Whitbread Plc (WTBCF) CEO Alison Brittain on Half Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alison Brittain

Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Whitbread’s interim results presentation. And hello to everybody listening through our webcast this morning as well. I’m pleased to be talking to you this morning about another good set of results, and I’ll take you through some of the highlights before I hand over to Nicholas Cadbury to cover the financial performance in more detail. I’ll then provide an update on our strategic progress, including the Costa transaction. And finally, of course, Nicholas and I will be delighted to answer your questions.

As you know that out of the way, the main highlight of the year-to-date was the agreed sale of Costa Coffee to The Coca-Cola Company for, in the words of the press on the day, a stonking £3.9 billion, equating to a 16.4 times EBITDA multiple. And the multiple achieved is a credit to the strength of the Costa business. And I’m very pleased to confirm that the transaction was overwhelmingly approved by shareholders on the 10th of October.

I’ll cover more on the Costa separation plan and the timing in the second part of my presentation this morning. Whilst this fantastic transaction rightly gained most of the headlines, I’m also pleased with the way that our teams continue to run the business and deliver another good performance during the period. Not only does our UK market growth goes from strength to strength, but our German room pipeline has grown to become 30% of our total pipeline for Premier Inn, with over 6,000 rooms planned to be opened by 2021.

In addition, building our core capabilities and infrastructure, including our efficiency program, remains an important part of the long-term strategy for Whitbread and has continued to gain momentum. In addition to the strong strategic progress we’ve made, our financial performance in the half was also good. Cumulative savings achieved through that efficiency program have reached £141 million in just two years. We’ve maintained our strong free cash flow conversion of 82%, enabling us to invest in the attractive opportunities Premier has to grow in both the UK and in Germany.

The substantial net cash proceeds we’ll receive once the Costa transaction completes in the first half of 2019 will further enhance our ability to grow Premier Inn. Our performance during the half means that I’m pleased to announce that our dividend payments have increased by 4% to 32.7p per share. Premier Inn continues to grow at pace to over 74,000 UK rooms, with good revenue and profit growth, consistently strong return on capital of 13% being achieved.

We now have more than 6,000 rooms opened or in the pipeline in Germany. And the performance of our hotel in Frankfurt continues to strengthen. We’ve maintained 100% direct bookings in Germany and have already achieved occupancy levels in line with a mature competitor set along with our outstanding guest scores.

Before I hand over to Nicholas to provide an update on the numbers, I wanted to thank my teams for their hard work to deliver the strategic progress in the first half of this year as well as everyone who worked so hard on the Costa transaction. Having a committed and talented team is a significant competitive advantage as we move to the next exciting phase of Whitbread’s journey. I’m also pleased for the Costa team, who are moving to an excellent new owner in Coca-Cola, and for The Coca-Cola Company, who are inheriting a very talented and capable team.

I’ll now hand over to Nicholas, who can take you through our half year results in more detail.

Nicholas Cadbury

Good morning, everyone. I’m pleased to present to present another good set of half year results. But before I get into the detail, I want to point out that Costa is now treated as a discontinued business following the announcement of its proposed sale to The Coca-Cola Company. Therefore, the profit numbers, unless stated, are for the continuing business of Premier Inn together with the central costs. Costa is shown separately as a discontinued operation.

On this page, you will see that revenue for the continuing operations were up 2.6%. And with our disciplined approach to cost management, we held margins and delivered underlying profit in line with revenue growth at £270 million. Costa, as just mentioned, is now reported as discontinued, and statutory profits were up 3.5% year-on-year to £47 million. We remain highly cash generative with a discretionary free cash flow conversion of 82%, and this enables us to invest in our growth strategy and strengthened our brands, which, in turn, delivered strong return on capital for the continuing group of 12.4%.

We also finished the half with our leverage at a similar level to last year at 2.9 times. This slide reflects Premier Inn before group central costs, so you can make a comparison against our historic reporting. Again, revenue and profit grew by 2.6% year-on-year, and the return on capital was strong at 13%, which we continue to be pleased with given the new capacity we’re adding.

Giving a bit more color on our sales growth. The UK accommodation sales were up 4.8%, driven by the additional capacity and the robust business demand. We have, though, seen weaker consumer demand, especially in the regions where accommodation sales were up 4.3%. Our London sales growth was strong, up 7.2%, which was particularly pleasing in the context of a volatile London market this year, with declines seen in the mid-scale and economy market RevPAR data at the start of the year.

We continue to benefit from the 4,000 rooms – London rooms we’ve opened in the last three years in what is a good long-term market. F&B sales were marginally down year-on-year, impacted by the weak consumer environment as well as the World Cup and the warm summer months, which benefited the wet-led sector.

This slide shows the margin progression and strong return on capital for Premier Inn. On the left, you can see that Premier Inn maintained its margins, a very good achievement in the context of the inflationary pressures that affected the sector and that have impacted the whole industry over the last few years. The red boxes on the chart show that we have had just under 3% margin pressure from inflation in the first half, including the significant uplift in business rates. We have, however, been able to offset this with the progress we’ve made on our efficiency program, with around £30 million saved in the first half.

On the right-hand side of the chart shows our return on capital and the increase in the number of room nights available. You can see that we’ve consistently maintained our return – our level of return on capital at around 13% over the last five years whilst, at the same time, increasing the amount of room nights available by around 33%.

Whitbread is a high cash-generative business. Our business model supports good working capital management, and we focus on deploying our maintenance capital as effectively as possible. And this has enabled us to convert 82% of our profit – operating profits into discretionary free cash flow. This is used to fund our growth CapEx of £117 million as well as our pension contributions and our dividend payments.

Turning to capital investments. We spent £95 million on maintenance and product improvement in Premier Inn to maintain the consistency of the brand as well as our ongoing IT improvement program, both of which are vital to our competitive advantage. We invested £87 million in UK growth in the first half, with a greater mix of openings occurring in the second half of the year versus last year. £30 million was invested in growth in Germany as we built two new hotels that were opened this year and also the growing German pipeline.

In the UK, this investment capital should deliver the same level of strong return on capital we see today at around 13% after one to three years of maturity. In Germany, we are building good foundation for long-term growth and expect our hotels to deliver close to UK returns over the long term. However, as we’ve previously mentioned, returns will be lower in the medium term due to the high number of the hotel – of hotels in construction as well as the slower maturity as we create a business of scale.

