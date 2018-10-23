Dynavax's ESMO MVP - SD-101

Source

Many biotech investors have the letters ESMO written in bold letters on their calendar this past weekend. The European Society of Medical Oncology ESMO congress is the most significant oncology conference in Europe. This year’s congress included critical data that will affect the sentiment towards many small and mid cap biotech companies. ThisThis Dynavax Technologies Corporation(DVAX) presented interim data from their current Phase 1b/2 SYNERGY-001 study in patients with advanced melanoma naïve to anti-PD-1/L1 therapy. The study comprises of Dynavax's TLR9 agonist, in combination with Merck’s(MRK) KEYTRUDA®.

On October 20 th, Dynavax released a press release announcing the ESMO presentation data. I was very happy with the company press release, and it was obvious to me that the company was aware of what investors were looking for …ORR%. The press release stated:

- 70% overall response rate (33/47 patients) at 2 mg dose of SD-101 includes 17 additional patients -

-Progression free survival, response rate in patients with PDL-1 negative tumors and biomarker activity supports clinical impact of SD-101’s activity-

SD-101

SD-101 is Dynavax’s current principal candidate in clinical trials; it is a Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist CpG-C class oligodeoxynucleotide. SD-101 is intended to provoke the body’s immune system to react to cancer. In order to focus the body’s natural immune response, SD-101 is sent straight into the tumor (intertumoral). Once the tumor cells begin to die and lyse, T- cells are able to capture the dying tumor cell’s antigens, which enables the T-cells to generate memory that continue “long-lasting therapeutic effects.”

Source: DVAX

Due to SD-101’s ability to stimulate the body’s natural immune response, it likely to be effective in both solid tumors, and hematological cancers. Perhaps the most captivating characteristic of SD-101 is demonstrated synergistic interaction with immune checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-PD-1 (e.g. KEYTRUDA). Many investors believe SD-101’s ability to improve other therapies/drugs to be the bottom line for both SD-101 and DVAX.

About SYNERGY-001

As a result of SD-101’s synergy with anti-PD-1 therapies, Dynavax initiated SYNERGY-001; a dose-escalation and expansion study of SD-101 in combination with KEYTRUDA. The goal of the study is to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of intratumoral SD-101 injections in combination with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma + head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

ASCO Fiasco

From origination, the SYNERGY-001 study has been a major determinant of DVAX’s share price. This was evident back in May and June 2018, when Dynavax presented their Phase 1b/2 data for SYNERGY-001 at the ASCO meeting. On May 16 th, the company released the abstract for that poster presentation announcing ORR of 60%. This triggered the share price to plummet from approximately $20.00 to around $16.00. Why the big sell off? Unfortunately SD-101 was too good, too early. In previous studies, SD-101 displayed an ORR of 100%. In addition, ASCO abstract showed the smaller 2mg dose arm performed better than 8mg arm; which could be counterintuitive to many investors.

Personally, I found this to be an overreaction, misunderstanding, or lack of due diligence by biotech investors. Yes the ORR fell, but it was still superior to KEYTRUDA’s 37.7% ORR for advanced melanoma. Perhaps the market valued DVAX at $20.00 because of the previously reported 100% ORR, but did anyone actually believe that the ORR would remain 100% through all the studies? I cannot believe the market had “priced in” a 100% ORR at $20.00 a share.

In June, the company released the full dataset at ASCO, and reported an improved ORR of 70%. This caused a brief spike in share price, but the damage was done. Subsequently the share price continued to fall along with investor sentiment.

ESMO Data

On October 20 th, the company reported results of 87 patients paralleling two different doses of SD-101. In the study, 47 patients were administered ≤2mg of SD-101 in 1-4 lesions, and 40 patients received 8 mg in a single lesion. The results displayed a 70% ORR (33 of 47 patients) who received the ≤ 2 mg dose of SD-101, and a 48% ORR in the group receiving the 8 mg dose of SD-101. The combination of SD-101 and KEYTRUDA was well tolerated with adverse events associated with SD-101 being transient, mild to moderate flu-like symptoms. Rob Janssen, M.D., Chief Medical Officer stated:

These results are encouraging because the overall response rate in the 2 mg group has remained consistent with the data presented at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology annual meeting, even though the number of patients increased by more than 50 percent. In addition, median progression-free survival has not yet been reached, but statistically is expected to be at least 15.2 months, providing further validation of the potential benefit of the combination therapy.

The SD-101 ESMO data is a meisterstuck for the company. Not only did the ORR remain at 70%, but it remained in the face of a 50% increase in the number of patients. Another impressive piece of data is the ORR in non-injected lesions is 67% vs 70% in injected lesions. This demonstrates SD-101 ability to elicit a global immune response.

Conference Call for ESMO Presentation

The company hosted a conference call on Sunday to review the ESMO data. CEO Eddie Gray and CMO Robert Janssen covered the SD-101 data in great detail, and shed light on future plans. Gray noted:

“We are extremely encouraged by these results and are excited to report future results of studies. We are preparing for Phase 3 study in Q1 : 2019. We have a clear idea of study design, and what endpoints would be required for approval. We are evaluating about how to share cost burden of development for melanoma."

