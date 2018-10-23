Tesla Earnings Preview: Setting The Bar For Tomorrow's Extravaganza

The most important metrics will be profitability, positive cash flow, and Model 3 gross margins, along with setting targets for next quarter.

Heading into the October 23 earnings call, this is a listing of Tesla's promises and targets from Q2/18 - setting the bar for Tesla to clear.

Tesla has announced an earnings call with only two days notice - leaving bulls and bears alike speculating about what the short timing means.

Summary

It has been a rough few months for Tesla (TSLA). Since the euphoria of the last earnings call, we've witnessed "$420 secured" be announced and be canceled. We've witness an SEC lawsuit (my breakdown here) and a settlement and even Seeking Alpha's news team make a "judgeville" joke while Elon Musk makes yet another unfortunate tweet. Despite that tweet, the SEC remained supportive of the settlement and the settlement was approved.

Tesla has also introduced a new Model 3 version - a middle option between its existing offering and a real $35,000 car. Finally, Tesla has rushed a Q3/18 earnings announcement and received an endorsement from a celebrity short-seller.

It's been a trip, to say the least.

Rather than focus on theatrics, here, I will take a close look at exactly what Tesla has promised and targeted for Q3/18. Reviewing Tesla's targets will provide perspective on Tesla's earnings call on October 23 - regardless of whether that news is positive of negative.

The most important metrics here will be Tesla's profitability (profitable or not?) and cash flow (positive or not?). Tesla's Model 3 gross margins (targeting ~15%) will be vital to whether Tesla will make a profit. After those targets, the next most important aspect may be what Tesla targets for next quarter, including Model 3 production, margin expectations, and any plans for Chinese expansion.

Tomorrow will be an interesting earnings call. Here is what I am looking for heading into Tesla's earnings tomorrow.

Earnings Day: October 23

Tomorrow, Tesla announces earnings - after-hours on October 23.

The process seems very rushed this time around. Tesla only announced Monday after-hours that earnings would be released on Wednesday:

"Tesla Inc. said late Monday evening that it expects to report third-quarter earnings after the closing bell Wednesday. Tesla stock was down 0.3% in after hours trading. The company will host a conference call at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time to discuss the quarter and outlook. Tesla stock is down 12% this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 1.9%." Marketwatch

This announcement has the market buzzing. As of 1 PM ET on 10/23, Tesla shares are up 9% while the S&P 500 is down 1.3% - perhaps due to a positive comment from Andrew Left and perhaps due to rumors of a "near profitable" record quarter.

In preparation for earnings, it is useful to separate the signal from the noise and to review Tesla's Q3 forecasts from their Q2 update letter and earnings call. This will allow us to have a baseline for measuring Tesla's performance - did they meet their stated goals?

Every expectation herein will be both recent (not years-old statements) and measurable in Q3 (not long-term goals). Further, every expectation will have a citation to where it comes from. In my view, this is a useful exercise so that we can later compare Tesla's performance to their promises - as I did on my personal site in Q1/18.

Tesla's two main promises in Q2/18 related to Model 3 production and deliveries and to profitability/cash flow. We already have results from the former promise and will find out about results from the latter promise on Wednesday.

Profitability and cash flow

"[W]e still expect to achieve GAAP profitability in Q3 and Q4. Going forward, we believe Tesla can achieve sustained quarterly profits, absent a severe force majeure or economic downturn, while continuing to grow at a rapid pace." Tesla Q2 Update Letter

This is perhaps Tesla's most important promise for Q3 (and for Q4) - GAAP profitability. Tesla has had only two quarters in its history with GAAP profits - Q1/13 and Q3/16.

Electrek - often said to be Tesla's unofficial mouthpiece - has already been readying the markets for a miss on this expectation with Fred Lambert suggesting that Tesla will achieve a "near profitable" record quarter:

"The early earnings come as Tesla is expected to deliver a record quarter and even come close to profitability, according to comments by Elon Musk. ... In an email to employees at the end of the quarter, CEO Elon Musk said that the company was really close to profitable. It’s unclear if Tesla is actually going to post a profit, which would be the first time since 2013 [sic - Q3/16], but some investors are taking this rush to release the results as a good sign."

