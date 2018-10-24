AT&T: Don't Get Fooled

Thesis

In its upcoming report, AT&T (T) should be able to deliver significant earnings and sales growth. The takeover of Time Warner will have an impact, but tax rate changes will be a major growth driver as well.

To gauge what results in 2019 could look like, investors should look for changes in AT&T's operating metrics, such as subscription numbers to its TV services and mobile pricing trends.

Since AT&T has taken on a lot of debt to finance the acquisitions of Time Warner and DirecTV, it will be important for the company to deleverage over the coming years, especially as rising rates will make its debt more costly in the future. Thanks to strong cash generation AT&T should be able to pay down debt, despite paying out a high dividend and financing capital expenditures for the build-out of 5G.

AT&T will announce its third quarter 2018 results today, October 24, before the market opens. Analysts are currently forecasting earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, which would mean a 27% increase year over year. Analysts are also seeing revenues of $45.7 billion, which would represent a growth rate of 14.8% year over year.

AT&T has beaten EPS estimates four times over the last ten quarters, two times EPS estimates were missed, and four times analysts made the right forecast. When it comes to AT&T's top-line performance, analysts have been too optimistic most of the time.

Impacts of tax law changes, the Time Warner acquisition, and what AT&T's underlying growth looks like

AT&T's growth during Q3 is impacted by two big items that elevate its year-over-year growth rate - the takeover of Time Warner and tax law changes. The forecasted 14.8% revenue growth rate sounds very compelling, but most of that will be driven by the Time Warner takeover.

To adjust for the Time Warner acquisition, we can take a look at what Time Warner's results looked like on a standalone basis one year ago.

Source: Time Warner's 8-K for Q3 2017

During Q3 2017, Time Warner generated revenues of $7.6 billion. Assuming no growth for this business, AT&T would have generated $38.1 billion in revenues from its legacy businesses during the quarter (if the analyst consensus for revenues is correct). This does imply an underlying revenue growth rate of -4.3%, as AT&T grossed revenues of $39.7 billion during Q3 2017. The analysts' consensus, which calls for a strong reported top-line growth rate, does imply that AT&T's legacy businesses continue to shrink, as they have done for the last seven quarters.

When we look at earnings per share estimates, a somewhat similar picture arises. During the most recent quarter, AT&T paid a tax rate of 22.6%, whereas the company paid a tax rate of 33.9% during the previous year's second quarter.

Source: AT&T's 10-Q filing for Q2 2018

If AT&T experiences a tax rate change from 33.9% to 22.6% during the third quarter as well (compared to Q3 2017), this alone would lead to an increase in AT&T's bottom line of 17%, all else equal. The majority of the forecasted steep increase in AT&T's earnings per share can thus be explained by tax law changes. The Time Warner acquisition had an impact here as well. Time Warner has produced operating earnings of $2.25 billion during Q3 2017. When we use a tax rate of 22.6%, this would lead to additional net profits of $1.74 billion for AT&T, all else equal.

AT&T reported net earnings of $5.1 billion during the most recent quarter, the ~$1.7 billion that AT&T will generate from Time Warner this quarter thus have a large impact of more than 30% on AT&T's net income. The impact on a per-share basis is less severe, as AT&T issued new shares to finance the equity portion of the takeover.

T Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

The share count rose by roughly 20%, which offsets the majority, but not all of the 30% net income growth rate that AT&T will see from the takeover. AT&T is forecasted to grow its earnings per share by 27% during Q3, about 17% of that will come from lower taxes. The takeover of Time Warner explains the remainder, which means that organic growth is likely not substantial.

The lack of underlying growth of AT&T's legacy businesses with regards to revenue generation as well as when it comes to profits is not positive at all. The takeover of Time Warner and the tax law changes will be lapped at one point, and AT&T should be able to generate some growth organically once that happens.

AT&T's potential to grow organically is not bad. There are several factors that could lead to an improved growth rate over the coming years. The first one is that price declines for cellphone services have reversed. During summer, cellphone bills have gotten more expensive for the first time in years, primarily due to fewer promotions. Higher average prices and less spending on promotional activities are positives for AT&T as well as for its peers, as this will allow for rising revenues even without any market share gains. Higher revenues per user should also go hand in hand with higher margins.

Another factor that could play a role going forward is AT&T's focus on 5G investments. AT&T is, together with Verizon (VZ), ahead of smaller players such as T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S). The increased spending on 5G technology will lead to a better 5G network for Verizon and AT&T. Their offerings should thus rise in attractiveness, compared to those of T-Mobile and Sprint, which should result in market share gains for AT&T and Verizon.

AT&T will also benefit from the takeover of Time Warner, as this allows for the creation of new products. AT&T has, for example, launched a streaming service this summer, where customers get access to several channels for $15 per month (those with higher-cost AT&T mobile plans get the service for free). It is likely that AT&T will launch additional products, or offer additional features to its mobile users over the coming years. If services are sold, this provides an additional source of revenues. If services are given out free of charge, this will make AT&T's wireless plans more attractive and should lead to a rising market share and better customer retention. It thus is likely that AT&T will generate additional revenues from the Time Warner takeover over the coming years, not all of the potential has been realized yet.

Going forward, the focus should be on debt reduction

AT&T has high absolute debt levels. Relative to the cash flows and earnings that AT&T is generating, its debt levels are not extremely high, though. Due to the impact that rising interest rates could have over the coming years, AT&T should nevertheless get its debt levels down over the coming years.

Source: AT&T's 10-Q filing

AT&T had a net debt position of $177 billion at the end of the second quarter. That is not extremely much relative to the EBITDA that AT&T will generate this year and during the coming years:

T EBITDA Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

AT&T's net debt is equal to ~3.2 times this year's expected EBITDA and equal to 2.9 times next year's forecasted EBITDA. AT&T has substantial leverage, but its leverage is not improperly high. In a rising rates environment, the high absolute debt levels could still be a headwind, as interest expenses could rise substantially once AT&T's debt has to be refinanced. Reducing the amount of debt on AT&T's balance sheet, therefore, seems rationale, and such a move would also reassure investors that worry about AT&T's debt levels.

AT&T is forecasting free cash flows of $21 billion to $22 billion for the current year, $14.4 billion of that is needed to finance AT&T's dividend. Free cash flows should be even higher during next year, as the current year does not include 12 months of Time Warner contributions. If free cash flows rise to $25 billion a year, AT&T could use about $10 billion a year for paying down debt.

If AT&T wants to get its net debt to EBITDA ratio down to 2.5, which would seem like a reasonable level, the company would have to pay down $25 billion in total (I am using the $61 billion EBITDA estimate for 2020). AT&T could thus hit a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5 in about two and a half years, or by the end of 2020. If management does not make any additional takeovers in the future and instead focuses on lowering its debt levels, meaningful progress could be made in a couple of years.

Takeaway

AT&T will likely report a big increase in its revenues as well as in its earnings, but most of that will come from the Time Warner acquisition and tax law changes. AT&T's underlying growth has not been strong during the last couple of years. Thanks to 5G investments, better pricing for mobile plans, and new offerings, AT&T's growth could improve over the coming years, though.

Thanks to its strong cash generation, AT&T should be able to lower its debt levels substantially over the coming years, which could attract additional investors that worry about the high absolute debt levels.

Due to a dividend yield of 6.1%, even small share price gains could lead to compelling total returns for AT&T's owners. I believe that the low valuation and improving growth outlook could be enough to drive AT&T's share price up meaningfully over the coming years.

