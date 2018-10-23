Buy Stanley Black & Decker On The Pullback?

Photo Source

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) has fallen from highs to new lows. The stock continues its downward trend as fears of an economic slowdown arise. With a majority of its products being tied to the housing market, the stock has seen a sell off with the rise in rates and weak housing numbers. The company is a respectable dividend aristocrat with a long history of increased capital returns to shareholders. As the company continues to acquire smaller competitors and established business lines in the industrial space, its revenue stream should continue to accelerate higher. Investors looking for an industrial space play for their portfolio should take a further look at Stanley Black & Decker.

Performance

Stanley Black & Decker continues to perform well; in the most recent quarter, the company beat on both the top and bottom lines.

The company had strong organic growth of 7% led by the tools and industrial segments. While 1% of the growth was due to pricing increases, it should be looked upon positively that Stanley Black & Decker can increase pricing without losing market share. Management did revise its 2018 EPS outlook to $7.00-7.20 from $7.40-7.60 on a GAAP basis due to a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency. For the year, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $8.30-8.50.

Additionally, the company has a safe balance sheet.

Source: 10-Q

Stanley Black & Decker currently has $385.8 million in cash on hand with long-term debt of $2.83 billion and short-term borrowings of $1.1 billion. Almost all of the debt is due at fixed rates.

The company should be able to cover the future obligations considering its strong cash flow conversion. The company had $976 million in FCF in fiscal 2017 and only had to pay $362 million in dividends.

As the company has made very valuable and large acquisitions recently, it should continue to generate larger streams of cash. Just in the past two years, the company has acquired Newell Brands (NWL) tool business, consisting of the Irwin, Lenox, and Hilmor brands, all well known and respected for close to $2 billion. It also had the chance to acquire Craftsman Tools from a now bankrupt Sears Holdings (SHLD), this was an acquisition valued at $916 million based on future payments. Then, more recently, the company has acquired IES attachments for $690 million and Nelson Fastener Systems for $430 million. These are, of course, the larger acquisitions, as the company has made smaller purchases and minority stake investments. While this is certainly a rapid pace in which to acquire, the opportunity seldom arises to add great names to a powerful portfolio and management did not want to miss the opportunity. I believe the company is on a track to become a sort of Illinois Tool Works (ITW), a larger conglomerate of many individual operating entities.

The company is quick to note its long history of dividend payments and shareholder returns.

Source: Stanley Black & Decker Investor Relations

The company has increased its dividend for more than 50 years and should continue to do so. This should give investors confidence that with a long-term horizon, a growing stream of income should come from their investment.

Lastly, the company has been repurchasing shares, so far completing $500 million worth in 2018. While these were at higher share prices than today, the company none the less made existing owners larger stakeholders of the company. Reducing total share count by approximately 2.5% this year alone.

Valuation

Next, we take a look to see if SWK is worth adding at today's levels.

With a P/S ratio lower than any time since 2014 and lower than its 5-year average, Stanley Black & Decker is offering value from that perspective. It also is offering a lower than average P/B, P/CF, PEG ratio, and P/E. On almost every metric, it is trading at more attractive levels versus its historical 5-year averages. It is important to note that it could be due to the timing of the cycle in which industrial stocks tend to fall before an economic recession and thus bottom sooner, but with the economy booming and no sign of recession in sight, there is no reason to worry.

Source: YieldChart

From a historical perspective, the yield is not above average. It has traded with a yield above 2.25% more than 63.9% of the time. With a current yield of 2.24%, the stock is not presenting an above-average yield. Should it trade above 2.5%, it may become more attractive. Nonetheless, with competing yields much higher from bonds, the stock may see more pressure to the downside as it now becomes less attractive from an income perspective. As noted before, strong cash flow enables the company to continue to safely pay and increase the dividend. Currently, the company has a 37% payout ratio from FCF, this should give confidence that even during a recession, the company has plenty of cash to work with. Investors with longer-term horizons may not care about this, however, as the dividend growth can be compounded for a higher yield on cost in the future.

Risks, of course, abound to Stanley Black & Decker, such as closure of retail stores and bankruptcies. While most retailers are doing fine in the home improvement sector, the recent bankruptcy of Sears could impact results as they carry Craftsman Tools. The upcoming quarterly report may review the potential negative impact of this. Additionally, the company's shares could face further pressure if there are any other EPA investigations like the recent one that led to a large $100 million fine and adjustment to earnings. Lastly, the company could make additional acquisitions leading to an over-levered balance sheet, but I believe based on the history of the company, it will be prudent in managing this.

Conclusion

While Stanley Black & Decker continues to become more than its namesake, it continues to add value and cash streams it once didn't have. Offering more than power tools should help it further in the next economic slowdown as it is now less reliant upon the housing category. Nonetheless, the company is still cyclical and relies upon strong industrial trends. A positive note is the security solutions division which provides more than $2 billion in sales and is of recurring nature. In good times and particularly bad, security is necessary to prevent theft. Monitoring and servicing generates a recurring stream of cash flow the company can count on. As management continues to build its portfolio of brands and solutions, the company further becomes insulated from the pricing pressures of cheaper brands. As it has shown, it is resilient to many of the inflationary pricing pressures other companies are experiencing. Investors looking for a household name operating in the industrial segment with a strong history of growing dividends might look to add Stanley Black & Decker soon. While timing a purchase may be hard, slowly acquiring shares would be wise as an aristocrat on sale is a rare occurrence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SWK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.