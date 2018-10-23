Technically Speaking For October 23

This chart of Italy’s GDP growth places recent Italian political and budgetary developments into context:

Since the Great Recession economic growth has been nonexistent. Other key data is just as concerning. Unemployment just dropped below 10%. The Markit sentiment number has collapsed this year; it is now hovering around 50, the level that separates expansion from contraction. Industrial production has contracted the last two months. Economic weakness explains the recent “throw the bums out” sentiment of the Italian electorate.

It also explains recent Italian budgetary developments. The last government projected a budget deficit of 1.6%. The new government’s projected deficit is 2.4% -- a marked increase, which violates the EU's budget rules. A stand-off with the EU continues. What's most interesting is there has been no talk of Italy leaving the EU; instead, the parties are working out their differences. While this hasn't calmed the markets in the short-term, it should help in the intermediate and longer-term time horizons.

One of the nice consequences of the latest equity market sell-off is the corresponding drop in oil prices:

Oil prices have declined from the mid-70s to the upper 60s. They have fallen through several key technical levels (75.27; 72.90; and the trendline that connects the lows of mid 75.27; 72.90; and the trendline that connects the lows of mid-August, early September, and mid-September) and are now sitting below the shorter EMAs. Adding to the downward pressure is yesterday's announcement by Saudi Arabia that they would increase oil production.

Mortgage rates continue to inch higher:

15-year fixed rate mortgages have been rising since late 2016, increasing slightly over 140 basis points. 30-year mortgages have risen the same amount and are now approaching 5%.

Here's a look at the longer charts:

Rates are now at the lower end of their range from the early 00s. This will obviously lower overall housing demand.

Let's place today's action into a broader context: after selling-off, the market have been "pinballing" -- bouncing between key technical levels in an effort to a new equilibrium price.

With that in mind, let's look at today's performance table:

The treasury market ETFs are at the top; they caught a bid as the markets sold off. At the very bottom are the transports. Yesterday, I noted they could be forming a double-bottom, which is no longer possible. The riskier averages were also off. The more conservative indexes were off modestly.

However, that doesn't tell the whole story. Here is a 5-day, 30-minute chart of the SPYs to give you an idea about what happened today:

The morning headlines were all about the sell-off, with the SPYs gapping lower at the open and then moving lower in the early morning. But prices rebounded for the remainder of the trading day, printing a series of higher lows and higher highs. They almost completely closed the gap by the close, which is a remarkable turnaround. It also indicates the bulls took control early and kept buying, which is fundamentally a very positive development.

Even though the IWM was down more on the day, it's chart had the same pattern as the SPY.

Let's turn to the daily charts for the SPY and IWM:

Today the SPY printed a pretty solid bullish candle. Prices hit resistance right at the 200-day EMA on modest volume.

However ...

The IWM presents some real problems for the market as a whole. Prices are right below key Fib levels. The next areas of support come from lows printed during the Spring, which means they're not exactly that strong. Overall, this could keep the markets moving lower for a bit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.