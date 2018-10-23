In conclusion, the division here in the United States must be bridged.

While wealth for the 50th percentile has doubled, the 90th and 95th percentile has increased five-fold.

Middle to lower class have seen little to no growth of income for decades, while higher wage earners have seen their incomes double.

The Great Divide refers to a trail that literally divides the United States geographically, running from Canada to Mexico primarily down through the Rocky Mountains. Metaphorically, it's only appropriate that I title this article the Great Economic Divide.

Over my lifetime, I have never seen the division among the American people as I do today. Maybe the decade of the 1960s was close. Today, we have a division between the populist movement (take our country back) and the progressive (socialist agenda).

Historically, we have found most polarizations among people are usually economically driven. Today, I will attempt to explain how this has happened based on sound economic data without any political bias.

Over the last 40 years, we have seen a huge concentration in wealth. Furthermore, growth of income has been exclusive to the higher income brackets. As the result, the middle class is shrinking rapidly. By no means am I saying we have fallen into a two-class society. We do appear to be headed in that direction.

With regard to wealth, here is a great example of its concentration from 1963 to 2016.



Over 53 years, the median (50th percentile) of family wealth has grown from $41,028 to $97,300. Over the same time, the 90th percentile has grown from $238,860 to $1,186,570. Wealth of those in the 90th percentile has increased five times over the past 53 years and those in the 50th percentile has barely doubled. The cost of an education and healthcare has skyrocketed while low to middle class incomes have been flat at best.

The median household income from January 2000 to January 2018 had no growth at all once adjusted for inflation

The next graph from the US Census Bureau clearly shows that those in the upper income bracket had significantly more growth in income than the mid to lower income brackets.



Over a 47-year period, the median income (50th percentile) has increased only 20% whereas the 90th and the 95th percentile have grown 69% and 75%, respectively.

This phenomenon is well described in a great piece by a friend of mine Roger Salus titled: Inflation In A 2 Economies World: You Got Yours; I Got Mine. Here is what he had to say about inflation.

A "two economies" world makes inflation even tougher to quantify, since the bottom 60% of earners are more vulnerable to price increases and have relatively stagnant wages.

The concentration of wealth and income has given birth to both the progressive and populist movement. The irony is both blame our government. One claims you're not doing enough to supplement the middle to lower class. The other says we're tired of sending our hard-earned money to support foreign countries let alone losing our manufacturing jobs through poor trade agreements. Both positions target the plight of middle America.

By the looks of the approval ratings of Congress both progressives and populist agree on one thing - Congress ain't doing their job. Bottom line, folks aren't happy.

The progressives are calling for socialized medicine, higher minimum wages and free education, repeal of tax cuts as well as a number of social initiatives.

The populists want to take their country back by bringing better paying manufacturing jobs back home, lower taxes, safer neighborhoods and protected borders. It appears the issues are primarily centered around the concentration of wage growth and wealth.

Let's take a look at the potential for rising wages. First, rising wages are only good if the percentage of increase is greater than that of inflation. For example, if your income is going up 3% and inflation is 4%, you are still falling behind.

Secondly, we are currently experiencing a very tight labor market. Unemployment is at a 50-year low. Therefore, the supply of labor is limited relative to the demand for qualified workers. Basic economic theory of supply and demand tells us when you have more demand than you have supply, prices rise. Hence, wage growth will in fact increase under this scenario.

Without a corresponding increase in productivity, this higher wage will pass through to the consumer as inflation. Simply put, if corporate cost increases per unit of production, then so will prices.

Productivity has been stubbornly low for several years. Today, productivity is growing at a dismal 1.30%. Currently, wages are growing at approximately 2.6%. In an interview with CNBC this past week, Alan Greenspan had this to say about the current labor conditions.

"This is the tightest market, labor market, I've ever seen, he said in an interview with "Squawk Box." "But concurrently, we have a very slow productivity increase."

Greenspan - who served as chairman of the Fed from 1987 to 2006, spanning four presidents - said that's having a significant impact on GDP growth.

"And, therefore, it's ultimately the source of populism, which has infected the United States," he added.

Furthermore, he clearly made a case for gradual interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to slow future inflationary pressures. He also stated that every president in history took issue with rising rates and Pres. Trump is no exception.

With global growth slowing and China collapsing, I suspect the US will experience slower growth over the next 12 months. That being the case, I believe the economy will slow down, and the Fed may very well slow its march to interest rate neutrality.

If productivity is going to improve, a combination of education and new technologies (such as robotics and artificial intelligence) will be the catalyst. This will not be accomplished overnight even though technological improvements are rapidly being implemented. If Congress could eliminate their partisan division, they could play a major part in supporting these two objectives.

The second issue adding to the Great Economic Divide is concentration of wealth. In my opinion, the importance of this is the lesser of the two. Nonetheless, it clearly is worth mentioning.

Historically, most revolutions were started throughout the world when concentration of both wealth and income created a society made up of haves and have-nots.

Wealth redistribution is something governments have sought to accomplish for many centuries. To my knowledge, it has never been dealt with successfully. Many have argued that concentration of wealth is a good thing as it provides for investment which is crucial to the success of capitalism.

It's interesting to note that estate taxation was and still is a vehicle of redistribution of wealth. Sometimes, it has been referred to as the Robin Hood Tax, where you take from the rich and give to the poor. Ultimately, this was a poor attempt to insure we maintained a three-class society.

Here's what the Heritage Foundation had to say about estate taxation.

During the 1920s through the 1940s, estate taxes were used as another way to attempt to redistribute income. Tax rates of up to 77 percent on the largest estates were supposed to prevent wealth becoming increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few.

Until recently, estate taxes (also known as death taxes) were the almost exclusive headache of the super-rich, their tax attorneys, and their estate planners. But a strong economy, an ever-widening distribution of wealth - both good things - coupled with tax policy that has failed to keep up with economic growth have extended the reach of estate taxes well into middle-class America.

Though estate taxation has been attempted by governments for centuries going back to Julius Caesar it has had nominal success in redistribution of wealth.

It's been my experience additional taxation has never been the answer to economic prosperity. Ronald Reagan once said the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: "I'm from the government and I'm here to help". We all knew how he felt about taxation of all sorts.

One thing I've learned over my 30 years in the financial planning business, wealth has a tendency over time to redistribute itself. It's amazing to see how quickly trust babies go through inheritance. In many cases, it's just a few years. With the transfer of wealth from the baby boomers, we are apt to see this trend continue for many years to come.

Charitable giving on the other hand has been very successful in redistribution of wealth. I've often said, I'm yet to see a U-Haul behind a hearse, and there are several great charities that help the less fortunate.

In conclusion, the division here in the United States must be bridged. Both the progressive and the populist movements were both given birth by the 60% of Americans that have not only not prospered but have seen their purchasing power dwindle for decades. Furthermore, their standard of living has suffered accordingly. Government as usual has not addressed the needs of its people due to bipartisanship and the inability to negotiate and compromise on legislation the American people desperately need and demand.

60% of America needs jobs with wages that allow them to improve their standard of living, so they may support their families. Sound economic policy with a hint of common sense that the nation can get behind is imperative. It is the only way we can bridge the mean-spirited divisiveness we are experiencing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investment advisory services offered through World Equity Group, Inc., member FINRA and SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Dogwood Capital Management is not owned or controlled by World Equity Group, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of World Equity Group, Inc, its affiliates, or its employees.