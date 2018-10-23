China's Pain Is Wall Street's Gain

Listening to the financial media one could get the impression that the latest woes on Wall Street are far greater than they really are. As I'll argue in today's comments, some perspective is necessary in order to prevent an unduly - and unjustified - pessimistic outlook on equities. Helping us to get some clarity on the latest U.S. market pullback is the far greater damage in several major overseas bourses. I'll argue here that the global market rout not only underscores the relative strength of the U.S. financial market and economy but also justifies an intermediate-term (3-9 months) bullish stance based on increased safe-haven demand for U.S. equities.

For the third time in the last two weeks, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) violated its closely scrutinized 200-day moving average on Monday. Besides being an inauspicious way to start the week, the latest violation of the 200-day trend line has put an already nervous Wall Street even more on edge. Several mainstream financial news sites drew attention to this technical development, which could have the effect of increasing selling interest in the next couple of days. It will also no doubt serve to fuel a growing belief among many investors and analysts that the U.S. equity market is on the verge of entering a bear market.

Source: BigCharts

While investors here at home are worried about the bear making an appearance on Wall Street, a much bigger concern is the bear market already well underway in several emerging and developed nations. To begin with, consider that the Shanghai Composite Index (below) is down approximately 50% from its highs of two years ago. The Shenzhen Composite meanwhile is down nearly 60% from its high of 2015. President Trump's trade war with China has likely contributed to recent downside pressure in China's equity market, but the bear market in China has its roots beyond trade policy considerations. China's slide began years ago and was mainly fueled by years of rapid infrastructure development and debt build-up. China's debt chickens, in other words, have come home to roost.

Source: BigCharts

Although China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 4.1% on Monday, the gains were the result of statements by Chinese officials aimed at restoring investor confidence. China's central bank chief pledged the government's support for the private sector, which buoyed investor sentiment in Asian markets. After being one of the worst-performing markets of 2018, Monday's rally in China's stock market was its best one-day performance in two-and-a-half years.

China's stock market has a long way to go before reversing the long-established downward trend in prices, however. As recently as last Thursday, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - which is a useful proxy for large-cap China ADRs - made a new low for the year. And while FXI did manage to rally above its 15-day moving average on Monday, it hasn't managed to make a succession of higher peaks and higher lows all year. Until it does, investors should remain wary of the intermediate-term prospects for China stocks and avoid the temptation to buy.

Source: BigCharts

Another reflection of China's weak economy is the underperformance of its currency relative to the U.S. dollar. Shown here is the WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB), which is my favorite yuan proxy. Currencies typically reflect the economic strength or weakness of a nation, and China's yuan confirms the widely reported slowdown in its economic growth rate. Until the yuan shows greater strength, investors have another reason for remaining skeptical of China's interim turnaround prospects. The yuan's continued weakness also calls into question the recent efforts of China's central bank to stimulate growth by cutting reserve requirements.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, at home, the U.S. stock market remains on a strong fundamental footing despite analysts' concerns that corporate revenue growth is slowing. In the most recent quarter, 36% of S&P 500 companies which have reported have fallen below estimated sales, according to FactSet. If this trend continues, it would mark the biggest quarterly sales-miss ratio this year. Despite the sales slowdown, however, overall earnings growth remains strong thanks in part to last year's tax cuts and even the sales growth rate is still strongly positive. These fundamental factors are helping to ensure that the bull market which began in 2009 will continue and thereby offer global investors an attractive alternative to the bearish emerging markets.

Shown below is a graph which compares the performance of the S&P 500 Index with the Shanghai Composite Index over the last two years. This is perhaps the strongest single argument which highlights the relative strength of the U.S. stock market with that of China. Eventually, the proverbial "alligator jaws" will shut and both markets will come closer into alignment. But as long as the gap between the two markets remains pronounced, it will serve as a powerful advertisement for S&P 500 stocks and will continue to stimulate safe-haven demand for U.S. equities.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, U.S. equities are still subject to bond yield-related weakness. On Monday, there were 289 stocks making new 52-week lows on the NYSE and 312 on the Nasdaq. In recent days, the new highs/new lows ratio on both major exchanges has been in the area of 1-to-10 or greater. This is an unmistakable sign that internal weakness is still a problem and that the incremental demand for equities is quite low. Until we see a conspicuous shrinkage of stocks making new lows, investors should maintain a defensive posture since it implies the latest correction is still ongoing.

Most of the new 52-week lows on the Big Board continue to be rate-sensitive securities, which is proof that the latest stock market pullback was mainly a result of spiking Treasury yields. The sharp rise in bond yields stimulated liquidation of bond funds and other interest rate-sensitive stocks, a phenomenon which hasn't completely run its course. I maintain that a sharp pullback in the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX), below, is the best possible panacea for the stock market's internal weakness. Nonetheless, until we see the new 52-week lows on both exchanges shrink to below 40 for several days, investors should maintain a defensive posture and refrain from initiating new long positions in stocks and ETFs.

Source: BigCharts

Investors meanwhile can continue to maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the healthcare and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large-cap major averages will survive the latest increase in broad market volatility with their long-term uptrends remaining intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.