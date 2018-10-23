Can Tesla Be Like Amazon And Netflix?

While there are many concerns that need to be addressed, in this market, investors are looking for potential. If Tesla can reach profitability and confirm its ability to launch a $35,000 Model 3 - the stock could soar as Amazon and Netflix has.

Model 3 outsells all but 4 sedans in the US despite costing twice as much, having no advertising, and being banned from direct sales in some states.

Investors have been on a rocky ride, and with earnings around the corner, there are too many questions and concerns that need to be addressed, yielding a relatively flat stock.

Introduction

When it comes to Tesla (TSLA), it's easy to be skeptical. The roar of the bears can be frightening, especially when compared to the bellow of the bulls. Over the last three months, Elon Musk's behavior can be blamed for the stock's performance. However, never have I ever seen a company receive so much pessimism after growing its unit sales by over 100%, quarter-over-quarter.

At a point, last year, Tesla seemed unstoppable. Its stock soared just shy of $400 electrified by many promises such as fully self-driving vehicles, profitability, a $35,000 Model 3, and 500,000 units per year. All of that was supposed to have happened by now, but the timeline of those milestones (minus profitability if you're bullish) is still questionable. The only constant we know is that the automotive industry is more difficult than Elon Musk imagined. However, while Elon Musk slept at the factory, the competition was sleeping at their desk, and now all of the sudden, Tesla is a real car company. Tesla went from outselling the entire luxury sedan market to all but the top four sedans overall, the Accord, Civic, Camry, and Corolla in a month. This happened with a $49,000 price tag, no advertising, and a direct-to-consumer sales model that are banned in some states.

Sales are Soaring, Model 3 Diversifies

In August, it's estimated that Tesla sold 17,000 Model 3s, which was 75% more than BMW 2-5 Series sedans, which held second place at 9,700 units. The Model 3 actually outsold the entire Japanese luxury sedan market in the US by over two times, which includes Lexus, Infinity, and Acura sedans. One month later, in September, sales jumped and the Model 3 was estimated to have outsold Toyota Corolla to become the fifth-most popular sedan in the US, behind just Civic, Accord, and Camry. While these numbers may have been hard for short-sighted bears to digest, the number is simply staggering. Many are arguing that demand is collapsing, but the fact of the matter is this: The Model 3 cost twice as much as the base prices of the Corolla, Camry, Civic, and Accord, utilizes no advertising, and direct sales are banned in some states.

While it was clear that a 200-mile Model 3 at $35,000 would spank the entire ICE sedan market, nobody suspected that a $50,000 Model 3 would be close. Even with 310 miles, you're buying a $50,000 sedan; electric or not, that's expensive. One could buy a luxury SUV at that price. Knowing that a cheaper model is on the way, those pulling the trigger now are simply early adopters, which typically don't include the masses.

The $35,000 Model 3 is still "3-6 months out" according to its site, but, in response, Tesla diversified its Model 3 offering with a Mid-Range pack featuring 260 miles of range. At $45,000, it's $4,000 less than the Long-Range RWD pack with no options (which is only available off menu for the meantime).

One topic of controversy is the removal of the option to pre-purchase, at a discount, the ability to one-day update your Model 3 to be fully autonomous. Elon Musk states that it is still available "off menu" and is to reduce confusion, but it is more confusing to those aware of the feature. Especially when skeptics point out that the tens of thousands of Model 3s sold may not be fully autonomous after all. Indeed, Elon Musk has admitted that the complications of full autonomy are difficult but it also filled 100-200 positions to start testing Tesla's self-driving technology. We also know that next year Tesla plans to utilize a new chip, which is easily upgradable to current models that will improve the capabilities of the system. It's still too early to tell, and whether it happens next month or in 2020 the most important factor is whether the Teslas sold today are actually capable of being fully autonomous. If so, by the end of 2019 even at the current rate of production there will be hundreds of thousands of Teslas on the road capable of full autonomy. By 2020, well over a million. If the current vehicles sold are not capable of full autonomy, there is a big problem. The only thing we can do is wait and see; perhaps if Tesla reassures investors and consumers that full autonomy is still possible there would be some relief.

