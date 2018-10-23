AstraZeneca Lynparza Scores A Big Win At ESMO

Recently, AstraZeneca (AZN) announced results from its phase 3 study using its drug Lynparza. Lynparza was shown to reduce the risk of disease progression or death in patients with ovarian cancer. These results were very good for the company, and it will likely be able to push this drug for approval as a first-line maintenance therapy for these patients with ovarian cancer. For these reasons, I believe that AstraZeneca is a strong buy.

Phase 3 Data

The positive results stem from the phase 3 study known as SOLO-1 which used Lynparza to treat patients as a maintenance treatment with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer. Specifically, the study recruited a total of 391 advanced BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer patients who had complete or partial response following 1st-line standard platinum-based chemotherapy. Lynparza in this study was compared to placebo. This study was to determine if Lynparza could achieve a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS). It was shown that patients treated with Lynparza obtained a statistically significant improvement in PFS compared to placebo. In other words, those treated with Lynparza reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 70%. This was achieved with a statistically significant p-value of p <0.001. Lynparza performed very well for these patients as a maintenance therapy. To illustrate this finding, it is important to look at a long-term follow-up period. At least 60% of the patients treated with Lynparza remained progression-free for 36 months, compared to only 27% of those on the placebo arm. I think this does a good job of showing the efficacy of Lynparza for these patients with ovarian cancer. AstraZeneca had a major win with this data presented at the Presidential Symposium of the ESMO 2018 Congress.

Market Opportunity

The good news is that Lynparza has already been approved by the FDA for a few other indications. Matter of fact, just last year, it generated $297 million in revenue. It is estimated that this drug could possibly make $2 billion in revenue by 2023. That doesn't mean that there won't be any competitors in the same space who are also looking to obtain market share. This involves Tesaro (TSRO) with its clinical product known as Zejula. Zejula has already been approved by the FDA for maintenance treatment of patients with recurrent ovarian cancer in response to platinum-based chemotherapy. On top of that, Tesaro also has results next year as well. Those results will be for Zejula being used as a first-line treatment for patients with ovarian cancer. In the end, AstraZeneca has done well with its late-stage study for helping ovarian cancer patients, but it will have some competition in the long run to deal with.

Conclusion

AstraZeneca has attained positive results from its late-stage study treating first-line maintenance patients with advanced BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer. However, there is an important takeaway from this study that should be highly welcomed. By treating patients with Lynparza as a maintenance therapy early on, it gives them a better chance to retain remission. Why is that? That's because once these patients' ovarian cancer recurs, it is then not typically curable. This means establishing an impact on these newly diagnosed BRCA ovarian cancer patients early on, could allow them to not recur in their disease. There is also a catalyst opportunity in play for AstraZeneca in the latter part of 2019. That's because results are expected from another late-stage study treating patients with ovarian cancer. This involves a phase 3 study known as PAOLA-1. This study is testing out Lynparza in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab) as a maintenance treatment for patients with newly-diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer regardless of their BRCA mutation status. Results from this study are expected to be released by the 2nd half of 2019. The biggest risk is with the multitude of competitors that are in place for ovarian cancer. I mentioned Tesaro above, but another biotech known as Clovis Oncology (CLVS) has already received FDA approval for its PARP inhibitor Rubraca (rucaparib). The other risk lies with the other data that is set to be released in the second half of 2019 for AstraZeneca's late-stage study. There is no way of knowing if Lynparza being combined with Avastin will generate a better outcome for maintenance patients with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer regardless of BRCA. I feel that AstraZeneca is in a good spot with its latest results, that's why I believe AstraZeneca is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.