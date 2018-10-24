Another Fantastic Opportunity In This 7.6% Yielder. Why We Bought Some!

We believe that the fund can generate over 9% total return over the next couple of years between the high yield, tenders and come discount tightening.

We have hunted for net asset values that were relatively unscathed by the higher rates but where prices were pummeled.

A few days ago, we discussed one of our top ideas in "This 8.40% Monthly Yield CEF Is On Sale Now. We Took Advantage." That fund had sold off in conjunction with the general closed-end fund market swoon. But ARDC was not an isolated incident. We saw many other funds that had their value stagnate in a sharply rising rate environment ("rate scare") while their prices sold off.

This is the dynamic we like to look for when finding good opportunities. While fundamental analysis is essential when we add a closed-end bond fund to our portfolios, technical analysis and pricing can be just as important. Many CEF investors are traders, not caring about the underlying fundamentals but instead, playing the reversion trade. We like to hold our bond funds at least 6 months with a target of 9-18 months in order to collect a significant amount of income payments. This also helps lower the overall maintenance of the portfolio and lower trade costs.

Locking in these prices at very attractive discounts while the market frets about the bond market "rout" while collecting a highly attractive income stream, makes sense. This is especially true when the net asset value is either uncorrelated or positively correlated to interest rates. If the fund has a natural tailwind to higher rates, then the "rout" is hitting virtually all funds.

The herd-like selling in closed-end funds appears to be dissipating and bottoms in discounts could be in - though we are just entering tax loss harvesting season.

Blackrock Debt Strategies (DSU)

The fund is a large and fairly liquid CEF with strong portfolio performance. At $1B in total net assets, the fund is one of the largest in the space. Over 150K shares trade on the ticker each day.

DSU is levered by about 30% with a management expense ratio of 78 bps - likely do to the overall size of the fund. The fund IPO'd way back in March of 1998.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is one of the largest asset managers in the world. They specialize primarily in fixed income portfolio management and have the largest fixed income business globally managing $6.3 trillion across equity, fixed income, alternative investment, real estate, and advisory strategies.

Investment Approach

From the annual report:

DSU has the primary investment objective of providing current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of US companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality. The Fund's secondary objective is to provide capital appreciation. Corporate loans include senior and subordinated corporate loans, both secured and unsecured. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

DSU is one of their few taxable bond CEFs. BlackRock manages/owns 69 funds currently in the closed-end fund space. Only 11 of those funds are taxable bond portfolios with the vast majority of the remainder being muni portfolios. They tend to have just one or two funds in each sub-sector of the fixed income market.

Moving Towards A Positive Correlation To Higher Rates

DSU has a fairly open mandate in that they are not relegated to one specific sector of the bond market. The portfolio management team is well seasoned having run the fund for nearly a decade. All three portfolio managers sit on the company's high yield/ global credit team.

In conjunction with that team's global outlook, they are positioning for higher rates and have been doing so for well over a year. The move towards higher rates was not a complete surprise given how low they reached in mid-2016 (when we implemented our three-legged stool approach to combat rising rates).

At the start of 2017, the fund was fairly evenly split between term loans and high yield bonds. Term loans have a variable interest rate (both up and down) while high yield bonds have a fixed coupon. Still, high yield bonds do not have a significant amount of interest rate risk simply because of the higher coupon and the shorter term to maturity (high yield bonds are typically issued with maturities between 5 and 10 years).

Since the first quarter of 2017, the managers of the fund have been adding to term loans fairly significantly. They have used the rally in high yield bonds to lighten up on the space as spreads have tightened and reallocated to term loans in the process. In February 2017, term loans accounted for approximately 47% of the total portfolio, whereas, as of June (the latest data available), they comprised over 60% of the portfolio. They also added collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs") which are also positively correlated to rates.

(For some reason, they left off some labels below. The second line item is high yield bonds)

(Source: Blackrock.com)

High yield bonds have been reduced significantly in the last few months going from over half of the portfolio in February 2018 to just 31.2% in June. Our guess is that today, the fund has reduced the amount of high yield bonds further.

Other Characteristics:

(Source: Blackrock.com)

The yields are moving higher as the loans they add mostly have quarterly resets based on libor. Nearly all loans are priced as a "spread" above libor. For instance, the loans can be priced at 525 bps on top of 3-month libor (most use 3- or 1-month libor as the "reference" rate). This has the benefit of significantly reducing portfolio duration (or the sensitivity to interest rates). The current duration of the portfolio is just 2.3 years which places it into the "limited duration" category but not low enough to be considered "floating rate".

One reason we started shifting more of our Core Portfolio into portfolios with more exposure to floating rate/ term loans was because libor started rising again. In the first quarter, libor rose significantly from about 1.7% to 2.33%. But in April, the rate leveled off and was flat for almost 6 months right at 2.34. This is typical with libor as it tends to 'overshoot' and then 'pause' waiting for the fundamentals to 'catch up'.

With libor rising again, we believe funds with exposure to libor-based securities like floating rate or floating rate hybrids are a compelling place to allocate capital again.

We had been out of much of the floating rate space in 2017 as repricings were killing the funds. Repricings are similar to refinancing a mortgage where the borrow repays a loan with a new loan at a lower rate of interest. For example, the loan through Bank A may be 3-month libor plus 525 bps whereas the new loan through Bank B may be 1-month libor plus 450 bps.

This has the effect of reducing the earnings of the CEF that holds those paid off loans, given the new interest earned is lower. At the same time, the leverage costs of the fund are rising as the Fed continues to push up the Federal Funds rate on a quarterly basis. Repricings though have subsided in the first part of 2018 and with rates rising, loans were a good place to be.

