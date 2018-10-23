McDonald's Corp. (MCD) CEO Steve Easterbrook on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Mike Flores - Investor Relations Officer

Steve Easterbrook - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ozan - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

David Palmer - RBC

Andrew Charles - Cowen

Eric Gonzalez - KeyBanc

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer

Matt DiFrisco - Guggenheim

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan

David Tarantino - Baird

Jeff Bernstein - Barclays

Andy Barish - Jefferies

Mike Flores

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Easterbrook; and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Ozan.

Before I turn it over to Steve, I want to remind everyone that the forward-looking statements in our earnings release and 8-K filing also apply to our comments. Both documents are available on www.investor.mcdonalds.com, as are reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on today's call with their corresponding GAAP measures.

And now, I'd like to turn it over to Steve. Steve?

Steve Easterbrook

Thanks Mike. Good morning.

With another solid performance in the third quarter, we remain confident in our business as we continue to execute an aggressive and holistic growth strategy. We are making substantial progress in modernizing restaurants around the world, enhancing hospitality and innovating the experience for more than 60 million customers we serve every day.

As a result, we have achieved our 13th consecutive quarter of global comparable sales growth of our increasing top-line, traffic share and guest counts in most of our top markets. During the third quarter, most of our largest international markets continue to drive momentum in our business. Canada has been on the 10-year run of success. In August, I was in Vancouver to meet with the local leadership team, and we visited the first McDonald's restaurant open in Canada.

It was recently modernized and we could see the digital menu boards, the refresh décor, McCafe bakery displays and other improvements making such a noticeable change to McDonald's customers. Like many of our top performing markets Canada is excelling at the fundamentals of running great restaurants.

The crew members continue to set some of the highest standards of hospitality in the McDonald's system. Customers' appreciate the commitment, crew members in Canada have to personalize service that makes each visit enjoyable as demonstrated by continued year-over-year increases in customer satisfaction of course.

Earlier this month, I was in China, we marked a full year since the successful transaction that credited the largest McDonald's developmental licensee. The partnership operating at managing McDonald's businesses in Mainland China and Hong Kong offers exceptional business expertise and deep understanding of the local market. They are moving rapidly with ambitious expansion program of at least 2000 new restaurants over five years. They have opened about 375 new restaurants in 2018 over 400 in 2019 and we expect to make a ramp up the phase in more aggressively over the next few years.

We are also impressed to see how well the team in China is operating a highly competitive environment. They have made steady gains with our brand image among consumers in China's largest cities as they have modernized nearly 75% of the existing restaurants in the market.

China also is a leader in McDonald's system with two of our top growth initiatives, digital and delivery. The market has driven exceptional growth for delivery and is gaining strong adoption for its digital platform.

Many of our top international markets are well positioned to drive sustained growth for our business. We have exceptional management teams and aligned franchisees working together to execute ambitious integrated plans.

We are confident that we will continue to achieve sustained momentum as our restaurants serve delicious food, offer world of hospitality and advanced strategic platforms enabling us to satisfy rising customer expectations.

The U.S. continued to move forward with the most significant transformation they have undertaken in the largest market in the McDonald's system. As we have discussed before, the U.S. team and our franchisees are taking out a lot all at once. U.S. is maintaining an aggressive phase of modernizing restaurants, completing our 1000 projects during the quarter.

And our cover phase by the end of 2019, we expect to complete over 12000 restaurants without experiencing the future initiative making this the largest construction project in our history. They still have hard work ahead, but we are seeing an encouraging response from customers in restaurants when many of these improvements are already completed.

This is in line with our experience in other McDonald's markets such as Canada. The U.K. and Italy that execute the program several years ago that was similar to the one the U.S. is undertaking now. This continues to strengthen our confidence, Chris Kempczinski, our U.S. President, his team and our franchisees are on the right track as we introduce new enhancements to a growing number of restaurants.

As we've evolved to more heavily franchised business model we're making sure our operating structure continues to invest. We have a growing number of developmental licensees, business partners are intensely focused on growth and innovation and operates in some of our most complex market.

Starting in January we will make changes to the operating structure of our business. Joe Erlinger, who now is President of High Growth Markets will lead our international operated markets. Ian Borden, who now leads our foundational markets will be President of International Developmental Licensed Markets.

This structure will ensure we provide the right level of support that contributes to the success of our developmental licensees and other franchisees. It will continue to enable us to share and scale our best solutions across our international markets.

I also want to take a moment to acknowledge Doug Goare, President of our International Lead Markets and Chief Restaurant Officer. Last month we announced his upcoming retirement. Doug has made many valuable contributions over his 40-year career. We appreciated his leadership and his counsel. And thank you for all this progress and our organization.

Now, Kevin will discuss some of the financial performance highlights from the quarter.

Kevin Ozan

Thanks Steve.

We're pleased with our strong sales performance for the quarter. Global comp sales increased 4.2% reflecting positive results across all of our business segments. Comp guest counts grew in most of our top international markets, while in the U.S. guest count declined during the quarter.

