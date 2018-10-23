AMS AG ADR (AMSSY) CEO Alexander Everke on 3Q 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AMS AG ADR (OTCPK:AMSSY) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Moritz Gmeiner - Head of Investor Relations

Alexander Everke - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Gardiner - Barclays

Achal Sultania - Crédit Suisse

Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan

David Mulholland - UBS

David O'Connor - Exane BNP Paribas

Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank

Michael Foeth - Bank Vontobel

Janardan Menon - Liberum

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Moritz Gmeiner. I'm happy to welcome you this morning's conference call on the third quarter results. As usual, Alex will lead you through developments in our business, and Michael will give some more details on our financials.

Alex, please?

Thank you, Moritz. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm very happy to welcome you to our third quarter 2018 conference call this morning. Let me first give you some key financial figures, Michael will later take you through the financials in detail.

Our third quarter revenues came in at $480 million, above the top end of our guidance range and up 57% compared to the third quarter last year.

Our adjusted EBIT, excluding acquisition-based and share-based compensation cost, for the third quarter was $60.2 million or an EBIT margin of 13% of revenues, which was well in line with our previous guidance.

Our business showed a strong performance in the third quarter, driven by the previously expected significant product ramps in our consumer business and positive growth contributions from our other end markets.

Let me take a look at the consumer business first. As the leader in optical sensing, we offers an unmatched portfolio covering high performance solutions for 3D sensing including VCSEL- based illumination, TrueColor and other high quality display management, spectral sensing, advanced proximity sensing and other optical applications. Leveraging our extensive technology base, we are a key innovator in optical technologies and continues to advance high performance optical sensing. We are a leading provider of 3D sensing technology as shown by a large scale ramp, we are realizing this second half for a major global smartphone platform. We're ramping very high volumes of differentiated optical systems comprising complex optical manufacturing and high performance wafer level optics.

As expected and consistently mentioned by us, the smartphone market is experiencing multi-year development and implementation cycles for 3D sensing which are due to the complexity of the technology. However, this has not changed that we are seeing across smartphone OEMs and ecosystem players namely clear focus on 3D sensing as they target broad usage of the technology through the coming years.

We are in a strong position to support current and upcoming 3D sensing across different technologies in 2018, 2019 and beyond, while 3D sensing momentum continues to increase.

We see an ongoing core existence of 3D sensing approaches, structured light, time-of-flight and active stereo vision and are successful in all three areas. Through our leading portfolio of 3D technologies, solutions and system know-how, we addresses face-related and world-facing applications and are engaged in numerous OEM projects and discussions at various stages.

Here I'm happy to add that we are involved in current design activities for a world-facing 3D sensing application for a major smartphone OEM.

The announced enter our 3D sensing design-wins for Chinese smartphone vendor Xiaomi where we cover VCSEL arrays, flat emulation, and proximity sensing and major Android smartphone OEM for an undisclosed scope have both moved to production.

We are also excited about two design wins in Android time-of-flight 3D systems for two different Asian smartphone OEMs which leveraging our illumination and VCSEL expertise. Our active stereo vision developments with major Android ecosystem players for reference solutions are progressing rapidly and we see a high level of partner engagement here. We enable a high quality implementation of active stereo vision which will help bring 3D sensing to a wider range of Android devices. On this cooperation, we expect to provide further details in the current quarter.

Let me also say that based on advanced OEM discussions, we expect the active stereo vision solution built around AMS technology to be in first smartphones next year. I'm excited about our position to VCSEL space as we see significant design momentum for differentiated VCSEL portfolio in different 3D systems.

We are more and more successful given the comparative advantage of our high powered VCSEL technology and our 3D expertise. We therefore expect to build a strong market position in high performance VCSELs for consumer 3D sensing with range of customers. This is based on a broad market traction with multiple 3D programs won or in advanced discussion.

Our success underlines the strength of our 3D illumination portfolio including dot projection, different types of flood illumination, proximity sensing, and pattern projection. These developments and wins across difference 3D technologies and customers clearly confirm our view that VCSEL are the illumination technology of choice in 3D sensing versus other technology that have been discussed.

