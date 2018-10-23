Facebook 5-Year Streak Of Beating Earnings On The Line

July 24, 2013, will forever be remembered in the history of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) as the day the stock really broke out. Following its scrutinized IPO in 2012 and a couple of weak quarters, it was the Q2 2013 earnings release where Facebook proved naysayers wrong by getting mobile right. That quarter mobile advertising reached $656 million compared to not even being in the mix in 2012. Mark Zuckerberg is quoted in the conference call that day as saying "we now have more daily actives on mobile than on desktop, soon we'll have more revenue on mobile than on desktop." For context, Facebook Q2 2013 total revenues reached $1.8 billion and has since climbed to $13.2 billion in Q2 this year.

Facebook, Inc. Monthly Stock Chart. Source - Finviz.com

Looking back it was a massive beat that day with the stock up 20% after hours later, climbing 50% over the next few weeks. That earnings report laid the groundwork for what would become an epic run in the stock, taking it from about $25 per share to its all time high $218 in July 2018. It may very well have been the birthday of "FANG" as we know it. Over the period, Facebook has beaten consensus earnings estimates for 21 consecutive quarters including its last Q2 release which beat, although it marked a peak in the stock, eventually plunging on weak guidance during the conference call.

Facebook, Inc. EPS History. Source- Seeking Alpha

Coming up on the Q3 earnings release set for October 30th, I believe the streak of beating EPS is at risk. Coupled with the weak trading environment in the broad stock market (particularly tech) this month, uncertainty heading into this earnings release is as high as its ever been for Facebook. Current consensus estimates pointing to EPS of ~$1.46 per share already has been subject to revisions lower but could still miss, setting the stage for another leg lower in the stock. Nothing in the stock market is a sure thing, and that includes Facebook earnings.

Furthermore, I'm observing a sense of exuberance among some Seeking Alpha analysts claiming Facebook is "The Best Opportunity in Tech" by Michael Wiggins De Oliveira" or "Conviction Buy" by Julian Lin with arguments based on a historical comparison of valuation metrics. Clearly if you apply a 50x multiple to FB next year earnings the stock should be trading $400! Yes, FB at 21x TTM earnings is cheap compared to other tech giants like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL)) 30x or Microsoft (MSFT) 29x but that doesn't necessarily make it a buy. The authors have good points but the bear case also is worth discussing.

The risk here is that Facebook could be presenting the classic value-trap setup where it's cheap, but could very well get cheaper. This article will explore what I view as themes representing headwinds for Facebook growth and a couple of factors the market may be overlooking heading into the Q3 earnings release.

I'm bearish on the stock but conclude with a "hold" rating. I think the downside is limited in the near term to a level around $135 per share (13% downside) representing about 16.5x 2019 consensus earnings. My thinking is that earnings will be pressured on the cost side, leading to revisions lower in forward estimates and the stock can trade with a smaller earnings multiple on renewed pessimism. The stock would need a series of weak earnings releases over the next year to really change the narrative and have more significant downside.

2018 Facebook is a different beast compared to Facebook five years ago. The company, by its own admittance, is set to post slower growth as it ramps up its focus on security and with higher costs across all fronts. The following factors explain much of the compressed multiples Facebook trades at and why it could head lower.

Valuation is discounted to reflect increased levels of regulatory risk.

Privacy and security concerns are a global phenomenon, not exclusive to US users, and represents downside risk for important international growth.

Company is entering slower growth stage with surging costs and expenses. This set up adds to downside earnings risk going forward.

Facebook 2018 Recap

It's been a tough 2018 for FB investors with the stock down 13% YTD. Facing backlash by some from the role social media played in the 2016 US election, the Cambridge Analytica data scandal in April this year was a major PR hit when the company reported that the political consulting firm had improperly harvested data on 87 million users without consent. During congressional testimony CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized for the data breach saying; “It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.” The Q1 earnings release just two weeks after the testimony in Congress helped reassure investors with revenues climbing 49% year-over-year and EPS of $1.69, up 63% compared to Q1 2017. The message here was that despite the public outrage and stock price volatility in Q1 - the company was doing what it does best, and that's make to huge profits on strong growth.

