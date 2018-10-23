Pacific Driling: October Fleet Status Report Analysis

While the Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) bankruptcy proceedings continue, the company remains interesting to watch as a business in the light of the recent Transocean (RIG)/Ocean Rig (ORIG) and Ensco (ESV)/Rowan (RDC) deals (see here and here, respectively). Put simply, Pacific Drilling could be a takeover target for someone as soon as the company re-emerges from bankruptcy. While I have been critical about the economic essence of the recent deals, the trend is telling us that future M&A activities are possible. Pacific Drilling has just released its fleet status report, which helps us take a look at how the business is feeling on the contracting side and also provides a glance at general perspectives for the drillship segment.

Source: Pacific Drilling fleet status report

The most recent news here is that Pacific Bora has been awarded a contract by Eni (E) in Nigeria. The rig will drill one well. The contract has two additional optional wells and is expected to begin in mid- to late November 2018. The most important thing here is that the dayrate is disclosed and is $150,000. As the firm portion of the contract is about 60 days of work, the backlog addition is $9 million.

As of now, Pacific Drilling has four drillships in active or warm stacked state (Pacific Bora, Pacific Santa Ana, Pacific Scirocco and Pacific Sharav) and three cold stacked drillships (Pacific Khamsin, Pacific Meltem, and Pacific Mistral). Pacific Khamsin and Pacific Meltem have previously received letters of award for two-year contracts in the Gulf of Mexico starting in early 2019 at a dayrate of $160,000.

Pacific Bora

In my opinion, Pacific Bora's contract shows that the rates have not moved anywhere for short-term drillship work. There has been plenty of talk of "recovery around the corner" type due to the recent deals in the offshore drilling space. However, the data we get does not support this theory for the drillship segment. The recent Transocean's fleet status report showed two fixtures outside of the Petrobras 10000 blend-and-extend deal, and both of them were short term in nature - one well for Deepwater Asgard and three wells for Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2. One could argue that drillers may be holding their rigs for better rates, but this argument is clearly false in Pacific Drilling's case. With three rigs out of the market for now and the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, it's in the company's best interest to keep as many rigs employed as it can.

Just like in Ocean Rig's case, I'd expect that Pacific Drilling will immediately start marketing itself when it emerges from restructuring (as Ocean Rig's case showed, it is quite possible that preliminary negotiations and general evaluation of market sentiment for a potential sale can begin before the end of restructuring). So, Pacific Drilling's rigs are getting jobs that they can. In this light, it is logical to assume that plenty of those jobs are in fact short term in nature because major oil companies are not yet ready to engage in multi-year exploration and development programs despite the recent upside in oil prices (BNO).

Conclusion

The actual data does not show any noticeable uptrend in drillship segment. Most jobs are short term in nature, and dayrates are stagnating at the bottom. The only good (for the current environment) deals we've seen so far from Diamond Offshore (DO) and Transocean (see here and here, respectively) were de-facto blend and extend deals. Anyway, Pacific Drilling remains a collection of attractive modern assets under one roof, so M&A with this company's participation appears probable after it emerges from restructuring.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.