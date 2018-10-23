Carnival Cruise Corporation: At The Mercy Of The Economy?

This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.

Ever thought of a long trip across the world on board of a luxurious ship? You may have come across Carnival Cruise Corporation (CCL). This leisure travel company pleases passengers (mostly baby boomers these days) with their large 100+ ships. From an investment perspective, the company distributed increasing dividends for the last 3 years. As you may have picked on, what CCL sells, are dreams, which basically falls into the consumer discretionary spending. In current markets, CCL surfs on the growth wave and retirement numbers going up in America. Caution will be necessary since an economic downturn could rapidly sink the ship of a prolonged investment.

Understanding the Business

CCL provides vacations all around the world on board of their cruise ships fleet. The company operates over 100 ship brands, including Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruise, and many others. On their 2017 statements, 103 ships were reported, supporting a whopping 232,000 passenger capacity. Those luxurious ships travel across more than 700 ports, which push the company into the driver's seat of its peers.

Source: Carnival Corporation's website

CCL's employment number rose to 120,000 last year, serving over 200,000 passengers a year and launching 1,500 trips a year. The boards also marked their will to respect the environment and leaving the least damage possible after their trips. Governance also established a 2020 sustainability goals plan, in which they state numerous environmental-oriented goals to achieve. From those who made the list, a 25% reduction in CO 2 , waste reduction, and water efficiency.

Growth Vectors

CCL is more of a cyclical company. Consumer Cyclical companies are among the most common dividend payers' group. This sector tends to thrive in bullish economies as it is fueled by consumer spending. There are great opportunities in this sector if you can time your purchase. You can get the complete list of Consumer Cyclical dividend stocks with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

As previously mentioned, services offered by the company are considered discretionary. Since the current economy is in a strong growth period, metrics followed. This sustained growth also comes from the previous generation, who are retiring in mass. Baby boomers, cashing out investment to enjoy life are a strong vector for the company. CCL should benefit from those retirements in future years but could also feel a sting afterward.

The leisure giant also signed an agreement with Princess Cruises and Fincantieri (an Italian shipbuilder) for the delivery of two new liquefied natural gas cruise ships in 2023 and 2025. CCL also announced the sale of two of their current fleet ships, to settle in 2019. Rotation of their biggest asset on balance sheet is a key for the company's operation in order to go a long way.

Latest quarter in a flash

On September 27, the company reported the following results:

EPS of $2.36, beating estimates by $0.04, representing a 3% increase YoY

Revenue of $5.84B, +6%, beating estimates by $30M

Declared dividend of $0.50/share, a $0.05 jump compared to early year

On those strong numbers, here's what president and CEO, Arnold Donald had to say:

Strong execution delivered the highest quarterly performance in our company's history, overcoming fuel and currency headwinds. At the same time, our strong cash flow and balance sheet enabled us to accelerate our opportunistic share repurchase program […]"

Dividend Growth Perspective

The company's dividend history is quite bumpy. Although we only see up to 2014 in the below chart, dividends in the 2000s were stable. Followed by a growth period with a dividend increase, only to stop again in 2011. This hectic pattern seems to repeat itself as the cycles run through. Currently, experiencing a general uptrend, dividends are likely to increase in the upcoming exercises.

Source: Ycharts

Dividend yield is interesting. Income-seeking investors should definitely pay attention to this stock as a 3.13% yield can be very pleasing, especially if upcoming years announce to be promising.

Source: Ycharts

Payout ratio is typical for this industry. A higher-end company needs to reinvest substantially in its operations and be able to please investors at the same time. I think the 64% ratio here is suitable as well as the 40% cash dividend ratio. The latter mainly shows that CCL has the available cash flows to sustain this payout level.

Potential Downsides

Downsides in the leisure business are numerous. For one, it is closely correlated with the economic health of markets. As mentioned, baby boomers, which tend to have more money to spend these days, won't be too keen on spending thousands on a single travel if their investments are losing each and every day. Overall, the spending habits and capacity of their customers are a huge factor to analyze.

Another factor that could possibly harm the company's operations includes the act of traveling and what that includes, like fuel expenses, booking levels, the residual value, environmental laws, taxes, and so on. All of these factors have direct impact on how CCL conducts its business.

Valuation

Price earning here is mainly dropping due to the 25% jump the share price saw from 2016 to today, while earnings remain almost the same. Let's compare intrinsic value to market value to find out if any strong signal comes out of it.

Source: Ycharts

This simple DDM includes a 10% discount rate and a moderate growth rate of 6% in the short run and 5% in a longer run. The $2.00 annualized dividend is based on the most recent dividend of $0.50/share.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.00 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $68.31 $54.49 $45.28 10% Premium $62.62 $49.95 $41.51 Intrinsic Value $56.92 $45.41 $37.73 10% Discount $51.23 $40.86 $33.96 20% Discount $45.54 $36.32 $30.19

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

With those inputs, the model doesn't exactly catch the market's sentiment. With an intrinsic value of $45.00 and market value of $60.00, the stock might be a bit overvalued. Although this opinion can be debatable (the model is quite sensible to given inputs), a 10% safety premium combined with a 9% discount rate is almost spot on.

Final Thought

Carnival Cruise Corporation has built itself a notorious name in the leisure travel industry. The company showed a strong 2018 year, with financial metrics pleasing investors in the latest quarter. CCL's success is directly linked to economic conjuncture, which is a good thing, for now.

Income-seeking investors might want to further analyze CCL's stock. A good dividend yield can be earned from the company, the stock price being in some kind of a dip at the moment. I am pretty confident that CCL can manage some more good exercises, but I would also closely watch economic cycles, otherwise, you might sink the ship!

