Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) CEO David Dunlap on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good day, and welcome to the Superior Energy Services Third Quarter Conference Call.

Paul Vincent

Good morning, and thank you for joining Superior Energy's Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call. With me today are Superior's President and CEO, Dave Dunlap; our CFO, Westy Ballard; and our CAO, Jamie Spexarth.

During this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding future expectations about the company's business, management's plans for future operations or similar matters. The company's actual results could differ materially due to several important factors, including those described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. In accordance with Regulation G, the company provides a reconciliation of these measures on its website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dave Dunlap.

David Dunlap

Thank you, Paul, and good morning to everyone listening to our call today. We'll begin with a brief review of our third quarter activity. Westy will discuss segment results and I'll offer thoughts on strategy and outlook before turning the call over for Q&A. For the third quarter of 2018, Superior Energy generated revenue of $573 million, EBITDA of $100 million and a net loss from continuing operations of $22 million or $0.14 per share.

A critical difference between Superior Energy and many of our small and mid-cap peers is the exposure that we have to opportunities in global offshore and land markets with multiple product lines. Geographic and product line diversification are essential components of our strategy, the value of which can be seen in third quarter results. Our organization's commitment to this strategy and our efforts to expand the presence of our global cornerstone franchises deserves to be recognized and has us in an excellent position to benefit from continued global recovery. Third quarter results continue to indicate a gradual improvement in the Gulf of Mexico. All three of our operating segments with exposure to the Gulf showed revenue growth and improved margins. The greatest contribution was from our completion tools business. An expected increase in activity occurred during the quarter causing sales and profitability to improve.

Drilling-related activity also grew during the quarter, continuing a trend, albeit modest, which we observed - have observed throughout the year. Premium drill pipe rentals increased, and although we aren't seeing large-scale projects commence just yet, there is a noticeable change in activity and customer sentiment as it relates to the Gulf of Mexico today versus a year ago. Within our production-related product lines, activity was also improved. It may seem obvious, but in a world in which our customers are increasingly return and cash flow-focused, it should come as no surprise that they seek out their highest-return opportunities, which can often be workover and production maintenance related projects.

Results internationally were improved in our drilling- and production-related product lines. The international rig count continues to grow, and markets where we've expanded our production service offerings, such as Argentina, Colombia and India, all continue to see increasing levels of spending and activity.

In U.S. land markets, where revenue was up approximately 20% from the third quarter of last year, we observed a flattening of activity growth in West Texas after two years of relentless rig count and completion growth. During this period of increased demand, the oilfield service industry also expanded its capacity, most notably in hydraulic fracturing. As activity level during the quarter and additional capacity arrived in the field, it was evident that the completion market was softening from a supply and demand perspective. This has limited opportunities to secure higher pricing and increased risk to fleet utilization over the near term. We believe that the pause in completion activity growth, which occurred during the third quarter and may extend for several quarters, is just that, a pause. Strengthening oil prices and the anticipation of elevated future cash flows as well as the expected resolution of potential midstream bottlenecks should result in a resumption of activity growth at some point in 2019.

Although it appears there will be pressure on U.S. land completion-oriented margins during this period, the fact remains that our pressure pumping margins have improved more than 70% from year ago levels. Total U.S. land margins have increased in excess of 45%, and our consolidated EBITDA margin of 17% is up almost 60% from the third quarter of 2017. By no means are these targets for us. We will do better and continue to expand margins, but in the meantime, our results are improving in what can only be considered an extremely competitive U.S. land market.

Market recovery is taking longer than we would like. After a series of starts and stops our industry has encountered along the road to recovery, it is worth highlighting that many of the inefficiencies, which delayed margin expansion in prior quarters, are less problematic today. And we believe we are on steady footing for the next leg of activity growth when it occurs.

Market dynamics affecting hydraulic fracturing margins didn't seem to impact a number of other product and service lines in U.S. land markets that demonstrated growth during the quarter, including premium drill pipe, bottom hole assemblies, fluid management and a number of our production-related services. All in all, I'm proud of the work we did this quarter. Despite the market we are in today, some competitors continue to operate and price work at levels we simply don't understand. We remain committed to partnering with customers who have become accustomed to the high quality and reliable service we offer. We're also pleased to see the commitment we've made to international and offshore markets throughout the downturn, resulting in growth and strong market position in the early stages of global recovery.

As activity continues to improve, our competitively advantaged, capital efficient global cornerstone franchises will drive Superior's financial performance.

I'll now turn the call over to Westy for our third quarter financial review.

Westervelt Ballard

Thank you, Dave. In discussing our operating segments, all sequential comparisons will be made to our second quarter results. Drilling Products and Services total segment revenue increased 6% to $99 million, resulting in income from operations of $20 million compared to income from operations of $15 million in the second quarter. U.S. land revenue increased 5% to $46 million, Gulf of Mexico revenue increased 12% to $26 million and international revenue was unchanged at $27 million.

Onshore Completion and Workover Services, which is comprised of product lines that exclusively serve U.S. land markets, revenue increased 7% to $295 million. Income from operations for this segment decreased to $3 million compared to income from operations of $8 million in the second quarter. A greater-than-anticipated percentage of our hydraulic fracturing work is now being conducted as multi-well pad or zipper operations. This increases the volume of sand that we could pump and also increases the horsepower requirements to operate efficiently. In addition to greater horsepower requirements, the near perpetual nature of these operations requires us to increase the amount of ancillary equipment, such as zipper manifolds and treating on each job as we pump against greater pressures at higher rates for longer periods of time.