As Steve mentioned, our top international markets are consistently leading and driving the performance of our system. In addition to Canada success, there are just a few other highlights from around the world to illustrate this momentum.

Australia has delivered 18 consecutive quarters of comp sales growth. France is enjoying eighth consecutive quarters of guest count growth. And Netherlands just experienced their 14th consecutive quarter of positive comp sales. And momentum continues in Japan and they now have 12 consecutive quarters of comp sales growth.

Comp sales in the international lead markets remained strong up 5.4% for the quarter. The U.K. delivered their highest monthly sales and guest count volumes in their 44 year history resulting in 50 quarters of consecutive comp sales growth. In addition, every market within that segment contributed to the growth. As markets across the ILM segment reach critical mass and experience of the future or EOTF, they continue to see higher contributions from multiple platforms including value, delivery and digital.

In addition to Australia's launch of all day breakfast in 2016. They recently introduced an all day favorites platform. Customers can now enjoy a limited menu of their favorite burgers, chicken and fries available any time of day. The sustained to positive results of the well established markets in this segment are in demonstration of the size and scale potential of the McDonald's brand.

Turning to the U.S. Comp sales increased 2.4% for the quarter, higher average check drove sales due to favorable product mix shifts and menu pricing increase. The product mix shifts were a result of menu news including glazed buttermilk crispy tenders, our 100% fresh beef quarter pounders and new choices afforded to customers through our value offerings.

Initiatives deployed across the U.S. from delivery to self order kiosks also attributed to the higher check. The U.S. plan is grounded and the importance of delivery and the mix of higher average check in comparable guest comp growth. As guest comps remain a challenge, we are focused on increasing customer visits. The environment in the U.S. remains very competitive especially around value and deal offerings. Considering this, we're pleased with our comp sales GAAP for the quarter of positive 70 basis points versus our QSR sandwich competitors.

On our last earnings call, I talked about the need to further appeal to ideal customer segment. We recently wrapped up the successful two for $5 mix and match deal offer and we'll soon launch a new classic meal deal option featuring some of our iconic core menu items for our customers looking for a satisfying meal at an affordable price.

Breakfast remains an opportunity and in September, we expanded our one to $3 menu offerings by introducing dollar any size coffee as well as adapting two customer favorite breakfast sandwiches at the $1 price point. Soon, we'll introduce new breakfast menu items inspired by our customers a combination of national value of return to local breakfast deal and new food offering, the vision to win back customers at breakfast.

In the high growth segment, comp sales grew 4.6% with positive results across substantially all markets. Italy, the Netherlands and Poland all delivered double-digit comp sales increases for the quarter. Italy continues to gain sale and guest comp momentum across all day parts. And each of the velocity growth plan accelerators are contributing meaningfully to results.

And across the foundational markets, comp sales were up 6%. Each geographic region contributed positively to results with Japan continuing to lead the segment.

Now I'll turn it back to Steve.

Steve Easterbrook

Thanks Kevin.

The key elements of the velocity growth plan are working. We have powerful growth drivers at the heart of our strategy. The taste of our delicious food is a top reason customers choose McDonald's. The iconic sandwiches at the core of our menu continue to have strong appeal, always striving to make our food even better.

France for example where we continue to increase market share shows sole success with the 50th anniversary Big Mac campaign. Market also achieved a double digit increase in premium burger sales from the same quarter a year ago, with the line up featuring proof of successful favorites such as the 280 and the Big Tasty.

Many consumers also are more focused on the quality of ingredients in their food. And during the quarter, we announced a significant step forward we made in the U.S. Our seven classic burgers in the U.S. now have no artificial preservatives, no added colors from artificial sources and still no artificial flavors.

This was in addition to the switch we made earlier this year, to 100% fresh meat in our quarter pound burgers, cook right when you order. Previously we also removed artificial preservatives in our Chicken McNuggets.

Now let's turn to our accelerates, delivery, digital and experience the future of proven to be catalyst for sustained growth. As we continue to maximize the impact of these accelerators, we're expanding choices, enhancing convenience and elevating the overall experience for McDonald's customers.

We continue to move aggressively and developing the delivery opportunities. With over 37,000 restaurants, we have a massive global footprint. We provide a distinct advantage by placing us closer to more customers than any of our competitors. With focus expanding coverage, growing demand and innovating to increase efficiency and provide better service to our customers.

We now offer delivery from over 15,000 restaurants representing substantial growth from the end of 2016. With the benefit of our global partnership with Uber Eats, we are continuing this expansion. We expect to reach 1000s more of our restaurants by the end of the year including a total of 9000s in the U.S.

Delivery is becoming an increasingly leading full contributor to comp sales and in several top markets such as the U.K., Australia and France, delivery now represents as much as 10% of sales at restaurants offering delivery.

