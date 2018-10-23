Atlassian: Is This The Right Time And The Right Place For Investors To Take A Look?

The company detailed some plans for it to extend its footprint in the IT operations space both with the acquisition of of OpsGenie and the release of JiraOps.

The world turned upside down

According to traditional history books, when the British army surrendered to Washington and Lafayette at Yorktown, the band played a British tune first published in the 1640s called the “World Turned upside Down.” It was on October 19, 1781 - almost 240 years ago. The World Turned Upside Down is actually a cheerful ballad, and I suppose playing it was entirely appropriate at Yorktown, where the British and a significant cohort of loyalist allies were out-thought and out-fought by the Americans and the French.

The tune might have been played last Friday, appropriately, as high-tech, high-growth shares, including those of Atlassian (TEAM) in particular, were turned upside down in a major way. I think that at this point, investors are looking at Atlassian shares in an upside-down fashion. This is a high-growth, high-margin business, expanding into new areas and exploiting its technology optimally. It has an EV/S ratio of 13X, high no doubt if considered in isolation. But the company has developed a very long growth runway for itself, and it is the leader in collaboration software used by work groups, both within and outside of the IT space at this time. And it generates a substantial level of free cash flow, with free cash flow margins expected to reach 32% this year.

And while it is always difficult to rate these kinds of things, it is apparent to many industry observers that the leadership of this company is amongst “the best and the brightest” in the enterprise software space. It is, I suppose, hard to quantify that part of a valuation model - but the people who have built this company over the past 16 years, despite some of their political thinking, have shown they are extremely skilled in identifying trends in the IT space and in capitalizing on opportunities. And the ability of the two founders to continue their collaboration is one of those major positives for this company that it is impossible to quantify. The recent sale of Atlassian’s HipChat service to Slack (SLACK) was a great way to reorient the company. The more recent purchase of OpsGenie continues to add to the company's focus in some potentially explosive new spaces.

Is this the optimal price at which to enter these shares? The shares are volatile, and perhaps they are less well known by investors than other $1 billion revenue software companies. More than 96% of the shares are owned by institutions and the shares are only covered by 15 analysts. But after declining by 25% in three weeks, I think the entry point is attractive.

Over the past several weeks, the higher growth, higher valued software stocks, that had performed well through about the first half of 2018, dramatically reversed course. Even the IGV software index, which is essentially flat since the start of August, and down a bit over 10% since its peak at the start of October, really provides a poor representation of the severity in percentage terms of the drop in what had been the fastest appreciating names. The world indeed has apparently turned upside down.

I don’t purport to give economic forecasts or advice about the trend of equity valuations per se. In fact, I am often appalled by what I might term the casual profundity with which forecasts of such gravity are provided without use of the latest forecasting tools. There is no tool I have yet seen which calculates with much better than random chance the “right” valuation for a particular growth rate or can provide economists with precise, tested correlations on which to base an economic forecast. If anyone is seeking proof of that particular assertion - look no further than Friday’s report on housing sales - 3 interest rate increases and the housing market has apparently stalled.

So, this is not an article about valuations or the economy or climbing walls of worry or anything like that. I wouldn’t really be able add to the conversation by suggesting that there is a specific EV/S that one ought to pay for a particular growth rate or a particular company. I am willing to recommend to readers that paying 13X EV/S for Atlassian shares is both prudent and likely to lead to favorable financial outcome. But I might argue that paying 13X EV/S, even for a company with what appears to have a comparable growth rate to TEAM would not be reasonable or prudent.

My goal in this article is to discuss some of the operating trends that Atlassian (TEAM) reported late last week. I am not going to claim prescience or second sight on the fraught issues of valuation for this company. I doubt seriously that the investors/traders who sold Atlassian shares so forcefully in the wake of the latest earnings release were really fixated on the EV/S ratio. And I doubt that there really were many shareholders who felt disappointed in much, if anything, Atlassian either reported or had to say about the state of their business or its outlook.

I have recently been asked on several occasions, "what am I missing" in terms of why Atlassian or other high-growth names have fallen so far so fast. My own contention, based on some experience going back awhile, is that Atlassian, along with a host of other names, is seeing its shares down valued as part of a very strong risk-off trade implemented by quant investors. Quant funds deliberately eschew knowing anything whatsoever about specifics of valuation or market share or free cash flow. That simply isn’t how they have or will operate. The answer to the question of "what am I missing" is probably nothing particular when it comes to an analysis of the business. The missing piece is simply that in a given time period, the price of Atlassian shares can be controlled by investors who are absolutely disinterested in the fundamentals of the company's business.

