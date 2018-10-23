CHF - Safe Haven Remains In Demand

The EUR/CHF has been trading at low levels for quite some time as safe havens remain in demand due to ongoing trade tensions between the US and China and uncertainties regarding the Italian budget and Brexit. Fears of further decline in global equity markets caused by Fed’s monetary policy normalization and rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia only added to the picture. There are, however, evidences that support my expectations of CHF depreciation through the course of next year and currently low levels seem like a good opportunity to enter a short position.

While CHF appreciated moderately in May due to uncertainties surrounding the elections in Italy, the decline below the 1.12 mark in early September was caused by Turkish crisis and turbulence in emerging market currencies in general. The EUR/CHF barely increased since then as discrepancies between the EU and Italy persist and no-deal Brexit becomes more likely with every new day.

Chart 1: EUR/CHF

Source: Reuters

In spite of significant appreciation pressures in the past few months, there are no signs that would indicate that the Swiss National Bank intervened in the market. Sight deposits of Swiss banks with the SNB and Swiss balance of payments suggest that the SNB has refrained from foreign currency interventions through the course of this year. At its latest meeting in September, the SNB nevertheless stated that it was prepared to intervene in the foreign exchange market if necessary.

The SNB maintained its view that the CHF is still highly valued. The latter, combined with the SNB’s willingness to intervene in the market in case of further appreciation pressures and negative interest rates, should help reduce the appreciation pressures.

Swiss headline inflation is currently standing around 1% which means that it is still below the SNB’s target range of annual rise in the price index of slightly less than 2%. Furthermore, the SNB lowered its inflation forecast for 2019 in September due to the stronger franc. The latter suggests that the SNB will start hiking rates well after the ECB in order to prevent a sustained appreciation of the CHF which would have a more lasting negative impact on inflation.

There are basically two scenarios from this point. In the first one, Brexit tensions and turbulence in Italy will not escalate to such an extent that the ECB would have to postpone its expected monetary policy normalization next year. As the SNB will hike rates only after the ECB begins its monetary policy normalization, EUR/CHF should rise noticeably next year as the market begins to price in interest rate increase in the eurozone (expected to be delivered in the final quarter of 2019).

In the second scenario, Brexit tensions and/or turbulence in Italy escalate to such an extent that the ECB has to postpone its monetary policy normalization. This is the case in which we would also have significant CHF appreciation as safe haven currencies would be in demand. However, the EUR/CHF downward potential is limited given the SNB’s willingness to intervene to prevent deteriorating impact on inflation. The SNB would have even less reasons to normalize monetary policy in such circumstances due to negative implications of CHF appreciation on price developments. The SNB would therefore again opt for an on-hold stance which means that the ECB would enter hiking cycle first but later than it is currently anticipated.

As the SNB stated that CHF is highly valued even when the EUR/CHF was approaching the 1.20 mark, I believe that the SNB will not normalize monetary policy before the exchange rate stabilizes around those levels. With that said, I see shorting the CHF around current levels as a good opportunity with losses limited even in case of risk escalations due to the SNB’s commitment to maintain stability.

