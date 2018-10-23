Chart Of The Day: Dow Record Streak Is About To End?

However, this impressive streak might end today as the market goes through a massive selloff.

The DJIA hasn't closed below the 200-DMA since March 2016.

That's the longest run in its history on a total return basis.

Bespoke Investment Group presented a nice overview of the current situation (as of 10/22/2018) of the "Dogs Of The Dow". Note that General Electric (GE) was removed of the Dow in June and has been replaced with Walgreens (WBA). Nonetheless, for the sake of BIG calculations, GE remains a Dow member as the theory dictates the allocation and re-balancing to take place at the beginning of the year.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Interestingly, today (10/23/2018), market action seems to be favoring the dogs much better than the index itself.

VZ Price data by YCharts

Including WBA in the mix (of dogs), 7 out of 11 (or 7-Eleven if you'd like) dogs are performing better than the index itself:

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

General Electric Co. (GE)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

The four stocks that are lagging the SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) are:

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

The average return of all 11 dogs (thus far) today is only -0.8%, much better than the -1.36% of the ETF.

There was this movie from 1992 titled "White Men Can't Jump"

Ok, so they said...

They also say that barking dogs never bite.

Well, perhaps they do, after all... at least in 2018?...

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA, GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.