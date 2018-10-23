HCL Technologies Ltd. ADR (HCTHY) CEO C Vijayakumar on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HCL Technologies Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:HCTHY) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

C Vijayakumar - President and Chief Executive Officer

Prateek Aggarwal - Chief Financial Officer

GH Rao - President, Engineering and R&D Services

Rahul Singh - President, Financial Services Sales & Business Services

Analysts

Surendra Goyal - Citi

Pankaj Kapoor - JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited

Srinivas Rao - ‎Deutsche Bank

Sandeep Shah - CGS-CIMB Securities

Ankur Rudra - CLSA Ltd.

Rishi Jhunjhunwala - IIFL Holdings Limited

Viju George - JP Morgan

Nitin Padmanabhan - Investec Capital Services India Pvt. Ltd

Ravi Menon - Elara Capital PLC

Dipesh Mehta - SBICAP Securities

Mukul Garg - Haitong Securities India Private Ltd.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the HCL Technologies Limited Q2 FY 2019 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode, and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. [Operator Instructions]

Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. C. Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies Limited. Thank you. And over to you, sir.

C Vijayakumar

Good evening and good morning to all of you. And welcome to our commentary on our second quarter performance of fiscal FY 2019.

Today, I am joined by several members of our leadership team, including Anil Chanana and Prateek Aggarwal. Prateek has taken over as the CFO beginning this quarter from Anil. We continue to deliver strong and consistent revenue and margin performance. Our robust financial performance is a result of two key focus areas. One, our pursuit to rapidly evolve into both a next generation services firm as well as building a highly profitable product revenue stream in line with our Mode 1-2-3 strategy.

This unique business model differentiates us distinctly in the marketplace and the results are on the board. In the quarter, we witnessed a strong constant currency growth of 3% sequentially and a year-on-year growth of 10.5%. Our EBIT margin came within our expected range of 19.9%, which is a 20 basis point increase over the previous quarter.

We continue to bring home a number of transformational deals. This quarter, again, following a very good quarter in Q1, we signed about 17 transformational deals in Q2, reflecting a pretty healthy mix of our service lines, Mode 1-2-3 offering, different verticals and geographies. Our bookings and funnel remains quite strong. While we don't follow a specific booking number, we are happy to report that our bookings in Q2 was above the average of the last four quarters.

Our Mode 2 and 3 combined revenues now constitute 28% of our total revenues. And most significantly, our Mode 3 business achieved the milestone of $1 billion annual run rate in this quarter. I'll provide a little more color on this a little later in my comments. But before that, let me quickly give a few messages from our geography and vertical performance.

U.S. continues to deliver consistently good performance for many quarters now. In Q2, we posted 4.4% QoQ growth in constant currency. In U.S., we also completed 30 years of our operations with the celebration of 30 years of our presence and contribution to the overall ecosystem. And I'm really proud that 65% of our workforce in the geography today are locals.

Europe on the other hand was a little bit impacted by weakness in two customer engagements in Financial Services this quarter. However, our overall outlook in Europe continues to remain strong and I hope to see better growth in the coming two quarters.

Rest of the World witnessed again a strong quarter on quarter growth in constant currency terms. This is in spite of a small decline in our India business, India SI business.

From a vertical perspective, four out of our seven verticals have shown pretty strong momentum, led by Technology & Services vertical, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Retail & CPG and our Public Services vertical. All of them had some handsome growth in the last quarter.

We continue to see an all-round acceleration in the Financial Services segment. We see good momentum, not just in Mode 1 and - even, Mode 2 services had lot of discretionary spend. We see a good momentum. The demand is pretty good in the Financial Services, except for a weakness in a couple of clients, which we had pointed out earlier as well.

In terms of our Mode 1 services, of Global Infrastructure grew 3.2% quarter on quarter. We expect the momentum to continue in H2. This is primarily driven by our next-gen IT infra-services like Digital Workplace, Software Defined Datacenters. All of this is finding good traction. Almost all the deals that we signed in the last two quarters had Digital Workplace as a key component. All of them have a private cloud as well as some amount of public cloud into the overall solution that we are executing for our clients.

Our Digital Workplace service is particularly finding a lot of interest among the Fortune 500 enterprises. As they transform from the traditional device-and-enablement-centric approach or device-and-enable-centric organization into an employee-experience-centric workplaces of the future. So that's one good macro-trend, which is driving adoption of Digital Workplace, which is revolving around cognitive services, building collaboration and social kind of environments within the enterprise. All of that is driving the success and winability and demand for Digital Workplace services.

Our Engineering Services, the services business witnessed one of the best quarters. We grew 6.3% quarter on quarter. This was supposed helped by Actian revenues which closed during the last quarter. There was also a seasonality in the IP business too, which was a little bit offset by business from the new IP partnership that we find in June.

Overall, the headline message is our Engineering Services business witnessed one of the best quarters. Lot of this is fueled by technology investments, which is around productizing or SaaS-ification of some of the traditional products, where we have a big role to play. Lot of platform engineering kind of opportunities, where our Engineering Services team continues to have a market-leading proposition; and that is driving the growth there.