Often times, we are also encountering exceedingly poor quality order quality in many areas where our customers operate, which has an adverse impact on our equipment. These factors caused increased repair and maintenance expenses during the quarter. While we believe these types of operations help differentiate service quality among providers, ultimately, higher prices will be required to reflect the increased repair and maintenance demands placed on our equipment from higher levels of service intensity.

Our Production Services total segment revenue increased 4% to $106 million. The loss from operations for this segment decreased to $6 million compared to a loss from operations of $7 million in the second quarter. U.S. land revenue remained unchanged at $48 million. Gulf of Mexico revenue increased 24% to $17 million, and international revenue increased 2% to $41 million. In our Technical Solutions segment, total revenue increased 15% to $73 million. This segment generated income from operations of $9 million compared to income from operations of $6 million in the second quarter. U.S. land revenue increased 6% to $9 million. Gulf of Mexico revenue increased 34% to $47 million due to increased completion tool activity. International revenue decreased 13% to $17 million as well control activity continued to ebb lower.

And turning to the balance sheet, our debt-to-capital ratio at the end of the quarter was approximately 56%, and our total debt at quarter end remained $1.3 billion. We ended the quarter with $105 million of cash, and capital expenditures during the quarter were $66 million.

Before I turn the call back over to Dave, here are a few modeling-related items. G&A for the quarter was $69 million and we expect fourth quarter G&A to be in the range of $70 million to $74 million. DD&A is expected to be between $98 million and $103 million. Fourth quarter interest expense is expected to be in the range of $24 million to $26 million. Our effective tax rate for the third quarter was 13.9%, and for modeling purposes, we would suggest an effective rate between 13% and 16%.

Thank you, and I'll now turn the call back over to Dave for closing comments.

David Dunlap

Thanks, Westy. There's definitely a higher degree of uncertainty surrounding U.S. land markets over the coming quarters, primarily as it relates to completions activity. Current fracturing supply and demand dynamics have caused spot market pricing to erode rapidly. For some time, we have used the spot market as an outlet to secure utilization when one of our primary customers reduced activity for short periods of time. It is increasingly unlikely that when we do have brief periods of availability on our calendar that we will participate in the spot market until pricing and competitor behavior improves, opting instead not to run our equipment at suboptimal pricing.

Combined with the likelihood that our customers will reduce activity levels during the coming holiday season, it is likely that fourth quarter utilization and resultant fracturing are below third quarter levels. Looking ahead to next year, our customers who are espousing a capital discipline and return orientation have yet to disclose 2019 operating plans. There also remains a range of potential operational, logistical and supply chain inefficiencies and could limit activity growth over the near term. As a result, we can't know when to expect the next leg of activity growth but are confident that substantial activity growth can occur in U.S. land markets at some point during 2019. For example, we are fielding an increasing amount of requests for our completion services relating to 2019 work programs. These requests are coming from high-quality operators, and despite the reported demise of the Permian Basin and our desire to maintain geographic diversification in frac, much of the new incoming demand we are seeing is from our work in the Permian. We will always deploy our assets where the best opportunities exist, and as a result, it is likely that we have more horsepower working in the Permian during 2019 than we do today.

Regardless of one's convictions, the service opportunity in the Permian Basin is extremely nuanced, and I would caution anyone from using wide generalizations to characterize the market over the coming quarters.

Our customers who have investment opportunities outside of the Permian Basin may be inspired to allocate portions of their budgets to other U.S. basins, offshore markets or international projects, where competitive forces are more favorable for oilfield service companies like Superior Energy.

There's been a growing chorus from industry stakeholders and investors expressing a desire for the service industry to follow the path of our customers towards greater capital discipline. Although I'd submit that the oilfield service industry has demonstrated the ability to generate compelling returns in the past, from what we can observe, the industry has begun to take this message to heart. A slower pace of service company capital equipment invested - investment in U.S. land markets should cause supply and demand of fracturing equipment to balance quickly when activity levels do ramp back up.

We have a return-oriented mindset at Superior. As the recovery began, we took steps to activate equipment we already owned, and we are now at a point where our U.S. land capital expenditures are primarily targeted to maintaining the capacity we have out in the field. It would take an exceptional amount of market improvement and near certainty of cycle duration for us to commit to significant levels of growth capital in U.S. land markets. As a result, we should be able to improve our returns through the cycle even if the current environment persists.

Commercially, our emphasis is on dedicated partnerships with well-capitalized operators who run large-scale shale development programs. As these customers continue to improve their operational efficiency, many have adopted multi-well pad drilling and zipper frac completion operations. This presents an opportunity for us to pump increased levels of sand but also presents new operational challenges for us. As Westy mentioned, while performing zipper frac services, there is greater horsepower and support requirements for jobs. For us, this will result in our total horsepower remaining the same but operating as fewer fleets.

There should be no doubt that these customers and these types of operations present an opportunity for more reliable, consistent utilization over time.