Additionally, we have first computing OEMs engaging results on 3D face recognition applications in the mobile computing space. All in all, it's exciting to see that extensive OEM and ecosystem player engagements and design activities across 3D technologies. These developments confirm the ongoing momentum in consumers' 3D sensing adoption, despite the emergence of different timelines in the markets

We also ramping TrueColor optical sensing solutions for display management in very high volume through the second half of this year. Moreover, we have secured first design wins for behind-OLED-display proximity and light sensing at a major Asian smartphone OEM. This is advanced new technology which moves to sensing behind the display and enables bezel-less phone designs.

We continues focused development efforts for new optical sensing applications while first spectral sensing shipments are expected to start as previously indicated and then contributes to our 2019 growth. Our audio sensing business continued to show a robust performance in the third quarter and offers an attractive growth outlook while our other consumer product lines provided attractive contributions from high shipment rates.

Let me now move to the other side of the business, where our industrial, medical and automotive markets contributed positively to our overall development. Our industrial business showed a good performance based on ongoing solid demand in automation, HABA, industrial sensing, and industrial imaging. As a key provider of sensing solutions to leading industrial OEMs, we benefit from increasing sensor deployment in this area.

In industrial imaging, our industry-leading global shutter portfolio is gaining further high value wins like first design win for our 50 megabits high performance sensor solution at the U.S. customer.

As an innovation driver, we see our imaging business offering very attractive growth perspectives for the coming years. I'm excited to add that we have gained an industrial VCSEL with an online shopping leader for warehousing and distribution robotics. It is also a great example of how we are able to bring multiple products and technologies into a customer driving broad engagements.

Together with our previously announced automotive win, this success clearly shows how strong our technology and market access exit is and how VCSEL with cover broad applications across end markets.

Our medical business recorded another attractive quarter with good volumes from computed tomography, digital X-ray, mammography, and miniature camera endoscopy. We leverage imaging and optical technologies for high quality diagnostics and innovation and see very good market traction in endoscopy where our solutions enable new disposable products.

Our automotive business continues to perform well and recorded healthy results in the third quarter, while we see ongoing attractive demand for solutions.

As we pursue significant development efforts for the reported major program win in VCSEL illumination for solid-state LIDAR, industry interest in our automotive technologies continues to broaden particularly in Asia and in Japan. This is driven by our differentiated portfolio and strong know-how in new and upcoming applications such as 3D sensing and LIDAR. I am excited to see very positive feedback from our LIDAR space and our VCSEL/driver IC solutions and optical path capabilities and where we offer outstanding optical performance in different LIDAR implementations. Additional industry players are therefore starting to engage with us in LIDAR and 3D sensing. We see for example, interesting momentum in Japan with first trials at major automotive players. At the same time, design activities for the first in-cabin 3D sensing project are progressing for a leading OEM.

To support our range of production needs, we implemented additional manufacturing investments into it's our Singapore facilities in the quarter which included equipment for our internal VCSEL production line. The construction of internal VCSEL capacity for consumer application is progressing to plan with production ramp scheduled to start around middle of next year.

Let me now update you on our strategic assessment. We have on the one hand evaluated a meaningful acquisition opportunity over the last month, but have decided not to pursue this opportunity for a number of business reasons. On the other hand and looking further ahead, we see that optical sensing technologies will support an even broader spectrum of applications with significant growth potential for AMS. This will also include areas such as audio sensing. At the same time, we recognize that upcoming optical sensing opportunities offer a larger size revenue opportunity and higher growth prospects for us when compared to certain envisaged environmental sensing applications.

We have therefore decided to de-emphasize current efforts in environmental sensing and focus strongly on very attractive mid- and long-term growth opportunities in optical technologies. This includes new areas of optical technology innovation in the non-classical optical space such as photonic elements and photoacoustic structures. Photonic elements comprise different types of micro and structures creating components in integrated devices that are able to manipulate like a new ways. These structures enable innovative optical functionalities for sensing applications which may spend the range from manufacturing to environmental monitoring, healthcare and lighting.

The technologies involve cutting edge use of lasers, optics and electro optical devices such as new types of waveguides, lenses and effective elements for which we plan to leverage proprietary AMS processes.

We are now in the process of defining steps to implement the above mentioned change and shift resources and expect further details to be available with the next quarter result. With these decisions we have made AMS even more focused in a strategic approach as to pursue our growth strategy around the three pillars, optical, imaging and audio sensing.