Distribution Appears Safe

As with most funds, we look at the safety of the distribution when assessing when to purchase a fund. The safest funds from a distribution perspective are the ones which either have just cut and have cut deep enough to push the distribution coverage back above 100%, or those that have just raised. If a fund has just increased the distribution, it likely means that management feels comfortable with the new higher payout rate as they don't typically want to be in a position to go back and lower it.

In the last three years, the distribution has been raised twice from $0.06 per share per month, to $0.063 per share per month, to the current $0.0685 per share per month where it has been now for more than a year. In the table below, DSU was down to 91% coverage back in April but has since improved that coverage to 101.3%. UNII was at -1.8 cents in July but recovered towards zero in August (Sept. numbers should be out shortly).

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital Analysis)

The yield of the fund is now almost 7.6% with a monthly payment made in cash to shareholders. The ex-distribution date is typically around the 12th to 14th of the month, so we have a number of days before that next key date.

Discount Is Very Wide

Buying at large discounts to NAV is one of the key variables (but definitely not the only one) when entering into a new position of a bond CEF. Often times, that discount is warranted based on a host of factors, including a recent distribution cut or pending one that the market actually realizes. Unlike equity CEFs which should have an at least 5% discount based simply on the capitalization of the management fees, bond CEFs have a cash flow advantage versus most open-end funds. In other words, discounts do not have to be warranted in the bond CEF space, especially for top management (e.g. PIMCO).

The price of DSU has been flat even after incorporating the distributions paid to shareholders. However, the NAV of DSU is up 4.15%. This would beat most of the top open-end bond mutual funds and definitely any bond fund from Vanguard (out of 37 bond funds, just two are even positive).

The current discount is now at ~13%, which is the lowest levels for discount in about 2.5 years. In the depths of the 2015, bond CEF swoon (when discounts were at their widest levels outside of 2008 in the last 30 years) discounts reached 16%. We do not think they will reach those levels today, given that credit spreads remain tight.

The current discount compares favorably (as a time to get in) with the 1-, 3-, and 5- year discount averages. The current z-scores are all well below -2, a level often used to indicate cheap values.

(Source: CEFConnect.com)

The security is one that we note in our Tactical Portfolio where we believe we could see a significant rally in the shares, closing the discount. Investors get paid that $0.0685 per share per month to wait for that closure. Again, we think the discount is erroneous and based solely on the herd-like mentality of CEF investors who tend to sell indiscriminately when they fear rising rates.



(Source: CEFConnect.com)

NAV Analysis

Probably, the most important factor when assessing the purchase of a closed-end fund is analyzing the NAV- what is driving it? How did it perform during specific time periods? What is the performance like compared to similar funds?

We noted in prior work that the 10-year had an interim bottom in late August at 2.84%. Since then, through the second week of October, rates rose on 74% of days to 3.25% (intraday) before settling back around 3.20%. While that is a sharp move in a relatively short period of time, it pales in comparison to some moves that occurred in 2013 and 1994.

The time period gives us excellent insight into the current positioning of funds for higher rates. We can look back at the NAVs of these funds - which we like to say incorporates all the holdings and information of the portfolio - to see what occurred or did not occur. On August 24th, DSU had an NAV of $12.58 compared to $12.47 on October 12th, a decline of 87 bps. Of course, that incorporates two ex-distributions totaling 13.7 cents which would bring the NAV to $12.60.

Even on the key dates of when rates rose significantly, the NAV was unchanged on most of those days. This indicates to us that the portfolio is correctly positioned for rising rates.

The Portfolio

The underlying portfolio contains mostly single B and double-B rated bonds - typically classified as high yield or "junk". The PMs state that they are still focused on quality and on more consistent cash flow credit stories where balance sheets and asset coverage remain strong.

Compared to much of the floating rate/leverage loan space, they remain underweight the distressed and extremely junky parts of the market. These are typically rated triple -C or below (including not rated).

(Source: Blackrock.com)

The top holdings make up only 10% of the total portfolio of 1,251 issues. This helps diversify against a "blow up" also called a default. Much of the top ten holdings are larger and well-known, though highly levered companies. CenturyLink (CTL) is a high dividend yield stock which we think helps insulate it a bit as the bondholders (including those that hold DSU) can be cushioned by the company eliminating the dividend payment.

(Source: Blackrock.com)

Risks

The main risk driver remains credit spreads and the intricacies of the levered loan space. Credit spreads remain low (near their post recession tights). Should spreads blow out like they did in 2015-2016, NAVs would fall. We could also see an increase in default rates which would hit NAV and earnings possibly causing a distribution cut.

Of course, if the economy starts to slow or go into recession, we would not want to own much, if any, high yielding ("junk") securities. We currently do not foresee a recession in the next 6-12 months.

Concluding Thoughts

The final catalyst for the shares is the three-year tender offer program that remains ongoing. The fund announced a measurement period whereby if the shares trade at a discount greater than 10% of NAV, they will conduct a 10% tender offer at 98% of NAV. This means that you can potentially have 10-20% of your shares sold at a 2% discount, even if the shares trade at a 12% discount. In the first measurement period, last March/April, 26m shares were tendered. We think the next tender period will be announced early next year.

DSU is a solid and well-run fund offering investors a compelling yield with decent insulation against rising rates. The NAV has been flattish in the last 6 months though we do think this could change as libor moves higher, pushing up earnings and coverage levels, firming the NAV. As we noted, we want to find funds that offer us protection against higher rates.

Even though the price is down over 2% this year, the NAV is up nearly 4%. Discounts can always go wider but are currently near the widest levels that the fund has traded outside of just a couple of instances. We see the discount likely closing as sellers get flushed out and buyers step in to acquire high quality funds at anomalous discounts to NAV. This can take time and can often take months of small 'gains' in price relative to NAV for the discount to close to long-term averages. We do not think this pullback in the shares and attractive discount will be available for long.