Internet of Things is another area, which has driven a little bit of growth in Engineering Services in the past quarter. In Mode 2, we continue to do well. As you can see, we grew 5.3% quarter on quarter with constant currency terms. Our Digital & Analytics business finally was driven by Financial Services, Retail & CPG and Life Sciences & Healthcare verticals. They contributed to the growth in the Digital & Analytics service.

We're seeing increasing demands for digital transformation at scale, what we call as [Scaled Agile V] [ph] where customers are keen for HCL to driven an operating model change within the enterprise. This operating model change, as we have mentioned earlier, is not just a technology change, but it is also a significant change in culture and mindset, and behaviors of the technology and the business teams collaborating, to drive faster and quicker outcomes for our clients.

There is significant traction for digital-at-scale in U.S. as well as Europe. We did several strategic deals in the Digital & Analytics sector this quarter, including one with the largest telecom service providers in the U.S. to consolidate and modernize their middleware platform that supports B2B products.

In our Cloud Native business, we are witnessing good overlay of Cloud Native solutions in most of the large infrastructure and application deals. We continue to strengthen our capabilities in Cloud Native services, in areas like Cloud Native platforms like Pivotal Cloud Foundry [indiscernible] and public cloud. In fact, in this quarter we invested in building an extension of our innovation lab in London to accommodate Cloud Foundry Pivotal development team.

We also won two partner awards at Pivotal SpringOne platform this year. One of them was the Systems Integrator Rising Star, and the second one was ANZ Global SI of the Year. So these awards are a validation of our excellence in the full spectrum of Pivotal Cloud Foundry services that we offer to our customers.

We are also seeing significant demand in Cloud Native SaaS space, especially around commerce cloud and CPQ. Both Internet of Things, IoT Works and Cybersecurity businesses, we continue to find good traction in the market, chipping in not just standalone deals, but also creating a differentiator for us in some of the largest strategic engagements.

Underlying all the Mode 2 opportunities and deals is our strong AI capability, when as you would know HCL has been advocating the autonomic first model for last many years, which is integral to our Mode 1, 2, 3 strategy. We believe in human plus machine augmentation model and have embedded this model deeply in our core delivery network.

In Mode 3, our revenues grow 10.4% QoQ in constant currency. Our Mode 3 business is such a real inflection point. As I said earlier, it's now on $1 billion run rate and it's one of the fastest acceleration of the offering in our industry segments. Our production platform offering, it's helping us well new accounts across geography and verticals. Specifically I want to call out, we had a recent win with one of the largest U.S. banks, which was really contributed by a capability, which we have now modernizes iControl, which is a part our Alpha Insight acquisition, which we did a few quarters back.

We also won a deal with leading U.S.-based equipment manufacturer for a Product Lifecycle Management solution on the sense of the PLM product offerings that we acquired via Geometric. Essentially, I mean - in summary, our Mode 3 IP are aligning well with our Mode 1 and 2 offerings. And we are trying to look at create synergies to kind of enhance and then some of these opportunities.

We recently launched third wave of product releases as a part of our IP partnership program. These releases are significant milestones as these new features improve stickiness with the existing client base and it also helps in retention. Some of these catch-up features, while many others are raising the bar for the entire market, which is what is helping some of these products to be improving their ratings in most analyst commentaries from what they had announced in the last year.

We talked about some of this in our last quarter call in detail, we see similar trends continuing across the entire portfolio. This gives a strong validation of our partnership approach IP that we took a couple of years back. Today, we enjoyed a confidence of what partners and customers as we deliver over the promise we made to them, when we started on this whole IP partnership journey.

Our organic IPs are continuing to move in the right direction. We continue to incubate ideas across technology and vertical domains. We are now investing in go-to-market strategy, I mean, we started investing in the go-to-market a couple of years back, we are continuing to accelerate that to help leverage our existing relationship, but at the separate sales program to support the whole product sales lifecycle, which is quite different from the services sales lifecycle.

So overall it's a very satisfying performance, we feel very confident of the momentum in the subsequent quarters. As we progress forward in the fiscal, we expect to deliver revenues around the midpoint of our annual guidance.

With this broad commentary, I will request Prateek to provide you a little more detail on the financials for this quarter. Over to Prateek.

Prateek Aggarwal

Thank you, CVK. So just to recap quickly all the various numbers, so starting with revenue, good constant currency growth 3.0% quarter-on-quarter, 10.5% year-on-year, especially gratifying to note that the Mode 3 business is now at a run rate of $1 billion annually. In terms of EBIT, we delivered again within the guided range of 19.5% to 20.5%, practically in the midpoint of that range at 19.9%.

What makes me happier still is the net profit that we delivered this quarter, which is in rupee terms Rs. 2,540, which takes us to a milestone of Rs. 10,000 crores annualized run rate net profit. It is in rupee terms 5.7% growth quarter-on-quarter and 16.1% growth year-on-year. This quarter or rather at the beginning of this month, we also completed the buyback of Rs. 4,000 crores, and happy to also report the return on equity is at 25.8%. Our revenue per employee stands at a very healthy number of $66,000 per annum.

On the guidance, we continue to reaffirm our guidance of revenue, we expect to be around the midpoint of the guided range 9.5% to 11.5% and as far as EBIT guidance is concerned, we are again reaffirming that we expect to be within the guided range of 19.5% to 20.5%.