We continue to maintain a disciplined approach to capital management and have a strong balance sheet, which provides us confidence to execute our strategy even if the environment is uncertain. The left of the chart shows our lease-adjusted debt and leverage ratio. And you can see that we finished the first half of the year with lease-adjusted leverage at 2.9 times and net cash debt of £881 million.

A further update of the capital structure for the continuing group will be presented at the Capital Market Day in February next year. However, as we’ve previously disclosed, we’ll be using some of the proceeds from the sale of Costa to pay down a proportion of our debt and reduce our pension obligations. Both of which will give us headroom for our expansion in the UK and Germany, including the German acquisition we announced earlier this year that is due to be paid in 2020.

And lastly, looking at the second half of the financial year, as previously guided, we are on plan to open 4,000 to 4,500 hotel rooms, including two hotels in Germany. In the UK, the well-flagged economic and political uncertainty leads us to be cautious on the outlook for hotel demand. And although inflation will remain significant, this will be principally offset by the good progress on our efficiency program. It is also worth noting that the group and shared service costs will remain after the sale of Costa as we support The Coca-Cola Company during the transitional period.

And finally, German losses are expected to be around £6 million for the financial year – this financial year and next. And capital will be as previously guided at around £600 million as we continue to invest in sustainable growth.

I’ll now hand you back to Alison, who’ll provide a strategic update on the group.

Alison Brittain

Thanks, Nicholas. I’d like now to focus on the three priorities that continue to underpin our long-term strategy for Premier Inn: to grow and innovate in the UK; to focus on our strengths to grow internationally; and to build the capability in infrastructure to support long-term growth. We’ll maintain our clear three-point plan to access the attractive structural opportunities for Premier Inn. And we’re, of course, always underpinned by our market-leading brand, our loyal customer base, high-quality teams and disciplined financial and capital management.

There’s still plenty of runway for growth in the UK for Premier Inn. We have a committed pipeline taking us to over 85,000 rooms and further capacity growth to over 100,000 rooms in the longer term. Internationally, we’re investing more in Germany to ensure we capture this attractive market potential, both organically and via acquisition. In February, we announced our first acquisition in the market of 19 hotels, comprising 3,100 rooms, which, in addition to our organic pipeline, will ensure we have over 6,000 rooms in Germany by 2021.

We continue to generate further savings through our efficiency program, which has become increasingly important to us as cost structures in the industry remain challenging. Our strong execution over the last two years has delivered £141 million of savings, offsetting the material structural inflation that’s impacting the hospitality sector.

Going forward, our focus will be on enhancing our digital skills and fine-tuning our procurement, supply chain and property capability. Most of you will have seen this illustration before, but it’s worth reemphasizing how Premier Inn’s unique business model and leading market position give us a structural advantage to grow in the UK. Our model provides us with significant competitive advantage, which shows through in the key performance indicators, which track well ahead of our competitors. Our use of both freehold and leasehold land acquisition gives us superior access to sites and so increases our network strength.

Our ownership of the end-to-end operational model ensures the consistent quality of our product, which is unmatched in the market. We continue to top the You Gov survey for quality and value for money. And we’ve held the Which? Best UK Hotel Award and the Best Budget Hotel for Business Traveler Award for several consecutive years. This combination of quality and convenience, along with our excellent value for money, encourages our customers to book directly with us.

We constantly refine our direct booking tools to make this as frictionless as possible and have actively reduced our reliance on online travel agents to gain a material cost advantage, with direct booking levels now standing at 97%. Our superior margin structure and operational model enables us to take share from the declining independent sector and continue to grow capacity ahead of the market whilst maintaining high occupancy levels and achieving a consistently strong return on capital.

Looking – detail at how we’ll grow our UK hotel estate, we continue to see more white space of Premier Inn to expand. About 2/3 of our committed pipeline is going into catchments, where we have little or presence today. And the remaining capacity additions will go into high-demand catchments, such as London and city centers, where we know that the demand from customers is high. Our detailed approach to network planning means that we’re able to select the precise locations that are attractive for new sites and the optimal hotel sites to cater for the local areas of supply and demand.

This planning expertise, coupled with the flexible approach we have to land through freehold or leasehold acquisition, results in a substantial advantage to our competitors and ensured us that we continue to command a superior network. Our mix of freehold and leasehold properties in the pipeline reflects this flexible approach as we gain share in London and city center locations, which are naturally more accessible through leasehold sites. The right-hand side of this slide demonstrates that despite our strong room growth of 35% over the last five years, we’ve maintained high occupancy at around 80% and strong return of capital of around 30%.

In addition, we’ve increased the rate of maturity of our new hotel openings, which, along with our market-leading customer scores, gives us confidence that we can continue to add in – space in the UK at attractive returns across the board. Whilst we continue to see good runway for growth in the UK using our traditional Premier Inn hotel concept, we also constantly review the hotel market and the best way to deliver more rooms to cater for changing customer demands and underserved market segments.

Our launch of hub by Premier Inn three years ago has been a great success. Not only has hub received fantastic customer scores, but crucially, it’s allowed us to access high land value areas of London which were previously out of reach to Premier Inn as well as new customer segment types, which gives us additional reach. And today, I’m delighted to introduce our latest concept, ZIP by Premier Inn. This latest innovation will offer the opportunity to extend our runway of growth in the UK and maintain our strong return on capital profile. ZIP is a significantly different offer to our traditional Premier Inn and different to the hub format as well, and it will attract a significantly different customer segment.

The essence of ZIP is good-quality, small, simple rooms targeting a large segment of the market that we believe is currently underserved, namely the extra-value-seeking customer. By offering small, basic but comfortable rooms at low prices, we’re targeting customers who tell us they don’t currently stay with Premier Inn and are dissatisfied with their current options, which include the under-invested independents sleeping in their vans or simply driving very long distances to go home.

By shrinking the room size to 8.5 square meters and carefully engineering the design of fittings, we’ll be able to command returns that are comparable to the rest of the estate whilst offering highly compelling prices. We’d be working hard to refine this new design to ensure it offers guests good quality and essentials at prices starting from as little as £19 a night. Five trial rooms have been up and running with real guests for the last six months and with continuous design iterations being made based on their feedback to ensure that our first full site will offer a good night’s sleep and fantastic value for money.

