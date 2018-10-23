How Much Longer Will Foreigners Buy The Growing U.S. Government Debt?

US government debt continues to grow with apparently little concern on the part of the President and even the Republican members of Congress.

Introduction

For decades, US dollars and other forms of US debt1 have been viewed by other countries as safe investments. Whenever a global crisis occurs, people buy US $/debt. But how long will this last? Unlike conservatives, the current US President shows little concern about debt. And throughout his real estate development career, he sought out banks that would lend to him. His view: when a bank has lent him significant sums, they have become his "partners." But he rarely paid back loans without a lawsuit. And now, Congressional conservatives, who normally worry about deficits and growing debt, appear willing to put these concerns aside and go along with him. One would think this philosophy would concern current US debt holders and make potential new investors think twice.

In what follows, details on US debt and projections of the US government budget are presented. This is followed by speculations on foreigners' willingness to continue to buy US debt.

The Numbers

In fiscal 2018, the US deficit grew to $779 billion, the highest it has been since 2012. The reasons for its growth include: Trump's tax cuts as well as higher military and domestic spending. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that the tax cut alone raised the 11-year projection of the cumulative primary deficit (that is, the deficit excluding the costs of servicing the debt) by $1.3 trillion and raised projected debt-service costs by roughly $600 billion.

I quote from the CBO's report:

The Federal debt is projected to be on a steadily rising trajectory throughout the coming decade. Debt held by the public, which has doubled in the past 10 years as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), approaches 100 percent of GDP by 2028 in CBO's projections. That amount is far greater than the debt in any year since just after World War II. The debt is projected to increase from $20.21 trillion in 2017 to $33.85 trillion in 2028.

Debt will grow in coming years with estimates that the deficit to top $1 trillion in 2019. That nearly matches the $1.1 trillion imbalance in 2012, the last year of the deficit financing to aid the recovery from the 2008-2009 global collapse.

The Claims

Trump and his fellow Republicans have touted the tax cuts as a boost to growth and jobs. According to Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, "America's booming economy will create increased government revenues - an important step toward long-term fiscal sustainability" said in a statement accompanying the data. Others claim economic growth will make up deficit in higher taxes. Most economists view this claim as nonsense.

William Hoagland, senior vice president The Bipartisan Policy Center, called the CBO report "a wakeup call" for policymakers to turn things around. The fact that our government is closing in on trillion-dollar deficits in the midst of an economic expansion should be a serious issue for voters and candidates. And some Federal Reserve officials have warned that rising U.S. deficits could hamper any U.S. fiscal response to a downturn.

While health care costs and Social Security payments are the largest reasons for growing deficits, a significant contributor was the growing interest payments on the national debt. In fiscal 2018, these exceeded $523 billion. And they will grow as a result of continuing government deficits and yet higher interest rates.

Trump's Tax Cut

The 2017 tax act changes corporate and individual tax rates and includes various provisions that affect how businesses and individuals calculate their taxable income. Among other things, the act lowers the top corporate income tax rate to 21% and lowers individual income tax rates and broadens the total amount of income subject to that tax. Starting next year, it eliminates the penalty for not having health insurance - a penalty imposed under a provision of the Affordable Care Act generally called the individual mandate. And it changes the measure of inflation that is used to adjust certain tax parameters.

To construct its budget projections, the CBO incorporated the effects of the tax act, along with its economic feedback effect. Before taking economic feedback into account, CBO estimated that the tax act would increase the primary deficit by $1.8 trillion and debt-service costs by roughly $450 billion. The feedback is estimated to lower the cumulative primary deficit by about $550 billion to approximately $1.25 trillion.

While all this is happening, US interest payments on the debt will continue to grow. They were $523 billion in fiscal 2018. To put this number in perspective, keep in mind the US budget expenditures will total $4.1 trillion this year with Medicare outlays at $625 million.

The CBO projections of the resulting US government debt are shown in the following chart.

Leading Foreign Holders of US Debt

Table 1 lists the largest foreign country holders of non-currency US debt with changes since 2012. Foreign holdings have increased by 11% since 2012. However, the foreign holding share has dropped from 35% in 2012 to 29% today. It is notable that China and Japan, the largest holders of US debt, are no longer adding to their holdings. Many of the countries adding to their holdings are probably doing it as a hedge against their own country's currencies losing value.

Table 1. - Primary Foreign Holders of US Debt (bil. US$)

Source: US Treasury

Analysis

A significant share of foreign debt holdings has been purchased by their governments. And in deciding whether to buy or sell US debt, foreign governments have to consider several elements.

The first is the impact it will have on the relative value of its currency and its resulting competitive position. Selling foreign dollar debt is analogous to an export of goods/services and will strengthen its currency relative to the dollar and thereby weaken its competitive position. On the other hand, buying debt is analogous to an import and will reduce the value of its currency and improve its competitive position. One might remember the charges that China's large purchases of US debt in the first 10 years of the 21st Century were an attempt to weaken the value of its currency and boost its exports.

All of this might mean China and Japan might want to liquidate a good portion of their dollar debts. However, they do not want to strengthen their currencies by "exporting" US debt and thereby worsening their competitive positions.

Alternative Investments to US Debt

Table 2 provides government deficit, debt, and 10-year bond yield data on countries with sound financial management. All the countries listed are running government surpluses and have modest debt level. By these measures, the US fares poorly. In light of these figures, countries and individuals should think hard before adding to their holdings of US debt.

Table 2. - Government Fiscal Balances, Debt, and Bond Yields

Source: International Monetary Fund and FocusEconomics

Conclusion

For many years, US government debt has been the safe gold standard for all. Given the apparent lack of concern among US leaders for any sort of concern for fiscal balance, this will change in the coming years.

[1] Dollars are non-interest paying US debt.

Elliott R. Morss, Ph.D. ©All Rights Reserved

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.