That may not be terribly satisfying to some readers - but with 60%-70% or more of the volume in listed securities being traded by quant funds, who use very similar algorithms and use many of the same correlations, it is a more feasible explanation than torturing some explanation for a falling growth rate for Atlassian as the reason for the rather substantial share price decline.

Atlassian Pivots

Atlassian, today, is not what Atlassian was a couple of years ago. That may not be totally noticeable to many since the company still sells its main product Jira to the same kind of users. It has become a bit more ubiquitous and a bit more expensive, but it is certainly still the major revenue driver for the company.

But there is quite a bit of Atlassian beyond Jira, and it seems probable that in the future, more revenue will come from newer areas of the company. The company in early 2017 acquired Trello and has since shed HipChat in a transaction with Slack. Atlassian has made a career of acquisition, and Trello was the 18th transaction and largest the company has closed. Trello, for those not familiar with the company, was a spin-off from Fog Creek Software. It offers a service that enables an automated form of project management using what looks like a series of pinboards. Trello, at least at the 30,000 ft. level, appears to be addressing a similar market to Jira, but it is doing so in a fashion that is easier for non-software developers to use. While Trello seems to be very successful, much of its success will come from drag-along revenues and in solidifying Atlassian’s position in the collaboration space.

Trello is still a small part of Atlassian’s revenue - certainly less than 5% in the prior fiscal year. That said, user growth and other revenue statistics are showing growth of 50% or more for the Trello solution, above the company’s forecast when it acquired the company and that seems likely to continue. Just how much Trello drags along other Atlassian revenues is harder to say - at the moment, Atlassian is focusing on the land part of the Trello strategy.

In early September, Atlassian announced that it was spending almost $300 million to buy OpsGenie. Part of the reason to invest in Atlassian is that it has and is likely to continue to make strategic acquisitions that substantially expand its TAM and support its growth rate far beyond the numbers that are published these days.

I think that a comment made by co-CEO at the time of the acquisition to the effect that, “One of the reasons we withdrew from the communications market (the sale of HipChat) is we see a much, much, much bigger prize for us in IT.” Overall, IT operations software is supposed to be a $20 billion market by 2022. OpsGenie is part of what the company now calls JiraOps which also include Jira Help Desk and Service Desk offerings.

This new acquisition, coupled with the announcement of JiraOps as another component of a Atlassian IT ops solution conjunction with Jira Help Desk/Service Desk, is obviously intended to extend the company’s footprint in order to more effectively compete for enterprise class users in the market so long dominated by ServiceNow (NOW). During the conference call Thursday evening, the Atlassian CFO said it did not yet see ServiceNow in many competitive situations, but I think over time, that is likely to change, given the goals of both companies.

Becoming a major competitor of NOW is a non-trivial undertaking. But inevitably, NOW and TEAM will butt heads as the Jira products in question become more targeted to larger enterprises. I can’t really assure readers that I have some proof point as to how the competition is going to go. I am not sure with a market measured in the tens of billions in potential and a company the size of Atlassian, I have to prove they will beat NOW in order to recommend the shares.

But one factor that might be of interest to readers is that Jira Service Desk is 1/5th the price of NOW’s comparable offering. I have provided a link to a 3rd party evaluation comparing Jira to ServiceNow. The acquisition of OpsGenie further extends the competition. Atlassian spends far less of its revenues on sales and marketing when compared to NOW - the reason it is so profitable. It can do that because its products provide users with a very high cost/benefit ratio which in turn engenders a significant level of word of mouth marketing.

This is part of the reason why the company should be able to maintain a much higher growth rate into the future, particularly when compared to the 26.5% revenue growth projected by the First Call consensus for fiscal 2020. My belief is the combination or organic and inorganic sources will keep TEAM growing in the low to mid 30% range and that operating margins will continue to advance modestly as well.

Atlassian is a far more profitable company and generates far more free cash than most of its high-growth peers. Its valuation anomaly, in terms of EV/S, is really not so surprising when the level of free cash flow growth and free cash flow margins take the place of the ever popular enterprise value/sales ratio as the main components of a valuation analysis. It would actually be surprising if Atlassian shares did not have amongst the highest EV/S ratios in the software world - because Atlassian would appear to have the highest free cash flow margin of peer hyper-growth IT companies.

