Ingenico Group SA (INGIY) CEO Philippe Lazare on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Philippe Lazare - Chairman & CEO

Nathalie Lomon - EVP, Finance, Legal & Governance

Nicolas Huss - COO

Johan Tjärnberg - Head, Retail Business Unit

Josh Levin - Citigroup

Gerardus Vos - Barclays Bank

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies - UBS Investment Bank

Sébastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Alexandre Faure - Exane BNP Paribas

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Ingenico Group Third Quarter 2018 Revenue Results Conference Call.

Philippe Lazare

Thank you. So good morning, everybody, welcome to this conference call to discuss our third quarter 2018 revenues, we've announced today. So I'm Philippe Lazare, Chairman and CEO of Ingenico Group, and I'm joined here today by Nathalie Lomon, our group CFO; Nicolas Huss, our group Chief Operating Officer; Johan Tjamberg, in charge of the Retail Business unit, and others members of the management team to cover the various question you could have. As usual, Nathalie and I are going to briefly talk you through the numbers and the key highlights, and then Nicolas will present to you the performance of our 2 business units meaning Retail on 1 side and the Banks & Acquirers on the other 1. We will then hand over the call to questions. Moving to Slide 2. I think that I would like to start with the quarterly performance, which illustrate the year end revenue acceleration, we were expecting for 2018. The Retail performance, which is for the first time, the double-digit growth, thanks to an outstanding SMB dynamic, which is mainly driven by Bambora growing by more than 20%, and growing by double-digit as well.

So very good performance, very encouraging. In the same time, we enjoyed the continuing improvement of the Global Online performance and driven by democracy during the Retail Business unit. As well as the North American activity within Enterprise, we have achieved the sales segment of the Retail Business unit. The adjustment of our 22018 objectives that Nathalie will detail later is exclusively related to the disappointing performance of Banks & Acquirers meaning terminals despite it's, which is the good news as well. In this context, we decided to launch performance optimization plan within Banks & Acquirers with effect in 2019. 2018 illustrate the transfer of the group central, quality, however, the Retail activities leading to a profile with more recurring revenue, which was the first objective we had when we start to think about the -- our strategy something like 8 to 10 years ago. I'm going to confirm that strategy is appropriate 1 and is successfully delivering.

As indicated during our last communication, Ingenico will review its strategic option for the group in order to improve the group value-creation profile. In this context, board has decided to appoint committee of independent Board of Directors to review strategic options for the company, and the evolution of its governance. Moving to Slide 3. I would like to first highlight the key events for the first 9 months, 2018. And I have to say that we have a lot of promising decision taken and we should benefit from that in the coming months and years. So first, we signed in July 2018, an agreement with Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe in Germany, you already know that. In order to create the undisputed DACh leader in Payment Services DACH and info. This operation will accelerate our expansion in Germany countries -- country in which we have already some very good position. Germany is the most dynamic markets in Europe with an access to more than 250,000 merchants. If you help us to become the largest supplier in Germany with more than 120 billion volume processed earlier, it will generate 13 million of synergies by 2022. And we expect to close the transaction in the very beginning in Q1, 2019.

In the meantime, we pursued the integration of Bambora and the company delivers on track with revenue growing above 20% as I already mentioned and a EBITDA above 30%. We are clearly confident to deliver the €30 million net EBITDA synergies expected in 2020. On the innovation side, I would like to highlight that the launch of the next generation platform Axium with numerous marks of interest and first deliveries in H2 '18 with Lottomatica, our Italian customer will launch a final fully PCI compliant PAYONE mobile solution, which is underlying the fact that we are confidently in that market as well. We develop and open payment solution with Visa ready for transit program and transportation program, we've signed a partnership with Trustly, an online security. And I think that it's very comprehensive list of significant move. And Trustly has come to a solution compliant with the PSD2 regulating. So now I'm going to hand over to Nathalie, she will give you more details on our Q3 figures, Nathalie? Floor is yours