The first ZIP by Premier Inn trial hotel will open in Cardiff in February 2019, with one more hotel secured in the pipeline. And whilst I don’t think anybody here fits the target segment, I would encourage you to go visit or even stay at the latest addition to our estate. Building our digital capabilities is vital to our strategy and long-term sustainable growth, and once again, we’ve made fantastic progress so far this year. Our user-friendly website ensures that customers use premierinn.com as a first port of call when they’re searching for a hotel in the UK.

This is why we’ve been able to secure over 90% of bookings directly from either our website app; or our Business Booker tool, with less than 10% coming from other direct channels, such as our call center and group bookings team. Overall, we have 97% of bookings directly through one of our own channels, with 3% coming from third parties to complement our own reservation systems in specific hotels on certain nights where we know we have lower occupancy levels. One of the main contributors to our high percentage of direct bookings and our ability to lower our marketing costs is the introduction of our new Business Booker platform, which has significantly improved the booking experience for our corporate clients.

The added benefits that the platform provides, including exclusive rights and spend controls, makes large accounts more likely to book repeatedly with Premier Inn rather than using a range of other hotels. Let’s turn now to our international focus with Premier Inn’s exciting opportunity to expand in Germany. The German market is 35% larger than the UK and growing in size, with the vast majority of stays consisting of domestic travelers. As the market is still 74% independents, we expect branded budget hotels to increase their share over time as they’ve done in more mature hotel markets such as the U.S. and the UK.

In addition, the property market favors those who are willing to put in capital, which increases our ability to access favorable sites ahead of our franchise competitors. This dynamic has contributed to the lack of budget branded growth in Germany so far with no clear market leader. And the opportunity becomes even more attractive for Premier Inn in these circumstances. By offering customers superior quality at the best locations at market-leading, value-for-money prices, we are confident that we can build a successful brand. Our Frankfurt hotel has now been opened for two years, and it’s maturing very well.

As you can see on the chart, it’s already reached the occupancy rates on a par with the mature competitor set. This has been achieved without the use of OTAs as we maintain 100% direct bookings and as – and we’ve also maintained our number one position in Frankfurt on TripAdvisor. As you can see from our continually growing pipeline of secured sites on the map, we’re committed to the long-term opportunity, and we are confident that we can replicate the success we’ve had in the UK.

This year, we’ll open two new hotels in Munich and Hamburg, with the rest of our committed pipeline shown on the map, including the 19 hotels we acquired in February, which, together with our organic pipeline and hotel in Frankfurt, will deliver 33 hotels across 15 cities in the next two years. The 19 hotels we’ve acquired provides an exciting addition to our pipeline, enabling us to achieve network scale far more rapidly than if we’ve just used an organic approach. The deal will complete in early 2020. And at this point, the hotels will be refurbished and rebranded to Premier Inn and then integrated into our systems, platforms and management processes.

We’re constantly looking for more acquisitions in the German market, and we’re in a good place to capitalize on any opportunities we find, particularly with the cash proceeds from the Costa sale giving us an attractive leveraged position. In 2016, Whitbread began a 5-year program to generate £150 million in efficiency savings to help mitigate the future inflationary cost pressures that we saw. This program has delivered £141 million of savings to date, almost reaching the initial 5-year target in the first two years.

The program has encompassed a variety of processes and cost-based items, focusing on a combination of on-site efficiency, procurement and supply chain savings, structural reorganization and value chain reengineering. We’ve also continued to make improvements to our capabilities in infrastructure and platforms across finance, digital and inventory management, all of which support the long-term growth of the business. Some examples of the recent work we’ve done on the value chain is detailed on the right-hand side of the slide and highlights the efficiency gains we’ve made at various points throughout the chain, including what we’re procuring and how we are sourcing individual items.

For example, switching to direct sourcing for most of our bathroom fixtures and fittings across the estate is leading to a substantial saving of over £8 million. As previously stated, we’re expecting to deliver about £50 million of savings this financial year, with a similar ambition for the next financial year, helping us offset a substantial proportion of the inflationary pressures the industry is facing. As well as being focused on remaining a growing and profitable business, we’re also committed to being a responsible organization.

Our Force for Good program is based on what’s important to our teams, our communities and to the environment. We continue to have a successful apprenticeship program, and we consistently rank as a great place to work for our team members. We ensure that we have a positive impact in our communities and now have raised over £12 million to support Great Ormond Street Hospital as well as launching our Nutrition Code of Practice across our Premier Inn & Restaurants brands. We’ve been committed to treating the environment in which we operate with respect, and we’ve been industry leaders in our efforts to reduce plastic waste.

Whitbread was the first UK business to sign up to the Refill scheme, which encourages the public to refill water bottles. And we’ve also introduced non-plastic straws in all of our hotels. We’ve recently been awarded the number two position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the European travel and leisure industry. I’m now turning to the highlight of the first half of the year, the sale of Costa to The Coca-Cola Company. The Whitbread board and I were excited to announce this transaction in August with a value of £3.9 billion, which was approved overwhelmingly by shareholders on the 10th of October. The transaction recognizes the strategic value of Costa’s brand strength, multichannel presence and international growth potential and allows Whitbread shareholders to realize an attractive cash value upfront, representing an enterprise valuation multiple of 16.4 times Costa’s 2018 financial year EBITDA.

Not only is this valuation compelling in its own right as it’s significantly higher than that currently reflected in Costa’s – for Costa in Whitbread share price but also represents a substantial premium to the value that could have been created through the previously announced demerger. The realization of this value will be enabled through Coca-Cola’s synergy in product development, distribution and in vending.

A significant majority of the net cash proceeds are intended to be returned to shareholders, with proceeds also used to reduce the pension deficit and financial indebtedness, which will provide headroom for further expansion of Premier Inn. Now that the shareholder approval has been obtained, the transaction will need to complete once Coca-Cola are granted antitrust approval from the EU and China, which we are expecting in the first half of 2019. It’s at this stage that we will receive the cash consideration and can begin to return proceeds to shareholders.

As mentioned, it’s our intention to return a significant proportion of the proceeds to shareholders, but the exact amount, the timing and the method of the return is determined following discussion with stakeholders, including shareholders, pension fund and debt providers as well as the timing of any new investment opportunities materializing, especially in Germany. Depending on the quantum of mechanism of cash return, we may require shareholder approval.