It isn't clear if Electrek received any information informing them of "near profits" - as opposed to actual profits - or if this is solely based on Elon's blog post in September.

"We expect to generate positive cash including operating cash flows and capital expenditures, as well as the normal inflow of cash received from non-recourse financing activities on leased vehicles and solar products." Tesla Q2 Update Letter "I feel comfortable achieving a GAAP income positive and cash flow positive quarter every quarter from here on out. That's a – there may be occasional quarters, where we pay back a big loan or something, where there may be just because we paid back a big loan. But absent that, it would be cash flow positive." Elon Musk, Q2/18 CC

Tesla has also projected positive free cash flow in Q3/18, and in future quarters.

Tesla has had positive operating cash flow in seven quarters - most recently in Q4/17. Tesla has had positive free cash flow in four quarters - most recently Q3/16.

Vehicle production, delivery, and margins

"We expect to produce 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3 vehicles in Q3, which will represent an increase of 75% to 92% from the prior quarter. Deliveries should outpace production in Q3 as our delivery system stabilizes." Tesla Q2 Update Letter

Tesla expected 50-55,000 Model 3 vehicles to be produced with deliveries outpacing production. As I forecast in September ("Tesla Is On Track To Meet Targets For The Model 3"), Tesla has met these targets - although has not exceeded them.

On October 2, Tesla announced they had produced 53,239 Model 3 vehicles - a bit above midpoint of their guided 50-55k range. Tesla also delivered 55,840 Model 3 vehicles, outpacing production in Q3/18. Tesla met this goal - which was greeted positively by the market until further questionable Elon Musk tweets sent share tumbling:

"Having achieved our 5,000 per week milestone, we will now continue to increase that further, with our aim being to produce 6,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by late August." Tesla Q2 Update Letter

Personally, I don't think Tesla's "burst rate" production metrics are very useful information. Ultimately, this is a car company that sells X cars in a quarter - how many of those cars are produced in their busiest week is little more than trivia. I'd prefer to just count total cars in a quarter and divide that by 13 weeks to find average weekly production than look at maximum production.

Despite my misgivings about the usefulness of this metric, Tesla continues to provide it and aimed for 6,000 Model 3 vehicles/week by late August.

We do not yet have Tesla's official word on this metric, but all signs suggest Tesla missed this target. Bloomberg's Model 3 Tracker shows a single week above 6,000/week - but it tends to be unreliable, especially for week-to-week numbers. Further, the circled week was not in late August - it was in mid-September.

"As first revealed in the last episode of our podcast and based on the same reliable source familiar with Tesla’s production, the automaker built about 6,400 vehicles during the last week (last 7 days) of August (from 24th to 31st midday) including about 4,300 Model 3 vehicles." Electrek, September 2, 2018

Electrek announced that Tesla missed this production goal already - back on September 2. They applied positive spin to the news "Tesla misses Model 3 production goal of 6,000 units per week, but on track for overall Q3 goal" - but a miss is a miss.

"Model 3 gross margin should grow significantly to approximately 15% in Q3 and to approximately 20% in Q4 predominantly due to continued reduction in manufacturing costs and to some extent an improving mix." Tesla Q2 Update Letter

We may not hear whether Tesla meets this goal or not. Tesla does not break out gross margins on each vehicle in their financials. Instead, we only hear about Tesla's margins on individual models if Tesla tells us those margins in their investor update. However, given the focus that is on Model 3 margins, Tesla should be expected to give us this number - although they may obfuscate it slightly (e.g., saying "mid-teens" without giving an exact percentage).

Tesla's stated goal here is already a bit wishy-washy: They did not guide for 15% margins, but instead, guided to "approximately 15%" margins - perhaps meaning ~14-16% or something similar?

Despite that, this will be one of Tesla's most important metrics this quarter. Shareholders and other stakeholders want to be assured that Tesla can ramp up profitability on the Model 3 and mass-produce a car at this scale profitably. If Tesla cannot profitably produce a $55,000-60,000 Model 3, why would the market trust them enough to lend them money for a Chinese expansion?

