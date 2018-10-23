Abbott Laboratories: Great Company, But Is The Price Right?

I consider the stock to be a core holding and I would love to increase the size of our position.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) currently makes up just under 2% of our retirement portfolio. I consider the company to be a core holding due to the importance that the products make in the lives of consumers as well as the company’s long track record of paying and increasing its dividends. Our goal is to have the dividends that our portfolio produces pay for our expenses in retirement. I want our core holdings to be among our largest positions as these are the companies that I have the most confidence will continue to pay and raise dividends well into our retirement years. With Abbott Laboratories just releasing earnings results, I think now is a good time to review the company.

Company Background

Abbott Laboratories a global leader in medical devices and equipment. The company has been around since the late 1880s and had $27.4 billion in sales last year. Abbott Laboratories is likely to see sales grow to more than $30 billion this year. Abbott Laboratories has four business segments, including Nutrition, Diagnostics, Medical Devices and Established Pharmaceuticals. Abbott Laboratories spun off AbbVie (ABBV) in 2013. The company completed its acquisition of St. Jude in January of 2017.

Recent Earnings Results

Abbott Laboratories released third quarter earnings results on October 17. The company earned $0.75 per share, in line with analysts’ estimates, but growing 13.6% from the third quarter of 2017. The company saw revenue increase 12.2% to $7.66 billion, topping estimates by $10 million. This is the fourth consecutive quarter that Abbott Laboratories topped $7 billion in sales.

Abbott Laboratories saw 7.8% organic growth, with all four divisions of the company contributing.

The Nutrition division saw organic growth increase more than 6%. Currency was a 2.1% headwind during the quarter. Worldwide sales were especially strong, improving 8.5% for Pediatric nutrition in constant currency. Double-digit growth in Asia and Latin America were the main drivers of success for this division. Adult nutrition saw international revenue increase 7.1% in constant currency due increased demand for its line of Ensure products.

The Diagnostic division grew sales 42.6%, in large part because of Abbott Laboratories’ purchase of St. Jude. On an organic basis, sales increased 7.5%. This segment was led by cardiometabolic testing equipment that was acquired when Abbott Laboratories purchased St. Jude.

The Medical Device segment grew by almost 10% as Electrophysiology, Structural Heart and Diabetes Care all saw double-digit growth. Electrophysiology had high demand for Confirm, the world’s first and only smartphone-compatible cardiac monitor. Diabetes Care strength was driven by Abbott Laboratories’ FreeStyle Libre. This product, which doubled sales year over year, allows a patient to monitor their glucose levels without the need for finger sticks. The FDA gave approval for a 14-day sensor, making FreeStyle Libre the longest lasting wearable glucose sensor available.

After spinning off AbbVie, the Established Pharmaceutical division specializes in generic drugs in international markets. This division saw sales decrease almost 1% due in large part to a 6.8% currency exchange headwind. In constant currency, Established Pharmaceuticals improved revenues by almost 6%. This division had double-digit sales growth in both Russia and China.

Abbott Laboratories narrowed its guidance for the year, but kept its midpoint for earnings per share at $2.88. If achieved, this would represent 15% growth from 2017.

Dividend History

Abbott Laboratories’ businesses have performed quite well recently. The stock has responded in kind, up nearly 19% year-to-date and higher by 76% since the start of 2017. While this is great for our capital appreciation, it’s the dividend that makes the stock a core holding in our portfolio. If you include the years prior to the AbbVie spinoff, Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend for the past 46 years. The company has increased its dividend by 15% over the last five years. This dividend growth steak is one of the longest available to investors in the market. As someone who expects to live off dividends in retirement, this type of growth streak is very attractive.

Abbott Laboratories will pay shareholders $1.12 in dividends in 2018. Based off of the midpoint for expected EPS, the company has a payout ratio of just 38.9% for the year. This is very much in line with Abbott Laboratories’ five-year average payout ratio of 40.2%. Even after more than four decades of dividend growth and recent sizeable increases, Abbott Laboratories still has a very low payout ratio. This gives the company plenty of room to maintain and continue raising its dividend, even in the event of a prolonged recession.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories currently yield 1.66%. This yield is slightly below that of the S&P 500 ( 1.9%).

My Valuation for Abbott Laboratories

If you’re not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares are currently. I then take the average of these values to determine a price target. For companies that have increased their dividend by more than a decade, which Abbott Laboratories has done, I'm willing to pay 5% above what I consider to be fair value. I'm willing to pay this premium because these are companies that have demonstrated the ability to increase their dividends over different economic cycles.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 5-Year Div Growth 1.66% 46 15.00% CFRA 1 Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $78 $59.10 $60 Current P/E F.A.S.T. Graphs P/E Value Engine 1 Yr Price Target 23.5 19 $74.54 Value Engine Fair Value Value Line Safety and Fin Strength My Price Target $56.01 1 / A++ Under $66

Value Line is my first stop prior to purchasing a stock as I want their rating on the company’s safety and financial strength. Abbott Laboratories receives a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength, which are the top ratings that Value Line gives either category.

Based off Friday’s closing price of $67.65 and a midpoint for earnings per share of $2.88, Abbott Laboratories’ stock has a price to earnings multiple of 23.5. This is a 19% premium to the stock’s five-year average P/E of 19. Abbott Laboratories’ current P/E is slightly above that of the S&P 500 ( 22.5) as a whole.

After earnings results, CFRA raised its one-year price target by $4 to $78. This would give shares more than 15% of upside potential. CFRA’s fair value is $51.90, which would mean shares are trading at a 23.3% premium to their fair value. Morningstar now sees fair value at $60, a $3 increase after earnings results. Still, Abbott Laboratories trades 11.3% above what Morningstar estimates to be fair value. Value Engine has a one-year price target of $74.54, which, if reached, would result in a 10.2% gain. Value Engine’s fair value is $56, 17.2% below the most recent closing price.

Average all my metrics out and I find shares of Abbott Laboratories to be 7.6% overvalued. For a company that has more than a decade of dividend growth, I'm willing to pay 5% above what I consider fair value. I find fair value to be right around $62.50. Following the rules of my investment system, I would have to wait until Abbott Laboratories fell to $66 prior to purchasing.

Conclusion

Abbott Laboratories had another solid quarter. The company showed double-digit gains for both revenue and earnings per share. The majority of Abbott Laboratories’ businesses showed growth during the quarter, with sales for diagnostics increasing nearly 50%. On top of that, Abbott Laboratories has a dividend growth streak that only a few companies in the entire market can top. With a low payout ratio, the company has ample room to offer dividend increases well into the future. Shares have pulled back slightly in recent weeks and are nearly at my price target. This is one position I would like to see increase in size. If the share price falls below $66, Abbott Laboratories would be at the top of my watch list to purchase.

What are your thoughts on Abbott Laboratories? Feel free to leave a comment. If you liked what you read, please consider hitting the “follow” button at the top of the page.