We see a clear long term technology transfer with optical sensing and optical technologies where optical technologies will offer more attractive solutions for an increasing range of applications across different sensing markets.

Consequently, we are focused AMS on this trend now to create an early lead in this exciting space. We will therefore emphasize development efforts for next generation optical technologies to drive innovation as the leader in optical sensing. Reporting this move, we are also in early preparation stages for the planned secondary listing at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which is currently anticipated for the second quarter 2019. Besides enabling full access to the broad regional investor base, the envisaged listing also underscores the growing relevance of the Asia Pacific region for its business. To enhance the benefits of the transaction, we currently expect to include a share placement of up to 10% of outstanding shares in the listing transaction, subject to required approvals.

Let me now come to the outlook for our business. For the fourth quarter 2018, we see further sequential growth as we continue to ramp very high volume smartphone sensing products while our other end markets continue their positive contribution. Based on available information, we expect fourth quarter revenues of $470 million to $610 million, growing around 23% at the midpoint sequentially.

Consequently, we expect 2018 to be another strong growth year for AMS with record revenues and the top line growth of up to 44%. The adjusted operating margin for the fourth quarter excluding acquisition-based and share-based composition cost is expected to increase further sequentially to 16% to 20%. Taking into account product mix effects as overall demand is skewed to a mix including certain higher maturity products. At the same time, we expects total capital expenditures for 2018 of around $500 million. We anticipate strong cash generation in the fourth quarter and expects a meaningful positive free cash flow result for the total second half of 2018.

We reiterates our revenue growth target of 60% CAGR for the 2016 to 2019 period based on its business outlook and pipeline for the coming year which translates into further substantial expected growth for 2019. We remain committed to driving profitable growth and endorse our target of 30% adjusted EBIT margin in 2020 as we are convinced of the long-term strength of our business and our strategic positioning in multiple growth markets.

Following extensive investments in 2017 and 2018 and supporting our cash flow profile, we currently expect capital expenditures for 2019 to decrease significantly from this year's level and reach our longer-term target range of 10% to 15% of revenues.

Let me add that while we do not guide out further than the fourth quarter, we see early indications pointing to revenues is another key for the first quarter versus fourth quarter being better that is less pronounced than what we saw in the first quarter 2018. Given very quick growth in our Android optical sensing business, this could support the first quarter on a similar or better level than the third quarter we just reported.

Moreover, give the broader business growth we expected for next year, we currently believe that the seasonality within next year first half will not repeat a pattern like this years, but offer an overall better picture.

With this, let me hand over to Michael for details on the financial.

Thank you, Alex. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to give you an overview of our IFRS and adjusted consolidated numbers for the third quarter 2018.

As usual let me start with our P&L and top line development. Alex already mentioned that our third quarter group revenues were $479.6 million which was in the up a third of our previous guidance.

We recorded a very healthy 57% year-on-year growth, while we saw an exceptional strong increase of 92% compared to the previous quarter. Our adjusted gross margin, excluding acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs, was 33% compared to 41% in Q3 last year. This gross margin development reflects our product mix and the ramp up nature of the quarter, as we realized increasing run rates for high volume optical products. Our IFRS reported gross margin was 31% compared to 37% in Q3 last year.

Our R&D spending was $68.1 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase from $63.6 million in Q3 last year. Despite of certain absolute increase, this means 14% of revenues in relative terms which is significantly below the last year's Q3 level of 21% of revenues. While there always quarter-to-quarter movements in R&D spending, we expect a somewhat higher level of spending for Q4 in absolute terms given our focus on R&D to drive innovation and focus a new product developments going into 2019.

We expect continued meaningful levels of R&D spending going forward which include a range of platform developments and large product opportunities we're working on. We're moving towards our long-term target for R&D spending which is to stay well below 15% of revenues, helped by business growth we target for the coming years. Further down our P&L, SG&A costs were $42.7 million compared to $40 million in the third quarter last year.

In relative terms, we spent 9% of revenues on SG&A in the quarter, which is very nicely below the level in last year's Q3 is 13% of revenues. Here we expect a roughly similar level of spending in absolute terms for the fourth quarter. Looking forward, we see ourselves a way towards our long-term target for SG&A costs of well below 10% of revenues on a full-year basis.

