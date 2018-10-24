3 Factors To Watch In The Soybean Futures Markets - SOYB Is The Alternative To Futures

After another year of a large enough soybean crop to meet current domestic and global demand, the price of the oilseed on the new crop November futures contract on the CBOT has traded in a range from $8.47 to $8.92 during October. On Tuesday, October 23, the November soybeans were at just under the $8.60 per bushel level.

2018 has been a different kind of year for the beans. It started in late February with a scare over supplies from South America. Drought conditions in Argentina caused the price of soybeans and soybean meal to soar. The beans reached a high of $10.71 per bushel on the continuous futures contract during the final week of February, which was the highest prices since early 2017. Soybean meal rallied to a high of $404 per ton in late April, which was the highest level since June 2016. The rise in the price of soybean meal caused the crush spread, or margin for processing soybeans into meal and oil, to soar. The rise in the price of the product provided support for the price of the raw oilseed.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is the world’s leading producer, and exporter of soybeans and China typically purchases one-quarter of the annual U.S. crop. In the spring of this year, a trade dispute between the U.S. and China began to unfold which sent the price of beans appreciably lower as U.S. beans found themselves in the crosshairs of the trade issue.

Beans fell to a decade-low

The price of soybean futures fell off the side of a bearish cliff in July. The selling had little to do with the weather conditions or any change in world dietary requirements; it came as a result of the trade dispute between the United States and China that caused the Chinese to walk away from its commitments to purchase one-quarter of the U.S. soybean crop for 2018 and 2019.

As the weekly chart highlights, beans fell from over $10.50 per bushel in late May to lows of $8.1050 in mid-July, a drop of 22.9%. The last time that the oilseed futures posted a price below the July 2018 was back in December 2008 as the beans fell to almost a decade low this summer.

There is always uncertainty during the planting and growing seasons for crops each year. Now that the harvest is coming to an end, there are plenty of soybeans, and the price is a lot closer to the July low than the late May high, and the pressure will be on Brazil when it comes to producing enough beans to meet Chinese requirements now that they are not purchasing from the U.S.

The 2018 crop year is in the books

With the harvest season coming to an end in the United States, the 2018 crop year has been a tale of both abundant production and distortions in the supply and demand fundamentals. Tariffs and subsidies tend to create price deviations as they interfere with the free flow of a commodity from the most efficient producers to consumers willing to pay the most for the raw material. In a perfect world, supply and demand fundamentals and economics cause goods to flow from production to consumption regions that transcend borders. However, political policy in the form of subsidies that support domestic producers and guaranty local supplies and tariffs that punish competing nations create barriers to trade that can become too significant to overcome. Protectionism and subsidies can cause shortages to develop in some areas of the world while others experience oversupply or glut markets.

The trade dispute between the U.S. and China has created inefficiency in the soybean market. In the U.S., the price of the oilseed fell to a decade-low as China slapped a 25% tariff on U.S. beans which caused shipments to the world’s most populous nation to grind to a halt. At the same time, since farmers did not prepare for the tit-for-tat protectionist wave, they planted their crops in the Spring with the belief that Chinese demand would continue to buy the beans grown on one out of every four acres across the fertile plains of the United States. While the lack of U.S. beans could be creating shortages of the oilseed and bean products in China, it has led to growing inventories in the U.S. which has kept the pressure on the price of the beans.

I am watching three issues which will determine in the path of least resistance for the price of soybean futures which were sitting at the $8.60 per bushel level on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

Issue one - Trade with China

The overwhelming issue facing the soybean futures market has been and will continue to be the trade dispute between the world’s leading consumer and producer of the oilseed.

Tariffs and retaliation caused the price of beans to fall dramatically reaching a low in July. The price has not recovered all that much from the lows. The upcoming meeting in Argentina between President Trump and President Xi could lift optimism that the two leaders may come to an agreement where both can claim victory in the trade dispute. A compromise will favor both nations as it will open up trade channels once again. Since the price of soybeans suffered the most under the weight of tariffs, it is likely that a settlement of the dispute would lift the price of the oilseed.

Meanwhile, the halt of shipments from the U.S. to China has shifted the focus of the flow of the oilseed to producers in the southern hemisphere and their crop year is now getting underway with the planting season for the 2019 crop.

