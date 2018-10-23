Liberty Property Trust (LPT) CEO Bill Hankowsky on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Q3 2018 Earnings Call Transcript October 23, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, Denise. Good morning everyone and thank you for tuning in at this early hour today. You are going to hear prepared remarks from Chief Executive Officer, Bill Hankowsky; Chief Financial Officer, Chris Papa; and Chief Investment Officer, Mike Hagan. Also in the room and available for questions is Chief Accounting Officer, Mary Beth Morrissey.

Liberty has issued a press release detailing our results, as well as our supplemental financial package. You can access these in the Investor’s section of Liberty's website at Libertyproperty.com. In these documents you will also find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

I will also remind you that some of the statements made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. Although Liberty believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be achieved.

As forward-looking statements, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results, risks that were detailed in the issued press release and from time-to-time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you, Jeanne. Good morning everyone. We have two key topics to discuss with you this morning. Our results for the third quarter and strategic initiatives we’re undertaking to move the Liberty to a pure play industrial company.

The continued strength in our industrial portfolio performance, particular in the third quarter further underscores the rationale for our strategic decision. The 5 million square feet of leasing for the quarter built a strong same store results, our best industrial rent growth this year and a strong retention rate. Our core portfolio continues to provide performance exceeding our 2018 business plan and at the high end of our guidance range.

We also had strong capital activity, continue our suburban office sales with significant value harvesting in our Arizona sale, and strong development activity with eight starts this quarter. All of this activity is occurring against the backdrop of the continued strong national industrial market, with 63 million square feet of absorption this quarter and another 10 basis point drop in vacancy. The markets are strong and our performance shows it.

I'm going to turn it over to Chris and Mike to discuss the financials and capital activity and I’ll return to you at the end to share our thinking on the future. Chris.

Chris Papa

Thanks Bill. FFO this quarter was $0.69 per share compared to $0.66 per share last year. Results were stronger than forecasted and primarily due to higher same store NOI, the timing of the Phoenix office sale, and a land sale gain.

Industrial same store NOI was ahead of our expectations growing 3.8% in the third quarter on a GAAP basis and 4.1% on a cash basis, primarily due to rent growth of 17.5% on a GAAP basis and 7.7% on a cash basis.

The strong results for the first nine months of the year and favorable outlook for the remainder of the year would lead to an expectation and industrial same store NOI growth will trend toward the upper end of the our guidance range. However, I will remind you that we have approximately 849,000 square feet of space lease to Kmart in one building in Central Pennsylvania, with the lease expiring in late 2020. We also have one small 18,000 square foot lease in the Carolinas with Sears Home Improvement. These tenants were current through the end of the third quarter, but their parents company’s bankruptcy filing could have an adverse effect on same store operating results going forward.

In the aggregate, our exposure to Sears Holdings represents approximately 1.3% of same store NOI. Because the timing and impact of our operating results at this early stage is uncertain, we are maintaining our same store NOI guidance at 3.5% to 4% on a GAAP basis and 4.5% to 5% on a cash basis for the full year.

We have however raised our 2018 NAREIT FFO guidance to $2.07 to $2.09 per share. We are $2.64 to $2.66 per share before the 0.57 per share of charges that we recorded during the second quarter. This represents an increase of $3.5 per share on the midpoint of the range, compared to last quarter's guidance.

As Mike will discuss, our guidance does not include profits we may realize from the sale of land development rights in the U.K., nor does it include severance costs we may occur in the fourth quarter from our ongoing repositioning efforts with respect to our portfolio.

We expect that fourth quarter FFO will be impacted by the Phoenix portfolio sale at the end of last quarter and the full forecasted Vanguardportfolio and other office sales this quarter, and to those proceeds the vast majority of which are held with 1031 Exchange Intermediaries are redeployed. There was a penny per share of land sale gains in the third quarter of which are also forecasted not to reoccur.

Turning to the balance sheet, you will notice an increase in prepaid and other assets, as well as credit facility borrowings as of September 30. Approximately $147 million of that increase represents a drawdown of short term borrowings to fund the U. K. acquisition that we closed subsequent to quarter end on October 1.

Other assets will decrease by that amount in the fourth quarter as the acquisition has closed and we also expect that credit facility borrowings will be repaid upon the closing of anticipated secured loans on the U.K. industrial portfolio in the fourth quarter, which Mike will discuss in a moment.

Finally, we are not giving guidance today for 2019, but let me offer a few thoughts on how we're thinking about our capital plan for next year. Given the favorable outlook for industrial development opportunities, we currently assume that development starts could continue at roughly the same pace as this year. Capital recycling from sales of both office and industrial assets could be available to fund at least half the starts.

Also anticipating that we will maintain our dividend policy of distributing between 75% and 85% of NAREIT FFO, retained cash from operations could also be available to fund up to 15% of our development spend. We only plan to make acquisitions that are tax efficient as a result of 1031 Exchanges, where the expected returns exceed other uses of our capital. As a result, acquisitions are likely to be substantially lower in 2019. We believe our capital plan will allow us to fund our development pipeline, which provides attractive returns relative to our cost to capital.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Mike.