Nathalie Lomon

Well, thank you, Phillipe, so moving to Slide 4. As Groups highlight growth acceleration, which is mainly driven by the Retail Business unit. So we have achieved during the third quarter, a revenue figure of €687 million, which is reflecting a 8% organic growth. The organic performance shows an acceleration after Q1 down 5% and Q2 down 3%. And I would like to point that as of the end of September, our Retail Business unit is largest than ever B&A activities in terms of revenue contribution, as we said, we present 51% of the revenue of the company for the first 9 months. Behind these numbers, the key highlights of the quarters are the following: As strong growth of SMB business of 20% with Bambora, delivering in line with expectations, a double-digit growth in Global Online activities, and surprise is back to growth with a very strong contribution from the U.S. market as expected. And B&A has experienced differentiated growth profiles with growth acceleration in Latin America and in APAC as announced. And headwinds in EMEA due to low-cost specificities, Nicolas will come back on this later.

Moving to 2018 outlook, and especially, Q4 organic growth trend. In Retail, we expect a double-digit growth driven by a steady organic performance of the SMB business line in with Bambora growing above 20% and the German deployment of the Bambora repeatable model. A double-digit organic growth on Global Online, which would be driven by merchant gains and growth in the Indian market, and a low single organic growth of enterprise, it should be fueled both by Payment Services in EMEA and North American markets. In Banks & Acquirers, for the fourth quarter, we expect a high single organic growth, which will come from North America as strong momentum in Canada, which will partially offset the lag effect in the U.S. market. In EMEA, we will still suffer from the impact of the ongoing consolidation of the payment industry. APAC will show a growth dynamic that will be supported by Australia, Japan and Southeast Asia. And in Latin America, we will see further acceleration and growth in all countries, but with a strong component coming from Brazil, and Mexico.

I'm moving to the next slide, Slide 6. Regarding our 2018 outlook. So we adjust our guidance for this full year 2018 from at least €545 million EBITDA to €510 million EBITDA. It's adjustments reflect below our performance of Banks & Acquirers, headwind effects from the consolidation of the market in Europe. In some countries, certification processes that are lasting longer than what we were expecting, and overall, an unfavorable geographical mix, which is waiting on B&A profitability. So as Philippe has mentioned to address the situation, we have decided to launch a performance optimization plan within B&A business unit, with first effect expected in 2019. Another impact on EBITDA is currencies, we should have an additional minus €5 million negative impact on our initial indication of €25 million to €30 million. Lastly, on free cash flow, we now expect to deliver €40 million to 45 free cash flow conversion when EBITDA is adjusted from nonrecurring items. Regarding the leverage ratio, we confirm our objectives to reach circa 3x net debt on EBITDA ratio and till at the end of the year. So in summary, in terms of strength for the second semester, we expect organic growth acceleration at group level with Banks & Acquirers, which should grow above 5% and Retail, which should grow double-digit. Now I'd like to hand over to Nicolas, who is going to give you more details on our two business units. Nicolas?

Nicolas Huss

I'll start by the Retail presentation on Page 8, you can see this slide highlights the deep transformation that we have realized within the business unit throughout the past 12 months. This transformation has been built around several, and I would like to focus on the 3 of them. The first one is our expansion within the SMB space with the acquisition of Bambora, last year, we have been able to leverage this Bambora repeatable model in selected regions. Thanks to the success of our transparent offer creating value for our merchant. We have now more than 330,000 merchants within the SMB community versus a little bit more than 300 in 9 months ago, and it's a great achievement. The second pillar is, of course, the strong ramp-up of our acquiring with volumes growing steadily and showing an acceleration quarter of quarter. To provide an idea on the past 12 months, the volumes are up 24% with an acceleration in Q3 above 30%. The third, pillar is, of course, the performance of our Global Online activities growing double-digit this quarter.