We are working to encourage existing delivery customers to order more regularly, as we also strive to raise awareness to [indiscernible] convenience option. Customer satisfaction with McDelivery remains high. Once they experience the convenience, many of them become our most loyal customers, frequently reodering the delivery.

The delivery market is evolving rapidly and we are committed to innovating, so we remain competitive. We are seeing improved speed and accuracy after a completing an initiative earlier this year to integrate delivery orders into our point of sale systems in many of our restaurants.

We are exploring additional innovation opportunities ranging from integrating delivery order from mobile app, it's a new packaging that protect the quality of our food. It's a new approach that improve efficiency our restaurants with the highest delivery volumes. Underpinning everything we do with this growth accelerator is on commitment to make delivery easy and convenient for our customers, which will help us maximize the competitive advantage from our business.

We have also introduced new technology to our customers are now going to engage on their terms. Self order kiosks which are already in over 15,000 of our restaurants worldwide provide customers an opportunity to spend more time browsing the menu and personalizing their orders.

Supported by our guest experience leaders and with the option of take with service, popularity and utilization of self order kiosks continue to grow over time with a higher average ticket. In France, Italy and Spain well over half of all in restaurant business are transacted through the kiosk. We continue to engage customers through our global mobile app. Many of our markets have used special deal offers to drive incremental traffic and encourage increased utilization of the approximately.

During the quarter, the U.S. doubled the pace of downloads and registered users driving more transactions through the app. At this pace of active users grows the right of mobile order on pay as option increases. We are providing our guest greater convenience on their terms while gaining deeper insights on their purchasing behavior.

All of this is helping us create a foundational base of information of on which we will build programs to deepen our customer relationships.

Through DOCF we are elevating convenience, hospitality and personalization for McDonald's customers. The improvements include crew member who serve in the front of our restaurants as guest experience leaders, kiosk ordering, table service, digital menu boards and our global mobile app. The display and [indiscernible] appreciate the changes we are making. And all of these elements are in place at a restaurant, we are seeing improvements to sales and guest counts.

We've seen steady improvements in overall customer satisfaction and in particular in the U.S. restaurants which have put in place all of the growth strategy initiatives. These restaurants were achieving significant growth in both new customers and frequency of visits by existing customers. And these customers' give a customer satisfaction ratings especially for those that dine in. We are encouraged by the opportunity for our business as we continue to rollout EOTF to more restaurants around the world, maximize the customer and business impact and to find ways to further elevate the customer experience in the future.

We have amazing progress in deploying EOTF across the McDonald system over the past year. By the end of the year, we expected to have converted over 15,000 restaurants across the global system including part of all restaurants in the U.S.

Kevin Ozan

As Steve mentioned, the U.S. is modernizing in an unprecedented pace transforming over 3000 restaurants to-date in 2018 alone and expanding to surpass our original target of about 4,000 projects this year. As we move in a quickening pace, we continue to learn throughout this process and adapt our approach in order to maximize the benefits to the business.

Overall restaurants have experienced a little longer downtime than we have expected. So we're focused on limiting that in order to minimize the impact of the sales and guest counts. The downtime in our restaurants ranges from partial, for example when the drive through remains open but the lobby is closed for remodel to full, when a restaurant has a large scale project and the restaurant completely closes for a short period of time.

The sales and discount recovery period after we complete a project has also been a little inconsistent. So we've put processes in place to execute strong grand reopening plan after construction that involve our local communities. Overall, we are seeing the sales lifts we expected, so our efforts are focused on achieving those results as quickly as possible.

Our refranchising strategy has been a key part of transforming McDonald into a more purposeful, stable and efficient organization focused on delivering long-term growth. We are now more than a year out from our significant refranchising efforts including that China Hong Kong transaction last year. And I'm pleased with that resulting global financial performance.

Earnings per share for the quarter was $2.10 a 22% increase in constant currencies after excluding prior year special items. Year-to-date, our operating margin improved to 43%. Nearly 85% of our total restaurant margin dollars for the quarter came from our franchise business and the growth in franchise margin dollars more than offset the decrease in company-owned restaurant margin dollars.

Franchise margins for the quarter benefited from refranchising as well as positive comp sales growth partially offset by higher depreciation related to our EOTF partnering contributions in the U.S.

Consolidated company operated margins declined 70 basis points to 18.4% for the quarter. ILM company operated margins grew 60 basis points driven by positive comp sales partially offset by commodities and continuing labor pressures.

U.S. company operated margins were challenged due to EOTF, labor cost and commodity pressures. Our company-owned restaurants in the U.S. are modernizing at an accelerated pace. In addition to the anticipated depreciation pressure on margins, our restaurants converting to EOTF are experiencing a temporary decline in labor productivity due to a combination of lower guest counts and continuing to pay [less] [ph] during construction downtime.

We expect this pressure to dissipate in mid-2019. Moving on to menu pricing and commodities. In the U.S., third quarter pricing year-over-year was up about 2%, while commodity costs for the quarter increased nearly 3%. We expect commodity pressures to ease somewhat in Q4 and anticipate our U.S. grocery basket will be up about 2% for the full year.

