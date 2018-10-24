Cancer Research Highlight: PARP Inhibition Sets A New Benchmark For Ovarian Cancer

New data coming straight from ESMO show this dominance is likely to continue into the near term.

PARP inhibitors have been a hot topic for well over a decade now, as they've moved out of the realm of theory and labwork into human studies. The use of these drugs in cancer therapy has been much more recent, however, with AstraZeneca (AZN) scoring the first approval for their PARP inhibitor olaparib (branded Lynparza) back in 2014 for previously treated ovarian cancer.

Since then, they moved into an earlier treatment line thanks to results from the SOLO2 trial, which showed that if you give olaparib continuously after chemotherapy for patients with "platinum-sensitive" relapse, you can improve outcomes by quite a lot compared with placebo.

The field has evolved to incorporate a number of competitors and other disease settings. Notably, Tesaro (TSRO), Clovis Oncology (CLVS), and Pfizer (PFE) all have highly active research programs in the PARP space. TSRO and CLVS have also scored approvals for "maintenance" use of these agents in ovarian cancer.

Until now, however, the role of these agents in patients who have had no prior lines of therapy remained a mystery.

The news

At ESMO 2018, AZN presented the first findings from the SOLO1 trial, which took patients with advanced, BRCA-mutant ovarian cancer who responded to chemotherapy and gave them maintenance olaparib to try and preserve their response for as long as possible.

The results were striking. Just by adding the PARP inhibitor, the risk of progressing was slashed by 70%, with 60% of patients who got olaparib remaining progression free after 3 years, compared with just 27% of patients who received placebo.

In addition, there was no major difference seen from previous olaparib studies in terms of toxicity. While more patients had to stop therapy due to adverse events compared with placebo, olaparib was generally well tolerated, particularly considering the size of the clinical benefit that we saw here.

Looking forward

Maintenance PARP inhibition in the first-line setting for BRCA-mutant ovarian cancer felt to me like as close to a slam dunk as you're going to see, considering the striking results we've seen coming out of the relapsed disease setting (like the SOLO2, NOVA, and ARIEL3 trials).

However, I'm honestly pretty surprised at just how well patients fared with olaparib here. The study failed to reach a median progression-free survival after a median of 40.7 months follow-up. Meanwhile, nearly 80% of patients had progressed in the placebo arm. Remarkable.

Needless to say, approval for olaparib in this setting is all but assured. Unfortunately, it will probably be limited for now to just those patients who have BRCA mutations, which only accounts for around 15% of all new diagnoses. In studies like NOVA, we saw that PARP inhibitors could have an impact on other cohorts of patients, even those without some kind of DNA repair defect (although the benefit is a lot smaller).

It's easy to see why AZN chased the low-hanging fruit here. Back in 2013, when SOLO1 began, it was a pretty big risk just to start a new PARP inhibitor study, and it would be another 3 years before we had strong evidence that you don't need a BRCA mutation to see a benefit from therapy with these agents.

That's why it will be important to pay attention to other clinical trials in the first-line setting to get a sense of how the field will play out looking forward. So, it's important to pay attention to other studies, such as TSRO's phase 3 trial evaluating niraparib in this first-line maintenance setting, with no requirement for a DNA damage defect.

There's also the ATHENA trial, which is treating patients with rucaparib and the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab as maintenance following response to first-line chemotherapy.

Overall, it goes without saying that entry into the first-line setting isn't the end of the story, and it also should not, at this point, inspire pessimism in investors interested in TSRO and CLVS. This is a prime case where AZN getting to the market first could well end up restricting the use of a promising class of therapies. In the meantime, niraparib and rucaparib have the chance of swooping in and capturing larger pools of patients... if they can prove that their drugs work in non-BRCA patients, as well.

Very exciting times, and it should be yet another step forward in PARP's expansion.

Investment implications

Some key takeaways for this news are warranted for AZN, TSRO, and CLVS. Obviously, this is a big positive for AZN, and it signals a continued expansion of their current dominance in this field. We'll have to wait and see just how well it does once approval comes, which I expect will occur next year.

TSRO and CLVS appear to be lagging behind, but this has the possibility of working out in their favor. AZN has demonstrated that PARP inhibitors work in the first line, but now, the underdogs have a chance to swipe at the market share with wider studies. I would honestly be surprised if PARP inhibitor efficacy requires a BRCA mutation, like AZN required in SOLO1. If either TSRO or CLVS can show strong results in the first line, then they could very well finally find a way to undercut AZN in the market, which would almost certainly reverse the fortunes of these companies.

