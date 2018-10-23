Polaris Industries: Buying The Dip

I like the value which shares represent at these levels, given past earnings power.

The long-term growth trend has been broken in recent years, as the company turned to acquisitions and share buybacks.

Polaris (PII) is a stock which I have watched with great interest. The stock was a darling of Wall Street for over a decade as shares rose from $15 in the aftermath of the crisis to $150 in 2015. The slump in oil price and some operational challenges have weighted on the shares ever since, with shares having been largely range-bound between $80 and $120 per share in more recent times.

The company aimed to limit the pain of stagnating growth and margins by repurchasing shares and making acquisitions, but so far, investors still have to become enthusiastic about this strategy. This is especially the case after the company paid over $800 million this spring to acquire Boat Holdings.

Originally known for its off-road vehicles and snowmobile business, Polaris is diversifying into all kinds of recreational vehicles, but while diversification becomes apparent between segments, it remains a play on (off-road) recreational vehicles.

About The Numbers

Following multiple acquisitions and organic growth investments in the past, Polaris has delivered on some sort diversification, but it remains largely a play on snowmobiles and ORVs.

Polaris reported a 12% jump in third quarter sales to $1.65 billion, but this was largely driven by the purchase of Boat Holdings, adding $134 million in sales during the quarter, with organic sales up 2.5%. RV and snowmobile sales were up 3% to $1.03 billion as ORV sales were actually reasonably resilient, in part driven by the strong economy and higher oil prices, as snowmobile sales were cut by more than half to $69 million, driven by shipment variations ahead of the key winter season.

Motorcycle sales were flat at $155 million, while global adjacent sales were up by 5% to $96 million and aftermarket revenues rose by 2% to $230 million. Gross margins were down some 30 basis points to 24.6%, in part driven by acquisition related costs associated to the Boat Holdings acquisition as well as tariffs, high commodity costs and elevated freight rates. This was offset by a 70 basis point reduction in operating costs thanks to cost containment efforts, growing sales and lower selling costs at Boat Holdings.

Growing sales, slightly higher operating margins and a slight reduction in the tax rate allowed earnings to rise from $82 million to more than $95 million. Amidst a flattish share count, earnings per share rose from $1.22 per share to $1.50 per share.

The company reported an adjusted earnings number of $1.86 per share, with the discrepancy relating largely to acquisition driven costs, amortisation charges and restructuring efforts.

Caution Prevails

For the year, Polaris is seeing sales at roughly $6.0-$6.1 billion on which it expects to report adjusted earnings of $6.48-$6.58 per share, far ahead of 2017's adjusted earnings of $5.10 per share.

The company specifically cites uncertainty regarding both the financial impact and timing of tariffs and other uncertainties, including a difficult motorcycle environment. Included in the guidance is a $40 million headwind from tariffs before counter-measures are considered. That works out to roughly half a dollar after considering taxes.

Trading at roughly $87, valuation multiples remain very reasonable at roughly 13-14 times adjusted earnings, as most reconciliation items between reported adjusted and GAAP earnings look largely fair and do not involve (structural) cash outlays.

Furthermore, the balance sheet is in pretty solid shape despite the stagnation in organic sales growth and deals pursued in recent times. Holding $183 million in cash, Polaris operates with a net debt load just shy of $1.7 billion.

The company reported operating earnings of $345 million (GAAP accounting) in the first nine months of the year, with adjusted operating earnings amounting to $388 million, or $4.47 per share. As the fourth quarter is typically very strong, with adjusted earnings seen around $2 per share (given the full year guidance), I see annualised adjusted operating earnings at close to $550 million.

Including roughly $200 million in annualised depreciation charges, EBITDA comes in at $750 million, for a leverage ratio of 2.3 times. While not dangerously high, note that this is a cyclical business, and the board has been aggressive on the front of share buybacks and dealmaking at the same time, perhaps not the most prudent capital allocation decision in case uncertainty remains elevated.

Can Good Times Return?

Ahead of the current somewhat struggles, Polaris used to be a very profitable business, actually reporting operating margins of 15% in 2015. It should be understood that these were boom times for the business, yet we should look at this to understand the potential of the business. Such a margin number on current sales of $6 billion translates into potential operating earnings power of $900 million. After applying a 4% cost of debt on $1.7 billion in net debt, I peg interest costs at $70 million, as a 25% tax rate leaves earnings of $622 million in such a case, equivalent to roughly $10 per share.

On the other side, the business might just be able to post 5% operating margins in the bad times, for net earnings power of $172 million, or closer to $3 per share. That suggests that we are currently reporting numbers which are average for the cycle and hence could be considered as structural, yet volatile earnings power. Such an earnings yield looks rather compelling, although this remains a manufacturing business with substantial operating leverage, some financial leverage and inherent uncertainties despite efforts to diversify the business.

Shares traded at $110-$120 in May following the acquisition adventure into boats, before now having fallen by a quarter to levels at around the $87 mark, which looks a lot more attractive. Consequently, I am nibbling on the shares at these levels but would welcome a little bit more prudent financial practices with regards to leverage ratios.

