Axon Enterprise: Yet Another Chapter With NYPD

The NYPD immediately pulled all devices of that model from use.

On October 21st, a VIEVU body camera started smoking while employed on the chest of an NYPD officer. After removing the device, it ignited.

In May, 2018, Axon Enterprise acquired VIEVU and, subsequently, the contract with the NYPD.

In 2016, Axon Enterprise, then Taser International, lost the contract with the NYPD for body cameras to VIEVU.

It probably isn't the type of press Axon Enterprise (AAXN) was seeking. In the past 48 hours, the New York City Police Department pulled 2,990 body cameras off the chests of police officers after one ignited or exploded. Source

As is often the case, there's more to this story.

Before diving in, let's clarify a few things.

First, and most importantly, the officer was not injured. The camera started smoking, he removed it and then it flamed or exploded (depending on reports).

Second, the camera model that had the problem was the VIEVU LE-5. The NYPD also has almost 13,000 VIEVU LE-4 models in its inventory that will still be employed.

The History

Founder, Steve Ward, first worked for Taser International (Axon's former name) as its vice-president of marketing before establishing VIEVU in 2007. In 2010, the two parties were locked in a court battle over trade secrets.

“He [Ward] did not sign an employment contract, non-compete agreement, or non-disclosure agreement with Taser. Ward voluntarily terminated his employment, and immediately formed a company selling a clip-on camera device, similar to a product Taser was in the process of developing. He began preparations for his competing entity while an employee of Taser. When Taser learned of his activities, it initiated this litigation.”

In 2015, Safariland, an expert in safety and survivability equipment, acquired VIEVU. The battles to win contracts for police departments in major cities ensued between the two with Taser establishing dominance. But, VIEVU did have major wins in Phoenix and Miami.

By 2016, Taser International was in a hot race with VIEVU to win an NYPD contract for body cameras. The New York City police department is the largest in the nation. Obviously, the contract would warrant a feather in the prevailing company's cap.

“So we’ve been laser focused on winning the biggest agencies on to our platform. 81% of major cities who have deployed on-officer cameras have chosen Axon as their trusted partner. Axon has captured 29 of the 60 U.S. major city police departments using our Axon cameras and Evidence.com.”

But, Taser lost the contract, worth approximately $6.4 million, to VIEVU. The company was troubled by the department's selection process and reportedly suspicious of VIEVU's pricing. In October, 2016, Taser offered to provide the department with 1,000 body cameras as well as one year of cloud-based storage on Evidence.com. The offer was meant to facilitate the department's conduction of a technical field test between top vendors. VIEVU stepped up to match the deal. In the end, the NYPD declined the offers as it violated its procurement process.

In the 2016 third quarter earnings call, Taser's CEO, Rick Smith, was adamant in his disappointment.

“This isn’t just about quality. It’s really about capabilities. I think, fundamentally, what we are competing with are camera vendors selling cameras. The majority of our investments have been around the integrated hardware-software experience. And, unfortunately, we had New York and, frankly, Phoenix PD, both just kind of tested cameras and priced out cameras and liked the price of cheap cameras. We are doing everything we can. And frankly, I don’t think those are fully baked yet, where some of the people are asking questions, given the complexity of deploying thousands of cameras, maybe a field trial is in order. And it’s not just, again the quality of the cameras, it’s the full ecosystem of information management and sharing. There is a pretty rich enterprise software program on the back end of this. And once we get agencies looking at that, there is no one else in the market that can deliver on it. Now, of course, everybody can put together a PowerPoint that says, we are in the cloud and we will do this. And, sure, we will have docks that connect the cloud by sometime in the middle of next year if you give us the deal. It’s a whole lot different when people ask to deliver on it. And one of the things that we – our customers will tell you and we take great pride in, our customers do not fail. We do not allow them to fail. And that’s a combination of the investments we made in technology but also customer service and support and field engineers and sales engineers and training staff. And all of that has to come together for a large-scale program to roll out effectively.”

