Alphabet: 5 Steps To Unlocking Google's Value

Despite their ability to organize the world’s information, asking Google Assistant what Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock is worth doesn’t help much (unless you plan to sell today!). There are lots of variables required to assess the value of GOOG, but we’ve identified 5 major factors we believe gets us most of the way there. Our base assumptions about the appropriate values for the 5 key factors lead us to conclude Alphabet (GOOG) may be the most underappreciated of the "FAANG" stocks.

Internet advertising vs. all other forms

Nearly $500 billion will be spent on advertising this year around the world outside of China (where Alphabet has little presence). An estimated 45% of this money will be directed across Internet channels, including search, social media, online video, and other forms such as banner advertisement. This leaves another 55% spread across traditional forms of advertising, including broadcast, cable and satellite television, print publications, radio, and out-of-home advertising. With the exception of out-of-home (e.g., billboards), every other traditional advertising medium faces extinction.

The most significant opportunity for displacement by the Internet is the still mammoth TV advertising market, which accounted for roughly one-third of spending in the U.S. and the world last year according to media firms Zenith and Magna Global. As viewers increasingly consume their video over the Internet rather than broadcast channels, the TV advertising market will necessarily shrink as consumers simply don’t tolerate the same volume of ads online. Competition among data providers, both wireless and wireline, is compelling the densification of fiber optic networks and contributing to ever faster Internet speeds. Within a decade, the need and demand for broadcast channels could be greatly reduced, carrying the TV advertising market down with it.

Over the longer-run, it seems likely that the Internet will garner more than 80% of all advertising. The upper bound for the Internet’s share of the ad pie is probably closer to 90%. Out-of-home advertising, currently about 7% of global ad spending, probably will maintain or improve its share. And print publications are unlikely to disappear completely. Ditto for TV and radio as certain content with mass appeal (e.g., big sporting events) will be transmitted most efficiently using broadcast media. For purposes of our valuation model, we’ve set the long-run share of Internet advertising at 85%

Figure 1.

Source: Zenith, Magna Global and author estimates.

Google’s ultimate share of Internet advertising

The market for Internet advertising will grow considerably. But how much of the market will Google control? We estimate Google will account for more than 50% of Internet advertising this year in the world outside of China. Google’s high share flows from its current dominance in search, which accounts for nearly half of online spending and video advertising — the fastest growing format. However, this share level is unlikely to be maintained.

First, Google’s preeminence in search spend already is being threatened in markets where Amazon dominates online shopping. A high proportion of consumer product searches begin on Amazon’s site, and the company is quickly ramping up its own search ad business. A recent report from CNBC suggests some advertisers are shifting significant chunks of their search spending to Amazon and away from Google.

Even if Amazon’s incursion into search has only a modest impact on Google, the company’s share of Internet spending is still likely to come down. All of the video viewing moving from linear TV to on demand consumption is driving a rapidly growing online video advertising market. From less than 20% of Internet advertising today, we expect video’s share to eventually exceed 40%. And while Google’s YouTube likely accounts for a high share of the video advertising, its market position is not as dominant as it is with search. Moreover, as an increasing proportion of online video content is professionally produced, YouTube is just one of many sources for consumers.

Still, we estimate Google can reasonably deliver 30-35% of the global Internet advertising market outside of China over the long run, especially if governments continue to allow its massive payments to key distribution partners that deliver search traffic. This assumes the company continues to hold roughly 75-80% of the market for search advertising and garners anywhere from 20-40% of online video ad sales.

Figure 2.

Source: Zenith, Magna Global, company reports, and author estimates.

Payments to key distribution partners

Alphabet has been upfront about the increase in payments to phone makers, browser companies, and others to ensure search queries are routed through Google:

Furthermore, in our multi-device world, we generate our advertising revenues increasingly from mobile and newer advertising formats, and the margins from the advertising revenues from these sources have generally been lower than those from traditional desktop search. We also expect our TAC paid to our distribution partners to increase due to changes in device mix between mobile, desktop, and tablet, partner mix, partner agreement terms, and the percentage of queries channeled through paid access points.”

That’s a polite way of saying dominant smartphone suppliers like Apple and Samsung have greater bargaining power than PC manufacturers and are able to charge Alphabet a healthy toll to make Google the default search engine and/or display the Google search bar prominently on their phones. The larger the search advertising market becomes, the more enticing it is for device makers like Apple to explore developing their own search engine or partner with a different provider — competition is forcing Alphabet to part with a greater share of mobile advertising revenue to retain its stranglehold on query volumes. This can be seen in the payments to distribution partners as a percentage of ad revenue from Google properties, which has steadily increased from less than 3% in 2005 to nearly 12% in 2017. Where is the ceiling on Google’s revenue share with its key distribution partners? Press reports have indicated Apple at one point had a 34% revenue share with Google. And Google’s marginal distribution payment has recently exceeded 22% of incremental ad revenue from its properties. It seems reasonable to assume this marginal payment percentage will continue to trend a bit higher, particularly as the mobile vs. desktop advertising shift continues.

Figure 3.

Source: Company reports.