Our other operating income of $2.2 million for the third quarter compared to $3.2 million in Q3 last year resulted for the most part from R&D support grants from Austrian and European R&D programs, which are tied to dedicated R&D spending for these programs.

Given these developments, our adjusted operating result or EBIT, excluding acquisition-related and share-based compensation costs for the third quarter, was $60.2 million or 13% of revenues, which was well in line with our previous guidance. This Q3 result also increased as expected in absolute terms from $40.5 million or 13% of revenues in Q3 last year. The IFRS reported result from operations or EBIT for the third quarter was $37.3 million or 8% of revenues, up from $12.3 million in the same period 2017.

Our net financial result was strongly positive at plus $34.8 million, showing again a very significant influence from changes in the valuation of the option element of our foreign currency convertible bond, which we recorded as required by IFRS rules. This figure compares to $6.1 million in Q3 last year. The financial result also reflects non-cash valuation adjustments for foreign currency balance sheet items and of course interest expenses.

Adjusted net results for the third quarter came in at $18.6 million compared to $23.5 million in the same period last year. This was mainly driven by higher interest expenses by the mentioned change in valuation of the option element of the convertible bond, which is excluded in the adjusted net result.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share was CHF 0.22 and CHF 0.21 compared to CHF 0.28 and CHF 0.27 in Q3 2017 or USD 0.23 and USD 0.22 compared to USD 0.28 and USD 0.27 for third quarter 2017.

Our backlog on September 30, 2018 stood at $602 million, up from $544 million, we showed at the end of the second quarter 2018, and well above the $512 million on September 30, 2017.

Now I would like to give you some additional figures from the balance sheet and the cash flow statement to complete the picture.

Our cash and cash equivalents stood at $378 million at the end of the quarter, compared to $244 million at the end of the second quarter. This results from the utilization of certain committed lines to finance remaining CapEx needs and boost flexibility as well as healthy operating cash flow.

Our trade receivables stood at $345 million, up from $290 million at the end of the second quarter given the growth of our business. However, our DSO ratio was 69 days down from 80 days in the last year, but up from 48 days in Q3 last year. Here we are already seeing a solid decrease in DSO on a sequential basis which we expect to improve further going forward.

Inventories were $341 million compared to $333 million at the end of the second quarter. Given major ramp up activities we are currently implementing, this development mainly resulted from changes in work in progress levels in our manufacturing while the finished goods portion of our inventory remained at roughly 25%.

On the liability side, we are at the current debt position of $247.3 million, while our long-term debt stood at $1,738 million at the end of September. Our net debt position was $1,606 million at the end of Q3, reflecting the convertible bond issues last year and this year.

Our long-term debt was generally taking on to bolster liquidities, support CapEx and past acquisitions and create flexibility. Apart from the issued convertible bonds that mainly consists of unsecured bank loans of long-term nature. The maturity range on the debt is mostly centered around the 2022 and 2023 timeframe.

As I have learned about some unfounded speculation, I would like to clarify that we have not had any requirements for repayments on our debt over the course of this year.

Our operating cash flow in the third quarter showed a very healthy increase to almost $86 million from minus $37.6 in the same quarter last year. This positive development was mainly driven by our strong positive result as well as changes in trade and other payables. We expect strong cash generation into fourth quarter which will also drive a very meaningful positive free cash flow for Q4 and full second half of 2018. As a result, we see our net debt to EBITDA ratio already improving by year-end from the current level.

Looking at our operations, we are successfully realizing the current high volume production ramps in 3D optical and other sensing as shown by the strong revenue growth in the quarter.

Production yields for certain consumer products are ahead of expectations due to stronger efficiency improvements while significant advances in the filter deposition process for optical sensing products have substantially reduced processing times. This is driving a lower utilization of our expanded optical manufacturing and filter deposition capacity, despite the ongoing ramp activities.

Following further analysis, we have decided to retain these existing production capacities to support our future growth plans. In relation to our production, we recorded further CapEx investment in the third quarter of $106 million. However, this spending was well below last year's level of $168 million in Q3. This CapEx comprise planned investment including further investments for our internal VCSEL production line in Singapore. As mentioned by Alex, we expect 2018 CapEx now to be lower than before and reach around $500 million for full-year 2018.