Mike Hagan

Thanks Chris. We've been very active executing our capital recycling plan. We continue with the disposition of our suburban office portfolio by closing on the sale of our Arizona office portfolio. This portfolio consists of 806,000 square feet of Class A 100% leased assets. The sale price was $255 million with a cap rate in the low sixes. A taxable gain of $101 million would have been realized if the proceeds had not been reinvested through 1031 Activity.

Our guidance for 2018 was sales of $700 million to $900 million. Year-to-date we have monetized $576 million of real-estate. We currently have another $217 million under contract that we expect to close prior to year end. Once these sales are completed with a few exceptions, we would have sold all of our suburban office assists.

In addition to this activity we have commenced marketing our wholly owned DC assets; two properties totaling 438,000 square feet. It is possible that one or both of these assets are sold by year end. Therefore we are revising our sales guidance for the year to $800 million to $950 million. As we have said in the past, our acquisition activity would be driven by reinvesting our sales proceeds in a tax efficient manner. Seeking value add opportunities that increase our market share in target markets.

To that end, during the quarter we acquired three industrial properties totaling 1.3 million square feet in Northern New Jersey, Central New Jersey and Dallas for $101 million. The Northern New Jersey acquisition is a well located property in the Midlands. The 64,000 square foot infield property is currently leased to a single tenant. The lease expires in 2020 and the rental rate is conservatively 10% to 15% below today's market rents.

The Central New Jersey building is well located as a 10 of the New Jersey Turnpike. This 348,000 square foot building is 44% occupied with very short term leases. We have an opportunity to enhance the value of this property through selected upgrades and we are talking to several prospects interested in leasing the entire building.

The third property we acquired is a 900,000 square foot warehouse in South Dallas. We acquired this building vacant upon completion of construction by a local developer. It has all the current state-of-the-art features including clear-high, truck core depths and trailer storage. We are marketing this space and have proposals out to users interested in leasing the entire building. Upon stabilization of these assets, we expect the returns to be mid fives.

Subsequent to the quarter end we acquired in an off market transaction a seven building warehouse portfolio and totaling a 1.1 million square feet in the United Kingdom for 111 million pounds at a cap rate of 5.8%.

As you are aware, Liberty has been operating in the U.K. since the late 80’s. Our primary focus has been land development, where we have obtained planning consent, then solid parcels for residential use and the development of office and industrial buildings. In 2005 we joint ventured most of our office assets, so our wholly owned office portfolio at this point consists entirely of two buildings totaling 99,000 square feet.

Our industrial portfolio prior to this acquisition consisted of 1.6 million square feet. 209,000 square feet we developed and 1.4 million square feet required with the Cabot acquisition in 2013. With this acquisition our industrial portfolio totals 2.7 million square feet, with another 365,000 square feet in the current development pipeline and with land either owned or controlled in which we can develop an additional 641,000 square feet.

U.K. industrial demand is driven by the same factors in the U. S., ecommerce; 3PL’s and food distribution make up most of the demand for warehouse space. The National Vacancy is approximately 7% and in addition market rental rates in the U.K. have grown an average of 5% per year over the last five years. We have also been experiencing significant rental rate increases and we are renewing leases at double digit increase.

As you are probably aware, the U.K. debt markets provide highly attractive financing options, which can provide a hedge for currency risk. To that end, we have an executed term sheet with a life company lender for 2.9 million square feet of the industrial portfolio. The loan will be a 50% loan to value, currently estimated to be approximately 137 million pounds with a 10 year interest only term at 125 basis points over the 10 year swap rate. We estimate the rate of closing will be 2.9% and we expect to fund this loan in the next 30 days.

As I mentioned one of our core historic business lines in the U.K. has been going through the planning consent as part of the development process. This has been a very profitable business for us. We recently received planning consent to develop residential units on a new tract of land and typically we would have proceeded to put the improvements in and sell smaller parcels of this land to residential developers. Given our strategic focus on our industrial platform, we have decided to sell the development rights instead. We may close this transaction as early in the fourth quarter and record a gain at that time. As Chris mentioned, this gain is not included in our FFO guidance.

Moving on to Development, which is where we concentrate the bulk of our capital. During the quarter we delivered three buildings totaling 803,000 square feet and an investment of $52.8 million. These properties were 65% leased at quarter end, but subsequent leasing has increased the occupancy to 74%. The expected stabilized yield on these properties is 7.5%.

We started eight projects totaling 1.8 million square feet at an investment of $179 million. Half of these projects are build-to-suits and the percent pre-leased at quarter end is 63%; our projected yield on these projects is 7.1%. In addition, you will notice in the supplemental package that our scheduled fourth quarter deliveries are 100% leased with the exception of one development in the Lehigh Valley. Subsequent towards the end we signed the lease for 517,000 square feet of that space and that lease will be commencing this week.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Bill.

Bill Hankowsky

Thanks Mike and thanks Chris. Let me talk about the future in light of these results. Our views on the industrial markets and our strategic thinking and business planning for 2019.

