Cocoa Could Be Working Its Way Higher Again: NIB For Those Who Do Not Trade Futures

Cocoa beans are the primary ingredient in chocolate, a treat and food enjoyed all over the world. Cocoa is a fickle agricultural commodity as the beans can only thrive in equatorial climates.

Over 60% of the world supplies of cocoa beans each year come from the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. West Africa has all the ingredients that make the production of cocoa ideal. The cocoa business is a leading employer and revenue generator for the nations, but the political stability in that part of the world always creates concerns about not only production but the logistics of getting the beans from producing areas of the countries to ports before they rot in the hot African sun.

Therefore, the price of cocoa that trades on the futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange can be highly volatile. While the weather and crop conditions are the primary drivers of the path of least resistance of cocoa’s price, political events in West Africa can also drive prices at times.

Moreover, since London is the hub of international cocoa trading and many physical agreements to buy and sell the bean are in British pounds, the U.K. currency can cause volatility in the cocoa market. As the pound has become volatile against other world currencies after the Brexit referendum, it has added another dimension to the price action in the international cocoa market.

The most direct route for a trade or investment in the cocoa market is via the futures contracts on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa SubTR ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative to those who cannot trade futures and futures options.

Lower highs and lower lows since late April

The price of cocoa futures traded to a high of $3422 in late 2015 and a bear market trend took it to almost half that level by June 2017 when the cocoa market found a low at $1769 per ton. The price of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionary products then recovered reaching a high of $2914 in late April 2018. Since then, cocoa has gone back on the defensive making a series of lower highs and lower lows.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of cocoa moved back into bearish mode since the final week of April after the soft commodity failed to reach the $3000 per ton level. Cocoa has been making lower highs and lower lows, with the most recent bottom coming in early October at $1982 per ton. After probing below the $2000 per ton level for the first time since February 2018, cocoa recovered and was trading at $2200 on Tuesday, October 23.

The weekly chart shows that price momentum and relative strength have settled down with neutral readings. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the cocoa futures market is around the 260,000-contract level, down from over 300,000 contracts when the price was rallying and near the late April high at $2900 per ton. A decline in open interest alongside falling price is typically not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market, but the price of cocoa did drop by almost $1000 per ton between May and early October.

A gradual climb on the daily chart

The daily chart shows that recent market action has been an attempt to recover after the probe below $2000 per ton.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the price of the December futures contract rallied from $1982 on October 1 to its most recent high at $2232 per ton on October 17. December cocoa futures settled at $2187 on October 23 but was trading higher at $2200 in the aftermarket on Tuesday.

Price momentum on the short-term chart has risen into overbought territory after the price recovery, but relative strength remains around a neutral reading. One of the factors that continues to provide support for the cocoa beans is the growing demand from around the world.

Demographics support a rising price

Global demographic trends continue to support the prices of all commodities. More people, with more money around the globe, underpin demand for raw materials.

Source: Population Clock

In 1960, there were six billion inhabitants of our planet. Forty years later, at the turn of the century, the number doubled to six billion. As the chart displays, over the past eighteen years, the population has grown by over 1.528 billion, or 25.5%. More consumers require more food in the world each day as competition for limited supplies increases. In Q3, the population grew by over 19 million.

Moreover, in China, which accounts for over 18% of the world’s population, the popularity of chocolate has been growing by leaps and bounds. As China becomes wealthier, diets have changed to incorporate more complex proteins as well as more tasty treats. The demand for chocolate confectionery products continues to increase. Asia remains a critical growth region of the world for the chocolate industry that depends on cocoa beans which are the primary ingredient in their products.

Despite industry support, it is only a matter of time before cocoa supplies disappoint

Chocolate manufacturers around the world rely on the Ivory Coast and Ghana for cocoa bean supplies. Over past years, the industry has banded together to provide support and technology via investments to ensure and increase supplies of the beans. In an article I wrote for Seeking Alpha back in July, I highlighted how a $100 million investment by the World Cocoa Foundation in Ghana would increase production by introducing technology and supply chain infrastructure.

The Foundation is a non-profit organization that promotes sustainability for cocoa production whose members include the top chocolate manufactures in the world including, M&M Mars, Mondelez, Barry Callebaut, The Hershey Company, and many others. Additionally, since China’s demand is increasing, Chinese investors began discussions with the Ghana Cocoa Board over recent months to fund the construction of a high-capacity cocoa processing factory in the West African nation.

While the chocolate industry continues to pump money into West Africa in the interest of maintaining and increasing supplies, each year is a new adventure in the cocoa market when it comes to the weather, crop diseases, and political issues facing the West African producing nations that can cause production to decline and shortages to develop in the cocoa market.

While some chocoholics will pay anything for their daily fix during periods when prices rise because of shortages, there is price elasticity in the market for chocolate confectionery products, and the manufacturers of products are working together to create an environment of stable supplies and prices to maximize their respective businesses.

The fickle nature of the production of agricultural commodities means that it is only a matter of time before a shortage of beans leads to an increase in the price of cocoa. The soft commodity is trading closer to the lows than the highs at $2200 per ton over the past decade which is a period where demand has grown.

NIB is the ETN of choice on price dips

I favor buying cocoa on price weakness in the current environment. The uncertainty of the weather conditions in West Africa which is the home to more than 60% of global supplies and steadily rising demand presents a compelling case for price appreciation at the $2200 per ton level. I would not put all of my cocoa beans in one basket and favor a scale-down approach to buying during periods of price weakness in the cocoa futures market.

The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa SubTR ETN product (NIB) does an excellent job replicating price action in the ICE$ cocoa futures market. The fund summary states:

“The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the "index") reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.”

NIB uses the most liquid nearby futures contract in its attempt to replicate price performance. With net assets of $20.93 million and daily average trading volume of 45,556 shares, NIB is a product that supports small trades and investment positions by investors and traders. NIB has an expense ratio of 0.75% which impacts its performance.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, NIB moved from $22.70 per share on October 1 to $25.51 on October 23, a rise of 12.4%. Over the same period, December cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange appreciated from $1982 to $2200 per ton, an increase of 11%. Over the past three weeks, the NIB product outperformed the price action in the cocoa futures market.

At the $2200 level in the cocoa futures market, the upside potential could be a lot more interesting than the downside risk over the coming weeks and months. Increasing demand and the fickle nature of the weather and political situation in West Africa create an environment where cocoa volatility should continue, and the potential for a significant rally is ever-present. NIB offers an alternative for those who wish to participate in the cocoa market but do not have access to a futures account.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.