Another primary capital expenditure we anticipate during this cycle in U.S. land market is in our rental businesses, which include premium drill pipe and bottom hole assemblies. The opportunity for these product lines is a function of lateral length, and both have demonstrated continually improving performance. We have every reason to believe that these product lines will remain resilient as long as U.S. operators continue to favor extended reach horizontal wells.

Outside of U.S. land markets, we expect high-quality, high-return opportunities to present themselves as we head into 2019. In offshore markets, we are seeing a level of tendering activity and work commitments that cause us to feel confident that premium drill pipe rentals and bottom hole assemblies should strengthen. Although timing is still a bit uncertain, I'm hard-pressed to think we don't see improvement in 2019, with a potential for escalated opportunities in 2020.

In international land markets, I would expect our opportunity set to be improved as well. We know there will be opportunities for increased coiled tubing activity in Argentina where we've had good results this year, and all indications point to continued activity growth next year. We could have some opportunities in Colombia and India as these markets have shown improvement during 2018.

Finally, we expect to begin production service work in Middle Eastern markets, where we have an existing presence with well control and snubbing but haven't had much exposure to potential growth opportunities such as coiled tubing and cementing in the past.

We're excited about the improvement we've demonstrated over the last 12 months. Our capital requirements are very well understood, and we don't require expansion area investment for us to succeed. We have a meaningfully improved cost structure and continue to focus on improving our return profile.

And with that, operator, please open the lines for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions]. And we'll go first to Byron Pope with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company.

Byron Pope

Dave, just wanted to get your thoughts on the Gulf. You mentioned the sentiment shift there that you detected over the last year or so and realized that the progression tends to be choppy from quarter-to-quarter. But as you think about the outlook for the Gulf and your three business segments that have exposure to it, how would you frame it just in terms of the opportunity set you see based on customer conversations at this point?

David Dunlap

Yes. I mean, I think, as it pertains to segments, our best opportunities are in the Drilling Products and Services segment with premium drill pipe and bottom hole assemblies. And every shelf rig that gets picked up is a drill pipe and completion string opportunity for us. If it's a deepwater rig, it also involves a landing string. So lots of good opportunities for us there. The second area would be in completion tools, which completion tools has been performing extremely well from a technical standpoint on some very high technology type completions in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. And as we see more Gulf of Mexico rigs go to work, which unbiased to believe we'll initially see with jack-ups, but as 2019 progresses, I'm sure that we'll see some more deepwater activity as well. So it does tend to be a bit choppy, you're right, from quarter-to-quarter, but I think over the next couple of years, we can expect to see greater Gulf of Mexico activity.

Byron Pope

Okay, that's helpful. And then just one unrelated follow-up on the Onshore Completion and Workover Services. Could you just frame at a high level where the frac business stands maybe as a percentage of your overall segment? Just trying to calibrate as we see completions activity slowing to year-end, just the exposure there to fracturing services.

David Dunlap

Yes. So I mean, overall, fracturing is the biggest part of that segment.

Westervelt Ballard

32% of revenue.

David Dunlap

It's 32% of revenue and total is where we are today, Byron.

Operator

We'll go next to Marshall Adkins with Raymond James.

Marshall Adkins

Good to see the offshore and international part paying off. I want to delve into the part that's been a little bit iffy here recently, the pressure pumping side. Dave, you have just about as much experience in pressure pumping as anyone, I think, in the industry right now. So I'm going to ask a multifaceted question on the pressure pumping side. The key thing I want to get to is just your best guess. I understand, I guess, of the timing of our recovery at today's oil prices. But within that, could you comment also on how big of a problem is labor going to be? Where do you stand on maintenance of your fleet? And are we - should we see industry equipment attrition given how hard we're working on this and how that plays into the timing of recovery? So I know it's a lot, but bear with me and do your best.

David Dunlap

Okay. Thanks, Marshall. I'll certainly do my best. So timing to start with. Listen, clearly, our operators are going to be working with increased budgets in 2019. We've got a higher oil price, higher oil prices, higher realized oil prices, a differential in the Permian Basin that should be diminishing as we get some pipeline capacity in the Permian Basin. All of that points to increased E&P spend for U.S. operators and I think it's going to be largely geared towards the Permian Basin. A couple of things. It's certainly not happening in Q4. And as we said in our prepared remarks, we believe that Q4 will be pressured by some of the normal things that we see in the marketplace during Q4 like holidays, like weather and the onset of winter. But I think as well operators in the Permian Basin that - smaller operators in particular, they aren't particularly rushed to get completions done because they don't have takeaway capacity. So you start thinking about when in 2019 do we begin to see a turn? I will not be surprised if there are operators that desire in early 2019 to be out with higher levels of spending. But I know this.

Every year in the first quarter, we have January and February, which historically are burdened weather months. And so I'm going to be a bit surprised if we see a right angle of change in activity levels during the first quarter. I'm biased to think it happens more likely at some point during the second quarter, a little bit closer to where we begin to see pipeline capacity improve. It may be towards the end of the second quarter. It's all a bit uncertain at this point. But if you got operators who are looking to spend more money and their budgets are up then in all likelihood, they're going to be trying to do it as soon as they can. I'm just hard-pressed to believe that we see that result in the first quarter. Labor. So in the area of labor, we've been successful from a fracturing labor standpoint. Our attrition has been relatively low. We're not planning to expand our fracturing capacity beyond where we are today. And so we're not going to be in the market to add a lot of labor from a fracturing standpoint.