We expect our 106 million square foot industrial platform to continue to provide exceptional opportunities for growth and value creation. Therefore based on our annual strategic review with the board and management, we’ve made the decision to focus all our time, energy and capital, solely in the industrial space. As you are aware, we've been methodically decreasing our office investment over time, monetizing assets in a manner that best allows us to preserve and create portfolio value.

As Mike discussed, we’ve commenced the marketing of our two wholly owned office properties in Washington DC. These assets are highly desirable properties and we believe that can be sold either late this year or early in 2019.

With the sale of our remaining suburban office in the fourth quarter and the Washington DC assets I just mentioned, our remaining office portfolio will consist of about 4.5 million square feet. Three quarters of this platform is owned in joint ventures, in which Liberty holds minority interest and they are governed by the respective venture agreements. These are high quality assets located in Washington, Philadelphia and the United Kingdom.

As a result, on a pro-forma basis our office platform would represent approximately 9.6% of our NOI that would consist primarily of approximately $700 million to $800 million of high quality urban assets in Philadelphia. Specifically the Comcast Center, the Comcast Technology Center which are the most valuable properties in the Philadelphia metro, a high quality medical office property in Center City Philadelphia, with a long term leased to a major health system and 720,000 square feet of cutting edge office properties at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

As you saw, with the sales of Five Crescent Drive at the Navy Yard and our Arizona office portfolio, we’ve already begun monetizing our higher quality assets, achieving significant gains and demonstrating the value we’ve created.

Going forward, we plan to monetize all of these remaining office assets in a thoughtful, balanced approach based on the following principles:

One, sales will be consistent with our annual capital plan, and proceeds will be allocated primarily to industrial development which is providing attractive returns relative to our cost to capital in virtually all of our markets and to a significantly lesser extent to select industrial acquisitions.

Two, the sales will be based on maximizing real-estate values for these assets and being opportunistic. This means having the right real-estate decisions shape our timing. We will strive to reserve capital by being tax efficient whenever possible.

Three, we plan to include on our annual asset sales program, the sale of industrial asset. Giving current industrial valuations, this will allow us to both prove and harvest value opportunistically. These sales will be the second source of capital for our industrial development.

We expect aggregate office and industrial sales in the range of about 250 million to 400 million per year for the next several years. There is activity we will be completing in our office portfolio. These activities include the sale of the remaining parcels in Camden and the completion of development of the Comcast Technology Center in 2019.

At the Navy Yard where our planning and development have contributed to the creation of a thriving new commercial sub market in Philadelphia, we will complete our final office development project started in the third quarter and delivering it 2020. We will continue to lease and operate our 1 million square foot portfolio here, while working with PIDC on an orderly transition.

We are committed to the right long term strategy for the business, which we believe is a 100% focus in industrial real-estate. So we will not be initiating any office developments on a go forward basis. We believe this strategy will best position us to take advantage of the outstanding industrial portfolio we've built, while focusing future capital deployment in the most attractive risk adjusted asset class.

We are focused on closing our GAAP to NAV and recognize that optimizing our allocation of capital requires flexibility as public and private markets fluctuate. We expect this activity and the capital activities we initiated in 2018 will be somewhat dilutive to earnings in 2019, but much less than previous year’s and we expect that when this activity is absorbed we will be in a position to grow FFO.

Impact on AFFO however has been less diluted as we transition our portfolio to a lower CapEx industrial asset, and we're pleased with the progress toward restoring dividend growth. On our fourth quarter earnings call, we’ll provide the specific guidance in details regarding how this will get executed in 2019.

And with that, I’ll now open it for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Craig Mailman with Key Bank. Your line is open.

Craig Mailman

Hey, good morning everyone. Bill, thanks for the update on kind of how you guys are thinking about dispose at ’19. Just curious, as you guys look to prune the industrial portfolio, sort of how – what's the criteria you are going to be using? Is it maybe prune some single tenant assets, any geographies? I was just kind of curious any color you can put around that?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes, I think it'll be a combination of factors to be quite candid. And we've – we are literally had a series of meetings on this over the last couple weeks market-by-market. So you could have a situation in which I would call sort of optimizing value. You know it’s a great asset. You know you can keep it long term, but you've got a unique leasing situation, you've just signed a lease and it might make sense to harvest it.

You could have a situation where there's a couple assets in a sub-market that candidly long-term you don't want to be in that sub-market and it might make sense to sell those. You could have a situation where, and these could be across the portfolio. So I don't think we're talking about exiting a market, that's not what we're talking about. What we are talking about is going across the portfolio and some combination of assets we don't want to hold long term by location, age, characteristics and probably a bit of value harvesting where it’s just, it’s just an optimum time to take chips off the table.

Craig Mailman

And you had mentioned you kind of want to plow a lot of this back in to developments, you know these and some of the office sales you guys are talking about in ‘19 verses more acquisitions. I mean are you going to – how do you get around the tax issue so to assume some of these industrial assets have pretty good gains and even some of the developments you guys had in Phili and elsewhere?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes, you hit on one of the issues we have. It's a balancing act, you're absolutely correct. So we're going to be looking at – I mean the number one place where obviously we've had tremendous success – I mean we are now up to – I think there are 30 buildings now in the industrial, in the development pipeline and you know its north of $900 million of investment. I mean this is a great time to be in that business and as Mike walked you through it, I mean it's well leased, it's actually at the highest preleasing we've had in a while for the pipeline.