Just to provide you a quick walk of the EBIT movement on a quarter-on-quarter basis, we were at 19.7% last quarter and we are at 19.9%. We had a benefit tailwind of 90 basis points from the ForEx benefit, which is largely in the USD/INR exchange rate. And this quarter, as we had announced previously we had a wage increment impact of about 70 basis points across direct and SG&A cost. And SG&A increased over and above that by another 50 basis points, so that is plus 90, minus 70 and minus 50.

We had a productivity coming in, you would have noticed that our utilization has significantly increase, and also the benefits from the Automation and Orchestration that we keep driving from DRYiCETM and other IP. So productivity delivered additional 80 basis points and they were from other balancing factors of 30 basis points negative, which includes a little bit of PNP [ph] seasonality, et cetera. So that is how the 19.7% move to 19.9% this quarter.

Quick update on the ForEx hedging status, so we had a gain from ForEx in this quarter of $9.2 million, we continue to follow our layered hedging policy, which allows us through has a maximum of up to 40% for year one and lower thereafter. At September end, we had $1,764 million of outstanding ForEx hedges. Most of it were options about two-thirds 68% to be precise, and the balance 32% being forward largely in the cross-currency areas where options are not so readily available.

On the other income, we had a good increase on a quarter-on-quarter basis, we reported $25.8 million, which is $3.2 million higher compared to the previous quarter, driven by higher volumes, more investments basically, and a little bit of gain from the interest rate improvement as well.

Our effective tax rate for the quarter at about 21% and we expect to be in the guided range, a mean of about 22% to 23%, which we have previously talked about. So that's a quick update from a financial perspective. Back to you, CVK.

C Vijayakumar

Yeah. So now, we are ready to take any questions that you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Surendra Goyal from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Surendra Goyal

Yeah, hi. Good evening. I had a couple of questions. Firstly, what's your experience with IMS contract renegotiations being so far? What's the kind of pressure that you have seen on deal values or TCVs? And has it been better, worse or in line with what you expected going into this year?

C Vijayakumar

Yeah, thank you, Surendra. In terms of IMS, all the renewals that we had this year so far, is on track. I would say it's in line with what we had expected. I wouldn't say it was any worse or any better, largely in line. It's very difficult to quantify it, because there are different dynamics, but generally, in line with what we had expected.

Surendra Goyal

And just following up, are you seeing more customers move more workloads to you and that is kind of offsetting the unit pressure that would have been expected? Is that something which has been playing out?

C Vijayakumar

Yes, obviously, when we are confronted with renewal and when there is expectation that we should reduce and give them productivity benefits, we also see how much we can pitch in for slightly broader set of services, not just infrastructure, but - I mean, even in infrastructure, more workloads, more geographies and much more fuller service offering that we can offer. And that's been one of the strategies which is also helping us little bit offset some of the loss in revenue that comes up during the renewal.

Surendra Goyal

Sure. And my second question was on Europe, and I think you said on TV that you expect growth to kind of start going forward. What I wanted to understand here is, this client-specific issue will continue to be a headwind, and hence Europe, will still be growing well below company average like we saw this quarter?

C Vijayakumar

Yeah, I think that the company-specific headwinds, I mean, we expected to continue for some more time. However, if you look at the overall book of business, the booking momentum in Europe, including the booking momentum in Financial Services looks pretty good. So I expect Europe growth to pick up. It may still be a little below our company average, but definitely much better than what we are seeing now.

Surendra Goyal

Sure. Thanks, CVK, and all the best. Thank you.

C Vijayakumar

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Pankaj Kapoor from JM Financial. Please go ahead.

Pankaj Kapoor

Yeah, hi. CVK, the first question is on the Application Services business, which has been sluggish for quite a while now. So any thoughts in terms of how we should look at it going forward and any corrective steps that you have been taking in that area?

C Vijayakumar

Yeah, Pankaj, application services business, I mean, of course, there is pressure on some of the traditional areas where we are focused on, including some of the business around SAP and things like that. However, our digital practice is generating a lot of enthusiasm across the board. So we are very happy about how are we positioned in new opportunities in the digital space, as well as the renewal of some lot of our application engagements are getting morphed into the Scaled Agile engagements.

And we've been able to protect all of our clients in this renewal process and migrated them into Scaled Agile, where our customer also had an interest to move into this model.

So in terms of our proposition and capability, we are pretty confident. And that is what we are seeing in the momentum. However, I mean, you would see a softness in Financial Services, largely because of the two client-specific issues. If you see what happened in the last year, we had one of the highest growths in Financial Services. So probably there are some softness after a good growth pace, so similar trend is reflected in Application Services as well.

Pankaj Kapoor

Okay. And my question is on the ER&D services, where you highlighted you had a good growth on the organic business [indiscernible] also. Is it possible to give some color and more granular details there, because I understand that that's an area where we have done several acquisitions and a lot of IPs also are parked under there?

So is it possible to get a sense outside of the Geometric and the other acquisitions that have done and the IPs? How the organic ER&D services of HCL has been doing?

C Vijayakumar

Yeah, I will request GH to…

GH Rao

Hi, this is GH Rao handling the Engineering and R&D Services. When we take the baseline from our Engineering and R&D Services and especially if you're talking about growth, I would - in terms of organic growth, Geometric is already [indiscernible] because the acquisition is fairly old, two-years-old.

