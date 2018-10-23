Should You Buy This 9.8%-Yielding CRE Finance REIT Right Now?

The dividend is about covered with core earnings. Dividend coverage could improve as net interest income grows on the back of rising short-term interest rates.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) is a promising high-yield income vehicle for investors that want to bet on a continued strong performance in U.S. commercial real estate. The commercial real estate finance company has considerable net interest income upside in a rising rate environment, which could potentially lead to a significant improvement in dividend coverage, thus ensuring dividend continuity. Shares are moderately valued, leaving room for upside. An investment in ARI yields 9.8 percent.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance - Portfolio Overview

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance predominantly invests into first mortgage and subordinate commercial real estate loans. At the end of Q2-2018, 77 percent of the company's loan portfolio was comprised of relatively secure first mortgages and 23 percent subordinate loans.

Here's a portfolio breakdown.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Investor Presentation

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's loan portfolio was valued at ~$4.9 billion at the end of the June quarter. The weighted-average remaining loan term was 2.8 years.

Here are some key portfolio stats.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The U.S. commercial real estate market has seen strong growth after the Great Recession decimated the sector a decade ago. Loan originations have grown steadily since 2012, and could even reach a new record for Apollo this year: In the first half of 2018, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance originated new loans totaling $1,890 million, which was almost as much as all originations last year ($2,045 million).

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

One of the most attractive properties of an investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is that the company has positive interest rate sensitivity thanks to its large investments into floating-rate assets (first mortgage loans tend to be linked to variable rates).

91 percent of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's loan portfolio is linked to floating rates, meaning the company will earn more money as short-term interest rates continue to go up.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Dividend Stats Could Improve Going Forward

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has not the best dividend coverage stats in the sector. Companies such as Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) both have better dividend coverage ratios than Apollo. Nonetheless, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's dividend coverage stats could improve going forward as the company reaps the benefits from higher short-term interest rates.

Source: Achilles Research

Read also: "Why I Doubled Down On This Top-Shelf 8.8%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT"

Valuation

Today, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's dividend stream costs income investors ~10.7x Q2-2018 run-rate operating earnings which leaves room for upside as the company's NII improves.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

A downturn in U.S. commercial real estate, maybe on the back of a U.S. recession, would most likely trigger a decline in the REIT's origination volume and associated earnings. Hence, I consider ARI to be a suitable investment only for income investors with an above-average risk tolerance that want to bet on a continued strong performance of U.S. commercial real estate.

Your Takeaway

There are reasons to be bullish about Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance: The REIT could see a record origination volume this year and has considerable NII-upside thanks to its large floating-rate investment portfolio. On the back of higher interest rates, the company could see an improvement in dividend coverage stats, which would remove dividend risks. Shares are moderately valued, and leave room for upside. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD, LADR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.