And so that’s the first place you want to go, but there is this tax efficiency issue. Some of it we can absorb in the dividend, but not all of it. So we are going to be – so in thinking about that very thoughtfully, occasionally we are able to buy a building that's in development, in a market, so to some extent it's a – we can we be tax efficient and yet pick up a development property in the market. So that’s – you know there’s one in Dallas this quarter, so it's going to be very thoughtful. But the bottom line is that we don't think we need to do anywhere near the level of sales scale that we've done and therefore we won't have a big a tax issue to deal with.

Craig Mailman

Okay, and then just on some of the JVs, are there any mechanisms in place that make it difficult to unwind these, you know maybe Comcast in particular?

Bill Hankowsky

Well each agreement has specifics, but I'm not going to just – I’m not going to walk through on this call every one of the legalities. But each one, but there may be a lock out period vis-à-vis some of them. There may be provisions about how you know the mechanisms that go back and forth, but look, I don’t think we are worried about any of that. These are valuable assets, they are throwing off good returns and we have good relationships with our partners. And when timing is appropriate you know actions are going to be taken. So it doesn't worry us and I don't – at the end of the day I don’t think it should worry shareholders. I think you know it will all work out when it's supposed to work out.

Craig Mailman

Okay, and then just last one. You kind of mentioned you guys are still very focused on closing in any gap here and you guys you know created the widest at least on my numbers. But you are at the same time still talking about some FFO dilution in ’19 related to sales, which has been sort of a consistent theme here. I guess just at the board level, kind of what are the conversations going on really about maximizing or narrowing the NAV gap, that goes beyond just the continued execution of the plan that you guys have kind of effectuated here in the last couple of years.

Bill Hankowsky

Yes, so just a couple of comments on that question. So one is, you would have a somewhat dilutive effect in ‘19 regardless of the fact that we've made this strategic decision, just on the basis of what Mike talked about, which is that we've actually ramped up fairly significantly our dispositions in calendar ’18. So you know we’ve – adding the DC assets, as well as all the suburban product, I mean it's you know $800 million to $950 million. I mean these are big numbers which obviously have an impact on ’19.

Secondly, as it was pointed out, though the impact is nowhere near as meaningful on an AFFO basis. I mean you can see that actually in this supplemental package. When you look at the amount of transaction costs and CapEx that an industrial portfolio requires, it's just different and therefore we are throwing off a lot more cash, as well as you know all the bumps, the hindrance etcetera, etcetera. So we feel very good about that as we look at ’19. We have nothing to announce today, but we feel good about where AFFO is in and that could lead us to some thought.

With regard to the board, you know as I mentioned we have a strategy in place and annually we do a pretty exhaustive review of how does that all feel and you know where do we think that’s going and are there any adjustments we should make. And I would say that with regard to that, that was an absolute key ingredient, vis-à-vis the decision to put ourselves in a pure play path and stop any future office development, number one.

Number two is, we are always you know going to be alert to what's out there and how things are going and we do think that this – I mean we do think we have a terrific industrial platform and we think our job is to operate it as effectively as we can and to grow it as effectively as we can and let the markets judge from there and that's where our head is right now.

Craig Mailman

Alright, great. Thanks guys.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Your next question comes from John Guinee with Stifel Nicolaus. Your line is open.

John Guinee

Great. Talk a little bit about how you're going to handle this vis-à-vis your land bank. What do you think is an optimal strategy in terms of inventory in land?

Bill Hankowsky

Yeah, it’s a great question in this environment John. So obviously we are on the one hand putting lots of land into production, you know with eight starts in the quarter. On the other hand there are absolutely places where your land short. In other words, if we wanted to put another building in production in certain markets, we just don't have land. So we are also sort of looking for some, but there is – our thought process would be to try to lower the absolute dollar valuable in bank on a go forward basis. So there is a couple of things we are working on that might be helpful in that regard.

But it – and as you – part of this is obviously the big question, which is how much longer does the cycle go and not getting yourself caught with too many non-performing assets on the balance sheet. So we’ve got – I think if I throw in JV land, it’s about 1,100 acres or something like that, 1,200 acres and as I said, some markets were fine John and others we’ll be looking. But it will be very selective and one thing we are not in the mood to do right now, is buy land that has a multiyear build out.

So it’s much more of what we tend to talk around here is just in time land. Something would go into production, you know within kind of a year or maybe you know there might be some permitting and planning consent things like that. So maybe its 18 months, but very near term in its usability.

John Guinee

Great, okay. Thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Alexander Goldfarb with Sandler O'Neill. Your line is open.

Alexander Goldfarb

Hey, good morning. So just a few questions here. First Bill, on the disposition, certainly appreciate that you guys have finally decided to fully exit office. But it sounds like it's going to linger over time as opposed to a fully you know complete in 2019. So just given that it still you know, it looks like 54 million of total NOI, you know which is still a big number, what are the thoughts instead of having investors you know go through more years of sort of flat earnings to just fully executing it in 2019 and that way there is a base here of 2019 where then you know all you have to do is just talk about the industrial stuff verses talking about your future disposition that dilute earnings.

