Inter Pipeline Ltd.: A Company With A Future In The Petrochemical Industry

When Author, Individual Trader, wrote a very good article about Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF) (IPL on TSX) dated September 24, 2018, seen here, he was criticized for not commenting on their C$3.5 billion project known as the Heartland Petro Chemical Project. Given the size of this project, I believe it is worth a detailed look to determine if it is a good fit for IPL. Will it have the opportunity to provide an ROI to the company and therefore, be positive for investors in the future?

The Heartland Project is Canada's first integrated propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and polypropylene (PP) complex. This plant will feed hydrocarbon feedstock containing propane to a propane dehydrogenation reaction zone to convert a portion of the propane to propylene. Propylene is one of the most commonly produced plastics in the world.

One of the factors that make this venture attractive to IPL includes their ability to obtain low-cost propane. The complex will be situated in Alberta near the capital city of Edmonton. The site is close to and affords multiple pipeline connections to IPL's Redwater Olefinic Fractionator as well as other 3rd party fractionators. Low utility costs and an oversupplied propane market in Western Canada will drive a long-term, low-cost feedstock advantage for years to come. The majority of PP production is to be sold into US markets, which are expected to have among the highest prices globally. Alberta produced PP is expected to have one of the lowest cash costs in North America. This is not surprising taking into consideration the Canadian dollar trades in the US$0.76-0.77 range.

The Government of Alberta is a supporter of the project providing IPL with financial assistance, with C$200 million in royalty credits under the Alberta's Petrochemical Diversification Program. These credits will be available after the plant has been built and is operational.

IPL expects to add C$450 million to C$500 million annual EBITDA from this project. The vast majority will be secured by take or pay contracts. Operations are expected to begin in late 2021. Currently, civil work is underway and engineering nears completion.

In the September 2018 update, IPL advises that site work began in January 2018 and as of Q2, 3,250 piles had been driven into the ground and by Fall 2018, concrete work will be completed. Over 1,000 workers are on site and 600,000 man hours of work have been completed year to date.

The project is reported ready to go vertical, and by winter, modules and vessels being built elsewhere are to arrive at site. As of April 2018, over C$500 million has been invested in advancing this project. So far, there are no reported substantial delays to the operational start of 2021.

Source: Inter Pipeline report

Current worldwide demand for polypropylene is estimated at 67 million metric tons (MMT) annually. North American demand is 8.1 MMT. This plant will have the capacity for 525,000 MMT per year which is estimated to provide 6.5% of the North American yearly demand. The future for global propylene demand is expected to increase to 130 million metric tons by 2023.

Source: IPL Corporate presentation 2018

IPL is not the only company looking at the opportunities for propylene. The chart below as of 2017 shows other players in the field.

Source: IHS Markit

As well, in 2017, Calgary, Alberta-based Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) announced the signing of a formal joint venture to create Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corp. This entity is undertaking the front end engineering work for a similar plant to the Heartland facility which will also be based in Alberta. The proposal is to convert 22,000 barrels per day of propane to polypropylene. Their capital costs are estimated between C$3.8 billion and C$4.2 billion.

Conclusions:

Given the above, clearly, IPL does not have this market all to themselves and competitive pressures will come to bear.

The strength of the project comes mainly from the easy and economical cost of raw materials, primarily propane feedstock, along with cheap cost of power. The weakness to the project is, of course, commodity pricing of the output that has the potential to be driven down by prices in a global glut of output or reduction of demand. Given global forecasts, neither scenario is projected in the foreseeable future.

Opportunities to expand are available especially considering the global demand forecast for PP. Threats to the project are primarily in the execution of the buildout. Given the current stage of construction with no reported significant delays or cost overruns, there are no visible threats to the financial viability of this project at this time.

Given my analysis, the addition of the Heartland Project will provide a good EBITDA stream of income that can be expected to be passed on to shareholders in years to come through dividends, buybacks, and company growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPPLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.