For the international lead markets menu price is averaged about 1.5% higher year-over-year. Commodity costs were also up about 1.5% for the quarter and we still expect commodity to be up about 2% for the full year.

Continuing on to G&A, at the beginning of the year, we indicated that we expected our G&A for the year to be down about 1% in constant currencies with fluctuations between quarters due to the timing of spending. For the third quarter in constant currency, our G&A was down 8% which resulted in costs being down 3% during the first nine months of the year. We now expect G&A cost to be down about 1% to 2% for the full year.

Our effective tax rate was 24% for the quarter. We now expect our full year tax rate to be in the range of 24% to 26% down from 25% to 27%, although we may have additional favorable adjustments in Q4 as we finalize the amounts recorded at the end of last year related to U.S. tax reform.

Turning to foreign currencies, for the quarter, foreign currency translation hurt our results by $0.05 per share. At current exchange rates, we expect the impact of foreign currency to be at similar headwind in the fourth quarter, which would result in a full year benefit of $0.03 to $0.05. As usual, this is directional guidance only because rates will change as we move through the remainder of the year.

Before I turn it back to Steve, I want to touch on our capital allocation. Our first priority remains investing in the business to drive future growth through initiatives such as EOTF. Our current expectation is that we'll spend about $2.5 billion in capital this year. As we communicated last month, we increased our quarterly dividend by 15% to a $1.16 per share, the equivalent to $4.64 annually. The dividend meaningfully contributes to our cash return target which we increased to about $25 billion for the three year period ending 2019. It reinforces our confidence in our long-term strategy.

Steve Easterbrook

Thanks Kevin. We provided an overview of the progress we are making of perspectives about why we remain so encouraged by a velocity strategy and the future of our business. Most of our margins international markets continue to drive momentum. U.S. is growing sales as it makes investments that will enhance the experience of customers we serve. We are encouraged by the success of restaurants that have already put the growth objectives in place.

We will continue to fine tune on tactics, but we are confident that our strategy is clearly guiding our business in the right direction. McDonald's system is focused in execution, and committed to unlocking even greater potential.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Mike Flores

Thanks Steve. We are now going to open the call for analysts and investor questions. Please press start one, if you have a question and pound one to remove yourself from the queue. And to give as many people as possible the opportunity to ask questions please limit yourself to one question and we will come back to you for follow-up questions as time allows. Now, our first is from David Palmer with RBC. David?

David Palmer

Thanks. Good morning. Question, I think for Steve on the U.S., there's been a lot of change obviously in 2018 and I think people are trying to figure out which parts to this are temporary friction that you evolve out of into 2019 and beyond? And then maybe where you have learned something you're going to make adjustments. I guess to summarize you've had that shift in marketing dollars out of regional to national value add experience in the future. And then, of course people are hearing about these headlines about franchisees that are adjusting to a new structure of communication and decision-making. And I think people want to understand what adjustments you might have to make for that too? Thank you.

Steve Easterbrook

Hi, David. Thanks. As we've said all along already throughout this year and it will continue through '19. We are taking on a really ambitious plan in the U.S. and we are at that kind of growing the outstation a moment where we are putting significant investments into the restaurant and that need changes in that. And it's naturally -- that's just how it works. So, the good news is, that we've always had a very proactive positive relationship with our regular prices as much as we have with our suppliers, you know, we call it a three legged stool. So any conversations which are constructive and helpful and how we are going to better execute a plan, which we are open to. So and it refer to one or two things, we are looking at with regards to EOTF, how can we minimize the impact of the downtime, so we can come out stronger.

So whether it's the initiatives -- we are learning it as we go along with regards to the most effective way of investing the national marketing spend versus the local for the co-op. We continue to learn as we go along there and breakfast is a good example where we feel there's more regionalization to breakfast and therefore couldn’t have swing a little bit more of our emphasis on the marketing side to the local co-ops to take ownership of that and then we can invest in more national platforms in a sentence.

So, and I think this is evolving with what is really encouraging for us and I just keep reminding ourselves why we do it, what we are doing is not only towards the international business to provide a helpful kind of signpost to what the opportunities are. But actually even here in the U.S. now, if we look at the analysis between the performance of restaurants which haven't yet adopted any of the EOTF and the major initiatives all the way to those restaurants that have adopted multiple initiatives within that bigger motivation plan.

There is actually an absolute crystal clear correlation both sales and guest count level and customer satisfaction level, but literally actually as you step up the initiatives, whether it's going to be EOTF for those tables, so as with the delivery with this [cup on the ] [ph] new boards for example, as you step up the number of initiatives the restaurant adopt. Sales stay nicely as do guests count customer satisfaction.

So you can expect us, clearly, as we always do to work with the operators and any constructive ideas were actually wide open. So, if we just -- our success is inextricably linked. And we actually see our franchisee relationships as being something -- which is something of a competitive advantage for us that has been over time. And we see it continuing that way.