Heading into the Q2 earnings release in July, questions of slowing user growth in the US and the fallout from the privacy scandal seemed to have been forgotten as the stock climbed to an all-time high at $218. EPS beat by 3 cents while the revenue figure of $13.23 billion missed marginally by just 1% to expectations. The bombshell for investors came during the conference call when, among weaker guidance, CFO David Wehner disclosed that the social media giant expects the revenue-growth slowdown to continue. “Our total revenue growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue growth rates to decline by high single-digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4.” Wehner also said Facebook expects expenses to grow 50% to 60% from last year on higher headcount and enhanced security measures. The stock fell by as much as 20% the next day, and here we are about three months later with the stock down 29% from its all-time high.

Slowing US user growth on the Facebook platform is no secret. Globally the rate of daily and monthly active users DAUs/MAUs grew 11% year over year, but less than 2% Q/Q in Q2, and the risk is that these levels are going to go under. Strong user growth over the past five years has been one of the factors why the company has performed so strongly, but that cycle is changing. Investors here would benefit from more transparency in user number broken down across Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Q3 Earnings Outlook

Consensus EPS estimates point to Facebook reporting ~$1.47 per share for the current quarter. The estimate has been revised lower over the past three months from as high as $1.82 per share (down 20%). I view this earnings release as a proverbial minefield littered with multiple monitoring points that could go wrong.

User growth (US and international): Decline q/q?

Expenses: upper range of "50% to 60%"? as mentioned in conference call.

Operating Margin: 44% in Q2 was down two consecutive quarters from high of 57% in Q4 2017 and 47% in Q2 2017. How low will it go?

Revenue estimates of $13.79bn: Did advertisers cut back following Q1/Q2 privacy scandals?

The company has overall solid finances with a robust balance sheet, continued revenue and earnings growth and positive free cash flow. The problem of course are expectations. The very possibility that earnings are peaking can be punishing to the stock.

Security Privacy Concerns a Global Phenomenon

The backlash against Facebook following the data breach scandal and bigger questions regarding sharing of private information online with marketers is not limited to the US. It's shortsighted for investors to think people (Facebook users) in developing countries like India and Brazil don't have the same apprehension and concerns regarding privacy. The negative headlines Facebook made this year was global news and the market may be underestimating the impact of Facebook's poorer perception across the globe. Governments and regulators around the world are taking notice and Facebook will be challenged and pushed for many years to come. The privacy and data security story is not going away anytime soon.

Just this week in Brazil, which is set to have the final round of its Presidential election Sunday October 27. One candidate is demanding Federal Courts shut down WhatsApp on the grounds it's being used illegally to circumvent campaign financing laws by giving the other candidate an advantage. This case is interesting because Mark Zuckerberg specifically singled out the election in Brazil "later this year" during the Q2 conference call as an area the company would be monitoring. While this specific case may just be an act of desperation by a failing political party, the recurrence of "fake news" accusations highlight the ongoing issue and raise the question of how much progress Facebook has made this year.

I predict user DAUs/MAUs decline on a quarter over quarter basis across the three key geographic segments; US and Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, as users turn away. Facebook will be challenged to bring them back and they may not return.

Facebook Monthly Active Users. Source - Q2 Earnings Presentation

Valuation

Facebook, Inc. EPS Estimate Summary. Source- Yahoo Finance

The bearish scenario I envision is a weak Q3 earnings report where the company misses EPS and/or misses on the top-line and possibly issues weaker guidance. Such a scenario would likely lead to further cuts in forward earnings estimates. If we drop fiscal year 2019 EPS (-5%) to $7.89 (from $8.30 currently) the stock could presumably trade down to $146.50 at the current multiple. I'd argue that the stock would trade even lower to around $134 per share, roughly 17x 2019 earnings as pessimism in the stock builds. My point is that there's no reason the stock can't go lower. Investors need to be at least open to the possibility that the downside exists. There's nothing that says the stock has to trade at 20x or more.

Facebook, Inc. P/E valuation matrix. Source- Author estimates

Conclusion

Trading earnings are exceptionally risky. Facebook could beat, announce a massive buyback program with strong guidance and send the stock soaring. Facebook also could miss and the stock could still climb higher. There's also the possibility that the stock beats and it still goes lower, right? We'll find out October 30th.

Right now FB is trading at $155, less than 5% from its 52-week low. What this tells me is that despite all the positives in the story and valuation upside, the market including the smartest people in the room remain bearish. In the context of recent market volatility, if you are bearish on tech (QQQ), stay bearish on FB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.