Therefore, we’ll provide further details at our Capital Markets Day in February. Once the transaction completes, there will still be a complex program of work to undertake in order to separate Costa from Whitbread, and we’ll be supporting Costa and The Coca-Cola Company through a transitional services agreement, which is likely to run for between 9 and 24 months. During this period, IT and technical systems will also have to be carefully managed as we separate at the same time as working to integrate our new German hotel business by 2020.

Along with the initial cash generation from the sale of Costa, the transaction will also provide Whitbread with increased focus on Premier Inn and a substantial growth potential in the UK and internationally. Premier Inn is already a highly successful business and the UK’s leading hotel chain by a considerable margin. Premier Inn is constantly voted as best in class for operational performance as an – and has an exceptionally strong brands. With the increased focus on financial resources, we’ll continue to leverage our structural advantages across digital distribution, property, product development and innovation and widen the gap on quality and value between

Premier Inn and its competitors, with considerable runway of growth in the UK with strong returns profiles but will also utilize our strengths as we start to accelerate the development of our new network in the attractive German market. I’m pleased to announce that we’ll be hosting a Capital Markets Day in February next year. We’ll use the day to demonstrate the growth potential of Premier Inn and the long-term value we’ll deliver to our shareholders, the day we’ll highlight the structural opportunities present in both the UK and the international hotel market and have Premier Inn as uniquely advantaged to access these opportunities through our own-and-manage model and end-to-end strategic operational control. We’ll discuss how we’ll continue to invest to enhance our operating model and our digital supply chain and procurement capabilities.

And finally, we’ll cover how we will optimize our capital structure, property strategy and core capabilities to support our ambitious growth plans. We hope that you will be able to join us on the day. And in the meantime, thank you very much for your attention this morning, and Nicholas and I will now be happy to take your questions. Right, Jamie. And then you can pass the mic to Tim.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jamie Rollo

Thanks good morning. Jamie Rollo from Morgan Stanley, I'd like to…

Alison Brittain

Yes, thank you.

Jamie Rollo

Good morning. Three questions, please. First one, just on pub restaurants, you barely mentioned it. F&B down just over 3% in the second quarter. That does seem to be weaker than the markets and maybe not just weather, et cetera. Is that going to form part of the strategic review, or is it sort of business as usual there?

Secondly, you’ve talked about the weaker outlook for hotel demand in the UK. What are the levers might you have when things get worse from here? Say for example, could accelerate the cost savings? Might you slow down the rate of expansion? And then on Germany, I think you’ve got about £400 million now of committed capitals, roughly. Should we be looking for at least your WACC on that, say, something like sort of like £50 million of EBIT, something like that, in three or four years’ time? And how should we think about the group as it pivots the growth away from the UK into Germany, where return’s taking longer to sort of ramp up?

Alison Brittain

Okay, three questions. So I’ll take the first one and then we – no, I’ve been before in there, I’m not quite sure. I do actually hear another company head instigated this way to a one-question-only approach to their things and good job we didn’t do that this morning. Let’s start with F&B as we call it. We’re very clear strategically that we offer food – our food and beverage offer for our Premier Inn business because our guests of Premier Inn evaluate, and they evaluate both in terms of the way that they think about the customer satisfaction they have for the stay but also the return that the hotel gets as a result, i.e. the RevPAR differential because of it.

And we currently have through, I guess, history, several models of F&B provision, which are in the big three are – either it’s offered by somebody else in a colo arrangement where another pub or restaurant is operating on the site and provides a breakfast and dinner experience for the guest or we run a branded pub restaurant ourselves, which is open to the public but also to the Premier Inn guest or we have what we call a Solus operation, which is we offer the F&B either through a breakfast room, where it’s breakfast only, or more typically through an internal restaurant that sits within their hotel but is not particularly an external experience and doesn’t attract external guests.

And we choose the model which gives us the best outcome site by site, and that’s how we have pivoted the business to think about the F&B offer, which means that where we can, we move away from the third-party provision, the reason being that it is the least-preferred experience in the Premier Inn guests, it – as falls very poorly in terms of customer satisfaction and RevPAR for the hotel itself. And in some cases, we have built breakfast rooms in our actual hotel in order to move the provision from a third-party provider and into our own hands.

And it’s kind of obvious that it is much harder for a third party to get excited about offering a Premier Inn guest breakfast, which we know is the number one priority for the Premier Inn guest, with dinner being the second one. We then generally will run an internal restaurant, but where there has good demand from the local community, we can, of course, improve the returns on the capital we spend putting a kitchen in and all the accompanying infrastructure by having a higher throughput through the restaurant by having a local market, but we only do that where there’s a local market catchment.

So from a strategic perspective, yes, we are refining the way that we think about F&B, and I would expect us to move and shape that over the coming period, and we may talk about it more on the Capital Markets Day. But if you remember, the fundamental of it is it’s not a stand-alone business, it’s provision that is for Premier Inn guests to improve their occupancy rate, the rate that they pay for the hotel and the customer satisfaction and brand appeal of the business in the UK. That’s why we provide [indiscernible].

So it’s kind of the cornerstone. And it has been soft in the summer. We are not the sort of operation in F&B that benefits from the World Cup or from hot weather because we aren’t garden-led or as Nicholas describes it, wet-led pub operation. And we know some of our competitors – at the point at which a – we get extra time, they could put in the tills a substantial amount of money and for every penalty shootout, a further substantial. That is in the business we operate. We’re operating a business, which is of course a hotel. So certainly from that perspective, we would not win this during this period.

Nicholas Cadbury

Just in terms of the second question, in an overall agreement, in terms of the market, which is calling a connected caution rather than predicting kind of weakness over that, which is a pretty major caution, and that’s purely just because if you read the date – if you read the headlines every day or you fill your car with petrol, you just won’t – you feel it for the consumer out there, but I think, also – maybe also with that the political kind of up and downs are going at the moment, you might feel even the business person’s kind of feeling a bit more cautious in there. We’re delivering about £50 million worth of savings here, and that’s what’s sort of in our plan.

And that’s a little bit higher than we had at the beginning of the year, just noting that the market’s a bit softer than we would’ve expected. So we’ve already accelerated some of those costs into this year. We’ve got a similar amount of savings that we think we’ve – kind of planning for next year, could again help offset that inflationary pressure that we’re facing into, but I think it’d be a total loss to accelerate more into this year. So I think, kind of, what – that the numbers we’ve kind of given you are the numbers there. They’re lock and loaded.