So I think fundamentally the key elements that we have built into the big bold revision plan which is really pulled together between our own leadership and you will find a leadership through the course of 2017. We're still confident in another site, the international business provides a good sign post for that.

Mike Flores

Next question is from Andrew Charles of Cowen.

Andrew Charles

Great thanks. I want to dig into the GAAP to domestic quick service peers that narrowed in 3Q. You guys obviously introduced the impactful initiatives to grow mix through fresh beef to the new chicken tenders flavors, while remaining competitive on value through enhance this, the 1, 2, 3 menu as well as the new two for $5 promotion. Has the offset your efforts been a more broad slowdown in service times across the U.S. system? Or is it being confined to the disruption of traffic from remodel construction and if it is the latter, can you help quantify what the impact has been to 3Q comps?

Kevin Ozan

I can start and then Steve can chime in.

Let me talk briefly about the count GAAP as you started talking about the 70 basis points for this quarter. I guess, we certainly look at, I will take all of the above current year comps, two and three years that's just a look at kind of trends in our business. I think we feel pretty good about the fact that we've had seven consecutive quarters, 11 out of the last 12 positive comp sales GAAP versus those two with our sandwich competitors.

I would say that the service times still are an opportunity. And I guess, I'll let Steve talk a little bit about that. It is fair to say that service times remain an opportunity. And so that is one of the big opportunities that I think we still have to continue closing or kind of accelerating that GAAP.

EOTF, I guess really quickly, we won't quantify every quarter what the EOTF drag is, but I just to give a perspective. Roughly, if I look at year-to-date comps in the U.S. roughly it's probably around a half a point impact negative certainly on our U.S. comps and there are several components of that as you know one would be the downtime we're experiencing and so we're focused on reducing that downtime. One would be the recovery time and how long it takes for us to get back to a volume that we have plumbed in less than we expect. And then, that of that is obviously the sales list we are getting. And time goes on obviously our expectation of the negative drag will start dissipating as we complete projects while we will obviously be left with the sales increases and sales list.

Again that's what we've seen in our international markets, I said is a little bit longer downtime, a little bit longer recovery period but we are seeing is similar overall trends in the U.S. that we have seen internationally.

Steve Easterbrook

Just add to what Kevin was saying now, interestingly enough for us, as Kevin said our service times have slowed down, but interestingly customer satisfaction has improved. So no we don't just want to rely on that. But it is interesting that as we have enhanced the broader experience that we do see customer satisfaction was improved. But we also know that speed is a fundamental part of our DNA.

So when you look back over the last two to three years with introduction of initiatives such as all day breakfast which should help drive the top line, but have added a level of complexity into the restaurant's. Introduction of fresh beef, which has really enhanced the taste and the quality of the quarter pounder and the signature range, in fact, has been operational challenge to absorb.

And even if you look at such initiatives such as G&A off the redemption, and just the speed with which I'll try to change, can redeem all those and still keep the call moving through. I think we've got ourselves a challenging 2019, I know the teams are focused on which is around how we get back to the concept of net simplification. I mean we're always going to want to introduce initiatives that are attractive to customers which are reflecting that customers want us to go in the changing taste. For the same time, how come we maintain a discipline of making sure we take as much out as we ever put into restaurants.

I know in particular with the drive through that is a focus between our leadership and operator leadership and the team has been established to make a meaningful headway into that. This is slightly less of an issue for us in-store obviously because the customers are now self-selecting how they order many are choosing to go to the self-order kiosk because they can get number 12 time there they don't feel so horrid. If you are shocking more and that kind of grab and go mode and side over the pretty lunch time, weekday lunch time. Then you in the front counter you typically have. So you will see greater focus on the drive through and we do have an ambition to bring this service terms back down.

Mike Flores

Next question is from Eric Gonzalez with KeyBanc.

Eric Gonzalez

Okay. Thanks for the question. Can you comment on the performance of breakfast in the U.S. during the quarter? Are you still losing share in the morning day part and maybe if the loss accelerate in the quarter? How much was breakfast hurt by the messaging of the advertising shift?

Steve Easterbrook

Well, I have to say we made some tweaks through the year actually breakfast both in terms of regional spend, shifting some of this spends are regional. We still losing a little share. It's very competitive out there with breakfast. We did make some changes in September such as adding dollar sausage coffee, dollar sausage muffin, again, the local co-ops choosing which of those items are best suited for their customer base.

So that shift was really launching through September, so it was a little early to tell it whether that's going to be sufficient. But we are also, we haven't had much new food news, our breakfast for a little while and you'll see some new food news in the fourth quarter this year, which I and our team are excited about it. So it continues to be a battleground. I mean just going back to Andrew's previous question and this one Eric is, the reality is, it's a market share fight on traffic. There is real no tailwind. Traffic any expansion or any additions that anyone from our days is saying is really true, new unit addition.

