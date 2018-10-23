China: Soft Or Hard Landing?

Despite the defensive easing measures implemented by the People's Bank of China since July, domestic credit growth continues to disappoint.

The slower-than-expected expansion was driven primarily by an ongoing slowdown in infrastructure investment and automobile output growth.

China expanded at the slowest pace since Q1 2009 last quarter, below market expectations.

Last Friday, China offered its Q3 GDP report, which proved to be weaker than expected.

China’s GDP growth slowed more than expected, to 6.5% year on year in Q3 (consensus: +6.6%) from 6.7% in Q2. This marks the weakest print since Q1 2009. In the first nine months of 2018, the economy grew by 6.7% year on year, compared with a 6.8% growth in H1.

The slower-than-expected moderation in China’s growth in Q3 was mainly the result of:

1) an ongoing slowdown in infrastructure investment growth (FAI infrastructure investment in January-September: +3.3% year on year, vs +7.3% in the January-June period)

2) a deceleration in industrial production growth (+6.4% year on year in January-September, vs +6.7% in January-June), primarily caused by a notable slowdown in automobile output growth (+0.6% year on year in January-September, vs +3.5% in January-June ).

This comes amid a renewed slowing in domestic credit growth in September.

Following the upward adjustment of total social financing (adding two new categories, ABS and loan write-offs) in August, the PBoC further added local government special bonds to TSF in October.

Despite this, total social financing slowed to 10.6% y/y in September from 10.4% in August (vs 10.3% in July) reflecting an ongoing contraction in shadow financing.

The resumption of slowing domestic credit growth has occurred despite the easing of monetary, fiscal and regulatory policies since late July, thereby posing downside risks to economic growth in Q4 2019 and beyond.

However, I am of the view that China’s policy easing needs some time to pass through and therefore expect an acceleration in credit growth later this year. In addition, in the face of rising external risk from the trade dispute with the US, Chinese authorities could implement more aggressive easing measures to make sure that the economy remains on a “soft-landing” path.

