.71 and approximately $21 with the upper channel line gradually sloping downward. This gradual sideways and downward sloping pattern continued for 17 months until 7/9/18.

For those who practice Elliot Wave, I can only imagine that a long 17 month channel that trades within a $4 dollar spread for almost a year and a half could be frustrating to analyze.

The head and shoulder "H&S" reversal completed.

The 17 month downward pattern came to a selling climax when GDX rapidly sold off from about $22 on 7/13 to the low of $ 17.28 on 9/11. GDXJ likewise sold off in the same manner. The selling did not take the mining stocks to new lows. They held comfortably above the 1/19/16 low. The selling climax culminated in the H&S reversal pattern.

You can call it a “bottom” if you want to, but I prefer to call it a reversal. As a reversal it signals that the long (17 month) gradual price degradation was over. H&S "continuation" formations are usually "inverted" or upside down. This one is in the configuration of a regular H&S bottom. Thus, chart "purists" may not agree to call it a H&S "continuation pattern because it is not inverted.

Regardless, this H&S pattern whether we call it a "bottom" or a "continuation pattern", signifies that the original upward trend is resuming.

So now the question becomes where will the mining stocks go from here.

Continuing from the Head and Shoulders reversal.

One thing to notice is this: The GDX 10/11/18 breakout from the H&S pattern occurred on the same two days when the Dow was dropping 831.83 points on 10/10 and 545.91 points on 10/11.

Cash gold was up $4.72 on 10/10/18 the day when the DOW was down 831 points and was up $30.543 on 10/11/18, when the DOW was also down 546 points. During this stock market panic, gold and gold stocks (GDX and GDXJ) broke out of their summer sell-off lows. A huge shift in precious metal investor sentiment occurred as the stock market was losing 1377 DOW points in two days.

This is amazing. GDX was up $1.24 or 6.7% on 10/11, the day after the Dow had just dropped 831 points. On 10/11 the DOW was down 546 points and GDX was up 6.7%. This shows a major change in the way investors were thinking about gold and gold stocks as an investment or as hedge against the consequences of US political and economic policies.

What are some factors that may be driving gold and gold stock buyers?

“The federal budget deficit was $782 billion in fiscal year 2018, CBO estimates, $116 billion more than the shortfall recorded in fiscal year 2017.” Congressional Budget Office. 1

Also, I almost cannot believe the Federal Government makes the following information readily available as it is on this site, “Government Debt in the United States – Debt Clock”, which at the time of this writing the Federal Debt was $21,672,453,590,238. 2 I remember several years ago when I used to be astounded that the government debt was at 14 trillion.

The individuals who are buying gold and gold mining stocks apparently are losing faith in the US Government to service its debt. It is not necessary for me to push the debt gorilla argument any further: the numbers speak for themselves.

The hawkish Fed is raising the specter of inflation.

There is the low unemployment rate: “The unemployment rate declined to 3.7 percent in September, and total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 134,000, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.” 3

With the Fed doing their “Open mouth” operations - talking about Fed Funds rate increases in December and maybe several more in 2019, and talking about economic growth coming in at 4%, they are stoking inflationary fears. I am not saying there is inflation; I am just saying the Fed it talking like there is inflation – as they define it.

Does anyone see a dichotomy and lack of rational thinking with raising interest rates when you have an almost 22 Trillion national debt? Maybe gold stock (GDX) and gold buyers do. What about servicing the debt?

These considerations may explain why buyers came in and bought GDX and GDXJ on two days when the stock market crashed over 1300 Dow points.

What can gold and the mining stocks be expected to do next?

GDX has broken out of the Head and Shoulders pattern.

It is above the "Neckline" and it is also above the 50 day MA (see first chart). Both of these developments are very bullish. GDX has to do two things before the long term trend is finally confirmed:

It must be able to clear and trade above the 17 month resistance line (the lower channel line.) It must be able to get above the 200 day moving average.

It may be seen on both charts that the overhead resistance line around $21 and the 200 day MA are converging and there is less than 0.40 (forty cents) difference between them.

Once these two levels are cleared, gold mining stocks will be in a newly confirmed up leg.

Now, the question that everyone would like to know the answer to: “What will gold and the mining stocks be expected to do next?”