Bill Hankowsky

Yes, so I don't think the way you projected it is the way it would play Alex, so that’s the most fundamental distinction. So as I mentioned a moment ago, obviously going from ‘18 to ‘19 given the sales activity in ’18, you're going to have an impact on ’19, that's kind of a given. But if we now say to ourselves, look we have this terrific portfolio of office assets, there's no urgency in terms of having to sell them and we can in effect somewhat match fund our development pipeline needs, then our expectation would be actually that FFO would grow like 20, 21, 22, not feel an impact of dilution by this activity at all.

Because what you would be doing is you would be selling and then you will be investing in the development pipeline that would be yielding new earnings. I mean think of it as almost a production line. So we actually don't think that that's the way this would play over time. You’d have next year's is one year because of how much we did this year, but that is not how it would play on a go forward basis.

Alexander Goldfarb

But you do subject to economic risk you know as far as how long the cycle goes and timing of when it sells versus what the economy is like when your recycling those proceeds.

Bill Hankowsky

I faced that with the industrial business, as well as with the entire company, right. But think about what we've got here. You have the assets whose average age is like five to six years old. You have assets whose average long term lease term is almost 13 years. You have – when you think of the credit quality of many of the people in these assets, I think we're okay thinking that these assets will retain value over time.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay, and then the second question is, where do we stand as far as the Comcast over runs, and then second just given the back-to-back Comcast in Camden, which certainly surprised folks on last quarter's call. What changes have you guys made now that you've had sort of 90 days with that out there you know what internal changes have you guys made in reflection of both of these events.

Bill Hankowsky

Well, several questions here, which is okay, let me try to sort through them. With regard to the Comcast tower, the facts are on the one hand roughly where they have been, but obviously updated. And what I mean by that is there continues to be completion of the project. The office building is effectively done from our perspective. Comcast has been moving in an orderly way in a north of a 1000 people in the building. You might have seen there was a public opening at the lobby just in the last week and more folks will be moving in through the rest of calendar ’18. So that’s functioning and obviously rent paying, etcetera, so it’s off the pipeline.

We are – the execution of completing the hotel and the lobby entrance and other aspects of the building continues, so more is done today than last time we spoke. We remain in dialogue with the contractor in terms of where things stand and where things might go. There is a mediation mechanism that might be utilized by the parties, but you know that's where we are. I don't have any further information for you at this time.

With regard to the activity that occurred, I think that we are all over that project and what happened on that project is – and I don’t want to get into great detail, but we do not believe that anything that happened on the Comcast project was a result of the Liberty team not doing their job. In fact they've done an incredible job to deliver an incredible product, which is something everybody will be proud of, customer, us, the City of Philadelphia, etcetera.

But the Camden situation again is a situation that was driven fundamentally by timing and expectation and there continues to be parties who may be interested in land there and we're going to continue to execute against that. So that’s where we stand.

Alexander Goldfarb

But what about changes internally as far as capital allocation and processes given these two are back-to-back.

Bill Hankowsky

Hey Alex, I don't mean to be – you did listen to my remarks right? We are in the office in its entirety, so capital allocation has been decided.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay, fair enough. Thank you, Bill.

Your next question comes from Karin Ford with MUFG Securities. Your line is open.

Karin Ford

Hi, good morning. You have a medium to long term time horizon it sounds like for the asset sales you know several years here, and you have also have a desire to primarily deploy and to development. If as you mention the development cycle, if that starts to turn before you're done selling, can you just talk about what the plans would be going forward with that?

Bill Hankowsky

Sure, it would probably very. We might decide to sell regardless and simply complete the process and that could result in you know – there is lots of things you could do with the capital, maybe pay down debt, maybe you’d – you know it might generate a special dividend, I mean you would see what would happen. But you are asking a good question in the sense that the sales process is inexorably linked to the pipeline. We think that there is good clarity and transparency on that for the next couple of years just given where the cycle is on the industrial side, i.e., there will be a demand for capital and therefore feeding that would make sense.

But you know -- and by the way you know the pace of this will be opportunistic. So if can build a little bit more buildings next year we may sell somewhat more two years from now. But we will continue the path. They are related, they make sense to be related, it's a good plan going forward, but you know we're not going to be married to something. We’ll be agile and opportunistic.

Karin Ford

Great, makes sense. My second question is I think for Chris. I'm just trying to understand the 3Q ‘18 industrial same store numbers. It did decelerate from last quarter, which you know we talked about I think on the last call, some of it related to occupancy. But you did still have positive rent growth trends. If I'm doing my math right, it looks like same store cash rental revenue grew about 3% this quarter versus about 5.5% last quarter. 90 basis points of that is the occupancy comp. But what do you think comprises the remaining 60 basis points slowdown?