So on a like for like basis, unless we get sales growing. I don't see many people getting out there in the center are rushing growing traffic until really is a scrap and it's a market share and our teams are responding. So we want to do better at breakfast, cost initiative basis, which we are going to see out through the next few months and also some new food news which we think will reenergize the day part.

Mike Flores

And our next question is from Brian Bittner with Oppenheimer.

Brian Bittner

Thank you. Question regarding the U.S. and just the store level margins there. Can you tell us what the decline was year-over-year in the margin there, when you strip out the EOTF down time pressures meaning what was just the decline in margin trend from the kind of the real pressures you're seeing.

And a follow up on that, how are these margin issues that are you are seeing framing the current conversations that you're having with franchisees related to the overall strategy, whether that be menu strategy or EOTF strategy and what not? Thank you.

Kevin Ozan

I will talk about kind of the financial piece of the U.S. and I will let Steve talk about the owner operators relation.

A couple of things, say there were few pressures on margins this quarter. One was, I'll say overall labor pressures and that's -- that has two main components to it. One of them is an increase in wages and labor costs. And second is productivity which would be the downtime and counts related to EOTF. If you say about roughly half of the labor impact was due to each of those. So roughly half was on productivity, roughly half on wages. The other piece of hitting the margins is the depreciation related to our investments.

So as you know we're certainly thinking about the company in stores. Obviously, we're incurring capital to remodel those stores and the depreciation related to that is also hitting. This quarter we also had some commodity pressure a little bit more than we had in the previous two quarters and a little bit more than we expect to have next quarter. So the combination of the labor costs, productivity, depreciation and commodities all company operated margins and put pressure on them this quarter.

The only thing, I guess, I remind everyone is our McCargo margin dollars these days represent less than 10% of our total margin dollars in the U.S. because of the refranchising that we've done and the fact that we're now 95% franchised. But obviously, it is going to impact restaurant model profitability and certain of those costs certainly have an impact on operators also.

Steve Easterbrook

Yes. And just to take up the overall greater sentiment, I mean clearly stating the obvious. Their operators want to grow the cash flow and we want our operators to grow cash flow. Our plan was built and designed to do exactly that. Clearly, they're seeing many of the same input cost pressures that the company owned restaurants are -- when you go into major lines food and labor both with inflationary increases that puts pressure on the bottom line. So I mean, really this comes down to -- it being a growth story. We're having strong average check growth as you would recognized. And probably that's because of the strategic investments we're making. I mean we are seeing higher average checks of the self order kiosks because people dwell longer. We are saying clearly higher average checking out delivery orders that could be summed up to 1.5, 2 times of normal average check.

And then, some of the other initiatives such as the great chicken tenders for example that help boost average check. So, it's not an average check story, this is about getting the guest count moving. And if we can get both of those alongside each other, that don't give us the top line growth that we're looking for. And I think that we are in back in the day, it used to be sort of a 2% to 3% comp would have held just flat to the margin percentage level. We need stronger growth than that. So that's the mindset with which we build our plans, all of our markets in the developed world are facing similar cost pressures.

So that's why such the strength of the international growth is so positive because it does translate into cash flow growth as well as top-line growth. But that's why we are going to stay sort of single minded but certainly focused on getting the guest count momentum back into the U.S. business, so that we can maintain -- if we can generate that and maintain the average check growth and that's why there a lot more profitable operators which is what we came to see.

Mike Flores

And our next question is from Matt DiFrisco with Guggenheim.

Matt DiFrisco

Thank you. My question is with respect to the G&A savings and the improved guidance there. How sustainable are those lower rates of savings than what you had originally targeted for?

Kevin Ozan

Again at the beginning of the year we said that we'd be down -- we expect to be down about 1% we are now saying 1% to 2%. So in our mind it's not dramatically different this year than what we expected. We will have a little bit more decline next year and certainly we won't have costs related to our operator convention that we have every other year. We don't have costs related to Olympics and then we've taken some actions this year where we will get a full year of savings next year such as the U.S. reorganization.

So I think we're well set up to achieve on our G&A savings that we expected next year and this year is coming in a little bit maybe more than we expected or relatively in line.

Mike Flores

And our next question is from John Ivankoe with JPMorgan.

John Ivankoe

Hi. Thank you. Two, I think basically follow ups. First, it surprised me a little bit that the net EOTF impact in the U.S. was 50 basis points year-to-date '18. So I was hoping you pour some thoughts in terms of what you thought that impact would be as we got into the fourth quarter of '18 and first half of '19 is the first clarification.

And then, secondly, half of the U.S. system will be on EOTF by the end of '18. One could interpret that '19 CapEx would be even higher than '18 CapEx or revised '18 CapEx. But I did want to make sure whether that was true or maybe some of the increase that we saw in this '18 CapEx is in fact paying for it for some of the projects that you'll be doing in '19 thus allowing your previous CapEx guidance to '19 to remain unchanged?