However, it was the Q&A session of the conference call that revealed some critical information for investors. Particularly, the confirmation that management is considering a partnership/collaboration for SD-101. Gray continued to say that the partner needs to have other agents that can work in combination with SD-101. This information is notable due the fact the leading anti-PD1 drugs are Merck’s KEYDRUDA and Bristol-Myers-Squibb’s OPDIVO and are approved for numerous indications. However, many investors, including myself, believe that Merck has to be interested. What is more, Gray confirmed that members of the Merck team were present at the company’s meeting with the FDA.

Lastly, CEO Eddie Gray did shed light on possibly pursuing SD-101 as first line treatment for head and neck cancer. This population is difficult to treat, and combination treatment with an anti-PD1 agent could be a great alternative to chemotherapy. Investors should note that KEYTRUDA and OPDIVO currently second-line therapies for head and neck cancer.

Is DVAX a Buy?

In light of the recent SD-101 data, upcoming catalysts, and current market valuation; I brand DVAX as a buy. The current market cap is about $681.8M with the share price trading between $10.50-11.50. Taking into consideration, the estimated peak Hepislav B sales to be about $500M, I would recommend buying at these levels. Although management’s decisions has created some peaks and recently some serious valleys; I expect the share price to make an about-face as a result of upcoming catalysts. These include:

Q3 Earnings Report

Q3 Earnings Report DV281 Phase 1 Safety and Biomarker Data for NSCLC – Expected in Q4

DV281 Phase 1 Safety and Biomarker Data for NSCLC – Expected in Q4 Announcement of the Start Date of Phase 3 of SD-101 + Anti-PD1

Melanoma and HNSCC. Potential SD-101 Collaborations

Although an announcement of a SD-101 collaboration would cause a spike in the share price; I believe a positive earnings report to be the catalyst that reestablishes positive investor sentiment for the long term. Dynavax needs to report an improvement in Hepislav B numbers, and perhaps then we may see a resurgence in the share price.

Downside Risk

Antagonistically, Dynavax could see some rough water ahead if management doesn’t steer in the right direction. Conversely, the potentially positive upcoming catalysts could be just as potentially negative. CEO Eddie Gray has forecasted the start of Phase 3 for SD-101 to be Q1 2019, any delay and/or lack of partnership will be seen as a negative.

If the company has a weak earnings report, and lackluster Hepislav B sales I expect a significant fallout. The company is attempting to prove they can go it alone with Hepislav B, and the sales need to start representing it.

Developing a Position

Regardless of the recent positive results, investors need to be aware of DVAX’s current technicals. The stock is currently down about 47% for the year, and has been trading in a range between $10.32-23.85. At the moment, the share price is trading at $11.37 and is below 50 and 200 day moving averages. Considering these points, I would like to stress caution to a potential investor looking to initiate a position.

When deciding upon an entry position on stock that is down heavily on the year; I like to wait for a reversal in the trend, or take a chance of “catching a falling knife” with key support levels. Although I expect to see a spike in volatility in the coming week, we should take a look at the current weekly chart (Figure. 1) to see where some key area may reside for a long term investor.

Figure 1: DVAX Weekly (Source Trendspider)

The weekly chart displays two critical S/R lines at about $8.50 and $14.70. I expect those two areas to be in play as we approach the Q3 earnings report. Currently, the share price is heading towards the $8.50 trend line. Personally, I believe the SD-101 data will augment the current trend. However, the daily chart (Figure 2) shows a strong negative down trend established in April of this year and will be difficult to break.

Figure 2: DVAX Daily (Source Trendspider)

Looking at the chart investors should notice the same $14.70 S/R line that was on the Figure 1. I expect this to be a major point of resistance and should be an evaluator for a breakout or rejection. Prior to that, investors need to take note of the two downtrend lines that have rejected the price several times. I advise investors wait for a strong break of these trend lines before committing to a large position.

Investment Time Horizon

Due to the recent SD-101 data, I expect DVAX to be in play for short and long term investors over the next weeks and months. Long term investors will need remain diligent for company press releases, and will require thorough study of earnings reports. If future earnings reports lack marks of improvement, investors need to be able to exit their position with haste.

Conclusion

I believe now is the time to take a chance on the company for near-term and long-term gains. The ESMO data has shown me the benefits of SD-101 in combination with KEYTRUDA, but also provided me hope that the current trend will be corrected. Still, Dynavax is far from being derisked; management needs to produce healthy Hepislav B sales to justify “going it alone.” Into the bargain, management needs to find a strong partner for SD-101. Without these, I expect investors will continue to question management’s ability to execute on their plans.

A ccurately predicting the stock price in the near term is confounding. In view of this, I would like to stress that DVAX is a very volatile stock. There is the potential that investors could lose considerable amount their investment in short period of time. Although the upside of DVAX is substantial, it is a long way from being a risk-free investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DVAX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.