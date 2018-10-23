Sandstorm Gold: Q3 Updates

Also, one recent, lesser-known acquisition this year has already paid off nicely for the company.

However, the company reported strong production results for the third quarter of 2018.

Sandstorm Gold Q3 Update

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) recently released its third-quarter 2018 sales numbers, and some other news may have flown under investors' radar.

If you're unfamiliar with Sandstorm, my most recent coverage discussed the company's Hod Maden PFS analysis. That's a good starting point because the company's 30% interest in the Hod Maden asset is a huge growth driver: Sandstorm's future share of gold production from the asset amounts to 79,800 AuEq ounces annually, more than doubling annual output.

Here are some recent updates at Sandstorm Gold, including recent production results, the performance of a new acquisition, and recent insider buying.

Q3 production results

Sandstorm put out its first news release in a few months when it announced Q3 sales numbers on Oct. 1.

The company says that it sold approximately 14,300 attributable gold equivalent ounces during Q3. Also, 85% of the ounces came from operations run by major and mid-tier mining companies, as it has worked hard to limit its exposure to riskier junior miners.

The sales figures were down slightly from last quarter but are up slightly when compared to last year.

Quarter Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Gold sales (ounces) 15,558 12,750 14,239 12,032 14,685 14,465 14,300 Average gold price $1,210 $1,260 $1,255 $1,250 $1,326 $1,309 *$1,220 - $1,230 Operating cash flow (millions) $11.9 $11.1 $11.9 $9.9 $13.4 $12.3 **$11.50 - $12.00

*Estimate based on average gold prices from July to September, as prices have ranged from $1,170-1,250/oz as well as an estimate of cash operating costs.

The production looks pretty much in line with previous quarters and does not carry any surprises.

Endeavour Mining's (OTCQX:EDVMF) production at Hounde, in which Sandstorm owns a 2% NSR royalty, should be in-line with guidance. Other main assets, like the Santa Elena mine owned by First Majestic (AG) and the Yamana's (AUY) Cerro Moro mine, also likely provided steady production for Sandstorm this quarter.

While it's hard to give exact cash flow estimates, my best guess is Sandstorm ends up producing margins of approximately $924/oz ($1,220 gold price minus $296 cash costs); when factoring in other expenses, operating cash flow should come in around $11.5-12 million, which is not bad at all considering the weakness in gold prices these past few months.

Sandstorm will likely end the quarter with more than $10 million in net cash on its balance sheet, plus it has a $150 million undrawn revolver. It is producing around $45-50 million in cash flow annually at current gold prices (just under $60 million with gold at $1,250) and that figure expected to rise to $110+ million by 2023, according to its corporate presentation.

By the end of 2019, Sandstorm is estimated to have around $240 million in available capital, assuming it completes no new deals before then. These figures do not include the $53 million worth of debt and equity investments ("non-core" investments) held on its balance sheet.

Aton Resources Stock Price, Drill Results

One of Sandstorm's smaller, lesser-known deals has been performing very well this year.

Back in May, Sandstorm signed a $2.1 million financing package with a company called Aton Resources. Sandstorm subscribed for and received 40 million shares of Aton at C$.045 for total proceeds of $1.8 million and also paid $300,000 for a 1% NSR royalty on the Abu Marawat property, located in Egypt. This is a massive land package, as it's over 738 sq. km in size and also located near infrastructure, a highway and rail and power lines.

Since that transaction, Aton's shares have nearly doubled and currently trade at C$.07, so Sandstorm's unrealized equity gain is close to C$1 million (a 55% equity gain). Sandstorm agreed not to sell any of its shares for at least 12 months, but the gains are certainly nice to see. The shares also came with some warrants which could increase Sandstorm's ownership should the stock price rise above the warrant exercise price of C$.08.

Aton has been reporting strong exploration results at Abu Marawat. On Sept. 13, it reported channel sampling results that included 2.34 g/t over 62.6 meters and it also hit 5.26% zinc on Sept. 27. On Oct. 2, the first drill holes at the Rodruin prospect hit 12.47 g/t over 36 meters at just 5 meter downhole depth, while other drills hit very high-grade intersections of 63.15 g/t over 4 meters and 40.67 g/t over 3 meters.

While this is a very early stage project, the results are encouraging, and Sandstorm's very small investment has already paid off quite a bit; I'd personally love to see more of these types of low-risk, high-reward potential deals.

CEO Insider Buy

On August 15, Sandstorm's CEO Nolan Watson made a large purchase of stock, buying 41,300 shares at C$4.87, valuing the purchase at just over $201,000. It's always good to see insider buys of this size in my opinion, as it shows insiders have skin in the game and believe that their company's stock price is undervalued.

Watson owns 1.107 million shares following the purchase, according to insider filings, which are worth C$5.49 million as of writing.

Final thoughts

Sandstorm's sales figures for Q3 look par for the course, which I don't see as a bad thing. Its cash flow and earnings should be in-line with estimates.