So we have a broad-based growth in core Engineering Services today, so not necessarily driven by the acquisitions. The growth has been predominantly [indiscernible] for several reengineering opportunities for products that are coming up, driven by several technologies, what we call as [indiscernible] or softwarization or cloudification. These are the three technologies which are driving.

We have won several projects in the area of reengineering. So the growth this quarter has not been driven by the acquisition that the organic growth or by a large deal. It's more of organic growth driven around the technology driven engineering opportunities.

Pankaj Kapoor

Good. Thank you and all the best.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Srini Rao from ‎Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Srinivas Rao

Yeah, hi. Thank you very much. Two questions, A, I mean, as someone has asked, are you seeing any change in the trajectory for BFSI? Your peers consider it, kind of reflect a slightly different picture than yours. So, A, is that a client-specific issue or it's more the kind of mix of clients you have right now? That's the first question.

Second, on your margins on the various Mode sets, which you highlight, do you expect the margins from Mode 3 to improve further with scale or that's what we should expect going forward? Thanks. I'll come back for more questions.

C Vijayakumar

Yeah, Rahul, would you want to take the question on Financial Services?

Rahul Singh

Yeah, thanks, CVK. So as CVK mentioned, we had a little bit of a headwind on two or our clients. But this was the back of - we grew by almost 10% to 11% all of last year. And most of our growth, in fact, all our growth was organic growth, right? So that was very high growth we had last year and offset by a couple client situations this time.

Now, you spoke about whether it has anything to do with our mix of business, which is not at all true. We have a very strong banking business in Financial Services and we've seen some very high digital growth, Digital & Analytics services growth in our banking businesses across Europe, U.S. and Rest of the World.

Most of our customers are - especially, the banking customers and the insurance customers are aggressively adopting digital in a big way. And our proposition around digital-at-scale is doing pretty good in these client bases. We are also seeing new customers, in fact, almost last year we had acquired at least three or four large customers which are now ramping up this year. And plus we continue to see good traction in terms of both renewals and new customers being acquired even this year, right?

So I think the base of the Financial Services business continues to grow. Of course, it is being offset as you mentioned earlier by two client situations, which should kind of even out over the next couple of quarters and things should be okay after that. Yeah, CVK, I'd like to hand it over back to you.

C Vijayakumar

Yeah, thank you.

Prateek Aggarwal

Yeah. On the Mode 3 EBIT percentage, I think while we don't want to give any specific guidance for any individual mode, but you have seen 25% last quarter. This quarter is about 24.5%. I would expect that to remain in that kind of a range broadly. Of course, the product business has its own seasonality. And October to December tends to be the best, and the Q4, which is Jan to March and July to September tend to be a little weaker. But that's the seasonality there. But otherwise on an annualized basis, I would expect it to be in that range of around 24%, 25%.

Srinivas Rao

Understood. If I may just ask one more question, I think previous analyst also asked. On your Infrastructure Services, we have been hearing a kind of some kind of mixed views in terms of how much of workloads are moving to the large hyper-scale cloud and how much are still kind of pretty weak [ph] or transitioning to players like you. What's your sense, when enterprises are looking at migrating their workloads to Cloud. Are you still able to capture a reasonable proportion of those deal or are we seeing kind of an acceleration into Cloud in terms of workload migration, an acceleration to hyper-scale clouds?

C Vijayakumar

So in the market segment that we operate, I think, the most prevalent solution is the Hybrid Cloud solution. There is obviously some percentage of Cloud Services solution to move into some of the public cloud providers. But very large part of the workload in large enterprises are private cloud or something different datacenters.

And some of the new workloads, which are getting a build as a part of digital applications some of that that is slightly more shift towards using public cloud in some of the areas, but that is also significant adoption of Cloud Foundry platforms. There were some Cloud Foundry platform is a pretty strong adoption in some of the large enterprises. That's really helping customers to build applications which are Cloud agnostic and that's where we see a lot of workloads are moving up.

Srinivas Rao

Thanks. Okay, that was helpful. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sandeep Shah from CGS-CIMB. Please go ahead.

Sandeep Shah

Yeah, thanks for the opportunity. And all the best, Anil, and congratulation, Prateek. Just a question is, in terms of looking at your guidance in reported dollar terms at midpoint, it shows that you may have to do 3.3% compounded Q-on-Q growth for the next two quarters. And my sense is, I think, a lot of deal will have been announced in the last three to four quarters in terms of number of deals including some mega deals. So is it fair to say that the - which is coming December quarter could be one of the best in this year as well as the Q4 growth would also be better, because of the deal efforts, if the events to build some of the acquisitions, which will play out in the coming quarters.

C Vijayakumar

Yeah, fine. Q3 has a couple of dynamics, of course, it's a good quarter - it's going to be a good quarter from a product seasonality perspective. However, in some of our traditional businesses there is a little bit of headwind around the [iferlows] [ph] times-outs and things like that. And a lot of new deals also will transition into steady state and projects. So I expect Q3 to be a solid quarter and that's what is giving us confidence to the status will be in the midpoint. Also one of our acquisitions, which is the company in Germany there is no revenue in the previous quarter, we will have the full quarter impact of that in Q3.

So overall, we are looking at a pretty strong quarter in Q3 and that's what is giving us a little more confidence of H2 and getting you a midpoint kind of guidance for the full year.