In May 2018, Axon Enterprise (formerly Taser International) announced the acquisition of VIEVU. In the announcement VIEVU management actually conceded the very points Axon had made during the competition for the NYPD contract. Axon, or Taser, held the advantage regarding data management.

"As we've been scaling our hardware to meet customer needs, we realized that many of the software features our customers have been requesting already exist on the Axon network. Because Axon has made a significant investment in software R&D, this new partnership will give our customers access to these features sooner than it would take for us to build them."

Another Twist

In October 2017, VIEVU and Digital Ally (DGLY) announced a partnership for an “exclusive distribution agreement of Digital Ally’s patented VuLink car-based auto-activation system”. The LE-4 and LE-5 cameras would activate automatically based on selected triggers in the car such as siren or lights activation or an opening door.

Digital Ally and Taser International, now Axon Enterprise, have been locked in a patent litigation battle since early 2016. Digital Ally maintains Taser violated its patents on trigger signaling or auto-activation. Axon Enterprise maintains the technology was being deployed long before the Digital Ally patents were issued and the technology should have been unpatentable.

“In 2006, TASER released the TASER Cam, a recording device mounted to a TASER conducted electrical weapon [CEW], which was automatically triggered to record both audio and video whenever an officer armed the CEW by removing its safety. Thereafter, based on the needs of its law enforcement customers, TASER's product designs logically progressed to automatic activation of other video recording devices (such as body-worn and vehicle-mounted cameras), based on triggers other than arming a CEW (such as police-vehicle light bar activation). These innovations, conceived and publicly presented years before Digital's earliest patent filing in mid-August 2013, became the “Axon” network of devices and applications.”

There are those who believe the acquisition of VIEVU was a strategic move relative to Axon's ongoing dispute with Digital Ally.

The LE-5 Model

In October, 2017, VIEVU released its LE-5 model. The device boasts a 12-hour battery life. It is hypothesized the NYPD camera ignited because of its lithium-ion battery but an investigation is ongoing.

This may well be the first LE-5 incident reported. But, it is not the first time a lithium-ion battery has wreaked havoc.

“Lithium batteries are widely used because of their high energy density: in other words, their ability to store a lot of energy in a lightweight, compact form. But they have a tendency to cause expensive machinery to go up in smoke.”

In November 2017, a camera's lithium-ion battery exploded inside a camera bag at a checkpoint in Orlando International Airport. In June 2017, the Consumerist reported there were at least 17 incidents involving lithium-ion batteries on airplanes in the first four months of 2017. This compared to a total of 31 events in all of 2016. The incidents included smoking, catching fire and overheating.

The Alternatives

According to the New York Daily News, the NYPD may request Axon produce more LE-4 models to replace the LE-5 models pulled from the field. But, the LE-4 model also supports a 12-hour battery life.

Furthermore, in February 2017, police departments in other major cities were expressing displeasure about their own selection of VIEVU products.

“Last month, the Ohio's Chillicothe Police Department decided to stop using the VieVu L3 body cameras its officers had been equipped with since last March because the cameras began to physically fail. At the same time, the Phoenix Police Department announced that it had canceled its contract with VieVu body cameras, opting to put out a new request for proposal to obtain cameras with newer-generation technologies. Meanwhile, the head of the Miami-Dade police union raised concerns in a Jan. 13 letter to department brass about the reliability and accuracy of the VieVu cameras based on criticism that they drop video frames.”

The New York Daily News also reported the NYPD would consider Axon's Body 2 models, albeit apparently reluctantly. These models also support a battery life greater than 12 hours.

“...that device comes with other 'technical challenges'.”

Thus, the investigation is critical for determining if the NYC incident is related to a manufacturing defect or is a one-off occurrence. Axon stated it will be assisting in the investigation.

As well, there is the potential that operating procedures could need alterations. The circuitry in lithium batteries can indeed react to improper or lax procedures. The incident could have originated from improper methods for battery replacement or device storage or incorrectly dealing with potential device damage.

Whether the problem is resolved by manufacturing changes or better standard operating procedures, the incident does provide the opportunity for improvement.

