18 'Safer' Dividend FoFa/Ro's Plucked From 42 October Reader Comments

Payout-ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios further quantified the 18 'safer' financial dividend cushions. Fourteen of the 42 FoFa/Ro equities were disqualified due to their negative 1-year returns. one paid no dividends, and four were funds whose accounting makes them incomparable by free-cash-flow measures.

Top-ten 'safer' dividend yields ranged 5.13%-25.33% from PM, CLNY, MR.UN.TO, VOD, NLY, IRCP, SIR, KWH.UN.TO, CJREF, and were led by SNMP. Their free cash flow yields ranged 6.12%-80.44%.

18 of 42 most-mentioned equities achieved 'safer' dividend status by showing positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

From 9/17/18-10/15/18, Fredrik Arnold dividend "followers" commented on 42 equities and funds. Some comments were bad news, so some rogues mixed in to create a FollowerFavorite/Rogue (FoFa/Ro) list.

The FoFa/Ro Selection Process

Any dividend paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a listing in this article. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued or dreadful dividend issues may appear. Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, and validity of my daily stock lists. Some readers get upset and know more or better. Best of all. readers catch errors in my data or calculations and warn of pending mergers and acquisitions, Yes, it's all a friendly effort to find more money in safer stocks.

Here are the top gain 'Safer' Dividend Follower Favorites & Rogues per closing YChart data October 19, 2018.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 12.98% To 116.58% Net Gains From Top Ten "Safer" Dividend FoFa/Ro Mentions To October 2019,

Seven of ten top 'Safer' dividend-yielding FoFa/Ro stocks were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (The seven are tinted in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the "Safer" dividend FoFa/Ro's was graded 70% accurate as gauged by Wall Street stockbroker summations.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. The dividend along with aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 19, 2019 were:

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP) was projected to net $1,165.84 based on dividends, and median target price from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% less than the market as a whole.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) was projected to net $1,139.33, based on dividends, plus a median target upside estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% under the market as a whole.

Crius Energy Trust (KWH.UN.TO) was projected to net $640.96, based on a median target price estimate from five analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% under the market as a whole.

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) netted $538.90 per the median of three analysts estimates, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% under the market as a whole.

Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) was projected to net $518.21, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Copa Holdings SA (CPA) netted $500.39 based on a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 366% more than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) was projected to net $373.22based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% under the market as a whole.

The RMR Group Inc (RMR) was projected to net $165.86, based on a median target price estimate from three brokers plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for RMR.

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) was projected to net $150.56 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from twenty-nine brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) was projected to net $129.78, based on a median target price estimate from five Toronto brokers plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 53.23% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" distinction was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Ten Sectors Were Represented By "Safer" October Dividend FoFa/Ro Stocks

Of eleven sectors, ten were represented by the 18 stocks with past year positive returns and current cash margins greater than their announced annual dividends. The count of 18 'safer' dividend FoFa/Ro by sector showed: energy (1); consumer cyclical (1); utilities (1); real estate (7); communication services (1); consumer defensive (3); industrials (1); financial services (1); healthcare (1); technology (1); basic materials (0).

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 42 FoFa/Ro stocks and funds from which these eighteen were sorted. You see below the tinted green list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 18 FoFa/Ro stocks report positive annual returns and sufficient cash flow yield to cover their anticipated dividend yield, the margin of cash flow excess being shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. Fourteen of the 42 FoFa/Ro equities were disqualified by negative 1-year returns; one FoFaRo paid no dividend, and four funds don't measure dividend safety by free-cash-flow yield.

Corporate financial cash flow, however, is easily re-directed by any board of directors managing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP), a top dog on the list above, missed declaring a semi-annual dividend as of April. However it's dividend history shows periodic lapses into annual dividend payments in November. So, shareholders await the postman.

Three additional columns of reported cash data listed after the Safety Margin figures reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. The one year total returns column above showed fourteen stocks exhibiting tumbling prices.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Significant Price Advantages For 5 Low-Price FoFa/Ro "Safer" Dividend Stocks To October, 2019

Ten "Safer" dividend top FoFa/Ro for October 19 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Ten top "Safer" FoFa/Ro dividend paying stocks were culled by Yield (dividend / price). Results were verified by Yahoo Finance.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Concluded 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield FoFa/Ro "Safer" Dividend Stocks Would Deliver (11) 51.02% VS. (12) 48.53% Net Gains for All Tenby October, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten "follower favorite" October kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 5.12% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten.

The ninth lowest priced IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 116.58%.

Ten FoFa/Ro 'Safer' Dividend Picks Saw 5.12% More Gain From 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Stocks

Lowest priced five FoFa/Ro safer dividend stocks as of October 19 were: Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO]; Colony Capital Inc (CLNY); Crius Energy Trust [KRH.UN.TO]; Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC); Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP); Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust [MR.UN.TO], with prices ranging from $3.72 to $8.10.

Higher priced five follower favorite "safer" dividend dogs for October 19 were: Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); Select Income REIT (SIR); Vodafone Group PLC (VOD); IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP); Philip Morris International Inc (PM), whose prices ranged from $9.96 to $88.83.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for a follower favorite "safer" dividend dog stock purchase/sale research process in late-October, 2018. These were not recommendations.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFa/Ro 'safer' dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