Kevin Ozan

Thanks John. I'll take both of those. Regarding the net EOTF drag if you will, it's got on a year-to-date basis, it's above roughly half a point, it is fair to say that the impact in Q2 and Q3 were more than Q1. So I guess, I'll say it's safe to assume that may have been a little more than 0.5 this quarter but not a year. If you want to look at this on a longer term basis because to us there is a long-term initiative for the long-term sustainability of our U.S. business. So I don't want to get into having to talk about a specific impact every quarter which is why we've talked about it on year-to-date. But it is fair to assume that it was a little bit heavier impact on an individual quarter comp sales.

Regarding capital, so we said that our capital this year we expect around $2.5 billion. If we look at couple of things I guess to know regarding this year's EOTF projects. One, a little bit heavier due to McCargo, our company operated stores. So we've completed about 60% of the projects, the company operated restaurants. So a little bit more skewed to company operated restaurants.

The other thing that I would say is, while downtime is a little bit heavier and recovery period is a little bit longer. Construction costs are probably a little bit higher than we originally anticipated to partly because we're going in a -- quicken the pace. And so we're not going to achieve some of the efficiencies that we may have thought that we were going to not dramatically different. So what that means for capital in 2019 is, our CapEx should be relatively similar maybe a little bit higher in 2019 and 2018. We will likely do a relatively similar number of projects potentially a little bit less, but there are some of the higher cost projects.

So if you think about what we've got accomplished in 2018, we got a -- we will get more than our 4000 projects done, but some of them are a little bit skewed to the lower costs on easier project to get done. In 2019, it will be some of the higher cost more intense projects if you will. So our overall capital should be relatively similar to the 2.5 again maybe a little bit higher than 2.5 but not substantially higher.

And then, again, we have seen some inflation I would say in the construction costs that has impacted some other cost. We do expect this overall impact of EOTF to start looking positive as we progress through 2009, probably in the back half of 2019 is when you should expect to see the net impact EOTF being net positive .

Mike Flores

Our next question is from David Tarantino with Baird.

David Tarantino

Hi. Good morning, Steve. I want to come back to your discussion on throughput for the U.S. business. Seems like a big opportunity we've been talking about now for multiple years and I know you've thrown a lot at the system in the past year or so in terms of complexity and new operating approaches. So I'm just wondering, I guess if you can elaborate a little bit more on what you think the opportunity is and what type of -- in terms of drive through speed in terms of time. You think you can shave off of that and what it might mean for the sales going forward?

And how quickly you think you can start turning the dial on that whether it's a 2019 or even longer term impact? Thanks.

Steve Easterbrook

Yes. Sure, David. I think I mean I think the greatest opportunity we have, as we look all around the world and the U.S. is no different is continuing to maintain our kind of system standards of day-to-day operations. You'll hear me talk a lot about running better restaurants and that's not lose indirect. That's underlying principle by which we are all embracing at the same time. The team is getting increasingly demanding and therefore they are going to expect to perform the service, they expect great interaction with technology, they expect more innovation et cetera, et cetera. So it's always a delicate balance to get the operational foundation right while also creating up energy and attraction in our business to win customers more often in a flat market frankly. So we are going to put a quantification of the improvement of joint through but what we can do we have done that you may remember it from when we actually lost the last plant back in March of last year.

We're able to put some model really what we believe the call throughput would be as you can positively impact service time. So whether it's from car that may be turning away at the end of the lot because they could see the line and that that will just turn them off and they will carry on going all the way through to -- just flashing through -- particularly in the peak hours obviously, the lunch time hours, and the early evening hours. So but is a fundamental truth that the -- quicker we are able to get service, more cars we can serve and it could be off begin to create the demand. We just need to have -- just able be able to meet that now as well.

So you have more to say around that. But the other part probably seven or eight some teams within the U.S. working at numbers in different areas around complexity because menu is one of them, getting reliable technology, working on a more consistent basis for being on -- how we can ease the merchandising, we clearly have a broad menu, but how much of that do you merchandise do you tend to focus more on your highest setting items. For example, how we can also improve the training and reduce the -- improve the retention of our crew in the restaurant would be another one. While the other relevance o of the building and equipment could we continue to invest in which we are actually make it, just easier for our managed approach to run great restaurants.

So then just getting back into the disciplines of day-to-day operations making sure that as we release new initiatives, the restaurant -- fantastic training materials for our teams and make sure we don't overload them. So it's kind of a multi-pronged approach. We will continue to be introducing things to our restaurants that's what our customers expect. But I do think we need to do -- collectively we need to do a better job and I need to do a better job that -- that's ensuring that there's a corresponding reduction in -- just the workload from management. They're working hard out there and it's not easy and we're committed to making a difference.

Mike Flores

Next up is Jeff Bernstein with Barclays.

Jeff Bernstein

Great. Thank you very much. Perhaps looking outside the U.S. for a moment, Steve you mentioned China and what sounded like encouraging commentary all around in terms of new leaders and their initiatives and they're pretty keen to accelerate unit growth and what will be your largest market outside of the U.S.?