Atlassian’s Q1 - Did it actually disappoint investors?

I suppose the answer has to be two-fold. On the one hand, Atlassian shares declined by more than 14% last Friday, so that surely means some investors might have been disappointed. But I think that the share price move really was a not a function of investor disappointment with either the results or the guidance that Atlassian provided. The fact is that just about across the board, the operating results in Q1 were better than investors and analysts had projected, and the company provided what I would consider to be strong guidance. From an operational perspective, Atlassian continues to show its ability to drive growth - and of some note - profitability and cash flow. Many investment management tomes talk about free cash flow as the lodestar of valuation - and indeed discounted free cash flow is supposed to be the metric most used to derive share price valuations. Atlassian is already achieving free cash flow margins of 28%, and it is forecasting free cash flow margins for this year to reach 32%.

Given the level of both growth and profitability Atlassian has been able to achieve, it would be difficult to deny that the company was one of the better run businesses in the software space. And, the company actually guided above its own prior forecast for both revenues, profits and free cash flow. While the space in which the company operates is a bit amorphous and difficult to define with precision, it seems likely to me that the company is increasing dominance in the market areas in which it competes.

Just to recapitulate the headline metrics, total revenues rose by 37% which compared to prior guidance for 33% growth. The company over-attained its prior forecast for non-IFRS earnings by about $.01. It raised guidance for Q2 - with revenue growth now forecast to be about 3% above the prior consensus. The new EPS forecast of for the quarter is $.01 above the prior consensus. Atlassian has a long history of over-attaining its guidance. I would be surprised if that process didn’t continue through the course of fiscal 2019.

Perhaps one percentage point of the guidance increase is related to the company’s purchase of OpsGenie; the OpsGenie purchase probably is a factor in the smaller increase in EPS guidance. Overall, the company added about 6,000 new customers in the quarter, which raised its customer count to 131,000. That cadence is consistent with customer growth over the past several quarters.

I was most impressed by the rather noticeable increase in the company’s gross margins. While operating expenses are levers that companies can and do control based on specific goals they may have, the ability companies have to improve gross margins is a sign of a health of their marketplace. Software companies, it goes without saying, do not sell anything tangible, and it's their pricing more than any other factor that drives their gross margins. Gross margins actually rose by about 400 bps to over 83% on an IFRS basis. And they did so while the company continued to transition to a subscription revenue model. Subscription revenues rose by 55% last quarter, while maintenance and perpetual license revenues only rose by 21% and 12%, respectively.

In the interest of completeness, I want to note that the CFO, during the conference call, suggested that gross margins were quite high on a relative basis this past quarter as the company leverages its use of AWS (AMZN) infrastructure to support its base of subscription customers.

The company’s calculated booking metric rose by 33% year on year. There is a story there in that last year deferred revenue growth was driven by some users signing annual renewals early to escape a price increase. This year, the price increase took place a couple of weeks later in the quarter, and the impact of early renewals was less. Overall, deferred revenue increases mean less to a company that is still selling lots of smaller deals to workgroups as well as enterprise agreements.

And yet the shares came close to imploding in the wake of the earnings release and lost 14% of their value on Friday in the wake of the earnings report. And so far as it goes, the shares were certainly not over-performing in the last 6 weeks or so in anticipation of earnings - they had lost 16% of their value in the last 3 weeks before Friday’s debacle.

There have been some commentators on this site and in other locations who have suggested that this kind of share price performance is to be expected - either because of the valuation of Atlassian shares or because the shares, even at their current level are still up 33% year to date or by 40% over the past year. Needless to say, I do not agree. Atlassian shares do have a rather elevated EV/S ratio - particularly when compared to other vendors who are either growing more slowly in terms of revenues, or who are not profitable or who do not enjoy rather substantial free cash flow margins.

I think the error on the part of many commentators who talk about elevated valuations relates to their inability or unwillingness to evaluate a company’s strategy and its competitive moat in some kind of systematic fashion. Investors generally try to evaluate the ability of management to drive competitive advantages over the long term. Investing in stocks is not the same as trying cases in a court of law. There is no such thing as a standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. I can’t prove that Atlassian shares, with a current EV/S based on my growth assumptions for the next 4 quarters is now 13X are really a buy. I think that they are, simply because I think that investors will value the company’s substantial level of free cash flow and the moat that sustains that cash flow, and because investors can expect growth in the low to mid 30% range for at least the next 3 years, and perhaps longer.

Why is Atlassian so profitable?