"Model S and Model X deliveries should accelerate in the second half of this year as we have now finished realigning our delivery process. While historically most deliveries were made towards the end of each quarter, our delivery pattern should smooth out in the next two quarters. Our target of delivering 100,000 Model S and Model X vehicles this year remains unchanged." Tesla Q2 Update Letter

Investors are seemingly uninterested in the Model S and Model X - perhaps because they are mature products with limited growth prospects. However, Tesla has also provided forecasts for these vehicles.

After Q2/18, Tesla had delivered ~44,100 Model S/X vehicles in 2018. As a result, to hit a target of 100,000, Tesla would need to average ~27,950 Model S/X vehicles/quarter. However, they didn't forecast even deliveries in Q3/Q4 - so this isn't a testable target for Q3 itself, although we can track their progress towards this goal in Q3.

We already have Q3 deliveries for the Model S and Model X: Tesla delivered 14,470 Model S vehicles and 13,190 Model X vehicles in Q3/18. Combined, this is 27,660 vehicles. Tesla is marginally behind their target for Model S/X deliveries. This isn't yet a miss, but if Tesla's Q4 matches Q3, they would fall ~580 vehicles short of 100,000 for a slight miss.

Note that last year, Tesla delivered ~10% more Model S and X vehicles in Q4 than in Q3. If Tesla's Q4 deliveries outpace Q3 deliveries again, Tesla would hit their target of 100,000 deliveries.

Other targets

Tesla's other targets are likely to be of far less importance to the market than the targets mentioned above. But here are other targets and expectations that Tesla set last quarter:

"For the rest of this year, total non-GAAP operating expenses should remain relatively stable at Q2 levels excluding restructuring costs, as a result of our overall drive towards operating efficiencies." Tesla Q2 Update Letter

In Q2/18, GAAP operating expenses were $1.24 billion. Excluding restructuring costs, operating expenses were $1.14 billion. I have previously projected operating costs of ~$1.18 billion. It will likely be a matter of opinion whether operating costs are "relatively stable" or not. Perhaps a reasonable metric for "relatively stable" would be +/- 5% - but others would have different ideas about relative stability.

"Our total 2018 capex is expected to be slightly below $2.5 billion, which is significantly below the total 2017 level of $3.4 billion." "Interest expenses in Q3 should be roughly $170 million (with approximately half being non-cash)." "Losses attributable to non-controlling interest should remain in line with the last quarter." "We are expecting that the negative margin of our Services and Other business will narrow by the end of this year." "[O]ur solar deployments should remain stable in the second half of this year." Tesla Q2 Update Letter

Tesla also set goals regarding capital expenditures (but allowed themselves some flexibility based on cash flow), interest expenses, losses due to non-controlling interests, margins for services and other, and solar deployments.

Unless any of these metrics - especially capital expenditures - is very out-of-line, I do not expect these expectations to be talking points after Tesla's earnings call.

Takeaways

Tomorrow (Oct 23) will be a big earnings call for Tesla.

The most important metrics that will be announced tomorrow are Tesla's profitability and their cash flow. A "home run" tomorrow would involve announcing a profit, announcing a positive operating cash flow, and announcing a positive free cash flow. Conversely, the worst-case scenario would involve missing on all three metrics - net losses, negative operating cash flow, and negative free cash flow.

Another crucial metric will be the gross margins on the Model 3. This figure is strongly tied to profitability and cash flow: The Model 3 was more than two-thirds of Tesla's deliveries in Q3/18 and margins that Tesla generates from the Model 3 could determine whether Tesla can be profitable and have a positive cash flow.

Tesla's future projections will also be crucial: How many Model 3's does Tesla plan to produce in Q4/18 and beyond? Have there been changes in Tesla's Chinese Gigafactory plans? What will Tesla say regarding incoming debt repayments? How will Tesla discuss the launch of the Model 3 Medium Range? Will Tesla update on the timing of a $35,000 Model 3?

The answers to each of these questions will move Tesla's stock tomorrow after-hours and in Thursday trading.

Best of luck to everyone - shorts and longs alike.