Our labor challenges have been more related to the Production Services segment, where we've really not activated a lot more of our service rigs, our coiled tubing units because the labor market does remain tight, and I would expect that those service lines are probably more challenged from a labor standpoint than they are in frac. Frac is a good job. Frac tends to come with better certainty of hours for hourly workers. And we've not seen it - I mean, I don't want to say labor is not a challenge in fracturing, but our attrition has been very low. The next leg of your multi-faced question was about maintenance. So maintenance costs have certainly been a challenge, I think, across the board, particularly in the Delaware Basin. Water quality in the Delaware Basin is, to say it in a best way, it's horrible. It's not predictable from one pond to the next. We continue to work with water in the Delaware Basin that is - and in the Permian Basin in total that is of very poor quality.

And as we've talked about in our prepared remarks, quite frankly, the pricing levels are not supporting what we're having to do in replacement of iron as a result of the water quality issues. We continue to work on solutions for our customers along these lines, and I do believe over time, we'll find solutions that are better from an equipment maintenance standpoint than the solutions that exist today, which are primarily over treatment with chemicals. And finally, attrition. And so this water quality and maintenance issue is definitely having an impact on attrition. It wears equipment out sooner. I would also say, and keep in mind, in the Delaware Basin, we see treating pressures that are substantially higher than what we find in the Midland Basin. We find treating pressures in the Delaware Basin as high as 12,000 psi. That also has an impact on wear and tear of the equipment. So not to create a doomsday scenario for you by any means, but I think what it points to is this is a very, very challenging business. It's a challenging business from an operational standpoint. I think, in general, we've done a pretty good job of identifying and understanding the challenges, but they're not all solved at this point.

Operator

We'll move next to Kurt Hallead with RBC.

Kurt Hallead

So Dave, appreciate that color, specifically the percentage of business that's generated in the frac. So as we look forward into 2019, right, what could be the next 1 or 2 product lines that could have a meaningfully positive impact on your EBITDA generation? I know, in the past, Kevin talked about drill pipe having significant incremental margins and returns. Just not sure if that's going to come to fruition in '19. And was hoping you could shed some light on that.

David Dunlap

Yes, sure. So I mean, you've hit on the one that is probably most meaningful for us. Premium drill pipe in the U.S. for us is, for all practical purposes, sold out. We have spent more from a capital standpoint on additional assets for the U.S. land premium drill pipe market this year than we intended to at the beginning of the year. In fact, about twice as much capital has gone into premium drill pipe is what we've budgeted for the year. That's not necessarily a cause for total capital spending to increase, but it's really as much as anything what we've done as we're allocating capital. It's being rationed to those product lines that offer the best and most meaningful earnings improvement and return for us, and premium drill pipe is at the top of that list. So we did have some capital go towards premium drill pipe in the third quarter.

We would expect some revenue increase in the fourth quarter, although it's going into an environment that may be kind of soft. I think, in 2019, we'll have additional capital going into premium drill pipe. It is - really, it's been the only area that we've seen growth investment. And although - with our cash management challenges in total in this industry, we're having to ration capital out in a very cautious way. Premium drill pipe is one in the U.S. land markets that, I think, will continue to attract capital for us. Some of the other product lines that, I believe, have opportunity to improve as we see more completions, I expect to get back to a growth pace in coiled tubing and, perhaps, even some price improvement in 2019 and product lines like coiled tubing and flowback and pump-down services, some of those things that are kind of on the ancillary edge with completions activity. So I mean, everything takes a bit of a pause here. Fracturing is most impacted because it's most oversupplied. Other areas such as in our Production Services arena, which are completion ancillary product lines, not so much oversupply. So we don't see the same kind of market dynamics that we would see in fracturing. Hopefully that answered your question.

Kurt Hallead

Okay. Yes. No, that helped. So I had one follow-up for you, too. You made it known that use of cash would be very much geared toward paying down debt as well as the growth of CapEx opportunities, high-return growth of CapEx opportunities you've mentioned. With the pause that you're seeing in U.S. frac business and completion-related work, has this kind of slowed down your debt reduction trajectory or you think you're still going to be on track with where you were before?

David Dunlap

I mean, I think that, that's still something we'd like to accomplish inside the company. I think that this pause in Permian activity is probably setting our free cash flow generation back a bit. And so adding cash to the balance sheet is something that is certainly impacted as a result of this pause in activity in the Permian Basin. But as I've said, we see this as a pause, and it's something that, I believe, we have to deal with for the next couple of quarters. But as we get out into 2019, I think it creates a pretty good environment for us. And of course, the other side of this, Kurt, is that the lack of continued activity growth in the Permian Basin, I think, is ultimately going to drive some cycle duration positive for us and for the industry. So, I mean, that may extend things a bit. But make no mistake about it. We still have a desire to work our debt levels down in Superior.

Operator

We'll take our next question from James Wicklund with Crédit Suisse.