Thanks to the new client gain. This is also the results of the investments made, our ability to develop new features and products, on top of a strong stability of the platforms. And this direct result is clearly, as you can see in the bar chart, an improvement of our growth rate as it has been broadly doubling in Q1 and Q2 versus the same period of last year and as threefold our Q3 versus Q3 '17. Moving on to the next slide to see the Q3, '18 performance in detail for the Retail Business unit. So let's start by the left side, the SMB. The SMB performance illustrates the success of our Bambora integration. Johan and the team are delivering in line with our expectation. More than 4,000 new merchants per month have joined the SMB community of clients showing the relevance of the offer as mentioned earlier, on top of the existing positioning of the Bambora in the Nordic, the performance has been also driven by the acquiring volumes that continue increase with the more than 30% growth as I mentioned already.

The German entity is finalizing its transformation after the pillars being launched recently in H1, and is back to growth on Q3, which is a very good news. The third quarter for SMB has also been marked by the signing of a partnership with that will enable us to launch with them new innovative payment solutions to the most integrated segments. And finally, as Philippe explained earlier, our Ogone online SMB business is also growing double digit. Moving on to Global Online. As announced last quarter, Global Online is back to double-digit growth. The activity has benefited from several topics, and the first one is the rollout of new feature and the more efficient onboarding clients. Therefore, our flow has increased by 15% over the quarter. Our leaner organization also enable us to provide new products more easily and rapidly than before. Our new business is higher than what we had in '16 and '17, cumulative for 2018, and this is mainly driven by our U.S. and Asia regions.

As mentioned also, last quarter, the churn rate remains at a very low historical level. And during the quarter, we have on-boarding numerous clients with the platforms such as Iberostar, Trip.com, Elevate Financial or TickMill and others. Enterprise, third, business line has benefited this quarter from a significant contract of a U.S.-based retailer as we announced in our call in July. Therefore, the North American performance has shown a very strong dynamic for the quarter, as well as a strong traction upon online mobile solutions. The install gateway processing remains very strong with transactions at 30% versus last year, it has been like that since the beginning of the year, and the business unit has gained significant commercial successes in Germany, specifically in the healthcare sector, and we also benefited from the Deutsche Post contract deployment. On the following page, Page 10. The chart that you have in front of you, provides the organic performance detail of each business lines for the third quarter. Retail is at 12% organically, as I mentioned earlier, all activities showed the expected dynamics. So if you look at our business lines, SMB is up 20% organically, Global 11% and Enterprise has grown by more than 8%.

Moving to the Bank & Acquirers business lines. So on I'm now on Slide 12. The situation in B&A is different, we see a more contrasted situation. Starting by North America, where the revenues have gone down by 6% organically in the third quarter. The performance has been impacted mainly by a shift of contracts from Q3 to Q4, but also by some delays in certification. That's specific to the U.S. Canada on the other hand has shown strong organic growth with major acquirer deployments, we have also achieved some interesting results and some specific verticals such as the wide grocery market where we signed a partnership with Toshiba that should ramp-up in H2, 2019. And I mentioned the certification earlier, but there is to be clear, there is a lag effect in the U.S. from the ISP to ramp-up in some certification that gets longer than expected. The comment that I would want to make for both U.S. and Europe is that we also see an impact on our business due to the acquirers consolidation, a lot of the consolidation has happened through the year both in the U.S. and Europe, and the situating lag effect that impacts our business, we will come back to that later on when we will discuss our results in Q4 and our full year. EMEA has been pretty disappointing with a minus 17% versus last year.

The performance was strongly impacted by several local situation. First of all, in Germany, and Switzerland, where we have this market consolidation that I just mentioned from an acquiring perspective, there is a big seasonality impact in Iberia, a strong performance in France and the strong Europe and Russia impacted by a comparable with a solid performance in Q3 last year. Latin America is providing great results growing more than 50% organically, 55% exactly. And the region has experienced a strong growth and this is mainly driven by the strong growth recovery of the Brazilian markets where we have gained a numerous contract has been doing a great job there. And also, the rebound of the Mexican markets, you may remember that you mentioned that Q2 was impacted by national elections. APAC is also delivering well with a growth of 14% organically, that's a good dynamic with a stable Chinese market. Seeing a continuous good momentum on the devices where we ship most 500k units. The acceleration in Australia and on very promising tenders offers. India is now finally back to growth after two semesters that were impacted by a very strong comparison basis. Southeast Asia is showing the strong performance with the Indonesian market being back to normal level of business. And the ongoing Japan ramp-up is working pretty well prior to the 2020 Olympic games.