Overall traffic acquisition costs (TAC), which includes payments to distribution partners and Google Network member sites, increased to 23% of Google advertising revenues in 2017 following several years of steady decline as Google’s network members account for a shrinking percentage of total advertising (down to 17% in 2018). Network member advertising will continue to decline in relative importance, and because Google pays its members a revenue share north of 70%, a declining proportion of advertising from this group will alleviate some of the pressure on TAC. Nonetheless, we project TAC to rise several percentage points from the 23% recorded in 2017 — our model projects a long-run TAC percentage of ~27%.

Figure 4.

Source: Company reports and author estimates.

Other revenues besides advertising (including “Other Bets”)

Google has a growing hardware platform, with its Pixel devices, aimed at lowering the cost of its search advertising access points (keeping that TAC in check!). And the Google Home smart-speaker platform is squarely aimed at competing with Amazon and others. Very few people are using smart-speakers to make purchases, but there are two compelling reasons for tech companies to want to get into your home. The first is to offer a complete “ecosystem” of devices that work together, allowing you to access your personal data and content with whatever piece of hardware is most convenient in the moment. The second, arguably more important reason, is to understand your personal habits within your home to the nth degree and be able to target you with more effective product advertising. Home speakers (and Google’s Nest home monitoring products) collect a lot of new behavioral data for your profile that can be used to target you on devices where purchases (or at least searches) are actually made.

If Google hardware is viewed as an investment aimed at supporting the core advertising business, the Google Cloud Platform can be seen as a way to optimize the company’s existing data center investments to support is own applications. Google does not appear to want to invest to compete with Amazon Web Services, but seems content to let its cloud business be carried with the growth in public cloud computing.

Google hardware and cloud sales likely account for a majority of “other” Google segment revenue, but the key profit driver from “other” revenue is Google Play. Here, Google gets to be the tollkeeper, collecting 30% or 15% of revenue on every app in its store. And by apps, we primarily mean games, as spending on games accounts for a reported three-quarters of the market. Alphabet does not break out the profitability of the Google Play store, but collecting 15% or 30% of revenue to host applications seems like a very good business model. Competition might force this revenue share lower over time (there are other app platforms with revenue splits that are more generous for the developer), but Google’s top and bottom line take in this business is headed much higher.

Alphabet’s early-stage businesses classified as “Other Bets” are a portfolio of high-risk/high-reward ventures that are very difficult (read: impossible) to value. The collection includes Waymo, a self-driving car business, health care companies Verily and Calico, tech lab X, Access (formerly Google Fiber), and venture funds. Many investors like to portray this portfolio as a “free option” when buying Alphabet stock. However, this “option” is hardly free, as the segment has consistently generated operating losses of $3B per year. Far from an asset, we believe it more prudent to value “Other Bets” as a liability until proven otherwise. Our valuation model implies these businesses collectively clip as much as 10% off the value of the stock.

We project rapid near-term growth in app revenue (north of 30% annually) and cloud and hardware related revenue (north of 20% annually), leaving the company with a decade long runway of double-digit revenue growth for non-advertising revenue. Over the longer run, we expect non-advertising revenue to account for more than 35% of Alphabet’s revenue, up from 14% in 2017.

Figure 5.

Source: Company reports and author estimates.

Competitive pressures to spend on R&D and marketing, and make ever bigger capital investments

Investors are keen to focus their valuation models on revenue growth, but often too little focus is given to the consequences of competition in an open-market economy. Alphabet doesn’t spend so much money on research and development (R&D) just because it wants to make cool new products and services. It pours money into R&D because if it doesn’t somebody else eventually will have a better way to present the world’s information and take away Google’s advertising business. The same threat explains why sales and marketing dollars are growing just as fast as revenue. Alphabet will likely suffer the fate of every nearly company in history — its ability to earn more than its cost of capital will get more difficult over time. A great reference case is Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). Back in 2000, Intel’s average annual pre-tax return on invested capital was north of 40% annually (including the capitalization of R&D, which we think paints a much more accurate picture for companies with intangible assets) — by 2017 this return was down to the mid teens. Maintaining INTC’s dominant market share required an enormous investment that ultimately has driven its return down toward levels consistent with the typical industrial public company.

Alphabet may escape Intel’s fate, but it is imprudent to expect it. Accordingly, we expect R&D spending, sales & marketing spending, and capital investment spending to increase in near lock-step with revenue. The result being that Alphabet’s return on capital (with R&D capitalized) will be fairly ordinary in fifteen year’s time.

Figure 6.

Source: Company reports and author estimates.

Conclusion

Our discounted cash flow analysis driven by the 5 major factors pegs fair value at more than $1,400 per share, implying considerable upside from the current price. We use a roughly 7% annual discount rate, which some may believe is too low. Our choice of discount rate is derived from our view of the mid-cycle earnings of the companies in the S&P 500, which we believe is closer to $130 than the $170+ consensus forecast for earnings over the next four quarters. Regardless of the “right” discount rate, GOOG appears to be the most attractive of the FAANG stocks, combining a compelling narrative (continued growth in search and online video advertising and dominant market position) with an undeniably reasonable valuation. But don’t take our assumptions and valuation as gospel! We invite readers to play with the key assumptions and make their own determination.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.