James Wicklund

The scale, the scale. In your Gulf of Mexico market, what's the difference in revenue generation between shallow water activity and deepwater activity? And you mentioned right now that it's mainly shallow water, which it is. And so I'm curious to know your revenue opportunity. And if you're sold out of premium tubulars now, how much capital will you have to spend to support the deepwater recovery? And I want to do a Marshall. I'm just stringing it a little bit together. And is your exposure in the offshore limited to the Gulf of Mexico? I mean, the concern is that the Gulf of Mexico is the last to recover. Do you benefit?

David Dunlap

Well, let me clarify something first. We're sold out of premium drill pipe in the U.S. land market, not in the Gulf of Mexico or offshore environments. And Jim, as you well know, the pipe sizes are significantly different in the horizontal wells that we're drilling in U.S. land than most of what we encounter in the offshore deepwater market. Those - and the U.S. land market, that tends to be 4.5-inch and 5.5-inch drill pipe. That would be amongst the smallest pipe that ever gets used in offshore deepwater. So much more exposure offshore to bigger pipe sizes, and we've got plenty to put to work. Now what I suggested was a comment about growth. I mean, I think that the early stages of growth that we'll see in the Gulf of Mexico are predominantly in the shallow water arena with jack-up rigs. I do believe that we'll begin to see some deepwater activity as this cycle progresses, but it's not the first move...

James Wicklund

Eventually, I agree. It's just when. But okay, go ahead.

David Dunlap

But yes, let me go ahead. Today, our revenue leans very much towards deepwater. And so if you look at the overall rig count, although deepwater rig count has not grown during the course of the last year, although we have seen some tension leg platforms with one of our clients activate here over the last several quarters, deepwater activity remains at a solid level for us. And our market share with premium drill pipe on those rigs is very high, I think close to 80%. So it's still a very important component of our overall revenue and a more significant component in the shelf revenue. Now that last question you asked was about capital related to offshore activity. So we do believe that what we have in store for us over the next couple of years is not just a recovery in Gulf of Mexico. It's a global offshore recovery. As that global offshore recovery occurs, and we're seeing tenders in many different international geographic areas today, over time, there will be some rigs that require capital. But keep in mind, we have a tremendous fleet, we believe the largest fleet of premium drill pipe and landing strings available from any company, to address that increase in activity. So I don't want to make it sound like we're not going to have any capital that is related to drill pipe offshore. There will be some, but we've got a lot of inventory put to work.

James Wicklund

Okay. That's very helpful. And the recovery will require working capital, and Kurt mentioned debt reduction and your debt to cap is still at 56%. Can you tell us what market you kind of have to see to start making some meaningful inroads on debt reduction? And I mean, your - this 7 1/8% to '21 is trading at par. So nobody's worried about the debt. But I'm just curious to know what it will take in terms of the market just to have you start making meaningful inroads on net debt reduction.

David Dunlap

Well, I mean, I think that - I think listen, clearly, the U.S. market is an important component of that, and I think I would be biased to tell you that at some point in 2019, we start seeing growth again in our earnings from the U.S. market. But the best operating leverage that exists at Superior is really in those global offshore markets. And as we begin to see global offshore markets improve, free cash flow generation from our product lines that have exposure to those markets has historically been very high, and I would expect it to be very high once again. I think the other element of that, that's important is that when we talk about, particularly premium drill pipe and bottomhole assemblies in these global offshore markets, the competitive level is very favorable to us. And so I think that those are going to be, by far, the best opportunities we have to generate free cash flow over the course of the next few years. And you're right. Our next debt retirement event would be on the 2021 maturity. So we've got a little bit of time before we need to address those. But I'll be real clear about this. I mean, we would like to pay down some of those debt as opposed to refinancing the full amount.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Sean Meakim with JPMorgan.

Sean Meakim

So thinking we would - if we could just stay on the drill pipe discussion. I'm curious about the results in the third quarter for DPS. Top line was solid progression, and the incremental of 100% was pretty strong. That's around the level you've talked about in the past as being achievable outcome. Just how much did Gulf of Mexico sales or wire diameter pipe help the margin mix, and just thinking about how that influences your thoughts on the fourth quarter, considering some of the seasonal impacts we'd see in the year-end.

David Dunlap

Yes. Gulf of Mexico was up nicely and performed very well for us in the third quarter. We had a - and you will recall, we've talked about this before, there are points in time where we get a real favorable mix from a completion string standpoint. We had good completions activity with our drill pipe business in the third quarter. Yes. That ebbs and flows a bit as rigs go from drilling to completion and then back to drilling again. Don't be surprised if Gulf of Mexico premium drill pipe is not as strong in the fourth quarter as it is in the third quarter. That's just normal ebb and flow. Although we do expect to see some growth in U.S. land in the fourth quarter with premium drill pipe, as I mentioned, we had some additional CapEx go to U.S. land pipe during the third quarter and expect some revenue generation there. So it's certainly a - premium drill pipe for us is certainly a fantastic business, one that historically has generated a lot of free cash flow. It's not without its ebbs and flows from one quarter to the next. But the best indicator you can look at for that business is rig count. And so as you begin to see more international rigs go to work, as you begin to see more offshore rigs go to work and, ultimately, see more rigs go to work in the U.S. land business, the premium drill pipe is - this is going to be levered to that rig.