Chris Papa

Well I mean we anticipated that we would see somewhat of a slow down due to a couple of move outs. So we had some downtime in a couple of assets, so namely in Washington, I believe it was the U.K. We were able to offset some of that by some early renewals. We had some other extensions that had come up during the quarter. So we were able to offset most of what we anticipated there. We were actually able to beat our own forecast.

If you break down the same store growth, you know on a cash basis, the 4.1% in the quarter, affectively 2.4% of that represents the annual bumps that you will see in the portfolio, about 1.5% on a cash basis was rental increases on turn over and then you had about 10 basis points of occupancy left. So that essentially accounted for the makeup of the change quarter-over-quarter.

Karin Ford

Great, and then my last question just on the industrial acquisition in the U.K., how are you thinking about possible risk about under Brexit, and how big would you want your industrial exposure to be in the U.K.?

Bill Hankowsky

As Mike walked you through it, I mean we now have between that acquisition, what we have developed, what we acquired earlier and what's conceivably able to be built. You know we’d have about 3.7 million square feet there. It’s a – part of what we have learned in 30 years in the U.K. is that it is very difficult to develop their. Our planning consent, regardless of the product type is just difficult which provides candidly a tremendous damper on supply. So markets remain generally always tight.

It's a robust economy. There's actually some aspects to which Brexit may actually increase the need for warehousing space. To a degree there is any potential slowdown and how trade could get accommodated back and forth, you may need to actually higher inventories that you have today. There is a little bit of that seeming that happened in the market.

But as Mike indicated, when you think of the core drivers of that demand, consumer ecommerce where the ecommerce level in the U. K. is twice what it is in the U.S. as a percent of retail sales through 3PL's, all of that demand is just there. So we are very comfortable and it's dynamic strong industrial market.

In terms of scale, we view it as just like any other market. We are not trying to be the biggest there, but on the other hand it’s a big market. So we clearly could grow this portfolio and we'll do that as it makes sense going forward.

Karin Ford

Great! Thank you for the color.

Your next question comes from Michael Bilerman with Citi. Your line is open.

Michael Bilerman

Hey, good morning. It’s Michael on hear with Manny. Bill just to start, the development start yields came down 50 basis points on the high end, page 36 of the sup, so 25 basis points to the midpoint. Can you talk about what’s sort of driving the decreased yields and what the outlook is for the, you know call it starts for 2019 in terms of yield expectations?

Bill Hankowsky

Yep, there is a little bit Mike, part of it is mix. So in terms of our general value creation proposition, it remains actually fairly constant, which is to say you're doing 125 or 150 or better basis point spread between what you are building and what you could sell at in the markets we are in. So there's a pretty decent spread of getting permitted. So it's a question of you know, is it – have we added a few more buildings in Southern California versus buildings in Orlando and so you know just the yield numbers are like that.

One other thing I'd point out and it's evidenced this quarter as it has generally most quarters. When you look at our deliveries versus our starts, the deliveries tend to get delivered at a higher yield than the starts and that's as I just always – that folks did. Part of our underwriting is a 12 month lease up period for the inventory product and to a degree we achieve that sooner, these yields would go up. So it is – I don’t want to bet on, it don’t want to predict it, but I think it is probable that you are going to actually see deliveries higher than the range we gave you for starts just as a reference point.

Going into ‘19 Michael, we all know what's out there. We got somewhat rising construction costs, you clearly have increased costs for land and in land I’m covering both raw land, the permitting approval process, it might be site work, all of that just because the easy land sites have been done, so you're kind of dealing with somewhat harder land sites, but of course as we also all know rent has basically kept pace with that. So I would anticipate again not giving guidance. I would anticipate our yields in ‘19 would be probably where we think they are right now.

Michael Bilerman

Okay, and then when you talked about the remaining office sales, you talked about $1700 million remaining urban. Was that just your share for the joint ventures or in totality for both the wholly owned as well as the joint venture which obviously makes up three-fourths of the total?

Bill Hankowsky

It’s totally share, it’s totally share Michael.

Chris Papa

Yeah, it’s a wholly owned portion of our share of the GP's.

Michael Bilerman

Right. So as you think about that $1700 million, and I can appreciate your comments clearly, the quality of that office product that remains is very different from a lot of the suburban higher capital you've been selling, and so therefore the dilution in terms of reinvesting those proceeds should be lower than what it was you know over the course of the past few years, but there is a timing mismatch right, and that's what I'd like to better understand, because as you take those proceeds an you reinvest in development, you lose the NOI immediately from selling income producing assets and then it's going to take some period of time, 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, depending on what your lease up is for the development income to come into play.

And so as we think about – you know it sounds like you want to sort of model $250 million to $300 million per year, so call in another two to three years of sales. The pickup in FFO may be more delayed given that mismatch between development and disposition. Is that a fair way to think about it?

Bill Hankowsky

I think about it slightly – I understand the point, which is you know a logical point, but I think about it slightly differently. Another way to think about it Michael is, effectively it's a production line. So you're right, you commence product today and it may take you know eight to 12 months to build it and then maybe it takes six months to lease it and before its income producing, so there is that pool, but to some extent that's kind of coming off the line and that's how we're doing it, to a degree then we’re replenishing the line by sales.