While next year, we currently expect CapEx to decrease significantly from this year's level following expenses investments in 2017 and 2018 and to reach our longer-term target range of 10% to 15% of revenues.

And with that, I would like to open the floor for questions. Thank you for your attention.

We'll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Andrew Gardiner from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Andrew Gardiner

Hi, Good morning, Alex. Good morning, Michael. Thanks for taking the question. And I was just interested in trying to focusing on 2018 to start with. If we go back to earlier this year, you guys called for a very strong sequential half-on-half growth in 2H 2018 versus 1H 2018 in February, you were suggesting it could be on the order of 80% to 90% half-on-half growth since then second quarter was obviously weaker, now we understand the product transition at it and that set an easier first half base for you and yet now with a 3Q results in the 4Q guidance you've given we are somewhere in the high 50% range half-on-half, still healthy but clearly less than what you were anticipating earlier in the year? Now, I know the end market maybe a little bit slower, android adoption maybe a little bit slower but those went really included as major assumptions in your guidance, it was always more about adoption and content and price. So - and we're clearly seeing adoption up with your lead customer and content up. So can you just help us in sort of bridge the gap between what has changed and I think the easy conclusion here is that you face more price and margin pressure than anticipated, but what else is moving around that could be leading to these lower expectations? Thank you.

Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch

Yeah, hi, Andrew. Good morning. This is Michael. Well clearly as mentioned by Alex, it's related to the product mix and what we currently see is what it is. So we're excited about the broad adoption we see for our products but the product mix within the portfolio makes the difference.

Andrew Gardiner

But what about the mix has changed since the beginning of the year that would lead to such a significant difference in revenue and profit?

Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch

Well, obviously we cannot as you know we cannot discuss the certain customers and details within these customers but as I said it's clearly the product mix.

Andrew Gardiner

Okay. All right. I perhaps just another one. On the point you were making towards the end there Michael about the utilization on some of the lines and still the deposition also improving, so you got more sort of excess capacity or underutilization the new thought. Can you explain the future revenue drivers that are going to get that utilization up and therefore lead to a more attractive margin overtime, is it development in the Android ecosystem, wafer-level optics in 3D sensing or is it optical packaging more broadly just understanding how that's going to ramp would be helpful? Thank you.

Alexander Everke

Yeah, Alex here. So it's a combination based of all what you have said of course to have a broader adoption with our optical packages manufacturing a single platform a broader customer base and certainly a strong driver for that. We see in the Android business we are just winning basically on the monthly basis. So the combination of both will drive utilization up and that's also the reason why we have decided to keep tools which are underutilized today for our future growth and for that reason we expect also significant lower CapEx spend for our 2019.

Andrew Gardiner

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Achal Sultania from Crédit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Achal Sultania

Hi. Good morning, Alex. Good morning, Michael. Just a follow-up on the previous question. So just when we look at the margin guidance for Q4, it seems your revenues are still growing year-on-year almost about 10% but your EBIT is down a lot versus last year. So are you saying that all of that is just a mix issue within one particular customer or are there other moving parts beyond that as well?

Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch

Yeah. Good morning. This is Michael. As I said previously, it's a product mix effects across several large revenue streams in consumer and 3D display management, audio et cetera and this is - and also across customers obviously, this is influencing the margin. As you know we cannot comment on specific products or customers then we are not guiding for gross margin specifically but we assume to see an improvement going forward from the third quarter.

Achal Sultania

And so when we talk about improvement, let's say going into 2019 like do you expect mix to improve or you expect that because there would be more growth coming from more customers, that the mix improves overall or you think that the mix within that one particular customer actually improves a lot next year?

Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch

Yeah, I mean clearly again it has to do with the product mix and then we as Alex mentioned towards the ramp up next year in for Android customers and we also see with these programs and then revenue streams improve the margin profile.

Achal Sultania

Okay. Thanks, Michael.

Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Sandeep Deshpande, JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Sandeep Deshpande

Thank you for letting me on. My questions are asked, two or three small questions. Firstly, my question is on the world-facing sensor. You've announced a world-facing win. What are you going to be supplying in the world-facing 3D sensor?