Moving on to the next slide, what you can see on this Slide 13 is that from a consolidated Banks & Acquirers business units, the organic performance is at 4%. As I mentioned, earlier and the EMEA, which is down by 17% and APAC, which is up by 14% North America having lost 6% versus last year and Latin America up 65%. Now back to Philippe for the conclusion.

Philippe Lazare

Thank you, Nicolas. So it could be a short conclusion, phrased On 4 bullet points that you can have -- that you can read on the very last page. So I think that the first important information that we like to share with you is the very successful integration of Bambora. Whether it is on an operational standpoint, or on a technical standpoint, the integration, integration has been a great success. Platforms are now fully connected and ramps operations altogether. The existing footprint keeps on growing at that pace, we were expecting when we board the company. And its operational deployment delivers perfectly on track as illustrated by the German dynamic. Bambora has been remained a significant driver for our SMB division, you remember that SMB division with the combination of Bambora plus Ogone, which is doing as well and, of course, it's a tremendous tool for our direct commission strategy, which is in the heart of the future strategy of Ingenico. The Retail Business unit and the strategy we've been implemented for more than a decade, this is the second point, I would like to highlight. We have some ups and downs, as every company developing new strategy and transforming its revenue profile.

Today it's a kind of turning point, as we are seeing the dynamic, we were expected. It has been driven by all the picture technology bricks and motion services we add to our toolbox and that we are now hopefully operate all together. And then the third one, I would like to highlight to you, that was our revenue profile. From a company with revenue coming from pure sale of terminals led than a decade ago, Ingenico is now benefiting from a recurring revenues, representing more than half of its total sales. So last point at a conclusion, before heading over to questions. As we said recently in the press release it was mid-October, maybe on the 11th of October, I remember well. The company is reviewing its strategic options. Thank you. So now, we hand over to questions.

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Josh Levin from Citi.

Josh Levin

You spoke about an optimization plan for Banks & Acquirers in 2019? And my first question is, what you think you could really do in Banks & Acquirers? Do you think it's most of that optimizing cost? Or do you think you can do something to actually increase revenue?

Philippe Lazare

So I'm going to take the question to Nicolas, but I think that the answer will be, we can act from both sides, but Nicolas?

Nicolas Huss

Yes, I think that's exactly the idea, the idea on 1 side is a lien and improved our group markets, specifically, on the R&D product developments and software developments. So that something where we are working on, but also, we have decided to work on this optimization plan that you have mentioned, including also some cost-saving that we should build upon.

Josh Levin

Okay. It seems that in the B&A end market you really lack some visibility. And I was wondering would you say visibility into those end markets has gotten worse? And is still why?

Nicolas Huss

Yes, I think there are several aspects, actually, but Nathalie will come back if you want. So what we see happening is some big ship from the quarter to another, and markets, which as I mentioned earlier, is a concentrating incredibly quickly, we -- if thought by the concentration, which I think is the most structural aspect, but I have in mind, for instance, is that the concentration trend that we've seen the has been accelerating in both sides of the Atlantic in the U.S., you will know how. We also see a global payment, which transferred here in our side of the Atlantic. We all know, but [indiscernible] concentrating in 2019, with BS PAYONE. And, of course, this is actually having an effect on the pipeline with a narrowing of the pipeline meaning a more concentrated pipeline, and we saw this impact increasing as 2018 was going on, but we also can predict that or foresee that this will also happen in 2019. The second aspect is a more consensual aspects, where we very recently over the last days saw a shift of very big and already signed contract, that's where we were supposed to deliver in Q4, and this contract has shifting to Q1, making it impossible for us to get to our Q4 results.

The next question comes from Gerardus Vos from Barclays.