Alison Brittain

Germany

Nicholas Cadbury

The last question was just in terms of Germany, right. We’ve invested – we’ve committed about £500 million worth of capital. We’ll give more detail at the Capital Market Day going forward, and what we’ve said is we are investing at – in the longer term as these hotels mature and as we get scale, we get too close to UK returns, but the one we’re investing in now is slightly below that level as we’re not yet a scalable buy-end market entry at the moment as well. So you’ll see, I think, you’ll see. You talked about three years. You talked about WACC-level kind of returns I think, and that’s just you’ve got that maturity coming through.

Alison Brittain

Tim. I know – we’ll actually move along the line and over it.

Tim Ramskill

Thanks good morning. Tim Ramskill from Credit Suisse. Three questions as well me, please. The first just around direct distribution. I guess, so maybe sub-pass my this question, but partly, how have you sort of achieved that reduction? I think it got up to 9%, while the OTA’s has come down to 3%. Is that literally just pulling back the volume? And then secondly, in Germany, you talk about achieving incremental levels of occupancy, but do you think you’d have to give up a bit of price to achieve that and while sustaining 100% direct? Second question around.

Alison Brittain

Oh, that’s almost…

Tim Ramskill

I asked just one. I’m asking for clarity. Second question, just around property. I know there’s more to come at the Capital Markets Day, but you’ve – you tried a few things, you’ve done the occasional sale and leaseback, you’ve given us a property value, it doesn’t seem to have been reflected in the share price. Do you feel you need to do something more dramatic to help achieve that?

And then the final question on capital structure. Again, I guess, the 3.5 times has been well established for a long period of time. You’ve gotten rid of a lower-margin business with a lot of leases, the pension deficit is a much smaller issue than it was historically in the past. Why wouldn’t that target leverage be a higher number going forward?

Alison Brittain

Great. Okay. So I’ll take the first two questions that are masquerading as one, direct distribution. So yes, we’ve achieved the UK number by a huge amount of focus and lots of testing and checking along the way. So we’ve not lightly removed our OTA, for example, but we’ve done it in a targeted and appropriate way. What we don’t like, of course, is to pay an OTA for business which would have come to Premier Inn.

So one of the things that we check and test as we remove inventory from the OTA is that we haven’t lost new business and that we have actually rebooked our existing business. And equally, when we recite it, when we put it back in, we’re able to test and check how much we think would have come to us in any case, and now it’s gotten a different channel.

And what we find is in refining the booking experience, refining our e-marketing and CRM activity, which all the sort of capability that we’ve been building, we’re able to better target our own customers, and they are very strongly vetted to the brand so they tend to come and test and check the website first anyway. And if we’re offering our room through another site, they may end up booking there at some stage in their journey, but if we’re on that site, they come back to us to book.

And that’s how we’ve achieved the 97% and in a way continuingly testing and checking. And we’re not averse to using travel agents, either online or non-online travel agents actually, where that’s appropriate for us to do so and where we think it’s new business for us as opposed to cannibalizing existing loyal Premier Inn customers. And in Germany, when we started on the room to two direct booking, and although we have some question marks ourselves over whether that was going to be appropriate for a market entry and with only one hotel because we just don’t have the brand presence to command. Actually, we knew we couldn’t start with an OTA and row back from it later. We have to – we could only test in one direction. And actually, that’s worked out pretty well for us. We’re not uncomfortable with the rate. The occupancy is surely, in the two years we’ve been open, has reached mature market occupancy.

So that’s ahead of our maturity curve in some respect because we’re already at the mature competitor set. So we would expect our occupancy to go ahead of that as we go through the next two years of ongoing maturity of our hotel and be ahead of the competitor set. And I think, there’s a lot in the quality of the product and the differentiated nature of the product, which makes it very attractive to the German consumer.

As we open more hotels, we will continuously keep under advisement the direct model. And if we felt we needed to top that out with OTA or other travel agent business, then we would do so. But the more of the platform we’ve got, well, certainly, once we have 15 cities with 30 hotels, the more opportunity we have for things like the direct booking for businesses to take hold. When you’re only in one or two cities, that is not business that you can acquire, and that is direct to us.

So obviously, getting that core platform in Germany by early 2020 and having a significant brand presence in the multiple cities is enormously important to drive direct bookings also. So that’s where we’ll be in Germany. The next question was property, which will, maybe, double hand, and then that leading neatly to Nicholas’ answer on the capital structure question. Yes, of course, we’ve got a big property base, a freehold property base and the leasehold property base.

And we do think one of the most important things about the solidity of our model, and I talked about it in the presentation, we really are exceptionally good operational hotel group. Part of the reason for being so good at occupancy, at brand, at customer satisfaction, at value for money is maintaining consistency of the product so that everybody knows when they walk into a Premier Inn room, what it’s going to be, and that means maintaining control on refit, refurbishment and repairs and maintenance and when we upgrade and when we don’t, and part of that is the sort of owner-occupied model that we operate.

And that’s on one side. However, clearly, the – all of that value is not reflected in the share price, and you’re right, we can do the math for people and lay it out on a chart for how much this is worth and how therefore, it should play through. We’ve done some sale and leasebacks, which have helped us to demonstrate the yield that we can achieve and how much development profit we make from building our own hotels as well.

And we’ve probably got more to do. We’ve also got a period now, I think, then coming up over the next year or so where we become that stand-alone hotel business, and that gives best as an opportunity to value us in a more appropriate way. And we will look at options across our property strategy with an open mind, and we will talk about it in the Capital Markets Day.

Nicholas Cadbury

The – trying to accelerate our Capital Market day to today, Tim, but the last question was about capital structure, which we will talk about in February rather than today. I mean, we like to – the kind of discipline of 3.5x, therefore, the number was one to keep at a property for investment grade, but actually, it’s a great discipline internally to make sure we’re allocating our capital to the wide-returning products as well. So it’s not just about making sure investment grade. I guess, there’s a couple of things that we’ll be looking at over the next coming months. We’ve got IFRS 16 coming our way, which will take into account as well, and of course, we’ll take a review of our property strategy as well if you account where we’re looking at, but I’m afraid you’ll have to wait a few more moments, I’m afraid, Tim.

Alison Brittain

Just down the line.

