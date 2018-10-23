Harley-Davidson Q3 Earnings: Challenges Remain Despite Good Results

The market fairly values the company considering the uncertainties related to the transformation.

The encouraging Q3 results don't eliminate these issues. Management outlined an accelerated strategy to transform the company.

The tariffs decisions in the U.S., Europe, and China penalize the company.

The structural challenges in the U.S. market remain.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announced some encouraging results during Q3 earnings. But the structural difficulties with the U.S. market remain.

Also, the company must deal with the consequences of the tariffs decisions in the U.S., Europe, and China.

As a result, management announced an accelerated strategy. The intention is to offset the decline of sales in the U.S. and to develop the brand in the international markets.

Taking into account the difficulties and the uncertainties, the market fairly values the company at $37.16/share.

Image source: Bernhard_Staerck via Pixabay

Tariffs and challenges in the U.S. market penalize the stock price

Revenue and operating income have been declining over the last few years due to a difficult U.S. motorcycle market.

HOG Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The table below confirms the difficulties in the U.S. market with motorcycle registrations dropping by 8.7% YoY for the first nine months.

Source: 8-K Q3 2018

And the recent developments related to the tariffs worsened the situation. In response to the U.S. tariffs on European steel and aluminum, Europe increased tariffs for U.S. motorcycles from 6% to 31%. Because of the European tariffs, the company plans to move some production overseas.

Also, these events created controversy around the iconic brand with some boycott initiatives.

Source: Twitter

During the Q3 2018 earnings call, management said it would provide an update for an overseas factory by the first half of 2019.

If we take into account the high debt on top of declining profits, the situation does not look rosy. As a result, the stock price dropped by almost 40% over the last 5 years.

HOG data by YCharts

Good Q3 results despite U.S. market and tariffs

With this difficult context, the company released encouraging Q3 2018 results.

Source: 8-K Q3 2018

Net income and revenue amounted to $113.9 million and $1.32 billion compared to $68.2 million and $1.15 billion last year. As revenue grew and costs decreased, the company generated an operating income of $149.4 million compared to $94.4 million the year before. A higher net income and share buybacks boosted the EPS to $0.68 from $0.40 last year.

But these results mask the difficulties in the North American market. As you can see below, retail motorcycle sales were down 13.3% and 4.7% in U.S. and Canada. The EMEA region mitigated the decline with a progression of 4.6%.

Source: 8-K Q3 2018

Shipments increased during Q3 2018 because of the low base comparison with 2017 when the company decreased inventory.

Source: 8-K Q3 2018

The financial services contributed to the revenue growth.

Source: 8-K Q3 2018

We can also see in the tables above that the company improved operating margins for the motorcycle and financial segments.

Despite the difficulties in North America, the company did not change the shipment and operating margin guidance. But management guided on the lower range of the outlook because of the tariffs and because of a recall of motorbikes.

And management provided an improved outlook for the following items:

Financial Services segment operating income to be up versus its previous expectation of flat to up slightly.

Effective tax rate of approximately 22.5 to 24.0 percent versus its previous expectation of 23.5 to 25.0 percent.

Capital expenditures of $230 million to $250 million, including approximately $50 million to support manufacturing optimization, compared to its previous expectation of $250 million to $270 million.

Source: 8-K Q3 2018

The press release does not mention anything about tariffs. But, during the earnings call, management provided great details about the impact in 2019. The combination of the U.S, European, and Chinese tariffs would cost $115 million to $132 million per year. Yet, these costs may not fully apply as management is looking to reduce the impact.

The valuation reflects the uncertainties and the challenges

During the Q3 earnings call, management confirmed its confidence in the realization of the accelerated strategy. This plan includes an increase of $200 to $250 million for the operating income in 2022 compared to 2017.

As the company generated an operating income of $891 million in 2017, I assume an operating income of $1.116 billion in 2022.

Assuming similar interest rate and a 23% tax rate, the company would generate a net income of about $857 million in 2022.

Thus, the stock price of $37.16 corresponds to a PE ratio of 8.8 if you chose a 10% discount rate and if you take into account the cash generated by 2022.

Considering the difficulties and the uncertainties linked to the transformation, I prefer a discount rate at 15%. The corresponding PE ratio at 11 indicates a fair valuation.

Conclusion

Harley Davidson is struggling with the difficulties in the U.S. market. And the company is facing the consequences of the tariffs decisions between the U.S., Europe, and China.

Despite some encouraging Q3 results, the company is still at the beginning of its transformation. Management developed a strategy to grow sales and operating income by 2022.

The current stock price of $37.16 reflects the current challenges and the uncertainties related to the transformation.