Gerardus Vos

Nice quarter, in the third quarter, just a couple of questions because it seems to be that there are lot of moving parts, this quarter. So first of all, just going back on the kind of where B&A part of the business, you mentioned there contraction the kind of U.S. have been signed, they were now shipping kind of Q1 instead of kind of Q4? Just want to confirm that these contracts are signed, and there is no risk that they slip outside line of Q1 next year? And secondly, on B&A perhaps, could you give us some indication about the impact of, and I think it was €15 million in H1, what it was in third quarter? And then finally, on the Retail business you mentioned a couple of times consolidation, do you think the consolidation is simply resulting in the concentration, and therefore, perhaps a change in kind of time lines? Or do you also think you start to compete now within those kind of consolidated vendors, and therefore, some might decide not to do business with you anymore?

Johan Tjärnberg

I mean, we're going to speak the answer into, I mean, the question into two answers, I think maybe with the concentration effect for will be unique for us, and then we will take the other one.

Nicolas Huss

Johan, please jump -- but we've already been crystal clear about what's acquiring means. We're not planning to compete directly with our clients. But we've always said that we are a relatively modest acquirer and we are using it to help us to improve our go-to-market and provide better solutions with our clients specifically on SMB and sometimes on the online world. That has been quite a constant from Ingenico perspective. Johan anything that you want to add to that.

Johan Tjärnberg

I think the correct way to look at it, the acquiring strategy is basically twofold, one is that, we of course, tried to integrate it in our full service offering, where you combine or acquiring with the gateway services. And then secondly, where we drive, what we define as the banks acquiring mainly in the cross-border and online space. So this is very, very much less competition with domestic acquirers on domestic. So it's more of a niche strategy on acquiring.

Nathalie Lomon

I'd get maybe the other question. There was disappointing performance in North America in the second quarter and that was coming from the retail division with lower expecting a contract to deliver revenue the second quarter, so this contract as we mentioned during our last quarter shifted to Q3, and this is one of the reason explaining for the recovery of the Enterprise business unit in the third quarter.

Gerardus Vos

Sorry, Nathalie and on the impact from Iran during the third quarter?

Nathalie Lomon

So no impact from Iran on the third quarter, as we announced during our H1 results, we are ramping down our activities there, so we didn't have any local subsidiaries that only customers and distributors. So we have manage to call it a significant part of what we had invoiced at the beginning of the year, and we are still in the process of closing our cash collection.

The next question comes from Francois-Xavier Bouvignies from UBS.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

The first one is on B&A, if I may, and coming back to Europe? Where it looks like the performance was slower than you expected. And I'm a bit surprised about this performance when you mentioned about the consolidation despite the strong performance in France. And I see that was during an optimization plan. So when you mention about structural effect, can you elaborate more, should we think about Europe, going into more declining the next quarters? And that's why -- and is it also ESP-driven in terms of price? And the second question is on the Retail and Global Online and Bambora, when you saw the flow of 15% and 20% for Global Online and Bambora respectively, is there any one-off this quarter or should we expect the same kind of growth in the next quarters?

Philippe Lazare

Johan, do you want to answer the Bambora one, and then we will lower prices and.

Johan Tjärnberg

Yes, that's fine. If we start with Global Online. There is no specific customer or that impacted Q3. So this is a result of multiple new merchants that we have 1 throughout the year, and specifically in Q3. Combine with also lower churn level across the Global Online business. When it comes to SMB, I wouldn't say that we have had any one-off, so when it comes to the between the true sort of small business activities combined with acquiring, we expect a strong growth also in Q4. So no major one-off ramping in Q2 and in Q3 and expected to get strong growth also in Q4.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay, on the Terminal side, to your question, we -- as I said earlier, this Q3 has been pretty disappointing in Europe. You ask about the forecast and what is going to happen in the coming months for the moment, no change in trend in Europe, you remember that Europe was benefiting off a very high PCI before contactless effect, and this should not behind us. We do not see any change for the moment.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay. And just coming back for that on the flow. So there is no reason why we should relation of the closing the next quarters?

Philippe Lazare

Correct. Correct. Correct.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

And Johan tell me what would be the impact on SMB in Q4? Is it going to be meaningful with Bambora launch?