Sandeep Shah

Okay. Okay. Fair enough. Just on the IMS, CVK, just wanted to understand, we maybe in the fourth or the fifth year of renewal cycle, where some cloud element has been asked by the client and you might have provided by cannibalizing the revenue. Is it fair to say that after one year or maybe by the mid of next year, which is fiscal 2020? The impact of renewal through cloud cannibalization will reduce on YoY and which make if you are confidence to say that the organic growth prospects in the next year will be better?

C Vijayakumar

I mean, just reading cloud apart, I mean, my general outlook, I mean, the infrastructure growth will continue to get better. Some of the headwinds that we saw, but we are all planned and factored into what we gave in the guidance this year. So I think just we are looking at Global Infrastructure Services, I think, it will get better as we move forward.

Sandeep Shah

Okay. Okay. And just last two housekeeping question on the cash flow generation aren't OCF level for the first quarter was weak even second quarter was weak. I wanted to understand in a cash flow statement, there is $85 million payout for other asset. What is this exactly and how are we looking at cash flow generation in second half? And secondly, just a Mode 2 margin, which is a pure digital service has further declined to almost like 10% at EBIT level. So what is causing there, because most of the other peers are saying that Mode 2 services are high margin businesses?

C Vijayakumar

Parteek, why don't you answer the first one?

Prateek Aggarwal

Yeah. So Sandeep, the Q2 tends to be - if you look at even the Q2 of last year, the cash flow from operating activities are the percentage of net income and above that 78%, it happens to be exactly at same 78% this year also. That is basically due to some seasonality factors in terms of annual flows. First of all, the annual bonus is get paid out during this quarter.

And secondly, we do have in most geographies are higher tax outflow going out in this quarter. And then from some smaller things like annual insurance premiums and things like that, so that's just a seasonality I would say. On an annual basis, I think we continue to be the good cash as always, and we expected to be in the same annual ranges that we have been in before.

C Vijayakumar

And specifically talking about Mode 2 profitability even in the last quarter, when we for the first time provided visibility of EBIT level on Mode 1, 2, 3. We've just pointed out that there is a caution, especially in Mode 2 and Mode 3 since the scale is lower compared to the overall business. There will be some level of fluctuations. And at this point, we continue to do well in Mode 2, our gross margins are definitely better than Mode 1 gross margins. However, our investment at SG&A, we continues to be a focus area, because we believe at this point we are really not focused on optimizing margins in Mode 2 business.

We are focused on how can we continue to build capabilities and make them across the geographies and markets if we're operating under the verticals. So you will continue to see some kind of fluctuations in Mode 2 margins. But as a business scales up, you will see an - kind of increasing margins, yes.

Sandeep Shah

Okay. And just last question, what is the organic growth of this quarter apart from Actian, you also call out, CVK, there was some revenue coming from the acquired IP business. So if you can just get a total inorganic portion for this quarter?

C Vijayakumar

Yeah. I mean, I would say largely organic barring Actian. Actian probably contributed to about 1%. And there was a significant seasonality in the product business, this was one of the softer quarter in the product business. But a little bit of that was offset by some revenues from the new IP. So I think a little less than 2% would be in the organic growth, and a lot of that is visible in our Engineering Services and Infrastructure business, and a little bit in the BPO business as well.

Sandeep Shah

Okay. Fair enough. All the best, and thank you.

C Vijayakumar

Okay. Thanks, Sandeep.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We move to the next question from the line of Ankur Rudra from CLSA. Please go ahead.

Ankur Rudra

All right. Thanks. Just a question on the wake up of where organic versus inorganic is trending from the year, on other year and the half year mark - at the beginning of the year like at a certain tick up. How is it trended so far for the first half. And do you think, it makes between organic, inorganic will be different for the second. I'm looking at YoY basis?

C Vijayakumar

Yeah, I think, we started with half organic and half inorganic. I understand now, it looks like we were do a little bit more organic and a little bit less inorganic for the full year.

Ankur Rudra

Okay. Your organic business is done a bit better than you've expected. Is that what you're trying to say?

C Vijayakumar

Yeah.

Ankur Rudra

Okay. A quick follow-up on the margin side, you had a margin tailwind this quarter, you broke out the margin pickup. I think even in the spot level is a margin tailwind in 3Q. I notice that you haven't revised your margin guidance for the full year, which was you previously said at probably lower average currency level. So what the thought process behind that, where are the puts and takes in the margin side for the rest of the year?

Prateek Aggarwal

So Ankur, the margin guidance we continue to sort of retain at 19.5% to 20.5% in the first half of the year, if you take the average of Q1 and Q2 we had at about 19.8%. You are absolutely right, there is a tailwind going into Q3. But at the same time we do intend to and plan to invest back in the business both on the Mode 3 and Mode 2 side on an organic basis, which is what we have done partly this quarter. There are plans to do more of that, which is the reason we are sort of sticking to the guidance we expect, second half to be incrementally better, but within the range.

Ankur Rudra

Could you elaborate a bit more on the areas you're investing it?

C Vijayakumar

Yeah. So I think we had planned certain investments, various investment pipeline of co-innovation labs. As a strategy, co-innovation labs has been a big anchor for a lot of our wins. So we are accelerating some of those investments like we announced a lab for IoT recently in Seattle. We also expanded our - very recently we expanded our co-innovation lab in London, to build the capability around rapid development using Cloud Foundry Pivotal platform.