Sean Meakim

Got it. Okay. And then just thinking about the free cash flow profile going forward. You mentioned you're going to be disciplined around deploying growth capital. Are you able to kind of put a range around CapEx and working capital needs for next year? Just trying to think about that portion of the equation as we think about free cash next year.

David Dunlap

Yes. So I mean, I think that that we'll give you guys a better indication when we've completed our budget for 2019 as to what to expect from a capital spend standpoint. But I don't think you should expect anything that is significantly different than where our spending levels are in 2018, a bit differently directed, yes. So we had CapEx in the first half of this year in order to reactivate the remaining hydraulic horsepower that we've put to work. We won't have that same reactivation capital in 2019. Instead, we're likely to have a bit more capital that goes to our premium drill pipe and bottomhole assembly businesses, which we expect to see this expansion in international and global offshore during 2019. So not significantly different levels of CapEx but a bit redirected. As far as working capital goes, our receivable levels were up during the third quarter at a point that is at a high point for the year. We did see some good collections in the early part of the fourth quarter, and I would expect our working capital from a receivable standpoint to more normalize as we're - as we get out into 2019. Inventory levels in this company are generally not very high. So when we talk about working capital, it is generally a receivable issue. And where we stand today, we're working for customers that we certainly are concerned about them paying their bills. Just wish they'd pay them faster.

Operator

We'll go next to Chase Mulvehill with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Chase Mulvehill

Yes. So I guess, first, maybe if we can kind of touch on 4Q a little bit. I don't know if you would - from a high-level perspective, if you can kind of walk through kind of U.S. land, Gulf of Mexico and international and kind of how you think things progress into the fourth quarter for each of these segments.

David Dunlap

So U.S. land, some of the commentary that we made, I would expect us to have a bit less activity in the U.S. land market during the fourth quarter. We don't think that we should expect to see rig count go up. I think that, as I pointed out, this pause in the Permian Basin from a growth standpoint is probably going to hold the rig count in check for maybe the next couple of quarters, but certainly during the fourth quarter. We think that utilization and fracturing will be down during the fourth quarter as a result of holidays. And I've heard some of our peers talk about less urgency from customers towards the end of the year. I don't know that we've necessarily witnessed less urgency. But I think, typically, what you see in November and December is a bit less activity in the U.S. land market and, I don't think this year will be an exception to that. Gulf of Mexico, we don't expect any dramatic changes in drilling activity. We had a strong quarter in Q3 with completion tools. That will revert back to kind of more normal levels in the fourth quarter. The one thing I'd caution you about in Gulf of Mexico is Gulf of Mexico from - and Production Services does tend to experience weather issues in the fourth quarter and first quarter, and a lot of optional work will be delayed as a result of not being able to load boats up. Listen, I think international continues to grow in the fourth quarter. And although that growth kind of stalled from Q2 to Q3, we're up significantly in international over 2017. And I would not be surprised to see a good strong finish to the year in international.

Chase Mulvehill

Okay. All right. That's helpful. And back on U.S. land, if we think about the - your drilling services business versus kind of your more completion-oriented businesses, do you think your drilling service business significantly outperforms the completion business in 4Q?

Westervelt Ballard

What metric?

David Dunlap

Yes. What metric are you talking about, Chase?

Chase Mulvehill

From a top line perspective.

David Dunlap

Yes. I mean I think that in the Drilling Products and Services area, I would expect revenue to hold up better. I don't - typically, when we see slowdowns around the holidays, it doesn't necessarily mean that we're causing rigs to be idle. More frequently, it's related to completions activity. So I mean, on a relative basis, I would expect drilling-related services to outperform completion.

Westervelt Ballard

It obviously carries a higher margin also.

Chase Mulvehill

Yes. Okay. And then, I guess, kind of turning over to international and offshore. What is the pricing dynamics like today in the market? And then where do you see the best opportunities as we get into 2019 for activity accelerating and pricing getting some traction?

David Dunlap

So I'm going to go back to our Drilling Products and Services segment once again, which, as offshore rigs go to work, that's clearly the part of our business that exhibits the greatest operating leverage. Chase, we are really not seeing very strong levels of competition for tenders that we're submitting internationally for offshore, and that is giving us the opportunity to push on price relatively early. Now I'm going to make that comment, and I want to be cautious about it because when we see these offshore rigs actually going to work, it tends to be more in Q2 and Q3 of 2019. You guys are reading about the contracts that are being awarded. They're not rigs that are going to work in November. And so those tenders that we are submitting, what I would say, are good prices relative even to where we were in 2014, yes, that's revenue that we're not going to see until we get well into 2019, but very encouraging at this point. I think as well, as we think about some of those tenders that we have submitted for international, part of what's driving that ability to be aggressive on price is the fact that competition's not there. And you guys well know that one of the things that's most important in Drilling Products and Services segment for us is it's not a polluted, competitive landscape like we see in much of the U.S. land markets. So we anticipate that, and I think you'll see that incremental margins of that business, which are always strong. Top line has ability to grow a bit more when you increase price.

Operator

Next question comes from Tommy Moll with Stephens.