Tim Barrett

Tim Barrett from Numis. Can I ask two things, please? You talked about RevPAR difference between London and the regions, I don’t know – can you quantify, maybe in next sales, but we haven’t got that here and just talk about where London’s recovery is as you’d expected. And how that may play out? And then secondly, going back to that 3.3% decline in food and beverage, that’s a pretty operationally geared business and you count margins. So can you talk about specifically what you’re doing in the pub restaurants?

Alison Brittain

Okay. Well, out of all of that, while you’re looking at Yorkshire I’ll just pick London up for a second. And when we – probably in the first quarter, London was weaker for us and has come through from the end of this – the first quarter and into the second quarter very strongly, and our growth rate in London was 7.3% on total accommodation, which we were very comfortable with. And then we think it is looking quite buoyant.

And the reverse was true for regions. They were stronger in the first half and – were weaker in the first quarter and then weaker in the second quarter of the half. So it’s always hard just in a business that’s a long-term business, like a hotel company, to only be looking at 12-week trading cycles to look at the picture. But we’ve just kept a note of caution, I guess, in our thinking in terms of what this might mean for the consumer, but at the moment, the London market is looking positive, buoyant and in line with where we’d like it to be.

Nicholas Cadbury

The national number, we look at like for like rather than RevPAR because of the extension. So it’s RevPAR that we just talk to you in the year, but it is the like-for-like numbers for us for London, about minus 2%, but growth was 3%, added about 4,000 rooms in the last three years. In the regions, like-for-like was kind of about plus 1%, and our total sales were about 4% total. That’s the half.

Alison Brittain

Second question was F&B. I mean, they’ve been advantaged by the efficiency program that we’ve run across our supply chain and procurement activity and our across-the-board activity.

Nicholas Cadbury

We run it – we run them as one site, so our hotel. So utilities, electricity, IT, it’s all – it’s one size. You don’t allocate between the two.

Harry Martin

Harry Martin from Bernstein. Firstly, can you talk a bit about the performance of the rooms that were opened sort of two to three years ago? Are they maturing faster or slower than you’d expect? And is there any sort of boost that, that is giving to your like for likes to offset some of the effects of the new space? And then secondly, just looking a bit further out, what sort of proportion of the new rooms in the UK do you think come from the new formats like hub and ZIP versus the core Premier Inn?

Nicholas Cadbury

So just as a maturity, we do have kind of deep dive into – twice a year into – we look at every single hotel we’ve opened in the last four years, and it’s coffee shops as well, when we go and look at how that capital is performing. We just finished that. Actually, it totally did fill as one of your confidant standing here saying the new stores are going to – new hotels are going to deliver good return on capital. What we said about in 2015, 2016, rising market, we said actually the maturity of those markets come in.

So regions have gone from – usually regions mature between three years as they kind of come down to about 2.5 years. London’s even matured in two, have come out in one. What you’ve seen in the market, there’s just – there’s a bit – but still kind of in line with our expectations and our plans overall.

Alison Brittain

Yes, so – well, you see our pipeline. It’s largely Premier Inn rooms. We’ve got about, very specifically, six hubs in the pipeline – out of our pipeline – 13,000 pipeline. And we have no ZIPs in our pipeline.

So actually, we’re opening one in February, and it’s a relatively new thing. And it’s a trial. So we won’t build into our projected capacity of 100,000 rooms, build a ZIP component until we’re absolutely sure that, that is going to meet market demand, stack up on its economics, bring in its return on capital and be attractive to consumers in the right location. So at the moment, that is built into our planning horizon.

Nicholas Cadbury

There’s Julian Torres at the front.

Alison Brittain

Yes, there’s no sub-brands in Germany. Okay, right. So we’ll right ask one on that side of the room, I guess. Yes. And then we’ll come back.

Julian Torres

Yes, good morning. So Julian Torres from RBC. Just this one question with regards to leases. You showed on Slide 11, I think, it was the actual cost of your debt or the interest rates on debt, and this is by far the most expensive form of debt that you have, ironically. And I just wondered, with IFRS 16 coming up in – just in terms of your planning, is it not better to actually unwind some of the sale and leasebacks as part of your debt restructuring relatively and then you just have lower bank debt, which is at much cheaper rates. And just following up on the leases, Germany can be leased or owned? And finally, in terms of your food and beverage, so it’s come back to this, but are there any signs for improvement in the following summer months since the hot summers have finished?

Nicholas Cadbury

Yes, just in – so just in terms of how we manage leases in our business, you’re right, it’s one of the most – and like the shareholder debt, it’s kind of up there in terms of the share – most expensive, sort of, debt compared to borrowing at 2% or 2.5% at the moment at most versus leases, which probably are at about 6% if you look at it over the kind of longer term and build inflation into it.

One of the reasons we actually have a preference like the freehold and the leasehold mix because the freehold gets a nice balance over time. When we do our own internal modeling, we capitalize our leases, we lease – we kind of put about 14x onto the balance sheet when they’re doing our own modeling.

And you have a higher hurdle rate make sure that we do kind of take into account that higher level of technologies. But one of the – it’s slightly out of our control, some of the leases, they – because actually what we – kind of our growth potential is coming in city centers and town centers, and the history of Premier Inn is really around the kind of the outskirts of towns, the opportunities in town centers where freehold is just less available, is less open to us to do it over time. So that’s been – that’s why we’ve kind of seen a bit of a mix, an increasing mix in volumes sold, so it’s just because of it’s opportunity overall.

In terms of unwinding sale and leasebacks, we’ve been doing sale and leasebacks mainly in London lately, which have been a kind of sub-4% new, so it’s been an opportunity to kind of capture development profit at good deals and then recycle that overall. So it’s about just making sure, keeping that liquidity in the market. But you’re right, getting that balance right is important too.

Alison Brittain

In Germany, we are operating exactly the same open-minded approach to freehold and leasehold from site-selection perspective. We have, however, bought a leasehold business. So our foremost hospitality acquisition is of 19 leased hotels. And long leases, so we own and manage still in terms of being the owner of the leasing and manager of the hotel.

That will skew the percentage in Germany. We have lead, within our organic sites, a mix of leasehold and freehold depending on the optimal site, but we do have both and we have appetite for both. Last question was that – right, so we – try and keep the mic in that sort of the area and then just on the left toward the back after it’s circulated here.

