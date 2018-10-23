Caterpillar: Fade Any Rally

Caterpillar is down following more signs the business indeed hit a high water mark back in Q1.

Back in May, Caterpillar (CAT) shocked the market with high-water mark statements. The company tried to walk back from those statements, but the wise move was to run away from the stock as it traded back above $150. The Q3 results continue to support that investment thesis.

Image Source: Caterpillar investor relations

End Of Cycle

Whether or not Caterpillar has reached peak earnings or not, the company has definitely reached the cycle top of hiking EPS estimates. For Q3, Caterpillar only beat EPS estimates by a meager $0.02 and kept guidance for the year at $11.00 to $12.00.

The EPS estimates got a big boost from the $0.75 beat in Q1, but the numbers have stalled at those higher levels. The Q3 beat of only $0.02 will cause serious heartburn for these forward estimates.

The way sales are slowing and costs are rising, the company is going to have a difficult time juicing earnings next year. The market is forecasting a nearly $1.40 boost for 2019 and those numbers likely need to be cut.

Remember that Caterpillar spent the last couple of years smashing estimates. The company hasn't beaten EPS numbers by less than $0.08 since Q2'16. With context though, one will realize that the $0.08 beat was over 10% above the $0.77 analyst estimate for Q3'16. This Q3'18 beat of $2.84 estimates by $0.02 wasn't even a 1% beat.

The Q1 results were clearly the high-water mark. The Q2 and Q3 numbers were only slightly higher and this is how cycle peaks occur with momentum dying.

Trend Timeline

The cycle trends for Caterpillar are continuing to play out like in past cycles. The construction equipment stock tends to peak far before the company reaches peak sales. In the last quarter, the company grew revenues by 18% YoY, yet the stock already is down $60 from the peak. Note that the high-water mark comment came after Q1 sales with over 31% YoY growth

Based on this chart, the stock tends to drop to a trailing P/S multiple below 1x sales before reaching bottom. The current multiple is closer to 1.4x which ironically is close to the peak last cycle.

One might be able to argue structurally higher margins this cycle, but one can clearly see that last cycle saw the stock trade at a depressed multiple for roughly four years from 2012 to 2016. Sales trended down for a few years before the stock turnaround took hold and the market still expects an 8% revenue gain next year. Caterpillar isn't even close to sales declines yet.

The trend remains the key and the sales growth trend is negative. In the last quarter, sales were up 18% and growth is quickly collapsing for the company to only average 8% growth in 2019.

The three-month rolling total continues to roll over. September had 21% growth while July was up at 24% growth. The key Asia Pacific region is seeing the biggest rollover with September up 23% and July up 28% for a 5 percentage point deceleration in the matter of two months.

Source: Caterpillar 3 month retail sales

This trend needs to reverse course before the stock will rally.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market got far ahead of reality to start the year when Caterpillar peaked at $173. The historical valuation multiples hit unprecedented levels.

Investors need to wait for signs of a turnaround in the sales trend cycle before even thinking about owning this stock. Remember that Caterpillar is only down to the previous cycle peak stock levels suggesting more possible downside. Be wary of any rally similar to how the stock stayed above $150 back in May, Caterpillar is likely headed lower.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.