Thomas Moll

So I wanted to follow up on the international side. Can you give us any anecdotes just from customer conversations? And maybe that pertains more to the Gulf of Mexico where it sounds like you're detecting some increased urgency there. And on a related point, one of your larger players - or one of the larger players in the market internationally has been talking pretty vocally about the potential for double-digit CapEx and revenue growth into '19. Is that something that you're saying as well? And what kind of - if that were to be the case, what kind of incrementals do you think are possible for some of your top 5 businesses?

David Dunlap

Yes. Sure. I mean, double-digit revenue growth in 2019 internationally is something that we have also talked about. And I'm comfortable in saying that would probably - that would be an expectation for us in 2019. I mean, we're double-digit revenue growth in 2018 versus '17. So I don't think I'm stepping out on much of a limb to say that. A lot of our international growth will be in the area of Drilling Products and Services, which is going to come with very, very high incremental margins. Some of the growth will be in Production Services. And so we mentioned in our prepared remarks the anticipated growth in Latin America and Argentina, possibly Colombia as well as in India and our startup of Production Services operations in the Middle East, all top line-related growth in 2019, clearly not at the same incremental margins that we get with Drilling Products and Services but we'd expect nice incremental margins. And you want to think about more normal service incrementals in those types of product lines and those markets being in the mid-20s, that's probably a good proxy. But overall, international margins are going to be driven by Drilling Products and Services, which is very high margin.

Thomas Moll

Great. And then just one follow-up on the U.S. land side. You mentioned that you've seen a pretty rapid deterioration in spot pricing for frac. Are you seeing similar pricing pressure on the dedicated fleet size? Are there - is it more just the utilization response and that you would dial that back in line with the pace of completions, particularly as we get into the holiday season?

David Dunlap

So listen, I would tell you that in the third quarter, our pricing on the dedicated fleets was, overall, fairly similar to what we saw in the second quarter. But I'm not going to bury my head in the sand on this issue. I mean, the longer that we have low spot market prices, the more pressure it puts on dedicated pricing. And I'm not going to be surprised if we have some price renegotiations in the short term with some of our dedicated customers because they see what spot prices are. They understand it. They also understand that they're contracting with us from a quality standpoint and reliability standpoint. But at the end of the day, when you're - when you've got a market that's oversupplied, I think to believe that your prices are going to hold up when everyone else's are dropping would be a bit of fool's gold. So yes. This - a lot of it has to do with duration. If we do begin to see some activity increases earlier in 2019, then, in all likelihood, we've got a price with our dedicated customers that's hold - held up better. If we don't see activity increases until the end of the second quarter, then that's going to be a bit more challenged, the whole pricing levels with those dedicated customers.

Operator

We'll move next to Mike Urban with Seaport Global.

Michael Urban

Really like to focus on the global five core businesses. And maybe the answer to this is obvious, just given the market backdrop. I think you've used to include pressure pumping in kind of that core group, and I think you felt like maybe the commodity business in general, maybe you in particular, could bring something else to the table or differentiate. What - again, other than the obvious or maybe it is the obvious, what's changed in that business either in your view internally? Or again, is it just the dynamic that you see out there?

David Dunlap

I don't think anything's changed, Mike. I mean, you're referencing the presentation that we launched back in September that kind of represented those five global cornerstone businesses in a bit of a highlighted way. Fracturing for us has never been a global business. I mean, it's a U.S. land businesses. It's been our intention to keep it as a U.S. land business. And those five other business lines, including premium drill pipe, bottomhole assemblies, our completion tools business, our well control business and our hydraulic workover and snubbing business, they are all global businesses. And in fact, their revenue today and historically has been more weighted to outside of the U.S. land market than within the U.S. land market. So I don't know that there's really a change there. I mean, listen, clearly, the fracturing business is a tough one. It's a competitive one. You have all pointed out some of the challenges that we see in the field today with different operating environments and water quality and repair and maintenance and higher pressure and - but that's a business. That's a game. That's what - that's the environment that we're fracturing in today. I'm proud of the job that our people do in hydraulic fracturing. I think we execute very well. We've got a very, very high-quality blue-chip customer base that we work for that would not accept anything other than very high-quality service. So it is not - certainly not a global business for us.

Michael Urban

Got you. And on the CapEx budget for this year, you've referenced, obviously, the spend - higher spend on premium drill pipe and you also talked about some higher R&M expense in the pressure pumping business. Any change to the full year budget for '18 based on that spend?

David Dunlap

I don't think so. I mean, it's - we've been kind of guiding towards $225 million, $230 million for a period of time. I mean, I won't be surprised if because of premium drill pipe, we're slightly higher than that, but it's definitely in that range. Just to clarify. I mean the comments that I made about spending more in premium drill pipe, and yes, we spent twice as much in premium drill pipe in 2018 as we intended to when we get the budget. That wasn't just additive to capital. I mean, we've moved capital from other parts of the business, primarily U.S. land-oriented businesses, in order to fund that premium drill pipe capital.

Operator

Our next question comes from J.B. Lowe with Citi.

John Lowe

Dave, you mentioned returns-focused customers are targeting more workover in Production Services. Wondering how that translates into 2019 results in your production segment specifically. Do we see double-digit revenue growth there next year kind of similar to the international comment, double digit in EBITDA margins potentially?