The Bullish Case

Earlier this year, Netflix (NFLX) was all the rage. For years its stock rose with each earnings beat but in January, it shattered estimates and the stock more than doubled in six months and for a time was the most valuable media company in the world. Last week Wednesday, Netflix greatly exceeded estimates and its stock rallied as high as 15% in after-hours trading. However, the growth wasn't nearly as impressive as in January; plus, with virtually no profits and a fear of the competition, investors have been skeptical. As of Monday, these gains have been erased in spite of being more than 20% lower than 52-week highs.

The reason I mention Netflix is because investors are more responsive to potential growth than actual results in today's market. The same can be said for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), AMD, Square (NYSE:SQ), and others. When investors realize growth potential, valuations rise faster than actual growth by several times but as we've seen, it's unsustainable. With time and continued growth, new all-time highs could be achieved but that will depend on actual performance. If growth slacks, valuations could collapse just as SnapChat has.

When Tesla reported its second quarter results this was all investors cared about:

We still expect to achieve GAAP profitability in Q3 and Q4. Going forward, we believe Tesla can achieve sustained quarterly profits.

With Tesla burning cash far faster than it could restore it, this news was a safe haven for worried investors. Tesla soared but unfortunately, Elon Musk single-handedly wrecked Tesla's valuation with a tweet that was icing on the cake of bad behavior. Fortunately, a settlement has been reached but with earnings arriving within a week or two, investors are likely playing a "wait and see". If Tesla is profitable for the second quarter in its history while reiterating its ability to do so the stock could soar quite possibly to new all-time highs.

The bears are looking at every angle of attack and you can read the comments for examples. While there are always two sides to a trade, the bears are always louder than the bulls. Again, you can see this by browsing the comments, but Tesla's premium valuation tells a different story. Investors see tremendous value in it by making it America's most valuable automaker even though it's loaded with debt, is missing every deadline it sets, has only had one profitable quarter in its history, and from a manufacturing basis, is tiny. In February Tesla reached its 300,000 production milestone. Based on its quarterly sales reports (153k cars in Q1-Q3), it must have passed the 400,000 mark in lifetime production sometime last quarter. In comparison though, that isn't even half of what Toyota produces in a month. To investors, this doesn't matter. All they need is to realize potential growth to buy into it.

Tesla's rate of production is growing and presently, the biggest wonder is if Tesla can produce the $35,000 Standard-Range Model 3 at a profit. Many bears argue that Model 3 demand is falling and that it released a $45,000 Model 3 to compensate for this. Is this surprising? Not really. Up until this new trim, the Model 3 has cost $49,000 and when people think Model 3, they think $35,000. At $45,000 Tesla opens itself up to more prospects, but again the bears state that margins will fall because the discount exceeds the estimated savings of fewer battery cells. I'm sure Elon is dying to tweet the truth, but those tweets probably aren't getting approved by the board. We will just have to wait and see.

When investing, it's important to think long-term. No early investors are blaming Amazon and Netflix for breaking even on its businesses in order to expand. If Tesla can produce a Model 3 and sell it while breaking even - this would be astronomical. Tesla's stock would soar, it would be able to cover its soon-to-be-due convertible notes and it could even open the door to more capital if necessary. No longer would it be a company raising capital with nothing to show for it. While Tesla reiterates that it would not need to raise additional capital, I would not be surprised or against it doing so to accelerate growth.

Conclusion

If you're skeptical about Tesla, it's truly best to wait and see. If Tesla exceeds expectations, its valuation could rise beyond reason; it may be like watching Netflix or Amazon: attractive growth, unattractive valuation. However, there are questions that need be answered such as timelines for Model 3 and fully self-driving vehicles. There are also concerns, such as its limited 10,000 supercharger stalls, and a small service network when compared to the 400,000+ Teslas on the road. Due to this, diving into this one before earnings could be risky. Since I believe these issues can and will be addressed, I'm on board prior to earnings. Once Tesla has cleared its plate of Model 3 issues, everything that's been taken out of focus can be brought back in.

On a side note, in this video, I go into some detail about the advantages Tesla has over the competition with its direct-to-consumer sales model and how its success could be something manufacturers just can't replicate. An article with more detail will be coming by the end of this week. Thank you to everyone for their support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: I am long Tesla via shares and options. I am currently short Netflix via long-dated put options.