Jarrod Castle

It’s Jarrod Castle from UBS. Three as well, please. Just in central costs, and obviously, for the next, I think, 9 to 24 months, you’d be getting some reimbursement from Coca-Cola, can you just say what percent you think within that number for the first half relates to Costa? Secondly, just on efficiencies as well. The £50 million target, within that, is that completely related to Premier Inn? Or is there a Costa component in that as well? And then just lastly, on ZIP. Of the £600 million in CapEx this year, how much would ZIP be of that

Alison Brittain

Okay so the last question?

Jarrod Castle

How much is the cost, the first site of ZIP to – in terms of CapEx?

Alison Brittain

Yes, when it comes – but – so just on central costs, we’ve already taken the step of separating the business, which clearly we would have been doing in a demerger so we’re already ahead of – slightly ahead of that. So in order to have most of the operation of Costa, all within Costa Limited, which is the entity that, therefore, is going to sale.

We have then been slotting in functions and activities into that sort of ring- fenced business, which is the one that is being sold to Coca-Cola. And we will be left at the point on day one, we will have made a number of further transitions so we started our 2P, and the consultation process is to move another, sort of, 150 people from shared services into the Costa business to support directly the Costa business. So this is not through TSA but where we only just move their management and function in before day one. So – and that work is all taking place now, and it has its ring-fenced management team, et cetera.

There’ll then be, after day one, for a period of somewhere between 9 to 24 months, a series of other activities where in transitional services, we support the business. They’re very specific with very specific arrangements relating to them, but we will, therefore, be running teams and – or part of combined teams that carry on supporting Costa, and they’re largely in IT, HR, particularly payroll and supply chain services.

That’s broadly speaking where that is happening. And over the – they won’t all go big bang at the end of the period or TSA. As and when things are ready to be transferred over, they will be transferred over, and as you say it’s almost like running a business because there is an agreement for how much those services will be charged. And if we can deliver the – that charge, then it’s sort of net neutral for us, but apart from the bit of some Costa oversight to get some central oversight of managing it. And if we do it inappropriately, then it will cost us money. So we’ll run that tightly as a program and with an aim to remove the TSA as soon as possible, which is to the benefit of both [indiscernible] Costa and ourselves over time. So that’s how that will be managed.

And on the other side of the fence, we then have a – we’ll then – working within – moving on to a structure which is appropriate for the remaining Whitbread business, which, again, over time, will eliminate standard costs, et cetera, as we get the two businesses set up in their own profile. And I don’t think we’re going to talk here about how we would split central costs. I mean, in what order we’d split them. So I hope you’ll forgive if we don’t answer this specific question. But to give you a sense of how we maintain control throughout and making sure that we optimize the – in the most efficient way to both deliver the Costa sale transitional services and the revised Whitbread structure. Second question

Nicholas Cadbury

The capital question, about £600 million, how much of it – I think, the question was how much is dedicated to zip. Very small, tiny. And it’s one hotel. This is just a hotel.

Alison Brittain

The hotel we already owned, it was a Premier Inn. And that has been refurbished.

Nicholas Cadbury

Alright.

Alison Brittain

Yes, that’s Premier Inn.

Nicholas Cadbury

That’s Premier Inn.

Alison Brittain

Yes. The cost saving across the Premier Inn and Costa businesses this year was higher. We’ve just given you the Premier Inn number.

Alex Brignall

Good morning. Alex Brignall from Redburn. Two questions on Germany, please. On the distribution, could you maybe give us some specifics of how you got to 100%? I’ve noticed you’re kind of as number one when I search for hotels in Frankfurt every time on Google. That’s not a cheap thing to do. And maybe how you work the call centers and that side of things?

Alison Brittain

I think we will take into account.

Nicholas Cadbury

That’s not a cheap thing. Go to buy – build a hotel.

Alison Brittain

Got to buy and build a hotel. They’re on it.

Alex Brignall

Yes. Maybe it’s more expensive even to take over. Then on M&A in Germany, what opportunities may come up? And how that is evolving? Obviously, there’s not too many very big things, but there are a couple of options. And then in terms of capital, a lot of questions on lease versus freehold, but really a lot of the more loud investors have been thinking more franchising than those two options. So that’s something you’ve gone through in the past? Is it something you would think about in the future as you think about your capital structure? Thank you verymuch.

Alison Brittain

Okay. And when I – we are in need unfortunately to leave some of that debate to the Capital Markets Day, otherwise you’re going to have a very dull day in February. And not lease because actually because we’re thinking through a lot of the thought process of some of these elements. So what you’re getting is an unformed view rather than a completed view, but by February, you’ll have the complete package. But just on that, we don’t buy the TripAdvisor. Number one score, genuinely, is guest activity.

Alex Brignall

Alright…

Alison Brittain

Yes, we don’t have a big marketing spend in Germany. So we don’t have anything that you would consider to be in any way significant in terms of our spend to achieve that is just achieved through natural search selection on the TripAdvisor really does help you once you’ve got great feedback online. It helps, but we virtually have no marketing cost in Germany. It’s all because we’ve only got one hotel, and we’ll look at having a more substantial platform of marketing once we’ve got multiple hotels opened because well, we’ll be across city.

At that point, it’ll will be a good point in spending the money. So I don’t think there’s anything of material nature for you to be concerned about from that. And on – in Germany, you’re right, there are lots and lots of small groups, small independents, reasonable-size independents, lots of them are franchised hotels, and as you know, with the foremost, if you’re buying franchise, you have to wait while the franchise agreement roll out.

And there are two or three big players, but there are hundreds, which is, of course, what makes this an attractive market for Premier Inn, the fact there isn’t a leading position and one where we think we can chase. So I guess, at this stage, I would say, our Rotana stay is open to all opportunities, and we’re continuing to work through that, and we have people – development people on the ground who work through that.

And if we can top up our organic pipeline with further appropriate acquisitions, we will do so. They have quite exacting standards. We would like some return on them, and we want them to be the right quality to be able to be refitted as a Premier Inn asset, and that’s about room size and type, rather than the fact that we would refurbish ourselves. But lots of hotels just don’t fit in that profiles, but we continue to work the lists and look at opportunities.

I have to say having done both an acquisition and also the Coca-Cola transaction, we are seen more in Germany now as a credible player in Germany and a credible partner in Germany, both for developers who are developing multiple leasehold properties and also for people who might wish quietly or publicly to look at that business and a sale. So I think, we’re more interested in prospect.