Johan Tjärnberg

Yes. So as Nicolas said, we have the -- we turned into growth in the third quarter from a flat to negative performance in the first and second quarter, we expect the further acceleration in Q4 that should get us to high single digit to low double-digit numbers in Q4.

The next question comes from Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

I know it is a bit early, can you please provide a little bit of outlook for the terminal business beyond 2018? So what do you see some course opportunities going forward? And progressively some weakness and what could we expect in terms of growth for the business, I would say beyond 2018, and also on the strategic options had a few. Do we see any strategic interest to this POS Terminal business from the rest of the activity?

Philippe Lazare

Thank you, Sebastien for your patience. Philippe speaking. There is no -- we're not completely ready yet to speak about the budget 2019 for different reason. The first one is the budget to self is not completely finalized, is not approved by the Board of Director, because simply we are not ready to present it our Board of Director. So that's the first part of the answer. Nicolas told you that we were not expecting a significant new landscape at the beginning of '19 for the Terminal business. Then, for the second of your question, we are reviewing our strategic options. We are working on different options, and the first goal that we have in mind for the Terminal business is to deploy our optimization plan, which -- on which we count to have a better protection of the value in the coming months.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

Yes, the optimization in terms, do you have in mind any savings target for 2019 that we can expect from that?

Philippe Lazare

Nicolas?

Nicolas Huss

I can comment on that. We have been working on it for some weeks already, that's there are lot of drivers, and therefore, we will come back to you when we have a better idea. Not that we don't have an idea it's only confirm the number exactly.

The next question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

I have a question regarding earlier you guys gave guidance of €545 million, you explained that primarily it was because of the reduction must be on this week, this one contract in Iran. Now it's that the entire Banks & Acquirer division is not supposed to go in line with your expectation. What can you say about this division going forward? Especially in line with the current uncertainty that we are seeing, especially, since you mentioned that it's primarily because of the consolidation trends in Europe that you're seeing slowdown in that performance over there? And another one, primarily on -- from Bambora, how is the rollout of Bambora coming to rule in other regions for you guys at the moment?

Nicolas Huss

So I'll start by that market trend perspective, [indiscernible] Johan, will take the Bambora question if it's fine with you. So the difficulty on the B&A side that's we are seeing and this is not really surprised, because if we remember since February, we had said that this year would be a pretty flat from B&A perspective and with a high concentration of revenues in the second half and specific in Q4. So we have some idea that this was happening. What -- commented that the different factors that I mentioned before and we are all focusing now on the structural factors they also some conjectural factors like certification lag or some clients deciding to Q1 et cetera. Most of this all of this happening in our 2 regions, which are the strong regions, from the margins like Europe and the U.S. so this is also creating a difficulty, and Nathalie, I think maybe you want to expand on that.

Nathalie Lomon

Yes, Nicolas. So as you know, we have always made it clear that the level of margins that we were getting from the products and distribution in markets is significantly higher than the one we get when selling in emerging countries and economy. So when you look at the overall picture on a full year basis, B&A versus last year, we declined low single digit, but we've declined made from a very differentiated trend and it's true that we have a much better performance that's what we are expecting in emerging countries, especially in APAC and in Latin America, but the profitability of the division is hit by the lower-than-expected contribution from the stage in Europe as Nicolas mentioned.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Johan Tjärnberg

So if I could mention on the Bambora expansion, I think there are three things I want to mention. So each year have been very much focus on 3 things. Firstly, I mean, the core Bambora market, which is the Nordics, which is the Canadian market, which is Australia to accelerate our market share development there? This in combination with the expansion to 2 new markets, which is Germany and Switzerland, and as we have talked about, I think we all feel and as we have done a very good job and been successful in that rollout. The, next, which will start late this year and also continue throughout the 2019 is our focus on the European markets for IT community, we mentioned earlier, the partnership with that allows us to bring a full service value proposition to the IT community, and basically targeting the full European market with the new products. And we also plan by December or late by January to announce 1 new specific market launch with our full petroleum products.

