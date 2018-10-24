Where Is General Motors Driving To? - Today's Editors' Picks

In this week's Behind The Idea podcast, managing editors Michael Taylor, CFA and Daniel Shvartsman talk to a few expert contributors about the U.S. auto industry and General Motors. It seems clear that this industry stalwart is facing major change but how it will handle that change is up for debate? Leave your thoughts below.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Carlton Getz, CFA, Jenks Jumps, Prati Management, Andrew Hecht, Seneca Park Research, Michael Gray, Vince Martin and Dividend Sensei bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: General Motors 1-Yr Chart

Comment of the day, by contributor Investor since 73'

The author states that barring a recession auto sales should hold up well. I believe it’s likely that auto sales will be off by double digits next year simply due to the steel and aluminum tariffs and the needless trade wars as prices are forced to rise by around 20%, Ford has already lost $1 billion due to the foolishness and announced mass layoffs. The housing market is well off thanks to rising interest rates and new construction is off by double digits. Those same rising interest rates will also have a negative effect on auto sales. I was stopped out of GM at 41 after getting in around 32 and enjoying the fat dividend for a couple of years. Mary Barra is a great CEO making all the right moves (cutting the fat, investing in the future, putting out great products today). I think GM is the best way to play autos and that this is not the time to invest in ANY auto manufacturers. My original thought was to begin rebuilding my position in GM around 32 (my original buy way back when) but then thought 30 would be a better place to start. I’m now thinking mid 20’s, or right after the midterms (Dems taking the House will create a foolish panic on Wall St.) and after the drama surrounding the acting president plays out. Thinking there will be real political chaos for a while and that the economic chaos set in motion by his ignorance has yet to really be felt or understood. Not the time to go long autos, any of them.