Nicholas Cadbury

I think your last question on kind of capital – the noisy investors, actually, it’s not necessary the noise we hear is actually of that franchise. I think if you think about the success of Premier Inn, it’s about consistency in the room, investing in the room, about having the best network, all the investments we make in the business. If you take a – if you turn it into a franchise we – that moves from a £500 million profitable company to a £45 million profit company which you can’t invest in, those things just made it such a great brand overall. And that’s why you don’t see kind of Holiday Inn Express or Ibis expanding in the UK.

Alison Brittain

More, indeed, in Germany.

Alex Brignall

Okay.

Monique Pollard

Hi, good morning everyone. I’m Monique Pollard here from Citi. Just two questions for me. The first one is just on the difference between your like-for-like sales in Premier Inn and the like-for- like RevPAR. That gap is sort of not quite as big as I would’ve expected. Is that the timing of extensions in the first half and should we still be targeting the difference between those two being about 1.5 percentage points for the year?

Nicholas Cadbury

Yes.

Alison Brittain

That’s a quick answer.

Monique Pollard

Okay, excellent. And then the second question, obviously, you commented that you’d be returning significant portion of the cash, and we’ve got to bear in mind, short-term debt repayment and the pension. So you started your initial conversations with the pension trustees. Could you give an update on that?

Nicholas Cadbury

We’ll be doing that later in the year, mind me, kind of, they’re going well. We’re having good conversations. They just take time as I’m sure you can imagine.

Alison Brittain

Okay. Can we move the mic over to this side?

Lena Thakkar

Thanks. Lena Thakkar from HSBC. Couple for me. So just in terms of your targets going forward, I appreciate as ZIP is quite small at the moment, but if that works out for you, will you start giving sort of more profit-based targets rather than room-based targets, given that the absolute profitability of these new brands will be much lower? And I guess, on that point, are you sort of happy with your potential portfolio of brands? Or would you consider segueing up the price scale at any point?

And then just secondly, on Germany, as you grow there and your pricing model, will you have a sort of similar approach to the UK. where there’s a max price and it’s very transparent? Or will you need to be a bit more opportunistic in terms of taking advantage of key periods, such as trade fairs and so on?

Alison Brittain

Okay. The first question, we’ll be looking to have that problem. So that’s where’s the first real problem. Zip is pretty small, although because we haven’t actually got the hotel opened. So it doesn’t open until February, although if you – everyone in the room, I know, is excited now to book their first stay there, and the booking will open quite soon for you to organize your trip, and possibly Valentine’s Day trip for you and your loved ones to a ZIP hotel.

So I think, it’s a bit – it’s just a bit early to know how we will report and what we’ll report. It’s even too early to say what addition will ZIP out to the runway that we’ve already and the pipeline that we’ve got because we’re just literally in the test mode. Albeit, then it is a good solid market size in the UK. So the target market size for ZIP is big, and the ZIP product is significantly better than the alternatives that, that market utilizes today. I think the NPS of the current arrangements for people in that segment are sort of negative 40.

So actually getting a safe, comfortable stay in a room with its own on- suite bathroom is actually quite a market shift for people in that segment. So it’s not that I’m not excited and confident that it’s going to go well, but it’s just too early to – really, for us to, in any way, target the runway for that.

And the second question on Germany, we have assumed in the way that we’ve modeled the business that we’ll apply our pricing as we do today and that we will cap pricing even at event night and that we’ll use our Automated Trading Engine to do variable pricing and to digitize that and that we would have opportunities over time if we enhance our booking system – when we enhance our booking system in the UK. and we can charge differently for room types.

So that will also apply to Germany. But we haven’t – so what we haven’t done is use the current – in the acquisition, for example, the current owners do max out price on event nights, and they do have a different pricing strategy. And one of our main competitor in Germany in we won’t have a fixed – a double fixed price on their hotels. They don’t use the yield curve at all. So I don’t know if there’s one way of doing things in Germany, we’ve assumed we replicate using a yield curve and using a pricing engine and that we replicate maintaining our brand credentials with caps.

Rachel Fox

Good morning. Rachel Fox from Goodbody. Just in terms of business mind you said that, that remains quite robust. Has there been any signs of that demand softening as you move into H3, just given the level of economic uncertainty there is? And then just in terms of the food and beverage declines, and could you give some color around volume and price split, just given the level of discounting there has been across the wider food and beverage sector?

Nicholas Cadbury

Let me do the first one.

Alison Brittain

Although, I think we’d keep the answers for the first one very short, which is to say [indiscernible] the Game of two Halves – sorry, Game of two Homes in London and the regions, which sort of changed their positioning from the first quarter and second quarter each. And the same a little bit true, I think, leisure was slightly more constrained business. And the only – if there is a little – the only issue we’ve seen is some very short-term midweek booking. So long-range midweek corporate booking is very robust, and – but short term, as in 48 hours ahead, has been slightly more constrained.

And there’s two reasons possibly for that. One is it could be there’s just more caution as you say, and we may have more cautious business environment or it could be that in their own efficiency programs, quite a number of businesses are working out. If the book earlier, they’ll get better rate, and so they actually might be self- induced in their business booking tools to – and think more carefully about planning stage rather than being the last-minute bookers that they historically have been.

So whilst we’re – whilst it’s something we’ve obviously – because we track so closely by day all sorts of demand activity and we watch all of our booking projections under their pace, and then therefore, the activity we have spotted that just over the course of last couple of months. It’s not a trend or anything that we can call out in more detail than that.

Nicholas Cadbury

It’s a market-wide

Alison Brittain

It’s a market-wide issue.

Nicholas Cadbury

Yes. So from – your second comment’s about margins in F&B.

Alison Brittain

In F&B.

Nicholas Cadbury

But margins in particular. We think covers have been okay, actually, the covers have been okay. They’ve held up. But you’ve – but it’s been more promotional out there in the market overall to get those covers in.

Alison Brittain

Was there any last question? There’s always pressure to be the last question because it has to be awesome, isn’t it? Of course that sort of pressure is – that’s enough to put anybody up. If you have got any other questions you want to ask, we’ll be around. Otherwise, thanks ever so much for the participation and the active questions. We really enjoyed that. Thank you.

Nicholas Cadbury

Thank you.