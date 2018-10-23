Things That Make You Go 'Hmmm'

It doesn't only make me go 'hmmm'; it also makes me go...

As you already know, the longest period of easy money in US history is now over. No less than 124 consecutive months of negative real Fed Funds Rate ("FFR") have come to an end.

Most central banks around the world are now running tightening monetary policies, with the US Fed leading the way. Chile is the last country on the global stage to hike rates. The 0.25% increase to 2.75% is the first hike since 2015.

US 2-Year Treasury Yield (SHV, SHY) hits 2.92%, its highest level since June 2008. Meanwhile, 15 other dominant countries around the world still have negative 2-year yields: Switzerland (EWL), Germany (EWG), Netherlands (EWN), Denmark (EDEN), Finland (EFNL), Austria (EWO), France (EWQ), Belgium (EWK), Ireland (EIRL), Sweden (EWD), Slovakia, Japan (EWJ), Spain (EWP), Slovenia, and Portugal (PGAL).

These 15 countries, along with five others - Poland (EPOL), New Zealand (ENZL), Australia (EWA), Hong Kong (EWH), and Turkey (TUR) - are also maintaining negative real 2-year yields.

This is causing a quite rare/unique situation: While benchmark rates move up, real yields - mostly of high graded debts, sovereign and corporate (LQD, VCSH, VCIT, IGSB) alike - move down.

The reason for this is simple: Yields (of sovereign debts) don't keep up with the pace of rates. Simply put, the latter is moving higher and faster than the former.

Inflation is also on the rise. Many developed OECD countries are now seeing inflation rates that are higher than the 2% most central banks are aiming for.

Nonetheless, even as inflation picks up pace, global 10-Year real yields (IEF, TLT, TIP) remain in the red. Even in the US, the gap between the 10-year yield (3.19%) to the inflation rate (2.3%) is only 0.89%.

This means that inflation expectations, going forward, are quite low. Investors don't expect inflation to jump much higher (than current levels) from here.

In past years, a correction of the magnitude we are seeing (thus far) in October would have immediately pushed back rate hike expectations. This didn't happen early in the year (during the January-February correction) and it's not happening now either.

Investors still expect/price another hike in December (with odds greater than 80%) while the 3-month Treasury yield is at its highest level since January 2008.

Comparing the US (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) to Germany (EWG) on the rates/yields front is quite fascinating for itself. Get this: While the inflation rate in both countries is 2.3%, the yield on the 3-month US Treasury bill (2.34%) is more than 3% higher than the yield on the 3-month German Bund (-0.74%).

As a matter of fact, the gap is at least 3.04% across the entire yield curve, up until maturities of 10-year or more (where the gap is still wide but lower than 3%). Free lunch?

As such, it's no wonder that cash is king again.

The total return of the 1-3 Month Treasury Bills ETF (BIL) has been much higher this year than any other year over the past decade!

2009: +0.27%

2010: -0.04%

2011: -0.04%

2012: -0.04%

2013: -0.09%

2014: -0.07%

2015: -0.13%

2016: +0.11%

2017: +0.69%

2018 YTD: +1.32%

Luke Hickmore from Aberdeen is worried about a "blowout" in some of the high-yield bond High yield (HYG, JNK, AWF, BKLN) and emerging markets debt (EMB, EMLC, PCY) ETFs amid a credit crunch. So much so, that he is turning to credit-default swaps ("CDS") instead (of the plain vanilla debt markets), in order to gain more flexibility/liquidity in getting in and out of the debt markets.

Interestingly, the US leveraged-loan market has grown to $1.27T, overtaking the size of the HY bond market over the past week.

Thing is, it's not only a bigger market size leveraged loans now have, they’re also getting even more leveraged than they were.

The volatility of flows in and out of HYG, BlackRock's $14.4B US high-yield bond ETF, has been tremendous and it's actually accelerating. It suggests that i) there's lots of institutional involvement here, and ii) a great deal of disagreement regarding market direction.

Part of the outflow is perhaps due to Netflix (NFLX) issuing another $2B of debt. The company's credit rating is only BB- at S&P Global Ratings, and even that after the rating agency has upgraded Netflix's rating to BB- from B+ on October 18th, ahead of the new issue.

The additional $2B bring the company's total debt to over $10B; much of it is being used to pay for programming.

British Historian Adam Tooze is in favor of radical solutions for the euro crisis. He suggests that the ECB should buy all the public debt of troubled countries, because 25 years of primary surpluses did not really reduce Italy's (EWI) debt burden.

To sum it all up:

Fast-rising (short-term) rates.

Slow(er)-rising (long-term) yields.

Massive outflows from the high-yield space.

Part of that money is moving into new (even more) doubtful, speculative, and/or risky types of debts.

Some are expressing radical ideas.

I don't know about you, but to me, this sounds familiar - and it doesn't bring up good memories...

Going crazy?