And we continue to look at investments - organic investments to build a stronger capabilities across the globe around UI/UX. We had a good momentum in U.S., now we are continuing to hire and build a little more presence across the world. It's largely in line with some of the key things that we are doing, but maybe we are just accelerating and we have a little more flexible to invest, so that it will help us to kind of gain some more momentum as we move forward.

Ankur Rudra

And this on that same trend, was there any pressure on - I know, you have a lot bigger proportion of local employees in the U.S. Are there any pressure on the supply front there where you may have to step up your investments, which may be another pressure point to the second half?

C Vijayakumar

Yes. To some extent, I mean, there is a lot of demand, so there is definitely a good competition for talent, so that where we increase some of our cost. But at this point, at least, in the Q2 number I didn't see that, but I generally see a little bit of pressure and more subcontractor usage that's what we're seeing.

Ankur Rudra

Okay. Thank you and best of luck.

C Vijayakumar

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Rishi Jhunjhunwala from IIFL. Please go ahead.

Rishi Jhunjhunwala

Yeah. Thanks for the opportunity. A couple of quick question. So one, you are grossed lock Licensed IPR has declined by $66 million in this quarter versus last. Why would that actually decline it's a gross locker?

Prateek Aggarwal

I think that's just an exchange rate, because all of the IPs that you have taken, I mean, through this partnership. When we buy if it's in dollars, but when we recorded in the book it's in rupee. And then such volatility plays out, it's basically the exchange rate.

Rishi Jhunjhunwala

Okay. Because I was referring to your dollar GAAP account itself. So I though rupee should not matter there?

Prateek Aggarwal

The dollar number is converted into rupees and then getting converted back into dollar at a different way. Rishi, we can collect offline, if you have further question on that. But that's really the reason, we can help you understand much better.

Rishi Jhunjhunwala

That's fine. Thank you. The other thing is just on IMS, apart from some of the trends that you've already talked about. Are you seeing pressure from either render consolidation or anything of that, because one of you large European peers, basically cut their guidance today in the morning on the back of pressure on the IMF especially in the U.S. and the Germany area. So I just wanted to understand, is it just something which is more prevalent across the sector or could it just to be specific to one window?

C Vijayakumar

I think, there is definitely a little bit more focus around consolidation in IMS space. And we are definitely at the forefront of capitalizing on this opportunity. So I think, we have a pretty strong advantage in the some of the clients, especially in the U.S., where we are consolidating some of their infrastructure landscape.

Rishi Jhunjhunwala

Okay. And lastly on margins, do you have at what currency rates your margin guidance is expected?

C Vijayakumar

I think, it's still last time, we don't believe the appreciation in dollar, it's all going to flow into margins, because we have given our guided range. And we were open to invest and we see a lot of opportunities to invest and grow in some of the areas, especially in Mode 2. There is a number of capabilities are 10 different areas across the different offerings in Mode 2. So we're continuing with that irrespective of the currency movement we believe, we will deliver within our guided range. However if the current state of currency continues, of course, it will create a little bit tailwind in the overall margins compared to what you saw in the H1.

Rishi Jhunjhunwala

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Viju George from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Viju George

Yeah, thank you. I think, most of my questions have been answered. But if I may just practice points and acquisition, it seems to me that the last couple of years, CVK, you've been running at almost half of organic, inorganic growth, assuming that good targets available, good IPs available for you to acquire that the right price point. Do you think that having a 50-50 or the near 50-50 contribution of inorganic to organic? It's a sustainable growth model. That's part one.

Second is that, what could be the cash flow and margin implications of that kind of a strategy?

C Vijayakumar

Yeah, Viju, thank you for your question. First, we have two different themes, whole services and Mode 2 and Mode 1 organization, and the leadership and management is dedicated to Mode 1 and Mode 2 services. And Mode 3 is a separate theme. So each one has an opportunity to look at what are the growth opportunities are available. We do see significant opportunities on the Mode 3 front, especially - you see, I think, a lot of products are leaving significant transformation to be relevant in the new world, and not every company is focused on making those investments to make that the shift.

So I think, that's where we are seeing opportunities. So as long as right opportunities at the right price point under ability to make a difference to that product, and it create some synergies in our Mode 1 and 2, we will invest. I don't think investment will be a constraint, because we think it's a strategic choice that we made to not only deliver grow into next generation services firm, but we also want to build a strong product business.

And of course, with the product business is a $100 billion plus kind of an opportunity, and we are hardly crash the surface of this. And this will mean some kind of, I mean, our cash flows and some of that will have to be planned to help us through this. And I mean, as we've indicated, we would be open to borrow as well to try this, because it's a very important element of our strategy, and it's working very well, it's creating the right synergy benefits. Our IRR significantly better than we had planned. So with all this, I think, it's only logical that we pursue the strategy even more

Viju George

Okay. So essentially you're comfortable with the current growth model, where a significant portion, it close to 50% comes from inorganic activity. So you think that's a sustainable growth model?