Issue two - South American weather

Meanwhile, 1.4 billion Chinese continue to require soybeans and soybean products which will put the spotlight on other world producers, and Brazil and Argentina together account for more output than the U.S.

The U.S. produces around 42% of the world’s soybean supplies each year; Brazil is second with 30% and Argentina third with 18%. Together, the three nations supply the world with 90% of annual supplies, but Brazil and Argentina combined have more production than the United States. The vast Chinese population which accounts for over 18% of the global population consumes soybeans in some form each day. China has typically purchased the oilseed from all three of the world’s leading producing nations. However, this year the spotlight will focus on South American output as the Chinese increase their requirements from Brazil and Argentina. Therefore, the weather in South America over the coming weeks and months could have a more significant influence on world prices as demand for the crops has grown because of trade barriers. Moreover, the 25% tariffs on U.S. beans will allow Brazilian and Argentine beans to command a premium when it comes to supplying the Chinese which is welcome news for the South American farmers.

The soybean futures market is always sensitive to South American weather conditions during the winter season in the U.S. Last winter, soybean futures price rallied on drought conditions in Argentina. This year, the sensitivity is likely to heighten as any weather event could create shortages when it comes to the increased demand from China for South American crops.

Issue three - The crush spread

The other issue that will impact the path of least resistance for soybean futures over the coming weeks and months will be the level of the soybean crush spread which is a real-time indicator of demand for soybean oil and meal.

As the daily chart of the December 2018 synthetic soybean crush spread illustrates, the economics of crushing beans into oil and meal has declined from $1.9025 in early July to its current level at $1.4125 as of October 23. The high in July came in the wake of drought conditions in Argentina which sent the price of soybean meal to over the $400 per ton level. However, a sufficient crop from the United States in 2018 has sent the crush spread lower.

Meanwhile, the monthly chart shows the upward bias in the crush spread which has been making higher lows and higher highs over the past years. The rise of the crush spread over a longer period is likely the result of demographic factors influencing demand. In 2000, there were six billion people on the earth. Today, that number is above the 7.5 billion level. More people, with more money, are competing for finite resources each day and food and annual crops are no exception. As the demand side of the fundamental equation increases, producers attempt to keep up with growing requirements. The protectionist policies and the trade dispute between the U.S. and China have limited the options for sellers from the U.S. and buyers from China when it comes to soybeans and soybean products.

A continuation of the escalation of the trade dispute that evolves into a trade war will continue to cause distortions in the soybean futures market which is on the front lines these days. However, a compromise between leaders of the U.S. and China at their meeting in Argentina or a pledge to work towards a new framework could suddenly lift the price of the oilseed.

The most direct route for an investment or trading positions in the soybean market is via the highly liquid futures contracts that trade on the CBOT division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the leveraged world of the futures arena, the Teucrium Soybean ETF product (SOYB) presents an option. SOYB does an excellent job replicating price action in the soybean futures market because it holds futures contracts in its portfolio. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares’ NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Soybean Futures Contracts traded on the CBOT or on foreign exchanges.”

The top holdings for the ETF are:

As the chart shows, SOYB holds all of its assets in three CBOT soybean futures contracts, and its performance should represent a blend of the three contracts. However, it is likely that the ETF will lag performance of the futures because of its expense ratio which is at the 3.63% level.

SOYB has net assets of $28.9 million and trades an average of 81,869 shares each day making it a liquid market product. However, the bid-offer spread can be wider than other ETFs. At last glance on October 23, the spread to buy and sell was at four cents, or $16.07 bid at $16.11 offered.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, SOYB dropped from highs of $18.91 during the week of May 28 to a low of $15.26 during the week of September 17, a drop of 19.3%. During the same time, nearby bean futures moved from $10.495 to $8.1225 or a 22.6% decline. However, SOYB’s result is a blend of three futures months, and the expense ratio weighs on the performance.

Since the trade issue is the number one factor facing the soybean market these days, the price could become volatile as the November meeting in Argentina approaches and in its aftermath depending on if the Presidents of the U.S. and China make any headway in the trade dispute. Moreover, the weather conditions in Brazil and Argentina will have an increased impact on prices this year, especially if China must depend on supplies from South America. The crush spread could provide clues about demand over the coming weeks and months.

I expect lots of volatility in the soybean futures market, and SOYB provides an alternative for traders and investors who do not have access to commodities futures.