I think it is what it is on a constant basis, because then they get delivered and new ones get started. So the fact that when we deliver, you know we tend to deliver these you know in the 70%, 80%, 100% leased and in face this quarter for the starts we’re building the suits and when they get delivered there will be no downtime with them, so it's also a little bit of a mix of building the suits back.

But it's really a constant situation, so it's no more or less impactful than it would be on a – there just this production line, and to agree we match fund, which is to say not selling more than necessary to pay for it, we actually haven't put more out and you made a terrific point at the beginning of the question, which is when you look at – you know we’re not giving cap rates on these sales, but you're absolutely right, these will be clearly much lower cap rates than you've seen historically and that match against what the yield is in the pipeline could be in fact attractive, it might not even be delivered.

Michael Bilerman

Right. Well, I guess the one complicating factor which we don't have all the details on is in some cases joint venture interests could come at a discount to wholly owned valuations, and if there's any sort of triggers in the joint venture agreements that allow for a preferential majority owner to have a right to that 20% could dilute what otherwise would have been a full building sale.

Bill Hankowsky

Yeah, again there are a series of agreements, but I would tend to say these agreements are thoughtful agreements done by thoughtful real estate people that provide mechanisms to provide appropriate value to each party in the JV’s and I'll just have to leave it at that, and so I won’t worry too much about that.

Michael Bilerman

Okay, two other quick questions. Of course you mention Kmart, 1.3% with the majority leasing and a 1000 in 2020 and that you didn't list the same store because of that uncertainty. I assumed for the fourth quarter, if indeed they reject those leases and don’t pay rent for the fourth quarter to about 25 or 30 basis points impact, so are we to take from that that you would have increased same store by that amount or that effectively you reserved that amount of income in 4Q FFO. I'm just trying to better understand what's going on.

Chris Papa

Sure. If we did not have any impact from those, we were trending toward the upper end of our previous range that we provided and the range that we maintained. So we said 3.5% to 4% on a GAAP basis, 4.5% to 5% on a cash basis, you know absent any impact from those leases, we would've been trending toward the upper end and we probably would have adjusted same store guidance. However, given the fact that this could be a roughly 1.3% of same store, we decided to leave it as it is and I think your correct that the effect related to the quarter itself as it pertains to the year would be roughly a quarter of that amount.

Michael Bilerman

And is there any reserve that you've put into FFO for this rent or have you eliminated from like if they don't – if they don't reject those leases, should FFO be higher? I just want to make you understand what’s embedded in guidance.

Chris Papa

We have reserved a small amount of the straight line rent receivable, it wasn't this quarter, it was prior. So we've been essentially booking that as we've been collecting the cash. They are current through the end of this past quarter and we’re just continuing to monitor those leases. They are using the space and is really you know – at this point we don't have any indication what their intentions are. So this is something we'll have to continue to monitor and if in fact they do decide to reject the leases, we’ll have to just make appropriate allowances reportedly.

Bill Hankowsky

Just to clarify that Michael, 100% occupied filled with merchandise, trucks are going in and out all the time, but we all know what the issue is. The issue is, is it a going concern. As long as it's a going concern, that warehouse is a piece of their distribution system, if in fact they stop being in business, you know obviously the whole thing gets affected.

Michael Bilerman

Yeah. Last question Bill, just in terms of the U.K., and I appreciate you've been there for 30 years. You've also been in the office business for a very long time and you made the decision to strategically exit that to focus on industrial.

You're not a global landlord. You have no desire to be a global landlord. You've created value in the U.K. If only 2.5%, maybe 3%, even if you build out what's going on, is that really necessary to have within the company if you're not going to compete globally, and being hone in on this you know industrial focus, you know maybe just being a U.S. focus centric landlord and I recognize you can get good financing over there and you’ve got 50% proceeds and it’s at 2.9% and I get that, but I think about the comment you made about time, energy, efficiency, right, in terms of where you want to devote your time, how does the U.K. make any bit of sense if you're not going to be global and really try to focus in on the U.S.?

Bill Hankowsky

Yeah. So I think your question would be relevant if it was new to us, because then you'd have to devote time to understand it, but I think as you said in your question, I mean we've got a 30 year plus long experience there, so we understand how to do business there, we have brand identity there. As Mike said, the deal that was brought to us was an off market deal, because people know we’re there, we know how to get planning consent, we understand the process extremely well, we have developed there, so we totally know how to build and do product there.

There is absolutely a cross sell opportunity to our existing customer base. In fact several of our U.S. customers are lease based from us in the U.K. So we think it is – there is no extraordinary need for extra time, there is no extraordinary learning curve and in fact what we're actually doing is capitalizing on the experience. We think it makes total sense, it’s not a distraction, its part of the core business.

Michael Bilerman

Right, I just knew it more so. You couldn’t say the same thing about all the office stuff that you’re eventually exiting. You know it well, you know the markets. I can dial back to a lot of these conference calls where you talked strategically about you know holding in the Navy Yard or the stuff you developed and in Philly ultimately making the decision to now completely exit over time the next couple of years the office business, and so that was really the compare and contrast I was making relative to the U. K., which I get it, you have experience, you have knowledge. I'm just not sure that you're getting the value for a relatively small position in the U.K. relative to the distraction that it maybe for investors, so that was it.