David Dunlap

Yes. That wouldn't surprise me. Double-digit growth in Production Services would not surprise me at all. I mean, we do - in that Production Services segment, we do have a number of our U.S. land completion-oriented businesses like coiled tubing and flowback and some of the other things that we do and ancillary completion services that are in that production segment. But just to follow along, if we have increase in U.S. land spending next year, then I would expect U.S. Production Services to increase. I certainly expect international Production Services to be higher, and I would expect Gulf of Mexico Production Services to be higher. I haven't done a budget yet to tell you whether or not that's double-digit growth, but that would not surprise me at all.

John Lowe

Okay. And is labor - you kind of mentioned the labor issue there in that specific business. Is labor a gating factor there? Is higher activity what it would take to kind of attract more labor to those businesses?

David Dunlap

Yes. It's labor and margins. And so the things that we will tend to focus on from a labor standpoint are those things where we can generate the best margin and the best return. And if we see pricing improvement in some of those Production Services, it probably inspires us a bit more to go get very, very active in bringing on labor. When margins aren't real high and margins in those businesses are still what I would describe as below normalized levels, you're not as inspired to add the labor.

John Lowe

Okay. Just last one for me. Just wanted to get your take on maybe some potential consolidation in the well servicing market. I know we've seen some hostile bids out there. I don't know if you guys would want to participate or not, but just kind of your general thoughts on how that could change that business.

David Dunlap

Yes. Don't expect us to be a buyer from a consolidation standpoint. Listen, I've been pretty clear that we are open to other alternatives with - well, with anything in the portfolio. Look, I'll give you the very general answer that you would expect to hear. We are interested in improving our share price. And if improving our share price means that we divest the certain businesses, then we will. But don't look for us to be a consolidator on well services.

Operator

We'll go next to David Anderson with Barclays.

John Anderson

Quick question just on the profitability per fleet on your pressure pumping. According - you had previously talked about $15 million in EBITDA per fleet in the second half. Obviously, a lot has changed since then. Can you just kind of give us an update as to where that shook out in the third quarter and how you see that evolving over the next couple of quarters?

David Dunlap

Yes. For the active fleets that we had during the quarter, it was relatively flat from Q2 to Q3. But as we mentioned, we're doing more zipper fracs, and so we've got some consolidation of horsepower on fleets. Clearly, that goal for us is one that we're not achieving in 2018. We did believe earlier in the year that getting to actually an average is what we first stated of $15 million per fleet was achievable as we saw the market evolving during the first quarter. I think this pause in the Permian Basin has caused that target to be pushed out a bit. But I still think that, that's something that is achievable for us as we get maybe towards the end of 2019. I don't know. We'll see. I need to see a budget and understand what we think overall activity improvements and changes are going to be in 2019 before I could tell you whether or not that's going to be a target of ours next year. But you're right. I mean, it's pushed that target out for us. And when I say it, I mean this is a pause in Permian activity.

John Anderson

Yes, Dave. I think we'd all like to see what those budgets look like. Westy, you talked about the higher maintenance and equipment cost during the quarter. Can you just give us a sense as to what that went up to? I think you were talking something like $5 million or $6 million a fleet? Has that bumped up? Is that just a onetime bump-up? Or is that sort of more your new run rate of kind of what you're just alluding to in your comments?

David Dunlap

Yes. I mean, overall, maintenance cost in fracturing was up about $3 million from what we expected it to be. And is it onetime? Well, I mean I'd like to tell you it's one time. I think that the challenge with this is a lot of it is related to water quality. And so as we go forward, I'm not going to be surprised to see periods of time where our maintenance costs are a bit higher. But as I said, it's about $3 million. If you look at our overall incrementals in fracturing during the course of the quarter, we had about $20 million more in sand sales from Q2 to Q3, which that sand that we are sourcing - and we get a margin on that sand, but it's certainly at a lower incremental margin than our service revenue would.

John Anderson

And Dave, I don't want to nail you down too much on the fourth quarter. I'm just trying to figure out kind of where the starting point is for '19. But if you look at kind of EBITDA and the run rates and kind of taking all this difference you're talking to - talking about, do you think you can keep EBITDA flat in the fourth quarter? Or is that going to be too much of a stretch based upon kind of the way the winds are blowing in America right now?

David Dunlap

Hi, Dave. If you're talking about U.S. land, it would - I'd be hard-pressed to say that you could keep margins flat with Q3. You're going to have fewer days that you're working. And I don't believe that there's any significant uplift in completions demand during the quarter. So with fewer days working, you're going to see lower EBITDA and revenue.

John Anderson

But does the other parts of the business offset, I was trying to get to like a company-wide EBITDA number. Is it company-wide EBITDA, can that stay flat in the fourth quarter? Or is that - or is the headwinds, you mentioned North America, probably too strong to pull that off?

David Dunlap

I think it's too strong to pull it up. I mean, I think, internationally, in Gulf of Mexico, yes, international particularly has a potential to be hard . Gulf of Mexico has got its own seasonal challenges in Q4, and we talked about product mix being favorable for us in the third quarter as well. So I'd be hard-pressed to see that we could generate the same level of EBITDA in Q4 that we have in Q3.

Operator

David Dunlap

No. I don't think we have anything specific. Thanks for joining us today, and we'll talk to you next quarter.

