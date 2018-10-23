Cash Flow Concerns At Cardiovascular Systems

Investment Thesis

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) is prime for a short sale. While CSII is doing great things for the world and saving lives with their innovative medical devices, the market has lost sight of investment value, leading CSII to be extremely overpriced. The recent positive annual OCF is extremely misleading since this positive cash flow is not due to the business becoming more profitable. It is due to forfeited restricted stock awards as well as an injection of cash from CSII employees purchasing company stock. There are many other false positive indicators in CSII’s financial statements. It was also stated in CSII’s most recent earnings call that they expect to keep operating at a break-even pace for the next five years. Growing revenue while breaking even is an unintelligent strategy for an investor to buy into, particularly in this context. CSII should be focusing on improving their ROIC and not on organic growth, without a decent ROIC, organic growth destroys shareholder value.

It is easy to understand the case of investing in a small business and waiting till years later to realize an immense gain. That is not the case here, and growing revenue without raising the ROIC is trouble. This is because the nature of CSII’s business is fundamentally different than the FANG type businesses that have exploded in size. CSII’s costs have been rising in lockstep with their revenue for the last ten years, and now management is stating that this will continue for another five years. There has been no mention of the nature of CSII’s business changing with its size. For example, Netflix has changed and is far from their original mail-order DVD service. At CSII it is continuing to be business as usual, CSII has had ten years to show that time will dramatically raise ROIC, and this has not occurred. ROIC remained between -15% and -30% until 2017 when a drop in SG&A expenses raised the ROIC to -1.2% in 2017 and to 1.4% in 2018. It is important to note that SG&A and revenue have not historically moved in correlation with each other for CSII. Thus, this should not be seen as support for investing in CSII for another five years as there does not seem to be any indication that they have become or will become profitable at selling their devices.

Qualitative Factors

CSII's narrow range of products and their long-term strategy, in my opinion, put shareholder value at risk. CSII has a very narrow focus, only making medical devices to treat just a few very specific problem types. CSII does seem to be at risk for a new technological innovation wiping out the entire company. Since as soon as CSII no longer owns the most effective or even the most cost-effective treatment for their targeted medical problems. Then the entire company, metaphorically, goes bankrupt overnight; this seems like a rather large risk to take given the current level of rapid technological innovation and CSII’s historical lack of income.

Regarding management, it would appear that bad decision making is occurring at the top. Management has stated, on the record, that they expect CSII to be break even for the next five years. This was already discussed previously that revenue growth hasn’t led to profitability for CSII for the last ten years, and I see no reason that it will suddenly change in the next five. Moving to quantitative factors, it will be seen how alarmingly poor CSII’s financial strength is; insolvency looms as a possible outcome in the future for CSII if all factors remain constant.

Quantitative Factors

The backbone of the short thesis on CSII is its weak financial strength and an unrealistically high share price. It is also important to note that in the last ten years CSII’s share price has taken a nose dive and fallen from the $40’s into the single digits twice. Even more striking is that both times CSII’s share price has plunged, it did so during an extended bull market. The beginning of the trouble is on the Income Statement, since 2009 CSII has been running at a loss. That peaked in 2016 with a negative operating income of $46 million. In 2018, CSII had it’s very first positive earnings in 10 years. This positive earning is, however, a hollow celebration once it is known that $217 million in revenue has translated into only $2 million in operating income. Even worse is the source of the operating income, this income would only seem to come from the tax implications of the issuing and forfeiture of restricted stock awards to employees. Although I am not certain that I am correct, it is difficult to know exactly with only SEC filings to read. In either case, CSII has been running at a loss for nine years, and the tiny percent of revenue that became operating income should not be seen as a sign of better days ahead. Also, if SG&A expenses continue with their historical volatility, CSII will plunge back into the negative again.

Moving to the Balance Sheet, at a quick glance all would appear to be well. Assets are sitting a $203 million with only $69 million in liabilities. Taken at face value, CSII appears to be in a decent position financially. The problems start once one decides to take a look under the hood. $127 million in cash are listed as current assets on the balance sheet. Subtracting cash CSII has only $76 million in assets and $69 million in liabilities, which is not as great of a picture. The large amount of cash on the Balance Sheet, combined with what has already been said on the Income Statement about CSII essentially losing money constantly over the last ten years and now serious questions can be raised about the firm’s future. Since a business with no income and its single largest asset is cash may have difficulty securing financing. This is made even more apparent as we look at the cash flow statement and see how their stock is being used.

The statement of Cash Flows is probably the most important of the three statements to pay attention to for CSII. We have seen thus far the poor state of the Income Statement, as well as the Balance Sheet which is dressed up to look nice but is the opposite. Remember this while we consider the contents of the Cash Flow Statement. On page 58 of the 2018 Annual Report, it states that research and development expenses include employee stock-based compensation. It is also stated on page 66 of the 2018 Annual Report that employee forfeitures of stock-based compensation are typically recognized over a 1.6 year period. The forfeitures show up in OCF listed as Stock-Based Compensation, and it accounts for all of the OCF in 2018, it also accounts for half of the OCF in 2017. Between 2016 and 2009 OCF was negative each year fluctuating between a negative OCF of $8 million in 2011 and a negative OCF of $27 million in 2014.

This source of cash flow makes me seriously call into the question the validity of management’s claims that they are operating a cash flow positive business. While that is technically a true statement, the cash flow is not coming from sales revenue which is what counts. Remember the $127 million on the balance sheet? All that cash traces back to 2012-2014 when a total of 141 million shares of stock were issued. The business appears to have been surviving off of it ever since. Again, this does not make CSII look like an investment grade business to me. When I read CSII’s Cash Flow Statement, Balance Sheet, and Income Statement all I see is how management has been using their status as a publicly traded company to generate cash with their ability to issue shares of stock. While that is an interesting accounting trick, it doesn’t constitute a sound business strategy, nor a share price of $36.39.

All this talk about issuing stock and forfeited restricted stock awards being added to Operating Cash Flow is only compounded by the by the approximate $3 million that is also generated every year through the employee stock purchase plan. Again, I find that the source of CSII’s cash is through its stock and not its sales. There is also a cruel irony baked in here for management and other employees since it would seem that it is their own forfeited restricted stock awards and millions in company stock that they purchase that is generating all of its cash flow.

Valuation

Now considering all that has been presented so far it is reasonable to see why I consider CSII to only be worth about $4 a share, not the $36.39 the stock is currently trading it. I arrived at the $4 per share valuation by this method: (Total Assets – Total Liabilities) \ Shares Outstanding = Liquidation Share Price. Since this business generates no income and only seems likely to burn cash as it continues to exist, this seems like a fair share price valuation for CSII. This is further cemented by statements directly from CSII that they intend to be breakeven for the next five years. That is a plan that creates no value for shareholders and promises to grow a profitless pile of revenue and is more of a mantra for a non-profit agency and not a publicly traded business.

Recommendation

My recommendation here is clear: Short this rotten egg of a stock. Although I do not analyze technical factors in my articles on Seeking Alpha, I believe technical factors are indicating a drop is coming. Combine this with the knowledge that the firm's share price is not supported by financial strength in the least, and it’s "look out below" for investors. There is a large amount of space for this stock to drop and thus the potential for juicy profits from a put option. Combine this with the current macroeconomic landscape of rising interesting rates, and it all culminates in a pretty satisfactory case for a put option on CSII.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CSII.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.