I'm just wondering if you can provide any more color around that in terms of performance maybe the comps this quarter or just brewing our sentiment because whether it's in comps or consumer behavior or all the headlines we hear about is this caution. And I would have thought we might have heard more of a tempering tail around the China growth story. So maybe you can provide any insight into -- maybe from your hearing where the qualitative and quantitative that might indicate that?

Steve Easterbrook

Yes. Absolutely, it was -- as I mentioned in my comments, I was out there earlier this month actually I just spend two or three days in Beijing with our partners, with our management teams out there and obviously getting into a restaurant. So to give you a sense on the quarter, sales were marginally up in China for quarter three, guest counts were up stronger than that. So they -- the number of initiatives to write customers into restaurants and that just gives us the marginal plus sales comp.

I felt really good about the fundamentals of the market. I've been there with great 3000 each restaurants now, 75% of those have being remodeled to the full EOTF. They are system leading for us in terms of delivery, but the combination of the McDonald's delivery service, MDS as we call it, which was the original system we adopted there. And then, the use of number of third party operators. Now, it is a dramatic to experience and I was in one restaurant in Beijing where they created a -- more dedicated delivery area in the front of the restaurant where they were able to just take the riders, the drivers would come in and we could just service them independently, so it didn't distract from the store dining experience for our customers.

I mean they continue the remarkable journey on the digital platform for example. So we've seen -- got about 60 million app downloads for example, therefore building this rich database of customer behaviors and on the same purchase patents. But also encouraging, just the interaction with our partners, they got a good long-term perspective. They have already previously announced the ramp up in new restaurant openings from 375 this year, reached just over 400 in '19. And it won't surprise me to see that kind of rate acceleration will continue as you look into the out years. Under the new ownership and our management team have settled into a good constructive working relationship.

And so I think overall we feel pretty strong. We were in a very strong position in Tier 1 cities in the most developed cities, it's a bit tougher in the lower tier cities. And again, we are going to keep working on the best positioning for us, the investment that was in the restaurant, menu prices and restaurant sales expectations as we opened more restaurants in those lower tier cities, so we still have a lot more to learn there. But, we have got the right partners in place, you got a deep understanding of the Chinese consumer and Chinese marketplace. So overall, let China feeling already encouraged, again, they take months into the new ownership structure that we've made a great decision. And also I'm going to say the -- what was also encouraging is that we're not really seeing any meaningful anti-American sentiment given some of the geopolitical issues that clearly exist between the countries. So I think increasingly where they seem to be a local business -- the local business of a global brand and that's also encouraging as well.

Mike Flores

So we have time for one final question. And that would be Andy Barish with Jefferies.

Andy Barish

Yes. I was just wondering as you go through your kind of operating plan and look out towards '19, your competence in reaching kind of your normalized target that you've outlined before any puts and takes that we should be aware of it at this stage after what was termed kind of a choppy 2018?

Kevin Ozan

Yes. I can talk about the financial targets obviously. I think we talked about that we're progressing on operating margins. So I felt very good about our sales target, our operating margins, our ROI, IT target and our EPS target as well as achieving our G&A target that we've set. So as I think about all the things that we've set out there going into 2019, I think we feel pretty good about all of those. Obviously, the U.S. continues to be a very competitive market, but as we look overall, I felt really good about all those. And I feel certainly good about achieving our cash return to shareholders target by the end of 2019.

So I think we entered 2019 with pretty good confidence in the business knowing that as Steve said we still got a big street fight to continue in the U.S. just for us to continue getting all of our projects done while in the same time trying to achieve comp scale to increase and turn around the outcome growth there.

Steve Easterbrook

And then, just to add to that, I mean, momentum is a very important psychological health guidance ages of our teams. I think as we -- as winning is contagious for markets of all. I think with our new simplified structure previously, and then, the way we are going to adopt it into the New Year. Just the visibility of what working for market-to-market is only getting better and the speed with which we are lifting, localizing and then launching these initiatives has never been greater.

We've been through -- including we go from annual planning processes, as we fix it or look to exit 2018. I think 16 of our top 18 markets are in positive sales comp territory and some of them are quite -- have incredibly strong sales momentum as well. Certainly as we go through the early plans for next year, I would say our Managing Directors in the markets are hoping that momentum continuing. Clearly we are planning to grow in each and every market around the world. So I think the next year -- the next four to six weeks we shape up the detail of the 2019 plans. If there is a mood of optimism amongst the Managing Directors and our sales leaders and I share that. But, obviously, none of this is taken for granted. There is not a single market out there, that there is easy growth that just simply does not even the small and typically been the hyperinflationary countries where you have a lovely tailwind the likes of a China or Russia historically. So these are now much more mature markets, much more competitive and we've to sharpen our games in those markets as well. But we are confident in the direction we're heading and excited about what's more to come.

Mike Flores

Thank you, Steve and Kevin, and thank you, everyone for participating. That will end our call.