Secondly, in terms of your strategic changes that you're making. With that strategic changes that you're making will it result in a reduction in your operating expenses because one of the pillars is being removed?

And thirdly, regarding again back again to the question of your operating margin. I mean you have given this 30% margin guidance in 2020, why are you not taking away this guidance at this point given that the guidance into Q4 and of course 2018 had disappointed significantly because it has only potential to inflate expectations into 2019? Thank you.

Alexander Everke

So to your question on world-facing, we're as I mentioned in progress for four active projects, it's not a win yet, but we're very close in getting there. There is the first world-facing activities we have as a company was a leading company of customer. The contents we can't disclose but it's similar to front-facing that for every project we look what makes sense for us as a company which projects and part of the complete solution we want to provide.

On the strategic changes, I mean the key driver for this change was the understanding that the optical competencies is where we're clearly as a company is very relevant for obvious reason for optical for imaging but also for the audio sensing and that's why we made this changed to a deemphasize our environmental business because we didn't see the growth now, we have seen before.

The rationale for that was not to reduce OpEx significantly, it was to utilize resources competencies and investments into the optical space to accelerate the growth there for the next years to come. We are tending to keep our OpEx on a very reasonable level, but to move predominately resources from this business line and business segment into the optical space.

Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch

Let me take your question on the margin target. Clearly we continue to see the potential for a strong improvement overtime. We have areas within the company where we are already significantly above this targeting. So this has pushed certainly but we expect to get there and why should we take it away then.

Sandeep Deshpande

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of David Mulholland from UBS. Please go ahead.

David Mulholland

Hi, I'm just one short type question on the gross margin again, but I'm start going to follow in terms of why you ended up with higher yields which should have been a positive for gross margins and I can understand the ramping up being some underutilization but can you walk us through how that doesn't end up netting out at the same twice and how you've ended up with the kind of impact from that? If possible now, I've got a couple more questions?

Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch

Yeah, David. Good morning. This is Michael. Yes, I mean as I said, it's probably accelerated. We see a strong improvement in our yields which takes away some risk which also will help us call forward to have lower CapEx. And we mentioned that before that we expect to be already within our long-term guidance 10% to 15% of revenue. As if we can remember other quarter, two quarter ago, I mentioned that we hope to get close to that range. Now we believe we get into that range so clearly lower CapEx going forward. And the utilization topics has also smaller influence going forward.

On the other hand, as I mentioned, it also in my words, we have a strong technology development seen and therefore also because of less time we need, processing time, more significant on the utilization. So it's a mix of effects which lead to what we currently see.

David Mulholland

And then just looking forward to next year in 2019, two questions on that. Given what you've done in terms of the capacity span for the CapEx investment you've really made in the last kind of 18 months, what you already have and if you quantified it all in terms of revenue capacity within your manufacturing facilities today. And then as we look towards your revenue target for 2019, the $2.7 billion if I calculated it right, how much of that do you think is actually underpinned based on what you've already won from the contracts that you've been talking about?

Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch

Yeah. It's Michael. The CapEx spending supports clearly the target for next year, I mean that's what we're targeting and therefore we will stick to it.

David Mulholland

But you already spent enough to have capacity for 2019 target?

Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch

Yes.

David Mulholland

Okay.

Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch

Plus the 2019 piece, but the 2019 piece obviously will also support use beyond.

Alexander Everke

And Alex here. And 2019 is of course as we mentioned significantly lower than 2017 and 2018. And of course we continue to invest in our wafer-level optics VCSEL manufacture and so there will be add on investment but significantly lower. And all the investments we have done so far is minor adjustments supports the growth we indicated for 2019, mainly driven by ordering the high volume products related to 3D sensing, display management and also audio. And then of course we mentioned today a lot of Android design wins and obviously we have more in the pipeline which all relate to time-of-flight, so as active stereo vision, we see a strong momentum in display management especially behind-OLEDs. The perception of market is very, very strong and you will see that these kind of technology will go to multiple customers because it's a very differentiate technology. Spectral sensing I mentioned already and then of course charging project, the fall project we have indicated some quarters ago, drives really a strong growth for us in the future. And it's of course continuous growth in the audio business as well as medical, automotive and industrial business.