C Vijayakumar

See - I think, the 50-50 was a little bit incidental, when we kind of gave the guidance for fiscal 2019. I think, it's going to be driven a lot of opportunities, but we will continue to focus, when grow our business organically, which is primarily in Mode 1 and 2 and to some extent in Mode 3. I think, there is zero dilution and focused on going to drive that, so we continue to be very competitive, our bookings means looks good. Our four business around Infrastructure, Engineering, Digital offering, all of that continues to drive good momentum in organic. So we will leave no stone unturned to continue to drive our organic business.. So whatever growth rates are delivered that's what it is.

But inorganic maybe there are bigger opportunities for the ratio may skew as well. But be sure that there is adequate focus and adequate interest to drive better and better organic growth.

Viju George

Sure. And the last question was margins, CVK, if you assume a very reasonable component of inorganic growth in your growth model for years to come. Do you think that eventually longer term, and it takes margin's downward or upward, because on the one hand you can argue with IP revenues have better margin, but on the other hand one can also argue that the organic growth rate, may not be as good as it was in the past, so the margins might tend to dropdown. So what will it just happen implications on margins you think at an overall level maybe a year or two out in terms of deduction?

C Vijayakumar

Yeah. At a macro level, I think, this strategy have a good - the strategy will be a tailwind to the overall margin strategy in the mid- to long-term, because as when our product mix increases and it becomes significant. It will definitely change the mix of our margins between the different businesses. And as Mode 2 business scales up as well, that will deliver a little bit better margins. So I don't want to follow what will happen a couple of years from now. But generally as a strategy, it is designed to deliver a higher margin that's fundamental to the underlying Mode 1, 2, 3 strategy.

Viju George

Sure. And my last question on the U.S. cycle, I think, you mentioned that you're probably close to the end of the renewal cycle in terms of deals getting negotiated downwards in pricing due to Cloud, new technology, et cetera. Where you think therefore, we could start to see this bottom out very quickly and therefore the new wins with translate substantially into revenue growth full enough is that what you've indicated?

C Vijayakumar

Yeah. I think, when I talked about in the beginning of the year, I said, fiscal 2019 was probably the largest renewals that we were facing. Our FY 2020 will be slightly lower. I think after that, I mean, when renewals may continue, a lot of deals would have been reconfigured with new set of solutions, including a certain amount of public cloud adoption and things like that. So I think, it's probably one more year is that you will see some deals, which were in the traditional solutions set to a new solutions set, so that will drive some kind of reduction in revenue. But I think as I said, FY 2020 will be a little lesser than FY 2019 I would say.

Viju George

Sure. Thank you and all the best.

C Vijayakumar

Thanks, Viju.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Nitin Padmanabhan from Investec. Please go ahead.

Nitin Padmanabhan

Yeah. Hey, thanks for the opportunity. Last quarter you spoke about how the deal price line was pretty solid, and in the last quarter was possibly the highest wins that you had? In the context, if you look at it this quarter, how would that compare versus last quarter in terms of the value of deals, is it comparable? And two, how do you see the pipeline out there?

And the final question is, we have a lot of deals that are ramping up in Q3, a lot of those which we won in Q2? In that context, if you look at utilization is that, it's all time high. And then, we look at a lot of peers, who suggest that the supply is very tight, and they will need to create a utilization buffer. Just wanted your thoughts about how we go about executing in that context and whether do you perceive any execution related issues from a supply perspective?

C Vijayakumar

Okay. There are multiple questions, Nitin, let me take one by one. First one on booking, see, I don't want to call out a specific number, but if you recall last year, Q3, we said it was the highest booking. Then we also followed up in this year saying Q1 booking was even higher. So the Q2 booking is higher than the last four quarter average. So fairly good bookings may not be the highest, but are more than the average of the last four quarters, which is the - which I consider it as a very good, fine.

The pipeline from end of last quarter to end of this quarter, the qualified pipeline has increased over 10%, so which is again a good indication. Now, in terms of headcount growth, even this quarter, we hired close to 4,000 people. Net addition was about 4,000. Some of that may not - I mean, when you utilization there are a lot of people who are doing transitions, so that will be considered as utilized, but that will kind of translate into revenues in the subsequent quarters.

At this point, while I do acknowledge that there is a little bit demand from a fulfillment perspective, I don't see it impacting our execution in Q3 and most likely in Q4 as well. And put lot of measures to strengthen our fulfillment engines across the globe in line with the increased demand that we are seeing. We started doing that the beginning of the first quarter. I think we are in good shape in that.

Nitin Padmanabhan

Okay. That's helpful and all the best.

C Vijayakumar

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Ravi Menon from Elara Securities. Please go ahead.

Ravi Menon

Hi, thank you for the opportunity. So just to extend the question that was previously asked about medium term margins for Mode 3, what do you think we should expect, because I have - if those scales up, any new products that you acquire? That should be a fairly small portion, because it is already $1 billion run rate business. And this includes your organic IP as well.

So should we see margins expand for this business over time or you think you need to make a lot more investments in creating a separate sales channel? Also why - so if you could just walk us through that.

C Vijayakumar

Yeah, I mean, as Prateek mentioned, I think margins will remain in this range in the near future, barring a little bit of seasonality, which is pretty common in the product business.

In terms of investments, of course, we are not looking at IP investments to drive margins. But I think there is a - we're continuing to build a sales channel. We continue to invest in modernizing and kind of - including - we are also incubating a lot of ideas and lot of product IPs in automation and some vertical segments. So at this point we are comfortable to kind of see the business at a 25% EBIT level in the near future. You want [indiscernible]?