Atlassian is projecting that it will achieve operating margins of about 20% on a non-IFRS basis this year. This would be up by 100 bps year on year. Operating margins have shown a consistent upward trend for several years now, and forecasts for that metric have been most often exceeded. Why is the company able to produce decent profits and strong operating cash flow margins?

My belief is that Atlassian and its Jira product have a certain cachet as the collaboration tool of choice. This has allowed the company to raise prices, and in turn, this has led to a strong pattern of operating margin growth. There is surely not a 100% correlation between development spend and user satisfaction. Sometimes, perhaps often, companies make poor choices in terms of their development projects.

But one advantage this company has is the background of its leadership and their experience in building this company. It perhaps means something that both of the co-presidents are adjunct professors at the University of NSW in Computer Science. I suspect that is a rare combination in the ranks of senior executives in the IT space.

In any event, even at this scale, Atlassian spends 46% of its revenues on research and development. That is actually down a little from the 48% spend ratio the company reported for Q1 of the prior fiscal year. What it means, at least to this writer, is that the company is willing to outspend its rivals on product development by a substantial amount.

The company continues to update its offerings and probably is doing so at a noticeably greater rate than competitors. Most recently, the company launched a new incarnation of Jira which some believe will further accelerate growth of that platform.

I can’t prove that there is a direct correlation between research and development spend and user satisfaction and word of mouth recommendation. Is Jira really better than its competitors. I have linked here to a Jira commercial. No doubt there will be readers of this article who will disagree with the commercial, which is why there are so many competitors in the market. But if user satisfaction can be measured in some practical way, it would appear to be the ability that Atlassian has had to raise prices and to achieve strong gross margins is probably correlated with overall user satisfaction.

And this user satisfaction strategy has seemingly worked out in that the sales and marketing spend ratio fell to only 19% on an IFRS basis last quarter, down from about 23% in the prior year. While again, there is nothing provable in looking at spend metrics and product quality that can be proven, it is worth noting that there are very few, if any, high growth software companies that have such a low sales and marketing spend ratio.

My thesis, simply put, is that Atlassian can charge more for its products because they offer users a very high ratio of benefits to costs. The company spends an incredible amount on research and development. It has the confidence to do so because of the background and work experience of its leadership. This enables the company to offer users new products and more features compared to the competition. Because user satisfaction is high, the company doesn’t need to spend huge sums that characterize many other software vendors on sales and marketing. And the overall result of this strategy has been the ability Atlassian has had to achieve high and rising margins. It is, I believe, a principal part of the case to be made for the company’s valuation and for the ownership of its shares.

Atlassian is gradually leveraging its general and administrative costs. Last quarter, these costs fell to 17% of revenues, down from 18% in the year earlier period. The company has been seeing progress in terms of trimming the general and administrative cost ratio for some time now, and while acquisitions may impact quarterly metrics in this area, I expect to see continuing spend discipline to further improve general and administrative spend ratios.

In turn, the high level of profitability has enabled this company to report substantial levels of free cash flow, the metric this company focuses on in evaluating its profitability. Last year, free cash flow growth was more than 50%. Operating cash flow growth was 30% last quarter, although free cash flow growth was lower due to purchase of property and equipment as part of the company’s continued geographic expansion (new headquarters in new countries). The company is forecasting that it will achieve free cash flow growth of 32% this year. This past quarter, almost all of the growth in cash flow was because of higher levels of profitability. Indeed, as mentioned earlier in this article, Atlassian actually battled exogenous headwinds in terms of cash flow because it had a lower level of “pull forwards”, and it reported numbers on a changed accounting standard called IFRS 15.

Summing Up

Atlassian is thought by some to be a company with an elevated level of EV/S. That really ignores its high level of profitability and free cash flow margin. The company is demonstrating that it is a leading vendor in its space, and it has clearly made some pivots that will expand its TAM. It is led by some of the thought leaders in the IT space. Perhaps one of the principal risks in owning these shares are the potential political aspirations of its leaders which have seen some publicity in recent months through Tweets. And the company is an IT vendor, and IT spending, at least at some level, is correlated to global growth. There is really not enough history for anyone to know just how cyclically sensitive the creation of work groups or help desks might be if global growth decelerates.

But overall, this was another in a string of strong quarters for Atlassian, and I like the new directions and journeys on which the company has embarked. I think that the company will achieve positive alpha over the next 12 months and feel that the current level of share price retracement affords investors with a decent entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEAM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.