My best answer to this is that gold and GDX will not shoot straight up through these two resistance levels. It is possible if a catalyzing event occurs and sparks aggressive buying, but don't necessarily bet on this happening.

It is more likely that GDX will trade up to either the $21 resistance level or the 200 day MA at $21.39 (on 10/23) and then sell back down on profit taking and possibly retest the "H&S Neckline" level around $19.43.

It is hopeful that the $19.43 "Neckline" area will hold as support.

GDX price may even trade up to the resistance level of $21 and back down to the support level of $19.43 two or three times. That is only a $1.60 range. Traders may try to buy at the support and sell at the resistance if they are nimble enough.

Eventually after weeks or within two or three months, GDX can hopefully break through the two overhead resistance levels. Watch these levels.

What about a "catalyzing" event that sparks aggressive buying?

Thus far we have considered only gold investors reactions to how they feel about developing economic and political world trade developments. I.e., the deficit, the debt, economic indicators, inflation, trade issues and tariffs. etc.

A catalyzing event is something that comes along unexpectedly and upsets the existing order in such a way that the former order of things no longer defines how things will work going forth. It introduces a new paradigm.

I will give a possible example. Democrats and Republicans are bitterly divided and partisan and even hateful toward each other after the Supreme Court appointment and hearing process of Judge Brett Kavenaugh.

What is one recent event that has occurred that may cause many of them to come together united? (That does seem impossible doesn't it?)

How about the recent assassination/murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi hit team with direct ties to the Saudi crown Prince? Both Democrats and Republican leadership in the House and Senate are livid about the Saudi planned murder of Khashoggi and are ready to take action jointly.

What if the US Senate blocks the $110B sale or arms to Saud Arabia? What if sanctions are imposed upon Saudi Arabia? What if a regime change is demanded upon the Saudi King?

The answers to these "What ifs" are:

Maybe the Saudis tear up the Petro-Dollar understanding and no longer require that oil be priced in or paid for in US Dollars.

Maybe they start accepting Yuan or Yen or Indian Rupees or French Francs for the purchase of oil.

Maybe the Saudis stop buying US T-Bonds (if they haven't already) and start selling them as the U.S. is running $782 billion deficits and will not reduce spending.

In an 11 Oct 2017 CNBC article, "China will 'compel' Saudi Arabia to trade oil in yuan — and that's going to affect the US dollar". 4

Carl Weinberg, chief economist and managing director at High Frequency Economics, said Beijing stands to become the most dominant global player in oil demand since China usurped the U.S. as the 'biggest oil importer on the planet.' 'I believe that yuan pricing of oil is coming and as soon as the Saudis move to accept it — as the Chinese will compel them to do — then the rest of the oil market will move along with them.'

A rapid dissolution of the Petro-Dollar system could be a catalyst to drive gold prices sharply higher. The Dollar would no longer be king. It has been 44 years since 1974. The Petro-Dollar system is already eroding.

The murder of Jamal Khashoggi and the inescapable fact that it could not have happened without the crown prince's approval or direction could be the event that finally kills it. It does not take too much imagination to see how this could be the "catalyzing event" for the demise of the Petro-dollar arrangement.

Conclusion:

The gold stocks (GDX) and (GDXJ) have bottomed with a nice Head and Shoulders bottom after a long 17 month sideways-downward trend. They went up while the stock market was selling off strongly. They are above the 50 day moving average. It does not look like they are prone to revisit the recent lows again. They are still at greatly reduced prices. They were only lower at the January and October 2016 lows.

I would rather buy now before the next leg up. GDX may revisit the H&S neckline of 19.50 to 19.23. (it is at $20 today 10/23.) Who knows when gold is going to go up $30 or $50 or $100 in just a few hours one day? Events appear to be working now in gold's favor. A "catalyzing event" or new paradigm will not be announced in advance. It will just happen and and when it is perceived by the market the reaction will be instantaneous.

Final note. Today, 10/23/16 while finishing this article the Dow Jones Industrial Average "Dow 30" is down 210 points at mid-day after having been down 548 points earlier. Gold is up about $10 and $GDX is up 0.21 or +1% at $20.07