Unidentified Analyst

And if I may come back on this on the Bambora side, where exactly are you facing a strong competition and from which parties, in particular? That you face, especially in Germany and Switzerland where you point out, is there other parties is that you face strong competition from? And which one would that be? If we can find out?

Nicolas Huss

I think to be clear, I don't think, specifically within these small business community, we don't see single competition in markets, so we still see very much sort of local regional competition, which is very much still the traditional players in each market. In the U.S. as you know -- I'm also [indiscernible]

[Operator Instructions]. The next question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Just a couple of questions from my side. Given that you are seeing a lot of volatility and margin pressure in your B&A business. Is there any plans to consolidate your 3 payment platform in the Retail side of things? They are still in excessive focus on Bambora, what about the other 2? That's my first question and in terms of the Terminal side, when do you think the actual terminals will hit the P&L any idea on that would be helpful.

Philippe Lazare

Okay. Yes, Johan, if you can take the first one.

Johan Tjärnberg

Yes. Coming back to the platform side, I mean, there is an ongoing work and that has been going for the full year, that will also continue in next year that include some optimization of the R&D space, that doesn't mean that we are going for 1 single platform, but more going towards the strategy or an approach where we are targeting specific verticals with specific technology and specific platforms. So there is still an ongoing optimization to be done, but you should not expect that we are growing for a strategy that is 1 single platform to support all our channels or verticals.

Philippe Lazare

So on the action side, I think the short answer is 2019. We are in the middle of the dialogue phase and all that negotiating the contracts with our clients, therefore, we should see the positive impact of all of this in 2019.

Operator

The next question comes from Alexandre Faure with Axium BNP.

Alexandre Faure

I was wondering if you could help us quantify a bit biggest in terms of performance in EMEA from 1 instance to impact [indiscernible] inventory buildup in the Nordics and consolidation in Germany, could you give us a sense of out of minus or 17% what was the contribution from was to big headwinds? And second question would be on LATAM and B&A, so you mentioned that you won numerous contracts just getting a sense of the duration of those contract is that the case that you would expect it was to be mostly delivered in Q3, Q4? Or do you have a good line of sight on volumes, let's say, in the next 9 to 12 months?

Philippe Lazare

So to go back to what we were saying at the beginning of the contracts. There were several local situations that they have been discussing since then. The first one was the structural market consolidation that we see, the central Europe specifically as you know, there has been some operations in Switzerland and Germany. And this is creating a lag effect, I guess from the players, they might be waiting for the consolidation whether that will happen or to have a clear perspective. In Germany, there was also a certification lag for one of our products. We saw a strong performance in France into 3, we had a Eastern Europe and Russia that has been shift by a very strong comparable in Q3 '17, where we had a good performance, and there is a seasonality effect in Iberia, specifically Spain, where we have been winning deals indirectly with some of the ready key players there. And we are ramping up the delivery through Q3 and Q4. Regarding Latin America. I think what we say that [indiscernible] our contract as you mentioned in Brazil, we see a very strong recovery in Brazil, you remember that's a year ago, we were all complaining about our results in Latin America, and specifically Brazil. This year, we will quite a lot of contract and we see this trend also being confirmed for Q4 and for the beginning of the year or the next year -- sorry.

The last question comes from Gerardus Vos from Barclays.

Gerardus Vos

I just have a follow-up on the kind of strategic review you doing at the moment. You mentioned a couple of times that over the last decade, the group is really balanced towards a more kind of payment kind of hard for the company. I was wondering, if this strategic review could be an opportunity for you to kind of turn this into a payment kind of pure play or get you a feeling on how you see the kind of options at the moment for the group?

Johan Tjärnberg

Options on the review by the board, its committee and the management. There is, you can imagine given the strength of the Retail division and the future of that division, we were looking at that very carefully, it's far too early to have any conclusion on, which is simply starting now.

Philippe Lazare

Okay. Thank you very much for being with us this morning. Next communication will be on 26th of February. In the meantime, of course, we are ready to answer your questions directly with the IR team and Kevin. So thank you for your attention and thank you for your questions. Have a good day. Bye-bye.

