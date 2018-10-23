United Rentals' Free Cash Flow Yield Makes The Stock Attractive

In recent weeks, we have witnessed increased stock market volatility, which has led to sharp corrections in many industrial stocks as worries about interest rates, profit margins, and the sustainability of economic growth have combined to weaken investor sentiment. However, such sell-offs often create opportunity, and that may be the case for United Rentals (URI). Shares have dropped from over $170 in September to $115, a painful sell-off for those already long. But at these valuations, URI is a compelling opportunity.

Last week, URI reported a strong quarter, beating and raising guidance. The company now expects to generate about $3.79 billion in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). This should translate to about $1.3 billion in free cash flow. Nonetheless, the stock traded down double-digits. Why? The market focused on the fact year over year equipment rental price growth slowed from 2.4% in June to 1.8% in September as shown below from their investor presentation:

Yes, year over year price growth slowed, but the 2017 comps were quite challenging given strong sequential growth last year. Importantly, URI still increased prices month over month each month in the third quarter, which is not indicative of an impending slowdown. Given the easier comps in Q4, I expect pricing to modestly improve over the next two quarters on a year over year basis.

Unfortunately, investors are laser-focused on the potential for an economic downturn and are worried about any cyclical company that fails to report absolutely perfect earnings. As an equipment rental company, United Rentals obviously has very cyclical demand for its products. However, it should be noted URI is adept at dealing with downturns. This year URI is adding a net $1.4 billion of equipment to its fleet, growing it to $12.9 billion as of Q3 2018. Despite this, the company will still generate $1.3 billion in free cash flow.

In downturns, URI significantly pares back its cap-ex and lets the average age of its fleet rise. Back in 2008-2009, amid the worst recession in decades, URI actually generated positive free cash flow because it cut cap-ex back towards 5% of its fleet from the over 10% today. This counter-cyclical action supports free cash flow in recessions, and then as the economy turns, URI can run negative free cash flow to expand its fleet while equipment prices are still low. This ability to ratchet back cap-ex means that while URI operates in a cyclical industry, its free cash flow profile is far less cyclical.

This is important because URI free cash flow generation is the key reason to buy the stock. With its $9.5 billion market cap, URI has a free cash flow yield of 13.5%, which is extremely compelling. Now, if one expects free cash flow to fall significantly in future years, this yield may be deceptive as the free cash flow isn’t sustaining. However, if URI can maintain, let alone grow, its free cash flow, investors can stand to enjoy double-digit returns. Based on its ability to pull back cap-ex for 12-24 months and age the fleet as exhibited during the financial crisis, URI could likely cut cap-ex buy $700 million, essentially meaning it could see revenue fall 9% and still hold free cash flow around the $1.3 billion level.

I would also note that a recession in the next 12 months is not a foregone conclusion. United Rentals largely serves small and medium sized businesses in the non-residential construction sector. This sector is supposed to grow between 2.8% and 6.3% in 2019, which would allow URI to increase free cash flow and its fleet size like it is doing in 2018. It is also worth keeping in mind that small business optimism is at the 3rd highest level in history. URI’s customers are feeling optimistic, which should translate into solid demand for equipment rental. Keep in mind that historically, this measure of small business optimism has peaked over 3 years prior to recession (41 months to be exact). That would suggest there won’t be a recession until 2022. Obviously, history doesn’t always repeat itself, but it’s worth remembering given much of the recent doom and gloom.

Last, it should be noted that URI’s Debt to EBITDA leverage is near the low end of its 2.5x to 3.5x target at 2.7x. URI is set to resume its share buyback in 2019; its current free cash flow profile will support an over $1 billion annual buyback, enough to retire over 10% of its shares at current levels. URI could also bring its debt load to the median of its target (3x), which would raise $1.1 billion in debt that could be used to repurchase stock. Combined, these efforts could have URI retire 20% of its share count by the end of 2019 at current share levels.

This significant dry powder gives URI the ability to buy back lots of stock at attractive levels, and this potential demand for shares may very well put a floor under the share price. And the lower the stock is, the more powerful the buyback.

So at these levels, URI stock strikes me as very attractive. Shares offer a 13.5% free cash flow yield. Management’s ability to adjust cap-ex means the company can maintain free cash flow during downturns, and in the event there is not a recession, URI can continue to grow its fleet and free cash flow like it has in 2019. Given this free cash flow and low debt levels, URI can also return significant capital back to shareholders over the next 15 months, which may support the stock price. Given these factors, URI looks to be overly punished during this sell-off, and I would recommend buying shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long URI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.