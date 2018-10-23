Altria Earnings: What Comes Next?

Altria's 5.17% dividend has seen growth rates of 8.32% over the last five years and the company's 49-year history of dividend increases is largely unparalleled in the financial markets.

Upcoming event risks are seen during the company’s next earnings release, but Altria has beaten analyst earnings performance in each of the last four quarters.

Altria shares continue to build on the progress made since the middle of May, as recent news headlines centering on entrances into the cannabis market have stoked investor optimism.

Recent news events have been supportive for Altria (MO) shareholders, as the company appears to be making monumental progress in redefining its image and its brand offerings. The market's classic cigarette maker has confirmed its interest in buying a minority portion of Aphria, Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF), which is a Canadian cannabis growing company with well-positioned resources in the industry. Altria has explained that it would be possible to expand its exposure into a majority stake at a later date, and these efforts in brand innovation have the potential to reinvigorate investor interest in the stock going forward. Of course, the viability of Altria's expansion into the cannabis world remains uncertain. But broader weakness throughout the traditional tobacco industry may have created new buying opportunities for MO. The stock's supreme 5.17% dividend yield has sustained itself at levels far above the averages seen in the S&P 500, and Altria's next earnings results may confirm the upside momentum in share valuations which has held in place since May.

Regulatory headwinds have faced the tobacco industry for most of this year, as the Food and Drug Administration has embarked on new campaigns aimed at preventing underage use of flavored e-cigarettes. Moreover, the popularity trends in the usage of e-cigarettes produced by companies like JUUL have weighed on sales of traditional cigarettes. But MO stock prices have actually held up quite well over the last year in comparison to share valuations in Philip Morris International (PM) and British American Tobacco (BTI) which have fallen by 19.6% and 32.2%, respectively.

Altria has been supported largely by strength in earnings performances for the second-quarter and by management's raised guidance ranges for the full-year period in 2018. That said, MO is still trading lower by 5.22% over the last year and the broader sector trends suggest that the market is punishing stocks throughout the industry. On the positive side, this weakness suggests income investors still have an opportunity to buy the stock at lower levels.

Bullish catalysts might be seen in the near future, however, as Altria is scheduled to report earnings on October 25th. For the third quarter, the company is expected to show earnings of $1.07 per share. If realized, this would mark an annualized increase of 18.89% (relative to the earnings performance of $0.90 per share posted during the same period last year). Altria shares have traded under pressure since June 2017, but this is not reflective of the company's earnings performances posted during this period. For the last four quarters, Altria has beaten market expectations in all of its releases (with an average upside surprise of 5.24%).

These upside surprises, however, actually look sustainable in light of the market's revenue estimates for the next few quarters. Over the coming year, Altria is expected to generate $19.8 billion in revenue as product development innovations and improvements in operational efficiency promote continued sales growth.

Altria's sales figures are expected to increase by 2.08% for the third quarter. But these figures are far below the market expectations for the coming quarter and for the full-year period. Current estimates suggest Altria sales will rise by a massive 22.98% during the fourth quarter and by 4.79% for 2018.

Favorable sales performances will be reflected in Altria's EPS figures, and these longer-term trends are visible in the chart above. Over the next four quarters, Altria is expected to show earnings of $4.17 per share. If realized, this would indicate an annualized growth rate of 10.6% for the company.

Bullish trends in these areas should be driven by stock buybacks and Altria's sizable trends in net margin expansion. Over the next four quarters, Altria's net margins are expected to grow to 39.6% (from 37% the prior year). These trends may be the best examples of Altria's improvement in operational efficiency, where lower sales costs and a reduced effective tax rate have helped the company maintain its EPS performance rate in recent quarters.

This is likely to continue as Altria moves forward with its program of share repurchases. Over the last four quarters, the company has bought back 35.1 million shares (valued at more than $2.25 billion), and this activity is scheduled to continue until the middle of 2019.

Of course, upcoming event risks have the potential to halt the bullish reversal in MO. But recent history suggests an improved likelihood Altria share prices will actually benefit from the upcoming release. Altria has beaten analyst earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, and the company's bullish performances have helped the stock to generate significant rallies over the last two years.

Given the market's strong expectations well into 2019, it looks unlikely that we will see meaningful stock declines from current levels. Further evidence supporting the outlook for an upcoming Altria earnings beat can be found in the latest earnings report from counterpart Philip Morris, which showed clear evidence of strength for the period.

Investors focused on the supreme dividend yield associated with MO may have experienced concerns after prior declines in share prices. But management's decision to expand into the red-hot cannabis industry should generate renewed investor interest in the company. As long as Altria's earnings outlook remains favorable, share buybacks should help the stock's bullish trends develop further. Long positions in MO benefit from an annual dividend payout of $3.20 per share. This creates an incredible yield opportunity of 5.17% for income investors. Altria's dividend has seen growth rates of 8.32% over the last five years and the company's 49-year history of dividend increases is largely unparalleled in the financial markets. This suggests short-term dips in the stock should be viewed as new buying opportunities for investors focused on income generation.