David Mulholland

If I may just one final question on the balance sheet. Obviously Michael, you mentioned using somewhere the China that facilities you already had. Can you just comment on how much more capacity you have from the committed lines that you have if you needed to kind of increase your there further. And just can you clarify because you mentioned or should be interest expense on that is fairly low and the timeline is quite long, but are there any covenants on the debt that you have outstanding?

Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch

Yeah we have - we still have ample lines available if needed but currently we see no need to pull further lines. We have a strong cash flow generation. We had already in Q3. We expect even substantially stronger in Q4. So I think that the level of debt peak and from - we take it from there will improve going forward.

David Mulholland

And then covenants?

Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch

I don't want to comment on the specific covenants, but there is nothing which worries me.

David Mulholland

Okay. Thanks very much.

The next question comes from the line of David O'Connor, Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

David O'Connor

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. A couple from my side I would say, mainly firstly for Michael. I'm going back to this on the utilization. Can you and will that extend into the seasonally weaker first half in 2019. I mean can you actually give us the utilization number for what you expect in that transition from Q3 to Q4? And I have a follow-up, thanks.

Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch

David, it's Michael. Good morning. I can't give any specific utilization number. We have different lines I mentioned, the filter line which is probably currently the line which is - and they utilize to the largest extent because of the rapid R&D development we have seen the rapid progress in our development, which require significantly reduced time on fit with their position. But as I said, we see improved there and clearly it's always as usual it depends on the demand pattern of our customers.

And as Alex said also we see - we clearly see that the revenue seasonality for the first quarter versus the fourth quarter this year is being better then so less pronounced than we saw in the first quarter 2018 and we also expect to continue this into the second quarter.

David O'Connor

Understood. And maybe a follow-up then for Alex on the pricing pressure you're seeing for these older kinds of optical products. Why would - was that higher than you expected? If I remember back to the start of the year initially started speaking about ASP increase and that seems you kind of surprised slightly by the strength of that pricing pressure. And just give us a sense of how we should model the ASP trend for these kinds of older products going forward? Thanks.

Alexander Everke

Yeah, so I don't see a big difference to what we're seeing, pricing pressure, the mix is to most - much of our products. On the midterm, we see that's more and more new generations come up as we indicated multiple times in our quarterly sessions and this new technology coming up if you bring the ASP up further. But it always happen in the market that's one of the other platforms uses similar technologies for multiple generations.

David O'Connor

That's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Robert Sanders, Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Robert Sanders

Yeah. Good morning. Hi, guys. And first question is just on your VCSEL business. When you think about that business in smartphones, do you see that displacing sockets, it's occupied by existing players or is it mainly about winning these sockets? And I have a follow-up? Thanks.

Alexander Everke

I mean when you look at the design wins which has announced these are all new business and actually was our portfolio, we're creating applications developed to our customers that means we're winning new sockets. And that's the focus of the company to win more sockets and new sockets.

Robert Sanders

Got it. And just my follow-up would just be AMI business. There's been obviously a lot of chatter on an automotive robotics sales, exports down for the last three months in Japan. Have you seen any impact from your large customer they are like County and ABB in that business as you look into Q4 into the first half next year? Thank you.

Alexander Everke

No, we don't see any change of our customer demand and forecasting. So we don't see this. And to business, we're creating right now especially the new 3D sensing opportunities and LIDAR, this as you know it's more for next years to come.

Robert Sanders

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Michael Foeth from Vontobel. Please go ahead.

Michael Foeth

Yes. Good morning. Two questions. One is the regarding your fourth quarter revenue guidance, maybe you can now, but the incremental revenues in Q4 versus Q3. How much of that is relates to new products which did not materially impact the third quarter, any indication there would be helpful?

And the second question is why are you planning a placement or capital increase in Hong Kong when actually your CapEx requirements are lower than previously expected and you expect your cash flow to improve significantly going forward, so why is that needed? Thank you.

Alexander Everke

Thanks for the question. So for the fourth quarter I would say the minority is new products and new business ramping up. The majority still business we had for a while, but certainly for we see year for the first quarter as we indicated, a lot of new especially Android business will pick up, that's why we gave quite a positive outlook also for the first quarter already.

Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch

And on your second question, we see very clearly that there is significant interest coming out of Asia into AMS and that we have the ability to access a wider range, significantly wider range of investors and pools of investors then we currently can. And in that context, we want to optimize the effect from the secondary thing.

Alexander Everke

Okay. Thank you

The next question comes from Janardan Menon, Liberum. Please go ahead.

Janardan Menon

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I just want to confirm that you know you said that the major smartphone OEM, the world facing 3D sensing application that is still not yet one that suggested design activity that you are doing for them and which hasn't yet been secured. I just want to confirm that you can still achieve your 60% revenue growth between 2016 and 2019 if you don't win that particular socket?

Alexander Everke

Yes, absolutely. And I gave in the question before all the details why we believe so. We also indicated last quarter that our guidance for 2019 for next four years up to 60% was not - does not include, we're facing design wins, so we also we're very clear on that one. But we see a lot of progress going on there and we're very excited and proud to be in the leading position here.

Janardan Menon

If I look at you know your next year's sort of revenue profile, you've said that you could do around your Q3 or higher revenue which is let's say about 480 million and if I sort of model that through, you would still need a very large jump into your Q3 and Q4 with revenues potentially going towards 700 million to 800 million in those quarters to achieve the 60% growth. So I see, I mean I heard what you said which is you know you have a number of activities which is ramping up but that sort of a jump would suggest that you need you know one or two really big wins to drive that. So do you have something of that nature already for the second half of next year or is it that you're seeing multiple wins which will drive that kind of sequential increase into the second half of next year versus the first last?

Alexander Everke

Yes, we have multiple wins and I mentioned many of them already and we do see this growth as you have just described absolutely.

Janardan Menon

Okay. And a last small follow-up from me, which are the environmental sensor video dropping?

Alexander Everke

Environmental sensors is gas sensing, temperature, relative humidity and pressure.

Janardan Menon

And all of them are being deemphasized?

Alexander Everke

It's deemphasized, yeah, it's' deemphasized, we still have to cover the capability in the company. We see opportunities there but related to investment, related to focus for the company, it's clear to be emphasized, yeah.

Janardan Menon

Got it. Thank you very much.

The last question for today comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. Most of them have been already addressed, but few left. On the utilization topic, you mentioned, could you say what is the track on the margin so the underutilization, I mean is it 200 basis points, 300 basis points, any indication there, and how that could progress into 2019 and 2020?

Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch

I cannot give any details there, it's mostly related really to the product mix and it's been technology development of some of the products.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then on your CAGR 60% just as an add-on to do previous question so to say. I mean you need to grow for 2019 60% plus so to say at this basis. So we know what is happening at your large customer, so you're not assuming here, there is face facing part. So which would imply basically, your Android business needs to grow up very heavily at this stage, so I'm not sure, did you announce something new in Q4 apart from the Q2 you had previously, so can you just update on the Android opportunity there given all the discussions in the market that some people might delay as they are looking for below display solutions for authentication et cetera?

Alexander Everke

But as I mentioned before the business we have and the outlook we have from all our customers including design wins we just communicated and obviously some others in the pipeline supports the growth for the next year, absolutely.

Unidentified Analyst

But for Q4 let's say, with Q3 earnings, you were still with two design wins in the Android platform, right. So you did not announce something new?

Alexander Everke

We just announced a number of new design wins compared to last quarter earnings release. We just did today.

Unidentified Analyst

Related to the 3D sensing?

Alexander Everke

Yes, we mentioned for example two design wins in time-of-flight, as an example.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Can you say on the environmental business, how big this business is currently a rough indication so in terms of sales you have?

Alexander Everke

It's a smaller portion of the business but we don't release the exact numbers.

Unidentified Analyst

And you wanted to sell this business right, so it's...?

Alexander Everke

What we have communicated is that we will deemphasize the business, the pass forward, we will most like to communicator in the quarter from now as we described today, but the decision today is to deemphasize the business. And most importantly growth is moving from this business to the more promising optical area we are addressing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much.

Alexander Everke

Thank you very much for your question. This concludes our question-and-answer session for today. We thank you very much for joining us this morning and look forward to speaking to you soon again. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