Bill Hankowsky

Well, I would hope that people won’t find “a distraction.” If you look at the rent gains that have occurred in that portfolio as we’ve rolled tenants over the last 18 months, I mean you're talking 12%, 15%, 20% rent rolls. This is an extremely attractive place to be in the industrial business, it is extremely transferable, our skill set. So we're taking both, what we know about industrial and then applying it to what we know about the U.K., not a distraction at all.

Michael Bilerman

Okay, thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Your next question comes from a line of Eric Frankel with Green Street Advisors. Your line is open.

Eric Frankel

Thank you. I think most of my questions have generally been asked, but just on the Kmart lease, Chris, do you think that lease is below or above market in terms of rental rate?

Mike Hagan

Hey Eric, it’s Mike Hagan. I think that rent lease is about at market right now. I don't think you're going to see an upswing or down swing if we had to release that space.

Eric Frankel

Okay, thanks. And I obviously understood then all the related issues in terms of recycling capital from your disposition. But any concerns that since it's such a competitive market in terms of investing in the U.S. and the timing that’s at issue when you're trying to reinvent the disposition proceeds that you're stretching a little bit on the acquisition prices. It’s obviously hard to tell of your under paying, over paying, but from what we heard you know you guys are fairly aggressive in a lot of the markets in which you are active at this point.

A - Bill Hankowsky



Yes, I think Eric this is in part a function of scale and volume. So clearly in a year where we're selling $800 million to $950 million, which is our revised disposition guidance, we are generating fairly large numbers of capital gains and puts us in a position where to a degree we want to be tax efficient, that's a lot of wood to chop. In a year we're going to significantly cut that number down, maybe by two-thirds and you’ll have much less that you're going to have to deal with.

I think you know the ability to be quite selective and I think Mike and his team have done an extraordinary job finding opportunity, value ad opportunity, some of that is you know if you look at the three this quarter where either a lease can roll and we can put somebody in it, market rents where we can buy a vacant building, so we don't need to find a lot of them. For that one, to deal with the types of efficiency aspect and number two, to do them in a way that is – that makes sense for the use of that capital.

Eric Frankel

Okay and then just to clarify this $800 million estimated value for your per out of share of office, CBD office, can you just clarify what that includes? That includes the DC office assets you intend to sell in the near future or is that just Philadelphia essentially and your DC [ph].

Bill Hankowsky

Fundamentally – yeah, that's fine. Its fundamentally Philadelphia. Its fundamentally our Philadelphia assets. It’s not the DC assets.

Eric Frankel

Okay, sounds good. Thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Blaine Heck

Yeah, thanks. Good morning Bill or Mike. Sorry if I missed this, but it looks like you guys have a big building coming into service in the fourth quarter here that’s got no pre-leasing in Mertztown, PA. Can you talk about the situation there? May be any prospect you have and whether the lack of leasing thus far as a function of the location, the size or just competition within the sub market, just a little color on that would be helpful.

Bill Hankowsky

Blain, we actually executed a lease for 517,000 square feet of that space and that lease commences next week, and there’s prospects for the balance of it that we’re very comfortable with.

Blaine Heck

Okay, sounds good. But for the balance we should expect that to deliver and bake it in 4Q and provide a little bit of a headwind to occupancy?

Bill Hankowsky

I think that's a conservative way to do it. There's opportunities to lease the balance of the space and well, it could be leased in the fourth quarter.

Blaine Heck

Okay, fair enough, sounds good. And just thinking about dispositions and the increasing guidance, we've seen a decent jump in the tenure here recently. It's down today, but is it too recent for you guys to have any evidence of how it's affecting things on the ground or you know do you expect any trouble getting the dispositions done if the rise continues or expect to see any change in investor's mindset.

Bill Hankowsky

Blain, I've always thought that interest rates are sensitivity and dispositions right now as it relates to suburban assets product, that’s multi tenanted, short term leases is a very high correlation. I think the closer you get to core longer term leases, credit tenants, there is still a market out there for that, and while there’s less, there’s some sensitivity, but there's less sensitivity to it, and I believe if you look at the remaining office portfolio that we’ve had, it’s going to fall more into that latter bucket, so I'm not necessarily worried about the small move in interest rates and being able to execute those sales.

A - Chris Papa



And in terms of the late [inaudible] for the year Mike, I’m trying to memorize it, 217 is under contractor or correct. So it's under contract and then you're actively marketing the DC ones, so you know.

Blaine Heck

Got it. Thanks guys.

Bill Hankowsky

You got a preview about it, yeah.

Operator

John Guinee

Great! Talk a little bit about sort of the right sizing that you've been alluding to in terms of a possible severance cost etcetera.

Bill Hankowsky

Yeah, it's probably – I would think of it as probably a couple pennies John.

John Guinee

In the fourth quarter?

Bill Hankowsky

That's right.

John Guinee

Great, thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