Prateek Aggarwal

No, I was just conscious of the time. It's already 7:30. Can we take two more and rest later?

Operator

Sure. So the next question is from the line of Dipesh Mehta from SBICAP Securities. Please go ahead.

Dipesh Mehta

Thanks for the opportunity. Two questions, can you help us understand about…

Operator

Excuse me, this is the operator. Mr. Mehta, can you speak closer to the phone please?

Dipesh Mehta

Yeah, is it better now.

Operator

Better, thank you.

Dipesh Mehta

Yeah, just want to - can you provide some colors on manufacturing and communication outlook, because it seems to be sluggish for some time now? So if you can help us what is leading to this weakness in the performance and how you expect that to play out? And second question is if one look top 6 to 20 client performance, it seems to be weak for some time now. So if you can help us understand, except this two clients, which you referred in BFSI, whether the weakness is broad-based in 6 to 20 or it is because of these to account it is leading to this kind of number? Thanks.

C Vijayakumar

So in terms of verticals, I mean, communications will definitely pick up. I see the second half to be having good momentum. Manufacturing as well, there will be an improvement over what we are seeing so far in the next quarter. I did not understand your question on the clients, can you repeat that please?

Dipesh Mehta

Yeah, so if one look at top 6 to 20, because we report of 5, 10 and 20. So if one do arithmetic on top 6 to 20, performance seems to be muted for I think couple of quarters now. So is it because of the two clients, which you referred in BFSI, which is leading to this reported number or there are weakness in other client as well?

C Vijayakumar

No, I think the BFSI clients are in the larger category, significantly larger category, not in the $5 million to $20 million category. That would be even some of these are like from $40 million - $49 million something, can go to $51 million and - or will reverse, so some minor changes. I don't see any specific issue there. In fact, our $20 million clients have gone up by three of a quarter-on-quarter perspective and a year-on-year perspective six. And $50 million client is reduced by one quarter-on-quarter, but that's some marginal changes with that. I think some of this is also some currency impact as well.

Dipesh Mehta

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Mukul Garg from Haitong Securities. Please go ahead.

Mukul Garg

Thanks. CV, earlier in the call you mentioned about continued investment in IP acquisition. So can you shed a bit more light on this? And in the medium term, where do you see Mode 1, Mode 2, Mode 3 as share in total revenues? Is it possible that Mode 3 can move from current levels to somewhere in mid-20s couple of years down the line? And similarly, do you have any sort of target in terms of how much cash you're going to spend and really is it something which will be a target-led meaningful amount, which you will be spending on attractive IP acquisitions?

C Vijayakumar

Yeah, in terms of - I mean acquisitions as we had called out - I mean, our payout ratio is 50/50, so we have the remaining cash flow. Potentially it could be used for acquisitions. So I think, I mean, our acquisitions will be somewhat similar to what you have seen in the last couple of years. However, it's also going to depend a lot on the specific opportunity. We may hit on a big opportunity and there may be a slightly higher outflow or we may not get the right opportunity and you may see a little bit lower.

So broadly, I mean, directionally intention is to - the plan is to see a similar amount of investments from an acquisition perspective.

Mukul Garg

Understood. So does that mean that we should expect Mode 3 to be much larger portion of your overall revenues in few years?

C Vijayakumar

Yes, of course, I think there is a lot of focus, so Mode 3, definitely you should see a much higher percentage of our revenues. But I don't have a number. All that we were stating was I think we want to drive to a 40% mix of Mode 2 and 3. But the way strategy plays out, you may see a maybe higher proportion of Mode 3 business. But I mean, all of that will be visible to you as we grow our Mode 3 business.

Like in this quarter, I mean, there is a significant organic traction as well in the product business, because lot of IPs that we acquired, we found good opportunities in our existing customers. So it's going to be - Mode 3 is also going to be driven by both organic and inorganic. And we are continuing to build a strong sales channel to drive our products and platform revenue stream. So we will keep you updated as we invest more or as we plan more opportunity.

Mukul Garg

Understood. And just one final point in this, given that your position on Mode 3 are kind of quite big, do you think you will sometime in future require a significant product-focused sales team similar to what large software companies have in place? Is there something which you foresee down the line?

C Vijayakumar

Yes, we're already building a sales channel, as we said even two years back. We already have 100-plus people focused on product sales and solutions, and the services around the - so it will continually evolve and that will mean that we will build a strong product sales organization as well.

Mukul Garg

Got it. Thanks for answering my questions.

C Vijayakumar

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this was the last question for today. I now hand the conference over to Mr. C. Vijayakumar for his closing comments. Over to you, sir.

C Vijayakumar

Yeah, thank you, everyone, for joining us on this second quarter performance and the commentary. Overall, it's been a pretty satisfying performance. We continue to show incremental traction in our overall growth.

And the overall demand environment and the opportunity that is there, and the strong differentiation and a distinct strategy that we have adopted, we feel very confident of continuing to deliver industry-leading growth and look forward to interacting with you in subsequent interactions. And thank you for joining us today.

Operator

Thank you very much, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of HCL Technologies Limited, that concludes this conference call. Thank you for joining us and you may now disconnect your lines.